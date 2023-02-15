Q4 2022 NMI Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call for National MI. I'm John Swenson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining us on the call today are Brad Shuster, Executive Chairman; Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ravi Mallela, Chief Financial Officer; and Nick Realmuto, our Controller. Financial results for the quarter were released after the close today. The press release may be accessed on NMI's website located at nationalmi.com under the Investors tab.

Bradley Mize Shuster

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to report that in the fourth quarter, National MI again delivered strong operating performance, significant growth in our insured portfolio and standout financial results, capping a year of tremendous success. We closed 2022 with $59 billion of total NIW volume and a record $184 billion of high-quality, high-performing primary insurance-in-force.

Adam S. Pollitzer

Thank you, Brad, and good afternoon, everyone. National MI continues to outperform in the fourth quarter, delivering significant new business production, strong growth in our high-quality insured portfolio and stand out financial success. We generated $10.7 billion of NIW volume and ended the period with a record $184 billion of high-quality, high-performing insurance-in-force.

Ravi Mallela

Thank you, Adam. We delivered standout financial results in the fourth quarter with significant new business production and growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, strong top line performance, favorable credit experience, record expense efficiency and strong bottom line profitability and returns.

Adam S. Pollitzer

Thank you, Ravi. Overall, we had a terrific quarter. Once again delivering significant new business production, strong growth in our high-quality insured portfolio and standout financial performance, capping a record year in which we delivered broad success in customer development, continue to innovate in the reinsurance market, once again achieved industry leading credit performance and generated exceptionally strong financial results with record profitability, significant growth in book value per share and an 18.4% return on equity.

Mark C. DeVries

Could you talk about how you're thinking about the use of reinsurance this year just given the macro uncertainty you highlighted and the pricing available to you in reinsurance markets right now?

Ravi Mallela

Certainly, this is Ravi. Thanks for the question, Mark. I think we think about reinsurance as a very fundamental part of what we do every day.

Mark C. DeVries

Okay. Got it. And then I know you don't target market share, but it looks like you gave a fair amount back this quarter relative to last although back to kind of levels that have been more consistent with the last couple of years. Can you just talk about what might have driven that kind of drop in market share this quarter?

Adam S. Pollitzer

Yes. Mark, we're going to give you the content reframe, which is we do not manage the market share. We never have and that's not our plan going forward. Instead, when we look at it, we're delighted with the results that we achieved in the quarter. We wrote $10.7 billion of high-quality new business. We're in the market working hard to support our customers and their borrowers every day.

Bose Thomas George

I wanted to ask about your provision for new notices. It looked like it was up a fair amount. Is that a good run rate to think about for 2023? And also, is there any change in the default-to-claim assumption?

Adam S. Pollitzer

Yes. So Bose, it's a good question. Look, for reserving purposes, we've always aimed to take an appropriate, obviously, but also what we would say is an appropriately conservative view. And in practice, that means we generally anchor more to our downside scenarios when setting our position. That's always the case. It's something we've talked about for a while now.

Bose Thomas George

Okay. Great. That's very helpful. And then just on the expense ratio, any guidance there for '23? And actually this quarter, was there anything unusual? I mean, usually, we see a little bit of a bump up in the fourth quarter.

Ravi Mallela

This is Ravi. I'll take that question. Quarter-over-quarter in terms of the decline, I wouldn't point to anything big in specific. Look, we had lower NIW that generally leads to lower underwriting costs. And we're -- we have a slightly lower head count. I think we finished the year with 242 people. And so really, those are the big drivers of the difference between what we saw in Q3, which was $27.1 million in expenses down to $26.7 million in Q4.

Richard Barry Shane

I just wanted to delve in a little bit more following up on Bose's questions on credit. Obviously, there's a lot going on in terms of cohort divergence, geographic divergence, et cetera. I'm curious when you think about the portfolio, either from a vintage perspective, from a geographic perspective, from some sort of risk perspective, where do you see the greatest concern right now?

Adam S. Pollitzer

Yes. Look, I'll just -- I'll reiterate, Rick, it's a good question. Obviously, one that we're focused on. We really are encouraged by the performance that we're seeing in the portfolio overall. In terms of where are we focused? Where might we see greater experience as we roll through. Look, naturally, higher-risk cohorts that we would define as being borrowers with lower FICO scores, borrowers with higher LTVs, borrowers with higher debt-to-income ratios. Those that have the presence of layered risk characteristics, more than 1 high-risk marker. We tend to see performance amongst those cohorts be worse at all times and particularly so in periods of stress.

