Q4 2022 NerdWallet Inc Earnings Call

Caitlin MacNamee; IR Officer; NerdWallet, Inc.

Lauren St. Clair Waugh; CFO; NerdWallet, Inc.

Tim Chen; Co-founder, Chairman & CEO; NerdWallet, Inc.

Jed Kelly; Director & Senior Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Justin Tyler Patterson; Director of Internet and Media Equity Research & Lead Senior Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Michael Nicholas Infante; Research Associate; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Nicolette Radomski

Ralph Edward Schackart; Partner & Technology Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Ross Adam Sandler; MD of Americas Equity Research & Senior Internet Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Youssef Houssaini Squali; MD & Senior Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Caitlin MacNamee

Thanks, Caitlin. Here at NerdWallet, our 2023 plans are well underway. We started the year on the right foot, ready to capitalize on new opportunities, grow our business and help more people in more ways -- and this is thanks to the hard work Nerd's put in throughout the last year.

Tim Chen

Thanks, Caitlin. Here at NerdWallet, our 2023 plans are well underway. We started the year on the right foot, ready to capitalize on new opportunities, grow our business and help more people in more ways -- and this is thanks to the hard work Nerd's put in throughout the last year.

Lauren St. Clair Waugh

Thanks, Tim. We're proud of the execution we delivered throughout this past year exceeding our financial commitments in every quarter and expanding our adjusted EBITDA as a result of our incremental margins and maturing cost base. We delivered Q4 revenue of $142 million, up 43% year-over-year and above the high end of our guidance. We finished the year with $539 million in revenue, a 42% increase versus 2021.

(Operator Instructions) And I show our first question comes from the line of Ross Sandler from Barclays.

Ross Adam Sandler

Congrats on a good quarter. Can I ask 2 questions? First is on just overall engagement of registered users compared to regular users. How is that trending? And is the 38% growth in registered users a decent kind of proxy for or a leading indicator for what you tend to see on the revenue side? It kind of seems like those 2 are converging. And then similarly on that, why do you think your growth rates overall are diverging so much from Credit Karma of late? What do you think the biggest factors are that are allowing you guys to outperform them so significantly? So that would be the first question.

Tim Chen

Yes. I'll take the first one. Throughout this past year, we've been prioritizing user registration as a focus area, and that's really helped us to drive growth there, ending the year with 14 million cumulative registered users, which is up 39% year-over-year. We're also starting to see the benefits of the OTB integration and driving even more registrations. So what we're seeing is that, unsurprisingly, personalization drives engagement and the key to driving personalization is first-party data. And so that's all about registration.

Lauren St. Clair Waugh

And I'll take the second part of that question regarding performance marketing. So just taking a step back and as a reminder, 70% of our traffic comes through organic channels, which over time has allowed us to diversify into other channels like performance marketing and brand. We've always thought about performance marketing as a variable expense that we can dial up or down depending on the returns. And when we see better conversion or pricing, we're able to lean in with more efficient spend.

And I show our next question comes from the line of Justin Patterson from KeyBanc.

Justin Tyler Patterson

Great. Two if I can. Just building off of personalization, I know with the OTB acquisition, one of the key levers there was to improve personalization across the rest of the portfolio. I just would love to hear an update on just how that integration is proceeding? And whether we've seen that conversion benefit take place yet?

Tim Chen

Yes, I'll take that one. So as a reminder, our general M&A thesis is that we can pair our top-of-funnel brand and reach with these best-in-class shopping experiences like OTB. So the key components of the acquisition thesis look very promising. So most notably, we're seeing conversion from integrating their technology where, as I mentioned, we're seeing double the match rate now for consumers coming through our improved personal loans flow. And we're serving a larger audience, and we're registering a lot more people than we were previously. That gives us a lot more to work with in terms of those personalized nudges going forward. .

And I show our next question comes from the line of Youssef Squali from Truist.

Youssef Houssaini Squali

A couple of questions here. First, can you maybe just elaborate a little more on what you're seeing on the insurance business. I think you've actually turned the corner there. I think it was up 43% year-on-year in Q4. You talked about launching a new house marketplace. Can you expand on kind of your experience there so far? And kind of within insurance, what are kind of the bright spots that you've seen, is it kind of across the board or just 1 or 2 products?

