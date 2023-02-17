Q4 2022 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Alberto Fornaro; Executive VP & CFO; NRG Energy, Inc.

Kevin L. Cole; SVP of IR; NRG Energy, Inc.

Mauricio Gutierrez; President, CEO & Director; NRG Energy, Inc.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski; Research Analyst; Seaport Research Partners

David Keith Arcaro; Executive Director & Lead Analyst of Utilities; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith; Director and Head of the US Power, Utilities & Alternative Energy Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Steven Isaac Fleishman; MD & Senior Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NRG Energy Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Cole, Head of Investor Relations.

Kevin L. Cole

Thank you, Josh. Good morning, and welcome to NRG Energy's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. This morning's call will be 45 minutes in length and is being broadcast live over the phone and via webcast, which can be located in the Investors section of our website at www.nrg.com under Presentations and Webcasts.

Mauricio Gutierrez

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your interest in NRG. I'm joined this morning by Alberto Fornaro, Chief Financial Officer. And also on the call and available for questions, we have Elizabeth Killinger, Head of Home, Rob Gaudette, Head of Business and Market Ops; and Chris Moser, our Head of Competitive Markets and Policy.

Alberto Fornaro

Thank you, Mauricio. I will now turn to Slide 11 for a review of 2022 results. During our third quarter call, we stated that higher profitability in the fourth quarter would enable us to deliver an adjusted EBITDA at the bottom of our 2022 full year guidance range. To realize this, we mentioned that the higher profitability was partly related to insurance proceeds for Limestone Unit 1 and Parish Unit 8, additional synergies and other cost reductions and the remaining from the opportunity to generate additional gross margin from the planned utilization of our gas fleet.

Story continues

Mauricio Gutierrez

Thank you, Alberto. On Slide 15, I want to briefly outline our 2023 priorities and expectations. First and foremost is delivering on our core energy business goals. We will continue to strengthen our integrated platform and further optimize our portfolio. Second, we are focused on closing the dividend acquisition, integrating the business and delivering on our synergy commitments. Finally, we will stay disciplined on our capital allocation plan as we execute on our strategic priorities.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Julien Dumoulin-Smith with Bank of America.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Listen, I wanted to talk to you guys about the '25 outlook and just clarify this. As it pertains to the original conversation around, call it, $12.50 a share of [SPF], is this an implicit increase in expectations or roughly in the same ballpark? As I look at sort of what's implied on the numerator and denominator, seems like there could be a slight increase there. I just want to come back and clarify that as best you guys see it. And I have a quick follow-up.

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes. I mean let me see if I understand the question. The pro forma that we show here could source in line with the free cash flow before growth targets that we provided you at Investor Day of 15% to 20%. So as you mentioned, what Vivint does is complements our share buyback and capital allocation program with a very attractive growth engine that we articulated in the call today.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Excellent. And just clarifying this. I know you discussed in Analyst Day here, would you expect to roll that 25 forward at the time of the Analyst Day? Or could we get something sooner with the close and then considering that close -- just super quick, if I can, we've seen some litigation out there around SPAC and what is possible, if you will, in recent days. Can you clarify how that may be impacting the process itself at this point? Just if you don't mind for a moment?

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes. So I think what you should expect is at Investor Day, we'll provide you the 5-year plan that will go beyond 2025. I think that's the right time to articulate it, obviously, the close and in subsequent weeks after the close and most likely on the earnings call, we will provide additional clarity in 2023 with respect to Vivint, right? So with respect to the litigation that you're mentioning on the SPAC, we actually have looked at that, evaluated it, and we see very little risk in terms of closing the transaction. So keep in mind that this is not only for our industry, this is for all SPAC across all industry. And I see this more as just a clean of process than anything else. So the risk of impacting the closing of the transaction, I would say, is minimal.

Operator

Our next question comes from Angie Storozynski with Seaport.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

So maybe first on the '23 guidance. I mean it seems like it's a pretty good setup for the year. I mean power prices have fallen, you should have an advantage with gaining market share on the retail side, especially in the East, given the collapse in power prices and natural gas prices. There's been an improvement in working capital, there is the cost to replace the power for the WA Parish outage should have come down, and yet you kept the guidance range. So what's the offset to these positive drivers?

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes. No, Angie, I mean I'm glad that you went down the list because when I think about 2023, I would say that it's more conservative than we have -- did in 2022. Not only from what we control. So if you think about the characteristics of our plans, the assumptions that we use in our forecast are more conservative. We have also -- remember now this is the second year that we have increased maintenance CapEx around our plans. So we expect greater reliability on them. And there is a lot of tailwinds on our guidance.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

That's good, especially after this whole year. Okay. And then on the PJM capacity penalties. So it's my understanding that the disclosures that the generation companies were provided by PJM on Slide 8 only talked about penalties. So any sort of bonus capacity payments haven't been disclosed or calculated. So I know that, that's a '22 issue. But just talk to us about how you accounted for those offsets to the penalties on the capacity side.

Mauricio Gutierrez

Sure. I'll let Alberto cover.

