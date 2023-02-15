Q4 2022 OraSure Technologies Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Good day, and thank you pray. Welcome to the OraSure Technologies 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Scott Gleason

Thanks, Victor. Good afternoon, and welcome to OraSure Technologies Fourth Quarter '22 Earnings Call. I'm Scott Gleason, the SVP of Investor Relations and Communications. And presenting with me today for OraSure is Carrie Eglinton Manner, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken McGrath, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's webcast is being recorded, and the recording can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Carrie Eglinton Manner

Thanks, Scott, and thank you to everyone for joining us today. In the fourth quarter, we once again delivered strong top line results, which exceeded our prior financial guidance, generated cash of $9 million in the quarter and made further progress in our strategic transformation journey. As we look to important aspects of how we are transforming, we have predominantly been focused on strengthening our foundation, expanding our cost reduction programs.

Kenneth J. McGrath

Thanks, Carrie. I'm pleased to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and provide updates on the financial outlook. First, from a top line perspective, we delivered total revenue of $123.1 million in the fourth quarter, which was another new record for the company, representing year-over-year growth of 94%. Our Diagnostics business unit delivered total revenue of $107.3 million in the quarter, growing 228% versus last year. The majority of this growth was driven by IntelliSwab, which increased almost sixfold year-over-year and our core diagnostics business was up 3% in the quarter.

Carrie Eglinton Manner

Thanks, Ken. We continue to make meaningful progress on our transformation journey this quarter, as the company focuses on innovating and operating with disciplined execution and accountability. We have now firmly positioned the company on a strong financial footing and expect to see our balance sheet improve through 2023, creating the opportunity for future growth investments. As we look forward, core growth is our predominant focus as an organization, and our team is motivated to deliver this year. We continue to believe that our capabilities can help power, where healthcare delivery is going, meeting people, patients where they are, providing innovation and care at the lowest possible level of acuity. Therefore, we are excited about the opportunities in front of us.

Scott Gleason

Thanks, Carrie. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A portion of the call. We would ask that you limit your questions to one question and one follow-up to ensure broad participation.

Our first question will come from the line of Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI.

Vijay Muniyappa Kumar

Just on the base business here, (inaudible) share all the color. Is the base business now at a place where it should grow, or are we still looking at '23 as a transition year? And any color -- I know you spoke about the consumer genomics market macro, but you've also signed some new partnerships. So maybe just help us understand ex-COVID what the base business revenue trajectory should look like?

Kenneth J. McGrath

No, great question, and thank you for that. Our guidance of $125 million to $130 million for Q1, what we're guiding towards is that the InteliSwab revenue will be roughly the same -- roughly flat or a little bit up quarter over prior quarter. So implied in that is that our core business is roughly flat versus Q4.

Carrie Eglinton Manner

And I'd add on molecular. While we don't expect a snap recovery on the first half of 2023, we do remain optimistic about the long-term fundamentals of that segment. And that -- we shared some positive signals like the deal with Quest, it really is about those end segments. We are adding customers, and we are staying closely connected with them. So while, again, I'd just reiterate, we don't expect sort of the snap recovery, we do expect the strength in the long-term growth in that attractive market, which we continue to meet the needs of.

Vijay Muniyappa Kumar

Understood. And then maybe my follow-up here, one on gross margins and free cash flows. Gross margin, a slight improvement sequential from 3Q levels. But again, I think long term, we were looking at 50% plus as the gross margins of the business. Any comments on what the gross margin trajectory should look like? And you've also mentioned free cash for base business -- hitting free cash positive by end of fiscal '24, is the cash balance that you have on hand right now, that 80-plus, is that enough for you to achieve that free cash positivity?

Scott Gleason

Hey Vijay, thanks for the question there. A couple of things as we think about the margin profile of the business. Obviously, we've seen a very significant mix shift from molecular to diagnostics over the last 12 months. Eventually, we're going to get to the point where we would expect to see InteliSwab starts to taper some. We obviously made the comments in the press release, where we talked about we expected the first half of the year to have a much higher weighting towards InteliSwab than the second half. As that mix transition occurs, you will start to see some margin benefits, because the molecular business has a higher underlying margin structure to it.

Kenneth J. McGrath

Yes, from a cash perspective, as we mentioned, we increased cash quarter-over-quarter. One thing we did highlight is that our working capital increased over -- during Q4. A lot of that was ramping up for some of the government business, as well as for the packaging changeover that we're doing. And if you look at it, there was significant -- I think our inventory quarter-over-quarter went up about $17 million and our accounts receivable went up by $9 million. We believe that's highly convertible to cash, given the government contract and the business that it's serving.

Elizabeth Haley Speyer

Hi. This is Lizzie on for Patrick. So I guess, first, I think you mentioned for some of the consumer-oriented customers, they were ordering less this quarter. I guess how quickly do you suspect that they're going to work through this inventory? Is this more of like a 2-quarter -- or is it more like the second half of the year? And I have one follow-up.

