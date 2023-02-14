Q4 2022 Monday.Com Ltd Earnings Call

Participants

Byron Stephen; Director of IR; monday.com Ltd.

Eliran Glazer; CFO; monday.com Ltd.

Eran Zinman; Co-Founder, Co-CEO, & Director; monday.com Ltd.

Roy Mann; Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Director; monday.com Ltd.

Andrew Lodovico DeGasperi; Analyst; Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Arjun Rohit Bhatia; Co-Group Head of the Technology, Media, and Communications Sector & Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Brent Alan Bracelin; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Brent John Thill; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

David E. Hynes; Analyst; Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Frederick Lee; MD & Head of SMID software; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

George Michael Iwanyc; Associate; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Ivan Philip Feinseth; Director of Research; Tigress Financial Partners LLC, Research Division

Jackson Edmund Ader; MD of Technology Equity Research; SVB Securities

James Derrick Wood; MD of TMT - Software & Senior Software Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Jason Vincent Celino; Senior Research Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Pinjalim Bora; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Robert Edward Simmons; Senior VP & Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Scott Randolph Berg; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Shebly Seyrafi; MD; FBN Securities, Inc., Research Division

Steven Lester Enders; Research Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to the monday.com Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions)

Byron Stephen

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for monday.com fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022. Joining me today are Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, co-CEOs of monday.com and Eliran Glazer, monday.com CFO. We released our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earlier today. You can find our quarterly shareholder letter, along with our investor presentation, and a replay of today's webcast under the News and Events section of our IR website at ir.monday.com.

Story continues

Roy Mann

Thanks, Byron, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Fiscal year 2022 was a year of significant accomplishments at monday.com. We finished the year more energized than ever with strong financial results, improved efficiency and continued product innovation. We put this progress on display at our Elevate 2022 world tour where we had the opportunity to meet with customers and partners in person. We also announced plans to launch monday DB, which will upgrade our infrastructure, drive faster board performance and provide even more flexibility. Monday DB will enhance the way Work OS engine run and store data, ensure that our platform is schemaless, completely flexible and built for infinite scale supporting a 100 times larger ports.

Eran Zinman

Thank you, Roy. Fiscal year 2022 was another year of phenomenal growth at money.com both financially and business-wise. We ended the year with $519 million in revenue, up 68% year-over-year, improved overall efficiency and achieved positive free cash flow for the second year in a row. Fiscal year 2022 was also a transformational year for our product. We've received incredible feedback on our new Work OS product suite, particularly on monday sales CRM. As a reminder, CRM has only been made available to new customers, and we finished 2022 with 2,458 new monday sales CRM accounts. The fast adoption and strong customer feedback of monday sales CRM has been amazing. Customers tell us they love monday sales CRM as it's more customizable and easier to use than any traditional CRM tools. As we begin to slowly roll out monday sales CRM to our existing customers, we remain focused on adding more powerful features and functionality to make it the best CRM in the industry.

Roy Mann

Thank you, Eran. As we turn our attention to the next fiscal year, we are highly confident in meeting our goals, and there's a lot we plan to accomplish. In FY '23, we will be focused on remaining the market leader in work management space. To accomplish this, we will continue to give our users exceptional customer experience with easy-to-use and intuitive products. We plan to enhance our upmarket efforts through building and scaling our platform and product suite and expanding existing channels that will allow us to build market share. We expect to accomplish all this while being committed to improving efficiency and delivering positive free cash flow for the third straight year.

Eliran Glazer

Thank you, Roy, and thank you to everyone for joining our call. Today, I'll review our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results in detail and provide initial fiscal year 2023 guidance. We finished fiscal year 2022 exceptionally strong. Total revenue in Q4 2022 came in at $149.9 million, up 57% from the year ago quarter and at $519 million in fiscal year 2022, up 68% from the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue grew 60% year-over-year in Q4 2022 and 71% year-over-year in fiscal year 2022.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question today comes from Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs.

Pinjalim Bora

Okay. Congrats on the quarter. It seems like a good one. I wanted to understand the guidance a bit. Eliran, If you could tease out maybe the assumptions behind the guidance, do you expect expansions to kind of continue to deteriorate or your logo growth kind of slow. Are you assuming the macro kind of to stay the same or take a step down trying to understand if you're baking in a little bit of more conservatism than usual for this year.

Eliran Glazer

Pinjalim, it's Eliran. So thank you for the question. So what we took into account for guidance. So we always take into account the latest trends that we are seeing. So as we said, there is some challenging macroeconomic conditions without pressure on [NDR]. But on the other side, we see a consisted top of funnel demand. Now the reason why NDR is flowing is the fact that you see less of the (inaudible) on their budget.

Pinjalim Bora

Okay. Understood. On the CRM customer growth seems pretty interesting, really solid. Want to ask you, I mean it seems like almost 12% to 13% of your new -- total new customers added in the year with CRM. I want to understand what's kind of the typical size of customers that you're landing CRM with. And if you're seeing any kind of interesting expansion characteristics with those as they kind of understand how to expand monday beyond CRM.

Eran Zinman

Yes. Pinjalim, this is Eran. So as I mentioned previously, right now, the CRM product is mostly offered to new customers. We didn't offer to existing customers. And in terms of new customers, we get a mixture both SMBs but also midsized and larger organization adopting the product. We're very happy and excited with the results. The momentum is created with that product and also the feedback that we get from customers. And we kind of predict this momentum to continue into next year. So right now, we get a healthy mixture of both small- and medium-sized customers into the pipeline.

Operator

The next question is from Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler.

Brent Alan Bracelin

My question really is around monday sales CRM, monday marketer that showed up on G2 is the 2 -- one of the fastest-growing new products in categories. Can you just talk a little bit about the momentum you're seeing in marketer as well as sales? And what's really driving that? Is there a price point that seems to be residing with customers? And then talk a little bit about when you plan to roll that out to existing customers. I know that was only for new customers only, when do you roll it out to existing.

Eran Zinman

Yes. Thanks, Brent. This is Eran. Thanks for the question. So we mentioned previously that about 60% of the new paying customers are CRM customers, but the remaining 50% are split between the marketer and the (inaudible). So definitely, we highlighted the CRM because they have the most momentum, but also the 2 other products also have great momentum that we're seeing. In terms of releasing those products to existing customers. We plan to do it -- like at the end of H1, the midyear this year. And just to your comment about the G2 rating, I think this shows exactly our strategy that because those products have built on top of the Work OS platform, they already pretty mature to offer a lot of advanced features, and we're able to compete in each 1 of those markets and achieve high rating within customers, which is perfectly kind of what we expected and a big part of our strategy as we build those products.

Operator

The next question is from Steve Enders from Citi.

Steven Lester Enders

Okay. Great. I guess I'm going to ask a little bit on the outlook on the EBIT line and the strong upside we saw there in the quarter. I guess how should we think about the kind of puts and takes of where you're investing in incremental OpEx and maybe where there might have been a little bit of a pullback from what you're expecting in 4Q? And I guess, similarly for the outlook, is there a pause in maybe some investments that you're making on the headcount side or just anything that we should be thinking about as we think about the EBIT outlook for the year.

Eliran Glazer

Steve, it's Eliran. So with regard to the first quarter, we provided operating profit mostly driven by the fact that we beat on the revenue side, we saw a lower S&M spend due to the fact that it costs us less to acquire customers. It can be because of some of the competition or the competitors that we stated pulled back. And we believe this is an opportunity for us actually to take market share and to grab land.

Steven Lester Enders

Okay. Perfect. That's helpful context there. I do want to ask on the marketplace side and the new relationship with Appfire. I guess how do you kind of view the marketplace opportunity evolving moving forward? And how do you think about outside partners and third parties building applications and use cases versus kind of what you would build in-house.

Roy Mann

Thank you. It's Roy. So we really care about the marketplace being a huge growth engine for us. We want to invest a lot in partners joining us. Appfire is a great partner to have. And our vision here is to build a very large and robust ecosystem around us. And the way we're doing it, I think is unique is that we're opening the platform up completely. Just as an example, application developers can create now first-class citizens within the platform. It's not something that is second grade or like hidden, okay? So they can really build on top of the platform like we do, and we really open up completely. And I think they feel that and they feel that we are a great partner to build upon.

Operator

We have a question from Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs.

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan

Congratulations on the quarter. Terrific for team. Curious to get to your perspective on monday DB, I know that it's going to be rolled out in 2024. Was the initiative based on any specific customer feedback or is it something that you're doing more proactively. What are the kinds of customers that you hope to land with monday DB, the enhancements you're putting in through that you could not otherwise previously get? And also with this partnership initiative where you're opening up the platform for partners to develop kinds of applications, new kinds of applications. What is your goal here? Is it the long tail of apps that you don't have the resources development that you hope the partners can get you into new markets? Or is it new geographies? Or is it just to open up the platform even more to existing customers so they can exploit and new capabilities more. Curious to get your take on what you want to accomplish with the opening up of the platform initiative.