Ravi Mallela

Adam, maybe just one thing to add on it is just as we start to see the seasoning of the 2020 and 2021 books, now they have a tremendous amount of embedded equity in those books. But we will see some normalized sort of loss experience that occurs as a result of seasoning of that book, nothing large that we expect or outsized in particular. But as they season, we will see defaults in that population as they get older and older and more and more mature.

Richard Barry Shane

Got it. It's very helpful. And again, given the context of the very modest default rate, it's hard to pick out any trends in there. Pulling the thread just a little bit more. And again, understanding the 2020 and '21 vintages have seasoned very well. When you think about the '22 vintage, is there anything -- is there enough information at this point to see any trends? Is it sort of a normal vintage? Is it looking a little bit better, a little bit worse than you would expect historically?

Adam S. Pollitzer

Look I said, Rick, we always focus on constructing a high-quality portfolio, and we consider our aggregations by individual risk markers FICO, LTV, DTI, layered risk and that was the case when we built the 2022 portfolio. There's nothing that stands out now. The one thing that we note is the borrowers who were supporting our 2022 production, simply have less embedded equity in their homes than the borrowers from earlier vintages.

Mark Douglas Hughes

Adam, when you think about yield, a lot of moving parts, obviously, your pricing is going up, looks like you're a bit more disciplined and your underwriting reinsurance costs are obviously up. I wonder if you could give us some sense of how those different forces might impact the next little bit here.

Adam S. Pollitzer

Mark, I'm going to give you a bit of a nonanswer to start, but I'm going to acknowledge it and then I'll give you something a little more specific. Look, I think we certainly understand the focus on yield. The one thing that I'd encourage you to do is to remember that it's not a number that lives in isolation. As you noted, in a risk-based pricing environment, our yield is a function of the quality of the business that we choose to prioritize and it's also going to naturally be influenced by things like persistency and the cancellation dynamics in our high-quality portfolio.

Mark Douglas Hughes

Okay. So maybe the core yield steady, but with the quality of the underwriting, maybe that shaves it a little bit -- is that what I'm hearing you think?

Adam S. Pollitzer

Yes. So core yield is going to really -- in terms of shaving it a little bit, the things that will move net yield around core yields are going to be the decisions we make on execution in the reinsurance market. Our loss experience and how that flows through in terms of the profit commission on our existing reinsurance structures and then cancellation earnings, which they'll likely trend down because persistency continues to improve.

Mark Douglas Hughes

And then investment income, I think you suggested it would continue to trend up through the quarter. Any kind of early thoughts on how that will play out in the first quarter here on a go-forward basis. I don't know if there's any specifics you can provide. But just curious how much it might have improved with the new money yield.

Ravi Mallela

Well, certainly, we benefited pretty significantly from the opportunity to capture yield relative to buying the same types of products that we're buying, same bond types, ratings, certainly rolling into new money yields at the same duration. We're seeing new money yields coming in at around 4.5% to 5%.

Arren Saul Cyganovich

Adam, I think you said in your prepared remarks that the expectation would be that the industry, the new insurance written would be more kind of in the 2018, 2019 levels. Is there -- obviously a more challenging rate environment for first-time homebuyers. But is there something else that's kind of driving, I'd say, more of that level of challenge for the first-time homebuyers besides just the rate in home prices?

Adam S. Pollitzer

Yes. I mean, right now, it's rate. It's [total] prices, it's affordability. At some point, we'll find equilibrium. That's probably going to be through a combination of price, right? Obviously, we see prices developing, potentially rate, we don't know with certainty. And also over time, income will grow as well. So I just wanted to specify, though the steer that I gave on overall industry NIW wasn't in line with 2018 and 2019, it was in line with the purchase markets from 2018 and 2019.

Geoffrey Murray Dunn

Just firstly, a clarification, Ravi, on the expense guidance for modest growth, is that net of ceding commissions? Or is that on a gross basis?

Ravi Mallela

On a gross basis, and the impact of the -- what you're referring to, the seasoned QSR, I believe.

Geoffrey Murray Dunn

Okay. So a reported basis, right? And then, Adam, I'm curious of your opinion on market pricing with respect to cumulative loss assumptions, just average what you're seeing across the industry.

Adam S. Pollitzer

Yes. Jeff, I can't give you a steer as to how in a perspective on how our competitors are thinking about pricing and how they're modeling things out. Obviously, every company has its own perspective on risk, on necessary return. I don't what an appropriate risk-adjusted return is. And a lot of that's going to be informed by differences and views on expected loss outcomes by each piece of business.

Adam S. Pollitzer

Thank you again for joining us. We'll be participating in the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 8. We look forward to speaking with you again soon.