Scott Gleason

Yes, Lizzie, I think the guidance that we provided is that, we're not going to see kind of a snap recovery here in the first half of the year. That said, when we look at the end market growth for our core customers, most of them are continuing to grow. And you can see that among a lot of the clinical laboratories that you guys cover, that the end markets remain growing. That's what makes us confident that some of the softness that we've seen is tied to inventory rebalancing.

Elizabeth Haley Speyer

Great. And then I guess just on your priorities when it comes to investing back in the business, you talked about site consolidation, standardization and the new packaging. What are your other -- what are the other areas, I guess, that you're looking at, whether it's cutting costs or just investing internally?

Kenneth J. McGrath

Yes. As you mentioned, our focus areas, first, it's around InteliSwab, which we've delivered on over the past couple of quarters and continue to -- with significant reductions in costs. And in Q1, we'll see reductions, as we mentioned in the packaging. And then the other area of focus will be around our facility site rationalization, and really looking to optimize the footprint that we have, as well as, as Scott mentioned, taking the capabilities that we've developed with InteliSwab, and transferring those to other product lines and those efficiencies. Those are the primary focus areas, in addition to, as Carrie mentioned earlier, the restructuring that we announced earlier today. Those are the primary areas that we'll be focused on going forward.

Brandon Couillard

Carrie, in terms of the restructuring, 11% headcount reduction in nonproduction areas, were any of those positions -- I mean, should we think about those as mostly non-revenue-generating positions? And when you consolidate molecular and diagnostics together, will that change how you report the segment revenues externally? And lastly, the $50 million savings, should we think about that as a gross or net number? And I think you kind of mentioned some desire to maybe reinvest some of that in growth. Is that more of a '24 investments or should we see that sooner?

Carrie Eglinton Manner

Brandon, I'm going to let Ken start on the segment reporting, and then I'll hit the restructuring piece.

Kenneth J. McGrath

Yes, Brandon, we are planning on starting in Q1 of 2023, to change our reporting to one segment, recognizing the changes that we've made in the organization structure and how we run the business as we go forward. As far as the cost savings, the $15 million annualized cost savings that we quoted, the way to think of it is, coupled with the cash that we've generated from InteliSwab and are generating from InteliSwab, and then layering on the cost savings. What we are doing is building up a cash base to then further invest in the business, whether it's organic investments or inorganic. Obviously, we can't talk about any specific examples on this call, but that's the approach that we're taking is, deliver on InteliSwab, build up that cash base and then get -- become more efficient with the core business and use that savings then to reinvest in the business going forward.

Carrie Eglinton Manner

And I'd say focusing on strategic partnerships where those make sense now, we've talked about that from the beginning, and you will see us increasingly focusing on delivering growth through strategic partnership. On the restructuring, very clearly, we have restructured to generate growth, so as to not impact that moving forward. And I'd say when you look at the cost cutting, it started with simplification, really focused around consolidating functions across the enterprise. We're too small a business to have sort of these distinct business units.

Kenneth J. McGrath

And Carrie, as you mentioned, coupled with the restructuring, there's also a focus on process improvements within the organization to help drive our efficiency as we go forward.

Brandon Couillard

Got it. Okay. And then on InteliSwab, do you think you could give us a feel for the magnitude of the sequential gross margin improvement you may have seen just for that product? And what is the $0.40 of savings from the new packaging mean to the gross margin profile of that product?

Kenneth J. McGrath

I don't think we've given that level of detail out in our numbers. But I'll tell you how to think about it, right? So right now, I think we mentioned there was 46 million tests delivered through December of last year, and about 64 or-so million tests remaining going forward on the 3 contracts that we have. Now one element is, some of those contracts have lower price points than the original contract. So that's one headwind. However, to your point, as we offset that, you can think of the $0.40 per test being implemented by the end of this quarter. And then based on the remaining volume of those tests, it's a simple math there. Scott, I think that's about what we've said publicly, correct?

Scott Gleason

Yes. Ken, obviously, Brandon, we've said the preponderance of our revenue is still under those government contracts, which the pricing has been disclosed. So when you think about $0.40 on -- relative to that test pricing. Obviously, it's a very significant increase in the gross margin structure for that business. On a sequential basis, while we didn't give the gross margins, we did see a meaningful improvement in terms of InteliSwab, on a sequential basis as well.

Jacob K. Johnson

Just maybe the other side of the restructuring you announced today, the One OraSure initiative. Carrie, you mentioned the potential for enhanced collaboration and revenue synergies. Can you just talk about some of the opportunities you see as you unite the segments?

Carrie Eglinton Manner

Absolutely. Jacob, I think we've shared some of the restructuring and expanded upon it in this quarter, that we brought together a product office, which brings together our commercial teams in sales and marketing, product management and R&D under Kathy Weber, whom you all know. And the opportunity spans from our collection kits, where we have tremendous relationships and can expand in -- through areas like new applications for those kids, microbiome services, building on our services capability of what is our Diversigen business.

