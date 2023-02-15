Q4 2022 Mirion Technologies Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Alex Gaddy

Brian Schopfer; CFO; Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Lawrence D. Kingsley; Chairman of the Board; Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Thomas D. Logan; Founder, CEO & Director; Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz; MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Christopher Paul Moore; Senior Research Analyst; CJS Securities, Inc.

Joseph Alfred Ritchie; VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Mirion Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Alex Gaddy

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Mirion's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. A reminder that comments made during this presentation will include forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file from time to time with the SEC under the caption Risk Factors and in Mirion's other filings with the SEC.

Lawrence D. Kingsley

Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to get today's call started by thanking you all for your continued support of Mirion throughout our first full year as a public company.

Thomas D. Logan

Diving into our results, there are a few key areas I'd like to highlight today. First, we finished the year with 8% year-over-year order growth for the full year, which in turn resulted in backlog growth of 10%. This excludes the impact of the Hanhikivi project cancellation, as previously discussed. Second, we delivered total company organic adjusted revenue growth of over 19% for the quarter and nearly 6% for the full year. While these numbers could have been higher without the negative impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and foreign exchange pressures, I'm incredibly proud of the effort and commitment displayed by our team.

Brian Schopfer

Thanks, Tom, and good morning, everyone. To kick off my commentary, I'll ask you to please turn to Slide 6 to take a deeper dive into our fourth quarter and full year results.

Thomas D. Logan

Brian, thanks. Before we open things up for questions, I'd like to recap 2022 and to highlight a few key areas of focus for us as we prepare for 2023.

Alex Gaddy

Thank you, Tom. That concludes our formal comments for today. I'll turn it back over to the operator for a question-and-answer session.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Andy Kaplowitz with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz

Your medical-related growth continued to accelerate over the last few quarters of '22. I know you talked about strength in all of your major medical businesses, and I know you're forecasting mid-single-digit growth in '23. You talked about demand normalization and tough comps. You have 2 of the 3 medical businesses project to be up high single digits. I think dosimetry is up mid-single digits. So are you just being conservative on the overall segment, especially given the new insides rollout or are you seeing any slowing in any of your medical businesses, and that's why you've got lower growth model?

Thomas D. Logan

Yes, two things, Andy. Firstly, on the dosimetry business, historically, that is a slow growing market. With the advent of Instadose we believe that over the last number of years, we've been able to grow at a nominally higher rate than the market overall. But the growth rate there is inherently more conservative than what we'll find in either RTQA or in Nuclear Medicine.

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz

That's very helpful, Tom. And then I think we understand that you lapped significant order growth in Q4 in Nuclear and Defense, but you mentioned the clear pipeline of incremental new-build nuclear orders. So do you think your nuclear business in terms of orders reaccelerate from here? And then we know you're expecting more defense-related orders, you mentioned the elongated order cycle for these types of orders. Do you see them getting over the finish line in '23?

Thomas D. Logan

Yes. Firstly, on the nuclear power market, if you look at our order intake for the year, clearly, we are seeing an acceleration of demand overall. And that's broadly reflective of the trends that we've talked about on numerous occasions, principally noting the very high degree of government and popular support for nuclear power is an important solution to a variety of energy problems. And secondly, the elevated price of electrical pricing, which is principally driven by gas pricing overall. Our view is that that strength continues.

Brian Schopfer

The other thing, Andy, just to give you some context on nuclear power. If you take out some of our larger orders, so let's say, above, call it, $5 million, on an as-reported basis, you're kind of mid-teens on the order growth. So if you adjust that for FX, we're kind of more in the 20% range. So I think the point is the underlying [business], there's some noise with some of the bigger orders throughout the year, but the underlying business clearly continues to be healthy.

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz

That's helpful guys. And then lastly, could you go over the margin headwinds in '23 for Industrial and Medical. Obviously, you're forecasting lower-than-average incrementals for '23. How much impact do you expect the mix issues in Industrial to have on your business? And I think even if we exclude the inorganic headwinds, you aren't forecasting that sort of normalized 50-plus percent incrementals for Medical. So what else is holding you back there? Maybe your assumptions around price versus cost and supply chain would be helpful.