Tim Chen

Yes. Okay. I'll take the first one. Yes. So we spent the past year or so facing all the same headwinds in insurance that you've heard about from others, inflation and supply chain issues, making it more expensive to fix a car or replace or fix a house, right? But during that time, we launched this enhanced marketplace experience. And we're going to soon follow up with marketplaces in home and life insurance. That was all about improving the user experience, giving more personalized responses and increasing conversion rates. So that was successful, and that drove the success here. So really excited about the investments we made during the downturn and how that will help us as things recover -- things are looking strong going into 2023.

Lauren St. Clair Waugh

Yes. Maybe I'll comment on sort of the credit card performance quarter-over-quarter. And then Tim, if you want to maybe add more color on just the environment right now and what you're seeing for credit cards overall. We've talked about credit cards performing incredibly well over the course of 2022. And we talked about 2 things. One was the pricing recovery from the lows of COVID. And the second piece that we've talked about has been conversion improvements that we've made within our product. .

Tim Chen

In terms of seasonality, yes, Q4 traditionally is seasonally weak in credit cards, so no surprises there. And yes, I'd say more broadly, it's a healthy environment out there for prime and up, and there's a pretty broad expectation from loan officers about unemployment increasing 100 basis points throughout the course of 2023 as kind of a low case scenario. And so assuming we don't go too far beyond those levels, we're expecting to be kind of in line with our expectations.

And I show our next question comes from the line of James Faucette from Morgan Stanley.

Michael Nicholas Infante

Tim and Lauren, it's Michael Infante on for James. Congrats on the quarter. Lauren, know you mentioned Q1 being the toughest mortgage comp, but what are your general perspectives on the extent of the recovery we may potentially see in 2023 in mortgage specifically, particularly given some of the bank executives has started to note that a lot of the excess capacity has already been drained from the system?

Lauren St. Clair Waugh

Yes. I'll -- maybe reiterate some of my commentary from my prepared remarks, and then I'll also hand it over to Tim to give his perspective. So yes, as we said, in Q1 of this year, we expect this to still have really tough comps relative to a year ago when the environment was not quite as bad. We're not expecting any massive change in sort of the macro environment around mortgages for the rest of this year.

Tim Chen

Yes. And I guess I'd just add, it's a challenging macro environment for both refi and purchase, volumes are low, interest rates are high. So we're really using this slowdown as an opportunity to invest in our home equity marketplace. It's a really small part of our business today, but in the spirit of landing and expanding, we've launched new comparison tools here and continue to onboard partners. And so our longer-term outlook really incorporates the view that it's going to be challenging, as Lauren mentioned. So yes.

Michael Nicholas Infante

Understood. And secondly, I know Ross asked earlier about the relative outperformance vis-a-vis one of your competitors, but I wanted to dig in a little bit deeper and ask whether or not over the last 3 to 6 months, you've seen an acceleration in partners that perhaps previously? We're allocating marketing dollars across a variety of financial marketplaces, but now maybe sort of consolidating that spend on your platform just given the quality of the user base that we've talked about previously.

Tim Chen

Yes. So I'd characterize the primary driver is just the deterioration in really near prime has been -- and subprime has been just much more accelerated than prime. I think that's probably something you would typically see in a normal credit cycle and that's probably driving a higher beta. Yes, of course, like, we're investing in our experiences and the OTB integration, I think, has really leveled up our product experience in our personal loans search, for example. But the first one is probably the major driver.

Our next question comes from the line of Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer.

Jed Kelly

Great. Just going back to insurance. You mentioned the new consumer experience. I mean I think insurance has always typically been a product that's hard to sell and probably some of your competitors, it's a lot of phone calls. So can you just touch on like where you're sort of disrupting you think the consumer experience in insurance. And do you see that becoming a big enough segment where you could break that out separately 1 day?

Tim Chen

Yes. So great question. I mean, of course, that's something we think about a all time in terms of user experience. And so internally, the conversation is often, can we do better than that user experience while leveraging our brand and our brand trust to drive parity in terms of things like conversion rates, right? And so -- without getting into specifics, those were a lot of the iterations we're trying to drive with an in-house experience. And yes, I mean, the results have been pretty promising.

