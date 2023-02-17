Q4 2022 MSA Safety Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Chris Hepler; Executive Director of Corporate Development; MSA Safety Incorporated

Lee B. McChesney; Senior VP & CFO; MSA Safety Incorporated

Nishan J. Vartanian; Chairman, President & CEO; MSA Safety Incorporated

Lawrence Tighe De Maria; Co-Group Head of Global Industrial Infrastructure; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Robert W. Mason; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Stanley Stoker Elliott; VP & Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MSA Safety Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. This is Chris Hepler, Executive Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. With me today are Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and CEO; Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Steve Blanco, Segment President for Americas.

Nishan J. Vartanian

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'll start on Slide 4. MSA delivered another strong year with exceptional results in the fourth quarter. This was made possible by our team's unwavering commitment to our mission. Our purpose-driven culture and dedication to protecting the world's workers is at the core of everything we do and sets the foundation for our strong performance. I want to thank all of our associates for their focused execution and hard work to get MSA's leading safety technologies and solutions in the hands of our customers around the world. And thanks also to our shareholders and other stakeholders for helping us build MSA into a global safety leader that is making a positive impact on the health and safety of workers and our communities around the world.

Lee B. McChesney

Thanks, Nish, and good morning, everyone. Let's get started on Slide 6 with the quarterly highlights. Our MSA team had a strong finish to the year with double-digit organic sales growth across firefighter safety, gas detection and industrial PPE. Sales were a quarterly record of $443 million. We executed sequential volume growth, which is consistent with seasonal trends in our business.

Nishan J. Vartanian

Thanks, Lee. Moving on to Slide 11. In closing, I'm incredibly proud of our accomplishments in 2022. Despite the many challenges of the past year, our team executed well and continued to make progress against our strategic priorities. We enter 2023 from a position of strength and we expect to build on our momentum. Our balanced and diversified portfolio of innovative safety technologies has never been stronger and more relevant to our customers.

(Operator Instructions) And the first question is from Stanley Elliott from Stifel.

Stanley Stoker Elliott

Congratulations on the strong finish to the year.

Nishan J. Vartanian

Thank you, Stanley.

Stanley Stoker Elliott

Could you all talk a little bit more about the strength in the Americas margins? Quite good, really this whole second half of the year despite what's happening on the supply chain. I'm sure pricing is helping a bit. But could you give us a sense of the sustainability and kind of how we should think about the margin cadence really into '23, especially given kind of some of the first half disability versus some of the second half uncertainties that you're talking about?

Nishan J. Vartanian

Sure. And Lee, why don't you take that one?

Lee B. McChesney

All right. So really appreciate the questions, a good call out. So I think it speaks to some really good momentum from the team. You've seen throughout the year some nice progression on both gross margin and with SG&A leverage. So I think you've seen that come together in the second half. Certainly, the -- you get nice volume leverage. We've got some good productivity and then certainly price and costs are now in better alignment.

Stanley Stoker Elliott

Great. And you mentioned the backlog strength. Have you all seen any customers, either municipal or otherwise, canceling or pushing out any orders at this point? I'm assuming not, but would love to get a little color on that, if I could.

Nishan J. Vartanian

Stanley, no, we really haven't seen any cancellations. It's -- a lot of our business is custom order. It's specced in the customer, and we really haven't seen any cancellation of orders due to our inability to shift the backlog. We probably lost some business, the upfront, especially in the area of fall protection where we've had opportunities with some orders and we've struggled with the supply chain and probably lost some business. But that type business never really got on our books. Our backlog is really healthy from the standpoint of being able to deliver and customers waiting on that.

Stanley Stoker Elliott

And then lastly for me, you guys have talked about some larger potential orders on the fire services side. Is there any update you can share with us on that? And maybe what sort of timing should investors think about if you were to end up winning some of those contracts?

Nishan J. Vartanian

Yes, the pipeline is really healthy. When you think about the fire service, the municipal budgets and state budgets are really strong. We've got the AFG funding coming in again this year. So there's a number of orders in the pipeline, some fairly large business. And that's just a matter of working through the municipalities and getting their approvals and pacing from that standpoint.

And the next question is from Rob Mason from Baird.

Robert W. Mason

I had a question around -- there was a commentary around your 2023 outlook, but also, I think, in the press release just aiming for mid-single-digit growth for the year. If that proved to be the case, mid-single digit, how would that break down between contributions from price versus volume? And am I correct in thinking that FX is maybe neutral to even slightly positive for the year at this point?