Brian Schopfer

Maybe I'll take that. So first off, I mean, we're basically assuming in the guide for price cost, so price versus inflation, to be neutral. So I think we're going to work super hard to to make sure that we do get some benefit there. But right now, where we're sitting, we're saying price cost neutral.

Thomas D. Logan

Yes. And by that one, when Brian says it's 10% higher, it means 10 points. So it's essentially taking us up from mid-40s coverage in the mid-50s. So it is a significant increase.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joe Ritchie with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Joseph Alfred Ritchie

So maybe just tackling the visibility question for the guidance, the organic growth guide for the year. So typically, there's backlog coverage of 55%, how does that compare to normal? And then as you think about the swing factors for 2023, Tom, what do you think is the key swing factors to see whether organic growth could maybe exceed the guidance that you've given for this year?

Thomas D. Logan

Yes, so a couple of things, Joe. Firstly, as noted, I think our backlog coverage coming into 2022 was about 10 points lower than we're sitting now. So on a percentage increase standpoint, that is a substantial increase overall in the NTM coverage. And the good news, too, is that if you look at the average order size, it's smaller and so the quality of the coverage generally is better.

Joseph Alfred Ritchie

That's super helpful, Tom. And I guess just thinking about the cadence for the year as well, maybe just a question for Brian. I know that you guys have tried to be thoughtful about the guide. I just want to make sure that we get the seasonality as well. It seems like you've got some really nice visibility into the first half of the year. Is the expectation then that in the first half of the year, you can see EBITDA growth, at least at the midpoint, maybe towards the higher end of the growth range for the year? Any commentary around that would be helpful.

Brian Schopfer

Yes. I think, Joe, what I said during some of my prepared remarks is we have a bit of a headwind on the margin industrial side in the first half because of some of the mix issues that I noted. And then we have good visibility and expect those, well, they will clear up going into the third and fourth quarter. So I think the first quarter, obviously, is the easier comp on the Medical side. So I expect that to come to fruition.

Joseph Alfred Ritchie

Got it. And Brian, just to be clear on pricing, are you guys expecting to be price-cost positive this year?

Brian Schopfer

Neutral. Neutral is what's in the guide. So that's upside if we can do better, and we continue to be very aggressive in the market on pricing. But as we saw this year, it takes a bit of time to kind of flow into the P&L. I will just note one more time, Joe, for you, we did end the fourth quarter at 5%, which is what we had expected going back a couple of quarters. So the team is executing well on the pricing. It just takes some time to flow through the P&L.

Joseph Alfred Ritchie

Yes. That makes sense. Tom, you mentioned an improving operating environment in Industrial. Can you just elaborate on what you're seeing and how it's impacting your business? It sounds like supply chain has gotten at least modestly better. I just want to get some thoughts there.

Thomas D. Logan

Yes. So a few things, Joe. Firstly, to your point, yes, supply chain dynamics, in our view, are never going to be what they were pre-pandemic, but they certainly seem to be improving and the number of kind of episodic issues that we have seems to be on the decline of overall.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Moore with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Christopher Paul Moore

So maybe just back to price there for a second. So price cost basically neutral if you're looking at 4% to 7% organic growth. So from a price volume standpoint, most of that growth is in price. Is that fair?

Brian Schopfer

Yes. I mean just because of [how it] ramps in, it's actually pretty balanced when you do the math out on price volume. So I think that's how we're thinking about it.

Thomas D. Logan

Chris, there's a slide, I think it's 16 that actually shows you the range and how we split it between volume and price. You can see it's pretty balanced, a little more volume on the high end of the range, balance at the low end.

Christopher Paul Moore

Perfect, thank you. Call that SMR as a potential big opportunity. Just curious, from a sales cycle and development cycle perspective, is that meaningfully different than what you see on the traditional utility?

Thomas D. Logan

It is in the sense that there are a lot of new players, and there's a substantial amount of government funding that's coming into the space. And just to put it into context why we are specifically excited about the SMR market. Understand that, firstly, if you look at total installed nuclear capacity globally today, there are roughly 450 operating utility scale nuclear power plants with about 380 or 390 gigawatts of total capacity. If you look at North America alone and look at the decommissioning profile for coal plants, there you have about 450 gigawatts of scheduled decommissionings over the next 15 years or so. That is the core target market for the SMR space.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation, and have a nice day.