Lauren St. Clair Waugh

Yes. I'll take the second part of that question around breaking it out. As you know, we have 3 revenue categories with increased disclosure. It's credit cards, we have loans and we have the other verticals. Insurance today sits within that other verticals. For right now, that is the plan that we will continue to provide that level of disclosure, but we are always looking at sub verticals and making sure that we are disclosing the right information externally. And so we'll continue to evaluate that.

Jed Kelly

And then just a follow-up. You've obviously generated a lot of synergies with your past acquisitions, On the Barrell being the most recent. Can you give us an update on any potential acquisition opportunities or products you would want to add to the NerdWallet platform?

Tim Chen

Sure. Yes. Just a quick reminder, general M&A thesis has been match our brand and reach with these better converting user experiences, right? So where you tend to find opportunities is areas where there is complexity, where you see humans like advisers, agents and brokers trying to help people through transactions and so we're looking at quite a wide variety of things. Just trying to be opportunistic and disciplined from a capital allocation perspective about what we take on next. .

And I show our next question comes from the line of Ralph Schackart from William Blair.

Ralph Edward Schackart

Just on Australia launch, I know it's very, very early, but just curious what are the signs that you're seeing there? And how would that compare to other markets, similar launch stages? And just more broadly, how are you thinking about the opportunity compared to other markets? And then I'll have a follow-up.

Tim Chen

Yes. So just to level set, I mean, the U.S. is our ordinary priority, right? It's just a huge market. We feel like we have so much room to land and expand within the U.S. and vertically integrate given our existing reach and traffic and brand trust. In terms of Australia, it's really early. We're excited to see, hopefully, a repeat of Canada. It feels like running a similar playbook. It's something we're very familiar with and just feels very familiar to, for example, the early days of the U.S. market. And we'll keep giving you updates as we progress in these areas. But yes, the ordinal priority is the U.S. market.

Ralph Edward Schackart

Great. And then just on the loan segment, you talked about on the call about investing in consumer experience and improving -- or potentially improving macro. And I think you also talked about some positive signals in the shareholder letter. Just curious if you could provide some more color there. What are the positive signals there that you're seeing?

Tim Chen

So to be clear, we're -- yes, we have a pretty muted outlook for 2023 in terms of the macro. We expect unemployment to keep on rising throughout the year. We think that's largely what loan officers are pricing in to both their underwriting models and their pricing. So not baking in much optimism about a recovery there. Yes, if we deviate from those expectations, then we could see upside or downside on the margin. But I think we're a bit lower beta with regards to others, given just the skew towards prime.

(Operator Instructions) And I show our next question comes from the line of Nicolette Radomski from Citi.

Nicolette Radomski

This is Nicky Radomski for Peter Christiansen, Citi Research. Have you or do you expect to see an impact from Goldman's removal of markets in the personal lending space? Any details regarding timing or quantity would be helpful.

Lauren St. Clair Waugh

Could you repeat the question? We didn't -- it didn't come across very clearly.

Nicolette Radomski

Sorry. Have you or do you expect to see an impact from Goldman's removal of markets in the personal lending space? Any details regarding timing or quantity would be helpful.

Tim Chen

Right. Yes. Okay. Got it. Yes, so we do see lenders pulling out of the space and going into the space pretty frequently, right? I think the way I would think about personal loans is there's a few players competing in the different bands -- credit bands within that market. So you typically have 2, 3, 4, 5 lenders in the, for example, super prime band or the near prime, et cetera. So any one lender pulling out or coming in doesn't tend to have a huge impact on the marketplace overall. We really tried to just make sure we're presenting the right options and the set of options to the consumer and balance that.

Thank you I'm showing no further questions in the queue. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over back to management for closing remarks.

Tim Chen

All right. Thanks all. Before we wrap up, I want to be sure to thank the Nerds for their hard work, which made these results possible. As I reflect on this past year and our plans for 2023, I'm really encouraged by the progress we've made, the financial performance we've achieved and the opportunities available to us as a result. Looking ahead, we know this financial environment will continue to challenge our consumers and SMBs and we plan to meet this moment with ingenuity, focus and meaningful investments, specifically around driving engagement, iterating quickly and providing clarity for all of life's financial decisions. Thank you.