Nishan J. Vartanian

It's a good question. We laid out our scenario planning for 2023. We went through a number of different scenarios on demand, price and there's even some backlog there. So we went through various scenarios. And the pricing, we're going to get some price, which is the overhang we'll have from our fourth quarter 2022 price increase. So as we go through the first 9 months of '23, we'll get some price there.

Robert W. Mason

Nish, how do -- go ahead.

Nishan J. Vartanian

I was Just going to add your FX question was, hey, you have -- I think it's a pretty good view. It will be a bit of a headwind in the first half of the year and then be a positive in the back half. It will be a slight negative based on the current FX, Rob, right now.

Robert W. Mason

For the year, okay. Nish or Lee, just how are you -- you speak to orders. Just maybe dissect between your longer cycle and shorter cycle, longer cycle fire service may be set aside because it's -- on its own dynamic. But fixed gas and flame detection, I think, are being longer cycle, more potentially some project-based and then shorter cycle, obviously, industrial PPE. But can you speak to the 2 dynamics going on there?

Nishan J. Vartanian

Right. So on the short-cycle products, that business is really strong. The fourth quarter, we had natural seasonality of that being a little lower than third quarter, which is very natural for us to see, but it was still strong when we consider the order pace across those short-cycle products. Quarter-to-date here in the first quarter from a booking standpoint, new orders. That business remains really good. Surprisingly good, to be quite honest, a little better than we anticipated coming into the quarter. And the outlook for that business remains solid based on some of the markets.

Robert W. Mason

Good, good. Maybe just one last housekeeping question, Lee. You mentioned pension income would be lower year-over-year at that level. Was it $22 million, $23 million in this past year roughly? Is that the level of decline we're talking about?

Lee B. McChesney

It's going to be -- year-over-year, it's going to be about a $6 million or $7 million difference. I can have Chris follow up the exact model difference, but that's the headwind going into us for '23.

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from Larry De Maria with William Blair.

Lawrence Tighe De Maria

Maybe I missed this, but can you just give maybe a little bit more color on orders, book-to-bill, lead times? And kind of curious if we're starting to see the order book sort of normalize as supply chains get better or is this still well into the second half? Any color there, first off, please?

Nishan J. Vartanian

So Larry, the order pace has been good. We're really pleased with the order pace. The order pace that we saw throughout the year, we saw a good strong order pace. For the year, the book-to-bill was 106% so obviously, we had good strength in orders. Supply chain created a bit of a headwind for us. And quite frankly, supply chain continues to be an issue. It has improved and we -- the way we would define it best is we were -- to complete a product, we might have been waiting for 8 or 9 different components to finish some product. Today, we're waiting for a couple of components. And so that has improved, but we're still not perfect and still working through some of that.

Lawrence Tighe De Maria

Okay. And then within a mid-single-digit growth outlook for '23, but you've mentioned a couple of times, obviously, some concern on the second half macro but obviously also some resiliency there. How do we think about first half or second half and apply that to the mid-single-digit growth? Should we have close to maybe double-digit growth in the first half and flatter growth in the second half and see what happens? Or how are we kind of breaking that down first half, second half?

Nishan J. Vartanian

So I'll let Lee take that for us.

Lee B. McChesney

All right. So Larry, it's a good question. Certainly, we have more visibility to the first half than we do to the second half. So I'd guide you to -- we're probably going to be in the more positive side of that mid-single digit in the first half of the year. And then if you just take the math with the less outlook visibility for the second half, it could be lower. But to Nish's points earlier, we're going to have to see how that plays out.

Lawrence Tighe De Maria

Yes. That's fair enough, and that's exactly what I was wondering. The second part of the question and the last one would be around incremental margins in '23. Are we in the 30% to 40% normal range or are there some weird things in there?

Nishan J. Vartanian

No, I think that 30% to 40%, which is what we've committed to, we still see that opportunity in '23. Certainly, we've covered below [OEM], you've got some of those temporary headwinds, mix like the interest and stuff like that. But no, we -- as you saw, really strong incrementals and a lot of those dynamics, whether it's the price/cost dynamic, whether it's this mix we have into North America, I mean, these are all positive things that should continue certainly in the first half of '23 as well.

Thank you. If you missed the portion of today's call, an audio replay will be made available later today on our Investor Relations website and will be available for the next 90 days. We appreciate you joining us this morning, and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Thanks.