Roy Mann

Kash, it's Roy. Thank you for the question. So monday DB is something that is in the core of our infrastructure like we are. We've always highlighted how being schemaless and how we build the platform on top of a solid backbone that enable our customers to build whatever they want. Monday DB is the next phase of that. We want to make it more scalable. And like a lot of customers tell us we're doing like -- they can do flip flops with monday. They can do whatever they want. It's magic. And I think we're monday DB comes in, it takes that magic in a scalable way and allows to build like way bigger applications on top of us. And that opens up the door for larger installment -- like different use cases that require like millions of (inaudible) that you think -- it opens the door for larger customers in many ways. But again, it's like an infrastructure to move us to the next level.

Operator

The next question is from Jackson Ader from SVB MoffettNathanson.

Jackson Edmund Ader

The first one is on the commentary on the net dollar retention rate and specifically in the high end that kind of $50,000 and above. What is kind of driving the weakness there? Is it just people not expanding upon their annual renewals as much as you thought. Is there any downshift in terms of the number of seats at some of your customers? Just interested in those dynamics?

Eliran Glazer

Jackson, it's Eliran. So as a reminder, with the enterprise accounts, we are coming off historical highs, what we see is basically, I think this is something that we started seeing also last year, larger customers become more cautious with their budget. It's mostly seeing a slowdown in expansion of seat. So on one hand, we see a very healthy traffic of new customers, new logos, that's actually buying monday software. But on the other hand, you see the amount of expansion within existing customer base mainly the big one is less than what you used to see in the past. We believe it's current [macro] uncertainty that has been driving most of this behavior.

Jackson Edmund Ader

Okay. And actually, if we just stick a little bit on that theme, but maybe geographically speaking, Europe has held up maybe better than what we expected, just dropping in the revenue mix by only 1% year-over-year. I'm just curious, in that geography, what you guys are seeing and maybe whether it's kind of out or underperformed your expectations in '22 and what we should be thinking about for '23?

Eliran Glazer

So maybe just to take a step back, as a reminder, 70% of our customers are nontech and 30% is tech. So when you think about the softness in demand that we saw last year, it monthly was around tech. So when you think about Europe, we said that we see a more of -- less of an impact of what potentially others are seeing because of the level of exposure that we have. So I think that we don't see significant changes to what we saw in the past. It's relatively stable and actually getting into the new year, we see even some positive signs yet to be seen for the year -- remainder of the year.

Operator

The next question is from George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer.

George Michael Iwanyc

Congratulations on the results. Roy or Eran, maybe if you can give us some more color on the competitive space, you continue to add a solid number of new customers? Are these lands mostly new? And are you seeing displacement from other work management solutions or mostly from productivity tools.

Operator

Please, we have lost connection with the speaker team. Please standby while we reconnect them.

George Michael Iwanyc

Roy or Eran, I basically was asking about the competitive environment. The pipeline generation you see? Is that mostly still greenfield? Or are you displacing other productivity tools or work management tools at this point?

Roy Mann

It's Roy, sorry for the disconnect. So when we're looking into new customers that joined the platform, we still see it as greenfield also, the majority of the deals we do are not against any other competitor. And within the ones that we do compete with someone we win mostly because of our Work OS because they want the platform, they want the fact that they can do a lot of things with it towards the future.

George Michael Iwanyc

Okay. And Eliran, maybe digging into the hiring that you expect to do this year, how front loaded is that? And what things will you be monitoring to kind of judge the pace of future hiring in upcoming quarters?

Eliran Glazer

So George, just to relate to that, we are mostly focused on building out the platform and product offering. So the focus will be mostly on R&D and product. Different to prior year, we are going to hire probably around 10%, give or take based on our needs. It's not going to be necessarily front loaded. Maybe there is going to be slightly skewed towards H1. But overall, we are expecting more of a balanced hiring process throughout the year. And obviously, if we need to hire more, then we make a decision as we progress.

Operator

The next question comes from DJ Hynes from Canaccord.

David E. Hynes

So maybe just building off that last line of thinking there, Eliran, I mean, in the shareholder letter in your prepared remarks, it said one of the focus areas this year was to expand the upmarket growth engine. You had a great slide in the deck that shows your efficiency metrics are hanging in there really well. Clearly, there's uncertainty out there. So just help us understand kind of how you're thinking about executing on the go-to-market side of things, hiring there? Kind of what are the key initiatives we should be watching for this year?

Eran Zinman

Yes. So in terms -- this is Eran. Thank you, DJ. So in terms of our go-to-market, we have a bunch of plans. So definitely, the new products are a great way to expand our go-to-market. The fact that we can now market specifically the CRM product, the product, the marketing product, just opens up monday to new audiences, a new type of buyer. And just as a reminder, once a customer starts using one of those products, they can expand to additional products and eventually get the whole company into the monday Work OS platform. So definitely, this is a big game changer for us in terms of our ability to go-to-market different kind of buyers, different personas within the organizations.

Eliran Glazer

Maybe DJ, this is Eliran. Just to -- Sorry DJ, just to add to what Eran said. Last year, we hired increased the headcount in more than 50%, and we believe we are now well positioned to go to 2023 and beyond in terms of sales and marketing headcount with regards to going upmarket as well.

Operator

The next question is from Derrick Wood from Cowen & Company.

James Derrick Wood

Great. Congratulations as well. I guess just a follow-up to that. You did hire your first-ever CRO in November. Just wanted to hear what the kind of impetus was to bring on a CRO and what changes you may be making on the go-to-market side.

Eran Zinman

Yes. Thanks, Derrick. This is Eran . So actually Yoni, our CRO is actually promoted from within the company. He was managing both the sales team and the marketing team, and we promoted him to be the CRO of the company, basically adding also the management of the customer success group and the customer support in addition to our partners group. So first of all, we're really proud of Yoni, he's been doing a phenomenal job. We basically in selves create a wholesale team from scratch and done a great job.

James Derrick Wood

Got it. That's helpful. And just maybe a follow-up. So it sounds like from a macro standpoint, you're not seeing a whole lot of headwind on the SMB side. It's mainly just from slower expansion activity in the upmarket customers. Why I guess -- why is it that you -- we've heard more pressure from SMB from other companies? Why is it that it sounds like you're seeing more stability on the SMB side.

Roy Mann

That's -- it's Roy. It's really hard to say, but I feel that like SMBs want to consolidate and have a product that solves more problems for them. That's typically the case. And monday is obviously the tool of tools, and they can do so much with us. Having said that, the situation there is very stable, like you said, and we do see a very healthy top line demand as Eran mentioned, with our performance marketing and getting new customers to join monday.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from Fred Lee from Credit Suisse.

Frederick Lee

Very nice quarter. I noticed R&D in dollar terms declined sequentially for the very first time. I was wondering if you could talk about how we should think about leverage going forward, especially as you add the features and roll out your into existing customers and investing in new products like on monday DB? And then if you could also share year-end headcount R&D.

Eliran Glazer

Yes. So with regards to R&D, Fred, it's Eliran. So the fourth quarter is 18% for the year, it's 16% for the fourth quarter. Reason why it's mainly due to the fact that we did some cost adjustments at the end of the year. There is the impact of the Israeli dollar shekel exchange rate because the dollar was strong. And on this front, in Israel with all the R&D based in Israel, you get benefits on the payroll, which is most of the cost for R&D.

Frederick Lee

And then also the year-end headcount, if you don't mind, in R&D?

Eliran Glazer

The year-end headcount, yes, the problem is north of 200. I don't remember the exact number.

Eran Zinman

Yes. But maybe just to add to Eliran, to give you a perspective, most of the -- both majority of the hiring for 2023 is going to be focused on R&D resources. For us, this is the main part of the business we've plan to expand next year and put most of the efforts and the budgeting to. So we're continuing -- and like always, we're going to deliver with very high execution also in 2023. We have got very big plans.

Operator

The next question comes from Brent Thill from Jefferies.

Brent John Thill

Just back on the guidance, I just wanted to better understand what you're embedding for the year in terms of macro or SMB churn. It's pretty drastic slowdown in growth. Is this just the old-fashioned conserves or are you baking in anything else to give yourself a little more of a room?

Eliran Glazer

Brent, it's Eliran. So we believe this is going to be pretty much the same macro economy condition that we see now, they will persist by the end of the year. We took it into account. We did also take into account the -- some slowdown we see on NDR from enterprise accounts. It's also baked into the numbers. Other than that, we believe that the guidance is consistent with what we see as of now and also with improving overall efficiency on one hand, but the challenging macro economy. So we feel this is a number that we can achieve.

Brent John Thill

And that enterprise slowdown, is that just as it relates to the macro having to hold on those customers slowing? Or is there something from an internal execution that you'd like to do better there?