Alberto Fornaro

Yes. No, I mean it is -- from the penalty side, it is relatively simple because we have considered based on our record, what is the potential penalties that taken those into account. On the bonus side, there is a lot of variables, including potential bankruptcy that can change the amount that will be distributed. And therefore, what we have done with the limited information available, we have estimated what is the best case scenario, the worst-case scenario and we have chosen a level we are comfortable. And therefore, we have, at the end of the day, risk adjusted the bonus for -- that we could get at the end of this process.

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes. So I think it's fair to say that penalties -- we have taken all of that into consideration and bonuses, we need more information from PJM. So we have risk adjusted down for that.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

Okay. And then lastly, so when you announced the event, there was a plan to execute on share buybacks, a pretty meaningful 360 million. I mean, looking at the share count, you haven't done it. I understand that there is a plan for '23 to finish that $1 billion of the share buyback allocation. So just talk to me about the timing, why it hasn't happened yet, were you waiting for the proceeds from Astoria? Is it somewhat of a reflection of the weak free cash flow generation for '22? And again, just roughly about when we should expect those buybacks to happen.

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes. No, I mean that's correct. So my expectation is that it will happen this year and obviously being very consistent with our capital allocation principles. We want to focus first on achieving our credit metrics and then we will -- once we have the visibility in terms of achieving that and obviously, as we get cash proceeds in the door throughout the year, we will be executing on the share repurchases. So my commitment to everybody is that we will execute them, but we need to have first assurance is that we have -- that we meet our commitment on credit metrics and that we have the cash available. So that's how we're thinking about it.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

So it's not like the fact that you deferred the buyback -- it's in no way does that reduce the amount of financing that you will need to raise for the Vivint transaction.

Mauricio Gutierrez

No.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Arcaro with Morgan Stanley.

David Keith Arcaro

I was wondering if you could elaborate on what assets might be considered for sale and what the potential timing might look like in terms of executing any processes related to that?

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes, David. So as you know, we actually have been optimizing our portfolio for a number of years. I think we have a pretty good track record on doing that. And the way I think about it is you have core assets and non-core assets, right? So core assets are whatever helps us best serve our customers. And if there is an asset that doesn't do that function, then it becomes a non-core asset, and we'll look at monetizing that.

David Keith Arcaro

Okay. That's helpful. And then I was wondering if you could speak a bit to just fleet reliability and resilience here. Wondering -- just if you could talk to the strategy to improve the risk profile of the business during extreme heat and cold events. Are there further investments that you could make in your fleet to improve their resilience or more you could do to beef up the supply side of the equation?

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes, David. So when you think about the reliability and resiliency, I actually -- if you take a step back, and you think about our supply strategy to serve our retail loan, I think about it in 3 big buckets. The first one is the generation that we own, the second one is medium-term PPAs and then the third one is obviously, you complement that with market purchases.

Operator

Our final question comes from Steve Fleishman with Wolfe Research.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

I appreciate the time. Just a question on the 2023 kind of base pre-Vivint, what are you assuming in there, I guess, obviously, you're expecting a big recovery from '22 and some of the issues, just but what are you assuming in there for outages, any lingering outages and then the related insurance money? And then also are you including any asset sale gains or losses in the guidance for '23? I think you've sold Astoria already at a decent price. Can you talk about that?

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes. So we already sold Astoria. And let me just give you my view on the 2023 guidance, which I started talking to about it, and then I'll pass it on to Alberto to tell you exactly what's in and out. But the way to think about the 2023, Steve is more conservative forecast that we have done in the past, both from operational productivities of the power plants, how we're managing our retail load but also because of the dynamics that existed in 2022 that don't exist today, like if you remember, we have the supply chain issues on coal and chemicals. That has abated for the most part.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Parish, like outage cost insurance and asset sales. Could you identify what's in the guidance for those?

Mauricio Gutierrez

Yes. So in the guidance, obviously, we have the Parish that is not in the first half of the year because it's on average. What I will tell you in Parish and I think that's probably the largest risk. The progress that we have made is pretty significant. As a matter of fact, I think just last week, we've had the generator now on site and has been listed and put in the deck. So we're making really, really good progress on what I'm seeing today, I'm confident that we will come back on time.

Alberto Fornaro

Yes. And just to be a little bit more specific, Steve, regarding Parish Unit 8, we said that there is no impact in 2023. And the reason is because of the impact of the availability of the plant was matched by business insurance. We have received a little bit more than the business insurance in 2022. However, we are recalculating the margin. And net-net, it's still completely hedged by -- the loss margin is hedged by what we're going to receive as insurance, and therefore, no change compared to the prior scenario, which was in the third quarter when we provided the guidance.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

And then asset sales?

Alberto Fornaro

The asset sales, we have factored Astoria basically which happened in January. And we are -- for the moment, until there are news, obviously, we are not adjusting.

Mauricio Gutierrez

But it's already -- Astoria has already been taken into consideration.

Alberto Fornaro

Astoria has been considered because it was a -- should have happened at the end of 2022. It happened just a few days after '23 and we took it into consideration in our guidance.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Okay. And how much is that?

Alberto Fornaro

It's fairly small at the full impact. Consider that we have a tool for the remaining short period. So it's very, very small.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Okay. Great. Appreciate it. So it's really the core business, yes.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the Q&A session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Mauricio Gutierrez for any closing remarks.

Mauricio Gutierrez

Thank you. Thank you for your interest in NRG, and I look forward to updating you once we close the transaction on Vivint. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program.