Jacob K. Johnson

Okay. That's helpful. And then just for my follow-up, I think last quarter, you mentioned inorganic growth opportunities. Ken just mentioned, I think, in the answer previously. Certainly, I understand you're not going to tell me what you're going to buy. But in terms of maybe timing and your appetite for M&A, do you think you've accomplished a lot of maybe some of the operational internal organic initiatives, that sort of blocking and tackling, such that now you can start looking? Or do you feel like there's still some more things you need to do, before you look to M&A?

Carrie Eglinton Manner

To your point, Jacob, there are still things internally we can and will do to increase our innovation pipeline. And so this focus on strengthening our foundation, we feel like puts us on very solid financial footing, while we simultaneously increased our internal pipeline and all of the process rigor around that. And then I said it before, but I'm going to emphasize again, strategic partnerships are the way where we get momentum, before we have the cash because we're going to be very judicious and not threaten any aspect of our liquidity. But strategic partnerships give us that way to think about how we can expand our value chain capabilities within each of our portfolios and then potentially position for the right M&A, as it's available.

Andrew Harris Cooper

Maybe first, just thinking about the gross margins, I know a couple have already sort of attacked this a little bit. But when we think about InteliSwab margins being up sequentially, you had talked about the core being down a bit quarter-over-quarter, and that seems like it's -- what played out. But can you give us a sense for other than mix, what some of the moving parts are there? Did things perform more or less as you expected? And maybe just on a constant mix basis, what has that core gross margin really looked like, and how should we think about it trending through the course of '23?

Kenneth J. McGrath

Yes, I think you're thinking of the right elements as you go through it. Mix, as Scott mentioned, as we mix towards more diagnostic, which has an overall lower margin than molecular over the past couple of quarters, that's kind of a headwind to overall gross margins. However, the team through their great work, has offset a lot of that, with improvements in efficiencies, in particular with InteliSwab. And they will continue to do that, as we mentioned, with the packaging and freight reductions of about $0.40 per test as we go forward. So I think you're thinking of the right elements in there.

Scott Gleason

Yes. And [Andrew] I would just highlight 2 other areas. One thing we did see this quarter is we had a higher international mix, when we look at our Diagnostics segment. The international Diagnostics business has a lower gross margin profile than our U.S. domestic-based diagnostics. The other piece, as we think about our margin structure that we saw in the quarter is -- remember, the COVID molecular kits had a very high margin profile as -- the highest margin product for the company. And so as that tapered some, that also has created some headwinds as well for the business overall.

Andrew Harris Cooper

Okay. Helpful. And maybe just following up on one of those things, just in terms of the facility footprint and how you think about that. Obviously, the government's funding a lot that can probably be used beyond InteliSwab. So should we be thinking about that as likely being some of the legacy facilities moving into that super factory you've talked about before? What do timelines sort of look like for that? And anything else we should think about from that footprint perspective?

Kenneth J. McGrath

Yes. So at a high level, yes, you're right. That's how we're thinking of it. We haven't quoted any timelines at this point. You can imagine it's an urgency of us. We have a facility, we have a capability we've built. Now we want to leverage that to its fullest extent. So that's the analysis and approach we're looking at right now. I can't give you a timeline, but we are -- that is a sense of urgency...

Carrie Eglinton Manner

Yes. site consolidation is a priority. And those capabilities we have built the super factory, Andrew, that you appropriately remember can be translated across our OraQuick platform and leverage more broadly in the portfolio.

Casey Rene Woodring

The stocking and genomics, is that a 1 quarter dynamic here in 2023, or is it perhaps something that you see lasting into the second half of the year? How do you see stocking playing out through the course of this year, and do you see this business growing in 2023?

Scott Gleason

Yes, Casey. I think as we talked about from a guidance perspective, obviously, we don't provide specific business unit guidance. That said, we have seen kind of a general trend. A lot of companies right now are in cash preservation mode. And so when we look at companies across our customer spectrum, we think that many are bringing down inventory levels from a cash preservation standpoint.

Casey Rene Woodring

Okay. That's fair enough. And then my follow-up is just on the Quest partnership. How much upside does this provide in 2023? Can you give us a sense of how many tests a year you would be providing products for and how we should be modeling the impact to margins there?

Carrie Eglinton Manner

Yes Casey, while we're not sharing specific details of it. What we would say is that, as the preferred provider for Quest's genomic sequencing services test group, it's for all saliva collection for that business. So we're obviously hoping and cheering for their launch. We will be hoping that, that grows, and I think we'll be staying tuned. The opportunity though is for customers like Quest and I'd say just this theme of moving to meet patients where they are, the beauty of our effortless sample collection, is that we can power the entire industry in doing that. So our strategy is to increasingly be the go-to sample collection innovator across sample types. So I think while it's a great example, and we're rooting for them, we're really looking to be that partner across the whole industry.

Carrie Eglinton Manner

Great. Thank you to each of you for joining. We appreciate the interest. And while we look here to 2023, we just emphasized that the shift from our -- strengthening the foundation and a very solid reset for our financial footing to elevating our core growth and allowing us to accelerate into profitable growth. So more to come. Thank you again, and have a good night.

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect. Everybody, have a great day.