Eran Zinman

Yes. This is Eran. Thanks, Brent. So I feel it's more about the macro environment and the fact that those enterprises are a bit more cautious going to 2023, maybe slowing down hiring. Just as a reminder, the way we charge customers is per user. So the fact that they might be slowing down hiring might have an effect here. But definitely, we're also seeing some optimism and some good momentum as we started the year. So I think there's some optimism making to that going forward.

Operator

The next question is from Arjun Bhatia from William Blair.

Arjun Rohit Bhatia

So can you hear me? All right. Perfect.

Roy Mann

Thank you. It's Roy. So we are relying a lot on the partners to both expand our marketplace offerings and also to provide a lot of services and help us with customers in territories we are not present in. And I think it's a great power that we have, that we have so many engaged partners just recently, a lot of them like 170 of them flowing to Israel. We had a large event here. And it was very exciting to see how they're going to build on us and really we shared with them the road map of the marketplace and how much they can do there. So it's really exciting.

Arjun Rohit Bhatia

And maybe 1 follow-up for Eliran. As you think about just the sales and marketing spend, going into next year. Obviously, you're seeing efficiency there on customer acquisition. But how do you think about the trade-off between performance marketing and sales-led spend on the go-to-market side in 2023?

Eliran Glazer

Arjun. So the short answer is that it will be pretty much in the same ratio that we saw in the past. I would say around 30% is going to be performance marketing based on efficiency and around 70% is sales and partners. So this is kind of the ratio that we believe is going to continue also this year.

Operator

The next question is from Robert Simmons from D.A. Davidson.

Robert Edward Simmons

Nice quarter. I was looking at your retention number, specially in the large enterprises. And were you disclosed the fourth quarter number, can you talk about what you actually saw in the quarter itself in terms of how that trended in the summer quarter and then also the cement growth retention what you saw there?

Eliran Glazer

Robert, it's Eliran. So from an overall -- the NDR remains steady with -- for the entire population with 120%. And gross churn has held up well. We're still seeing solid new customer demand and overall sales keep growing. On the larger accounts, we saw a decline as I said at the beginning of the call, the reminder is that we come in off historical lines. We see larger customers that become more cautious with their budgets. They are more conscious with the level of spend. And we do see a slowdown in expansion of seats, mostly driven, we believe, by current macro uncertainty that is driving this behavior.

Robert Edward Simmons

Would it be possible to give any clarification on any of those factors or is that not?

Eliran Glazer

Can you repeat the question, please?

Robert Edward Simmons

Would it be possible to get a quantification on any of those factors in the quarter?

Eliran Glazer

Don't have it right now with me the quantities of each contribution. But to the NDR -- so the larger one would be the slowdown in expansions. So this is the main factor that drove the NDR. You can see that and they are of larger customers slow down more sharply than the other ones.

Operator

The next question is from Jason Celino from KeyBanc.

Jason Vincent Celino

Very nice to see in the customer win at the major financial [introduction] in the prepared remarks. When we think about the slowdown in the seat expansions at the enterprise, has it been mainly limited to your [tech] exposure curious there.

Eran Zinman

Yes. Thanks, Jason. This is Eran. Yes, I would say the tech sector, again, like the thing that drives NDR hub is mostly a company spending means hiring more people, getting more people on board into the product. Definitely, the tech sector has suffered more, but just as a reminder, it's only 30% of our customers, the other 70% were less impacted, but it's something we are seeing across the board within companies. And again, it's hard to tell how much is that a large organization being more cautious and how much is that will stay with us going into 2023, but this is the current trend we're seeing.

Jason Vincent Celino

Okay. Great. And if I were to kind of summarize the top of funnel trends. It sounds like things are still very strong. I'm curious on like the linearity that you saw in Q4, I guess how did that type of funnel look in December versus maybe early in the quarter?

Roy Mann

It's Roy. So historically, we've seen that the first quarter is much stronger, people coming back from vacation in New Year's. And so this first quarter, we actually anticipated it will be less strong than it is. So we do see it as a very positive sign. We see a very strong demand and -- so that's like a super positive for us.

Operator

The next question is from Andrew DeGasperi from Berenberg.

Andrew Lodovico DeGasperi

I guess -- I know you talked a lot about the retention rate, and I know this being a 12-month trailing metric. I guess what I'm trying to get out is, is this metrics going to step down sequentially for the larger cohorts, the over 10 users?

Eran Zinman

Andrew, this is Eran. Yes, we anticipate that it might go down in the larger accounts between 5% to 10% more this year. There is a lagging effect having in mind due to the trailing 12 months, and we are counting at weighted average. So obviously, the impact is going to be throughout the year. So I believe this is probably the trend that we are seeing.

Andrew Lodovico DeGasperi

And then secondly, on the sales and marketing savings, I know you mentioned performance marketing competitors pulling back. I just wanted to dig a little deeper in terms of who those competitors are. Are we talking about other collaboration work management platforms? Is it a bigger cohort of that?

Roy Mann

It's Roy. So generally, when we say that, we mean the overall competition on the key words and on those ads. So we don't necessarily know who they are. We just see that we are getting more customers for less money.

Operator

The next question comes from Shebly Seyrafi from FBN Securities.

Shebly Seyrafi

So it looks like you're going to be hiring in product and R&D in '23. Does that mean you're going to have lower sales and marketing headcount at the end of '23? Just talk about how you intend to invest in sales and marketing this year.

Eliran Glazer

Shebly, it's Eliran. So yes, we said that we are going to focus on product and R&D. It's not necessarily mean that we are going to have lower headcount with the sales and marketing. If we need to hire, there is going to be hiring there as well. Currently, we are continuing with the number that we have, but we see the bulk of the investment in R&D.

Shebly Seyrafi

Okay. All right. And I just want to elaborate on the competitor pullbacks. You just answered it to a prior question. But just if you can elaborate on that. For example, do you have a number of competitors that you saw pullback? When did you see it if there was a time that was more noticeable? And what is your response? Are you going to be more aggressive now against your competition? And just describe how you might become more so.

Roy Mann

Shebly, it's Roy. So yes, I'll elaborate more on that. So essentially, we bid on ads in Google and Facebook and YouTube in all those areas of performance marketing. And we see that we can get the same ad placements for lower costs. So that's essentially what we say when we say less competition. So like to be in first place, we need to pay way less. And then we get a lot more customers in because of that. And our approach is that -- we have a big brand. We have our own measurement -- internal measurement tools that we've built that show us exactly the ROI on every dollar we spend on marketing. So we know what's working.

Operator

The next question comes from Scott Berg from Needham.

Scott Randolph Berg

I want to congrats on strong quarter. I guess I'll leave you with one in essence of time here. Given the success that you've had on the marketing side, and those numbers have actually trended down all year. I know after the large Super Bowl ad last year. It sounds like FX was a benefit in the quarter. I guess, why not step on marketing a little bit more if the cost of customer acquisition is actually coming down, you continue to have success there and the competitors are pulling away, why not take this opportunity to even capture more market?

Roy Mann

Scott, it's Roy. So yes, we have been doing that up to the point that we are comfortable with the results. That's what BigBrain does. Like it shows us exactly how further we can step on the gas, and we have. So there isn't any point in extending it more, either there is no -- because we won't see the results that we want if we push it further. But we have and we have extended the marketing.

Eliran Glazer

Scott, just to add to what Roy said, from our perspective, this is what we are also going to look at this year. If we see opportunities -- continue to see the opportunities with efficiency, then we are not going to pull back. We're actually going to push on the gas in order to generate more leads and more growth for the business.

Operator

The final question today comes from Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial Partners.

Ivan Philip Feinseth

Also, congratulations on the great quarter and great year. Can you give us some insight or discussion on some of your AI initiatives and potential AI integration capabilities onto your platform?

Roy Mann

Ivan, it's Roy. So it's obviously been amazing, right, like such a huge change in such a short time in AI. And now that we see that like the barrier was lowered so much to create such powerful AI tools. What we naturally do at monday, we open up the platform and allow anyone to build on top of that. So we have already added many layers that enable anyone, including us, to build AI tools on top of monday. We'll soon have an AI Hackathon where we'll invite anyone to build on top of the platform. And essentially, have a dedicated section within the marketplace for any AI tool that can benefit anyone. And I think that's like super exciting. And we'll see like long-tail solutions for specific industries and then it's like exciting.

Eran Zinman

Yes. And maybe just to add -- this is Eran, just to add more color. So one of the main building blocks that we have in the platform is our monday [Doc]. And there we already saw a lot of potential use cases for using AI to generate automatic content to summarize content within the board. So definitely, we saw some exciting POCs, and we plan to expand like we said, the platform and start with some off-the-shelf solutions to start with.

Operator

This concludes today's Q&A session, and does concludes today's call. We thank you very much for your attendance. You may now disconnect your lines.