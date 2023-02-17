Q4 2022 Momentive Global Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Momentive Global's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Priyanka Carr, COO; Zander Lurie, CEO; and Rich Sullivan, CFO. After management's prepared remarks, we'll take your questions.

Alexander Joseph Lurie

Thank you, Gary, and thank you all for joining us today. I'm going to walk you through some of the important changes to the business we announced today, including a decision to reduce the size of our workforce and our continued effort to drive profitable growth. Rich then will discuss our Q4 financial results and outlook.

Rich Sullivan

Thanks, Andrew, and I'm excited to join the exceptional team here at Momentive as I'll be working with all of you. I also look forward to working with the people on the phone today and getting to know you all better.

Alexander Joseph Lurie

Thanks, Rich. I'll turn it to the operator and be happy to take questions.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Ryan MacDonald with Needham.

Ryan Michael MacDonald

Welcome, Rich. Great to have you on. Maybe Zander, just starting out. As we think about the outlook for 2023, I understand you're not providing guidance for the full year. But maybe just in the context of first quarter, can you give us a sense of just sort of what those expectations are in terms of the trajectory on both sales assisted versus self-serve?

Alexander Joseph Lurie

Well, I think I'm inspired by the product market fit and the satisfaction and joy our customers get from our products. So you could see the gross renewal rates, both in the web channel as well as in the sales-assisted channel are healthy.

Ryan Michael MacDonald

Okay. And then as you're sort of shifting focus and sort of deemphasizing some offerings, emphasizing others, shifting to a new pricing strategy, I guess, how is that being sort of relayed to customers? And what's the risk here that we kind of have to go through some churn as you sort of shift to new pricing models and to new, I guess, branding models on some of these products here?

Alexander Joseph Lurie

Yes. I mean there's always the risk of churn when you have either product changes, business model changes, pricing changes. The goal here is that CX has always been a primary use case of SurveyMonkey on the web and SurveyMonkey Enterprise.

Our next question comes from Robert Coolbrith with Wells Fargo.

Robert James Coolbrith

I wanted to ask a little bit more about the decision to move away from GetFeedback for CX. Maybe some more context on how large the GetFeedback business is today, the size of the book of business, maybe how fast it's been growing.

Alexander Joseph Lurie

Sure. Thanks, Robert. I'll kick it off, and then I'll hand it over to Pri. Yes, I think we've said in the past that the stand-alone CX represents less than 10% of our total book of business. As I mentioned before, SurveyMonkey Enterprise has a robust set of features for CX and also a robust customer base.

Priyanka Carr

No, I completely agree with that. And I would just add that we're transitioning the GFP GetFeedback product but not stepping away from CX. As Zander mentioned, CX is close to our top use case on SurveyMonkey Enterprise and that core platform. We have customers currently using it heavily for those CX use cases.

Our next question comes from Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum.

Chad Michael Bennett

So just want to dig in a little bit on the self-serve side. You talked about seeing kind of green shoots there in terms of free plan sign-ups increasing sequentially. And I think you indicated increases in conversion rates.

Alexander Joseph Lurie

Yes. I mean we are busy making a lot of changes to stabilize that business. And I am confident that we have arrested the fall. Clearly, we did not see the kind of uptick in Q3 and Q4 that we had modeled in and hoped. And so we're taking appropriate actions.

Priyanka Carr

Just specificity on the -- you are correct, we did do a price increase on our Advantage customers, our existing ones, and that rolls into positive impact on the renewal base as they renewed throughout this year and 2023.

Chad Michael Bennett

So you haven't seen any kind of incremental or outsized negative gross churn impact from the price increase on the Advantage plan is what I'm getting. Is that the correct take?

Priyanka Carr

We do see some churn increased. Sorry, go ahead.

Alexander Joseph Lurie

You've got it, Pri.

Priyanka Carr

I was just saying, there will -- we always optimize the price increase with the churn impact on it. And so any price increase does impact churn to some extent, but this is the assumption of our customers. And the net impact through our testing is net positive on bookings.

Chad Michael Bennett

Perfect. Okay, got it. And then maybe one clarification for me at least, could be for Rich or Zander. Just on the sales-assisted customer counts, I just want to make sure I heard it right. Is it 14,500?

Alexander Joseph Lurie

That's correct. Yes.

Chad Michael Bennett

Okay. And that's comparable to 15,400 last quarter or not?

Alexander Joseph Lurie

That's correct.

Chad Michael Bennett

Okay, all right. And then just real quick, maybe last one for me on the sales -- or sorry, yes, the sales-assisted side of the business. I guess -- did you notice anything in the quarter from a bookings or billings standpoint? I think you hinted towards international being tougher. But were -- did you actually see, sorry, more scrutiny or pushouts or elongation of sales cycles in the fourth quarter on that side of the business?

Alexander Joseph Lurie

For sure. Yes. I mean, a harder quarter all around. I think you see some of the customer churn on the sales-assisted side of the house was obviously at the lower end, lower price points because you saw that our overall kind of average revenue per customer was up nicely year-over-year.

Our last question comes from Parker Lane with Stifel.

Matthew James Kikkert

This is Matthew Kikkert on for Parker. First off, kind of on operating leverage for fiscal '23 as you're looking to gain leverage there. Are there any other areas that you're looking to cut costs this year outside of the restructuring plan that you announced today?

Rich Sullivan

I appreciate the question. I think the -- we have the -- we have multiple paths here to get to that operating margin target for 2023. As Zander pointed out, it's a challenging macro environment to predict. But what we do control is cost.

Matthew James Kikkert

Okay, got it. And then as you're transitioning -- focusing more on the enterprises and the sales motions there. What -- like high-level investments are you still making in the self-service channel?

Alexander Joseph Lurie

Pri, do you want to take that?

Priyanka Carr

Yes. In the self-service channel, we continue to invest in features on our product capabilities there that really improve usability of the product, covering of use cases that are common for our self-serve, smaller customers or smaller teams and discoverability.

And our final question is from Robert Coolbrith with Wells Fargo.

Robert James Coolbrith

I just want to ask a couple of follow-ups. First on the sales-assisted customer count. Could you remind us the impact from the SMB sales force rationalization and sort of definitional change versus organic trends there?

Alexander Joseph Lurie

Yes. So on the sales-assisted side, our customer count was down about 900 customers, Q4 over Q3. And that, as I mentioned, was mostly concentrated in the SMB area. So lower spending customers.

That concludes the conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines.