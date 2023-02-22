Q4 2022 Middleby Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Bryan E. Mittelman; CFO; The Middleby Corporation

James K. Pool; Chief Technology & Operations Officer; The Middleby Corporation

Timothy J. FitzGerald; CEO & Director; The Middleby Corporation

Brian Christopher McNamara; Analyst; Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Jeffrey David Hammond; MD & Equity Research Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

John Phillip Joyner; Machinery Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Saree Emily Boroditsky; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Tami Zakaria; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Todd Morrison Brooks; Senior Equity Analyst; The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Middleby Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) With us today from management are Tim FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Mittelman, Chief Financial Officer; James Pool, Chief Technology and Operations Officer; and Steven Spittle, Chief Commercial Officer. Please note today's call is being recorded.

Timothy J. FitzGerald

Thank you for joining us today on our fourth quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, there are slides to accompany the call on the investor page of our website. We are pleased to have finished the year with strong results in the fourth quarter, along with the close to another record year in 2022. For the year, we surpassed a milestone eclipsing $4 billion in revenues while adding approximately $140 million to our earnings for the year, reporting just over $850 million of EBITDA. We realized sustainable improvements in profitability over the course of the year as our investments in manufacturing and our initiatives to evolve our product portfolio to focus on innovation is taking hold.

James K. Pool

Yes. Thanks, Tim. Last quarter, I discussed a couple of products aimed at electrification. In hindsight, my comments were well timed with current events around banning of gas-fired appliances. Middleby has continued to building electric cooking and processing equipment that exceed the demand of the electrification push. And as I discussed, it's just not about being electric. It's about being highly efficient and electric at the same time.

Story continues

Bryan E. Mittelman

Thanks, James. When I think about 2022, one word comes to mind, records. Record sales, record earnings, record quarter, record year. And we delivered this while attacking the challenges from supply chains, logistics, inflation, labor and the residential market conditions. To think about records is that they are meant to be broken. We plan to make that happen in '23. More on that later, but let me start by briefly reviewing our recent performance.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And the first question will be from John Joyner from BMO Capital Markets.

John Phillip Joyner

Bryan, you might need to cut back there on the flavor verse for a few days, just a suggestion. But anyway, so first on your EBITDA margins, I mean, which definitely showed a solid progression throughout the year, I mean in both commercial and processing. And I know you mentioned modest margin expansion is expected for the commercial business for this year, which probably makes the -- I guess, the exit margin rate a bit that we had in 4Q, a bit optimistic for 2023. But is there any more kind of quantification that you can offer around full year EBITDA margins kind of by the businesses or in particularly commercial? .

Bryan E. Mittelman

Yes. As I look at commercial, I would say I start by looking at the second half of the year kind of combined. Obviously, as you look through the year, we are expanding and we're having more pricing come through as we go through each quarter as well as continuing to face inflation pressures and such. So if you look at the back half of the year, that probably is closer to like 27%. And I did say Q1 will be a step down from Q4. But I think we get to that 27% and then we'll build to that level or a little bit better for the year than we did for '22.

John Phillip Joyner

Okay. Excellent. And maybe just one more, if I could. Just with regard to overall demand, I mean, again, on the commercial business, and Tim kind of talked about some of these end markets that are, I guess, coming back a bit. But has there been any shifts by end markets versus, say, a quarter ago, positive or negative? And would you say that commercial customers really haven't stepped back and are really sticking with their expansion plans? .

Timothy J. FitzGerald

I'm kind of trade off here with Steve. But I mean, I think we've continued to see strong activity levels. I think our quarter patterns have kind of been all over the places you've gone through supply chain issues, but I think what's been constant is really kind of the activity that we've got in the marketplace, particularly with our large chains. But as I mentioned also in the comments, I mean, there are other segments that we see turning on that had not been there 18 months ago. So it's kind of broadening out as time is going on here. .

Operator

And the next question will be from Saree Boroditsky with Jefferies. .

Saree Emily Boroditsky

It looks like just kind of focusing on resi looks like you start the year maybe down 40% year-over-year, if you're down sequentially. Is this the right way to think about it? And given this decline, how do we think about margins for the first quarter? And then just to follow that up, how do we think about some margin offsets to volume maybe from price cost or investments in this segment?

Bryan E. Mittelman

You say what did you call the revenue number for Q1? .

Saree Emily Boroditsky

Maybe down 40%.

Bryan E. Mittelman

Yes. I think that, that could be right. We did [330 plus] last year Q1. I talked about it being a little bit less than (inaudible) that kind of 35% to 40% range, if you do the math. So I think that's -- you did capture my comments appropriately. .

Timothy J. FitzGerald

Just maybe -- and I think this is in Bryan's comments as well I would frame it up. The outdoor grills, probably not surprisingly, is driving an outsized decline given that we did well north of $110 million in the year. So you're seeing a much larger decline as you got the destocking of the grill. So the rest of the platform is not down as much. So certainly, it's down double digit, but it's kind of weighted very heavily towards the growth.

Bryan E. Mittelman

Yes. I mean, over -- more than half. The majority of the decline is from those recently acquired grill businesses.

Saree Emily Boroditsky

And then can you just talk about the margin expectations in the first quarter? And then just the rest of the year as you think about volume headwinds maybe being offset by some price cost or investments in that segment?

Bryan E. Mittelman

Yes. With the revenue decline in Q1 kind of Q4 and looking at the impact of, call it, not having the leverage that comes with higher revenue levels, margins will step down in Q1 from Q4. But as I said, build from there, so it's -- we still expect to be.

Saree Emily Boroditsky

And if I could just squeeze one more in on the Commercial Foodservice, obviously, another very strong quarter of growth. Can you just talk about the demand you're seeing in 2023 from a domestic versus international perspective?

James K. Pool

Saree, I think when you think about the larger chain customers, again, we've talked about in prior calls. One, I think it's great. They've really reiterated lot of their build plans for 2023. And again, most of our big chains, you had record new store openings in 2022. And again, I've talked about before, one of the great things, I think, has come from the last couple of years of working through supply chain disruptions, we've gotten a lot closer in terms of understanding plans for the upcoming year. So I think we have a very good view (inaudible) for this year.

Operator

And our next question is from Tami Zakaria from JPMorgan.

Tami Zakaria

So going back to that margin expansion comment for both Commercial food and Food Processing, so is that primarily driven by -- going to be driven by price/cost finally turning into a tailwind? Or would there be some other drivers like mix or operating leverage? So like what are your price cost assumptions for this year? .

Timothy J. FitzGerald

So it's really all the above. I mean I think a lot of the margin expansion that we've seen across the platform really is driven by our strategic initiatives. So we're definitely evolving the mix of the products. I would say that's number one. And then really investing in our manufacturing platform. So I think you've seen a lot of that coming through. Price cost has been a headwind, and it continues to be a headwind. So I mean, I think as we've continued to take pricing, inflation has continued to come through even in the back half of the year, you see some of the commodity items going down. But as you kind of dig through things like electronic controls and another. I'd say, more specific components, they've continued to go up.

Tami Zakaria

Got it. That's very helpful. And just a quick follow-up on the pricing comment you made. Can you remind us what incremental pricing action you are taking across the 3 segments this year?

Timothy J. FitzGerald

Well, it's -- we didn't take pricing across the board, right? Like we've got 110 brands. So it's brand by brand, and we've been very thoughtful relative to the cost that they have seen in the marketplace and passing them around it and also contemplating what the competitive market position is.

Operator

And the next question will be from Jeff Hammond from KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Jeffrey David Hammond

Just on -- back on resi kitchen, I guess there's been kind of 2 issues. One, the destock and weakening and also this kind of supply chain dynamic. Just give us a sense of when you get line of sight to kind of the supply chain improving? And then just around the destocking, I think you talked about it at your Analyst Day, some new channel wins and partners and you had to get through some of their destock? And just when you think some of those new channel partners would inflect?

Timothy J. FitzGerald

Yes. So we're going to continue to see the destocking in the first part of the year. And it's not only, again, our products coming up, but I mean there's inventory of other brands that they've got in the inventory, so they're not going to load up on, let's say, some of our new products until they're got inventory levels overall. So I mean -- I think the way we think about it as we continue to be impacted by that in the first half of this year. The first quarter most significantly because we had a very strong first quarter last year at grills kind of over that $100 million of revenue so that drops off significantly not unexpectedly, probably to a lesser effect in Q2.

Jeffrey David Hammond

And just the China supply chain dynamic?

Timothy J. FitzGerald

Yes. I mean so that's much better. I mean certainly, we still have lots of supply chain issues out there, and you can wake up and tomorrow, you could have a new story. But I mean -- I think, by and large, a lot of the issues that we had from the China supply chain, which is not only manufacturing, some COVID related but also shipping. And as you can remember from last year, we're in a very different situation of container availability, cost, some of the domestic freight, which has improved as well. We're in a much better situation there. So I mean I think we missed a little bit of the growth season last year because of that. So I mean, I think we'll be -- we don't foresee that happening in 2023. .

Jeffrey David Hammond

Okay. And just on the nonoperating side, can you just update us on how you're thinking these FX losses go away or don't go away? And I think you gave an update on interest expense at your Analyst Day, I just wanted to kind of level set how you're thinking about it, if there's been any change there? .

Bryan E. Mittelman

Yes. On the FX, we are constantly reviewing our approach to manage that in our hedging approach. I do feel like we will see less significant, less variability in it as we work through 2023. And then on interest expense, they have been some forecasting there. I would say, based on current debt levels and current interest rates, I should say, our current interest rate swaps and probably baking in another 50 basis points of increase, interest expense stays around where it is for Q4. Again, that's based on current state. So if we generate cash and pay down debt, then they could come down. But again, I'm viewing it as holding it relatively steady given our swap portfolio that's in place, again, subject to M&A activity and/or pay down and/or buybacks, all those things. So does that offer...

Jeffrey David Hammond

So 4Q is kind of the good run rate to model absent capital?

Bryan E. Mittelman

Yes. Exactly Yes.

Timothy J. FitzGerald

Just -- I'm going to comment on foreign exchange a little bit too just to -- and I know Bryan went through it in pretty detailed. But I mean in local currency, I mean, it really was a big impact to us from an operating perspective this year. I mean it was $20 million of EBITDA, just translating to local currency in the U.S. dollars given the strength of the dollar relative to other currencies as compared to 2021. So I mean we would have been at north of $470 million of EBITDA on a like-for-like basis. So I mean that's -- now that is now baked into our number, right, of the $850 million of EBITDA. Certainly, I don't think and it's difficult for anybody to predict financial market these days. But I mean I just think that currencies are more stable this year. So that would not be a headwind most likely that we would incur again in 2023. .

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And the next question will be from Brian McNamara from Canaccord.

Brian Christopher McNamara

For Commercial Foodservice demand, are you seeing signs of deferred equipment spending, whether it was deferred pre-COVID or since starting to come through? And if so, what is driving that confidence for these customers to step in now with the macro picture a bit murky.

James K. Pool

I don't think anything has been deferred. Again, going back to earlier comments, if you think about our chain customers, really continue to accelerate new store openings. So we have not seen that slowdown. I think the only thing that may have been deferred is some of the replacement business that we've talked about on prior calls. Again, if you think about where our orders historically come from pre-COVID, about half our orders traditionally do come from our replacement business, and that has shifted the last year or 2 with just so many new store openings with the bigger chains. So their focus on new stores, I think, has deferred. Some replacements, it was first COVID then with the focus on new stores.

Brian Christopher McNamara

Got it. And then if I could squeeze another one in on residential. At least for the publicly traded grill players, H1 destocking has been signaled and should be pretty well understood. I guess, as it relates to your grill business, is the destocking worse than you had perhaps expected a few months ago?

Timothy J. FitzGerald

I don't remember what we expected a few months ago, I would be perfectly. But no, I mean, I don't think there's anything here that is surprising to us. No. .

Operator

And the next question is from Todd Brooks from The Benchmark Company.

Todd Morrison Brooks

First one, with the capital that you invested in your own production capabilities over the past 12 months or so, where do we feel we are as far as the ability to realized backlogs more efficiently, more quickly with the investments that were made?

Timothy J. FitzGerald

So I think we've been realizing those benefits. Again, we've got a lot of brands, so there's 110 brands. We've made a lot of progress across lots of those different businesses. Some of those are -- we're not just trying to respond to -- and we've got a lot of backlog. We need to throw a lot of capital there. I mean, these are kind of longer-term infrastructure plays as we're thinking about growing platforms. We've invested in our packaging group. We invested in our coffee solutions group. We've invested in our ice platform, a number of our cooking platforms, particularly areas where we see large market opportunities where we think we're going to have longer-term organic growth and where we're launching new innovations across the company. So I mean -- I think the investments that we're making, they certainly help us with our backlogs, but they really are longer-term strategic initiatives to grow the platform and profitability.

Todd Morrison Brooks

Okay. Fair enough. So there's not really a step function to revenue growth in '23, that's being unlocked by these investments. It's just a further enhancement as we go through the year then?

Timothy J. FitzGerald

Yes, I think that's correct. .

Todd Morrison Brooks

Okay. Great. And then 2 more quick ones, if I can. On the Food Processing side and the demand in the quarter, obviously, knowing that we typically get a seasonal build late in the calendar year. But you've talked about more larger projects. Can you just talk about maybe within the backlog, large project mix within that and just trends that you're seeing as you put together increasingly full-line production solutions for your clients?

Bryan E. Mittelman

As I think about the backlog, right, and it is up -- if I go back to pre-COVID levels, not quite 300%, but maybe 250% or so, I'd have to go do a little bit of the math. The predominant driver of that increase is large orders, right? I mean there's a good chunk of this business. I'll say that is parts and more modest equipment that is a little bit more off the shelf-ish or turns in weeks or months and such. But we've talked about the larger projects come into the backlog and they stay there longer because they take 12 to 24 months to deliver. So again, we've seen the backlog continue to grow over the past 2 years. And again, I would take that increase and say it is a large percentage of it driven by larger projects.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. So I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Timothy J. FitzGerald

We'd just like to thank everybody for being on the call today, and look forward to speaking to you at the end of Q1.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.