Q4 2022 Medpace Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Good morning, and thank you for joining Medpace's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Also on the call today is our CEO, August Troendle; our President, Jesse Geiger; and our CFO, Kevin Brady.

August James Troendle

Good morning. I'd like to give a quick update on the business environment. The business environment continues to be challenging. Our most forward-looking business development metrics have weakened and were depressed in the fourth quarter. New RFPs, pending RFPs and initial award notifications were all down moderately. Cancellations across the pipeline were elevated with backlog cancellations above our usual range in Q4. That is above 5% of opening backlog.

Jesse J. Geiger

Thank you, August, and good morning, everyone. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $394.1 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of 27.7% and full year 2022 revenue was $1.46 billion, a 27.8% increase from 2021. Net new business awards entering backlog in the fourth quarter increased 5.8% from the prior year and $485.1 million resulting in a 1.23 net book-to-bill.

Kevin M. Brady

Thank you, Jesse, and good morning to everyone listening in. As Jesse mentioned, revenue was $394.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This represented a year-over-year increase of 27.7% on a reported basis and 28.9% on a constant currency basis.

Alexander Yearley Draper

Thanks very much. I think that was cut out for a second. So I guess the first question probably for -- commonly for Jesse and August. Trying to sort of think about the comments you just made about the macro environment, August, but also looking at sort of the implied EBITDA margin, and it looks like step-up in spending. Generally, I've always viewed it when you guys are hiring and margins aren't expanding, it's because you're pretty optimistic about the business. But if there's some caution, you're holding back on hiring, so would love to just get your thoughts on -- it sounds like some cautionary comments about the macro, August, but at the same time, you're still hiring and the margins would suggest that's going to continue in '23.

August James Troendle

Sure, Sandy. Look, we've signaled the kind of turmoil in the market and among our clients. There's a lot of financial distress. A number of our clients have had difficulties, and have not been able to proceed with programs, they thought they were going to proceed with. So that's -- and we've had an elevated level of cancellations. So that's always a risk to our performance and could represent the start of a real downturn that affects our revenue growth and our need for employees.

Alexander Yearley Draper

Okay. That's helpful. And then just one quick follow-up, and I'll turn it over, and this is for Kevin. Just looking at the guidance on interest income/expense, a little bit lower than what I've thought -- would have thought just given the cash flow generation, I'm assuming you pay down that $50 million debt, it's in an upper higher interest rate environment. I've -- is there something else in there? Or are you not assuming as much free cash flow, out of what sort of thought that the interest income would have been a little bit higher, given where rates are and what you can actually earn on your cash?

Kevin M. Brady

No. We're -- as you mentioned, we are expecting some level of interest expense because we're not built into our guidance assumes no share repurchases, but we still have a little bit of debt on the books and the free cash flow that we generated, in the first quarter is typically our lowest quarter. And so we will generate some cash in 2023, but it's going to be more towards the back half of the year, and we're assuming kind of an interest rate in the 4% range for that.

Maxwell Andrew Smock

Can you hear me okay?

Maxwell Andrew Smock

Perfect. Okay. I just want to follow up on Sandy's question quickly. Is there any detail, you can provide around cancellations beyond same, it's above that 5%. And then in terms of the those customers, that maybe are a bit more at risk in trouble, if they can't secure funding here near term. Do you have any insight into what portion of your backlog relates to those customers? And how much of that backlog overall could be at risk here, as we move throughout 2022.

August James Troendle

Sure. Max, cancellation rate was up, not drastically, but it was -- it did get outside of the -- our usual kind of 5% range. So it was moderately elevated, was not a particularly striking increase, but slightly up. And a portion of backlog that has clients that at risk, I guess, you might put that into our total group of unpartnered pre-revenue clients, I don't know. I mean, it's a handful, 10 or so clients, that we've had discussions with, about funding and difficulty or program reorganization, reprioritization whatever. Jesse, do you have a number on the total portion of our clients that are non-partnered.

Jesse J. Geiger

Let me grab it. The group that we've had specific conversations with, or specific information from is a subset of that total group, but let me grab the total.

Maxwell Andrew Smock

And then as a follow-up, related, I guess, in terms of your plans for capital allocation, right? I mean the stock near all-time highs, you're pointing to things slowing down, but you still have this $450 million of share repurchase authorization out there. So can you just help us think through share repurchases in 2023, whether or not it makes sense to be buying back stock given where, everything is at and the potential were things slowing back down as we move throughout the year here.

Kevin M. Brady

Yes. Max, this is Kevin. As we've traditionally done historically, I mean, we will continue to take an opportunistic approach to share repurchases. We were able to execute some in the fourth quarter, and you can see what those levels look like. But as we approach 2023, again, to the extent that the volatility in the market opens up opportunity, we'll look at share repurchases again. If not, we're not afraid to build some cash either.

Jesse J. Geiger

Max, just a follow-up. Around 60% of our backlog is customers that have -- that are non-partnered with large pharma.

David Howard Windley

I guess, August, I'm interested in kind of a further bridge to Sandy's question around the environment. I think, the first call where you sounded a little bit of caution warning to us was a year ago. And you've been able to navigate, as you said, been able to navigate pretty effectively. Bookings growth was down year-over-year, but still growing. So I guess, I'm wondering is, what's allowing you to post numbers that can still get you to your growth outlook, when it seems to be a deteriorating environment, should we just chalk that up to conservative guidance? Or a sales effort that is kind of turning over more rocks and so you have more things going in the top of the funnel that allows you to absorb something -- a higher percentage of opportunities dropping out? Maybe you could add a little more detail to the navigation through the turbulence here.

August James Troendle

Sure. And we did talk several years back about expanding our look at things and our business development pipeline to be able to be more selective when needed, and to avoid the kind of difficulty we ran into the last cycle. I think that's been reasonably effective. Of course, there's only so much you can do. I -- there has been -- what we're seeing is a greater churn, greater risk to clients having stalled financing, and that's a headwind, but it doesn't mean there's not other options and other opportunities, and we've been able to pivot to those, and we've been more selective during the period of the last -- not this past year but the year before that, when there was a large number of opportunities, we were able to select programs that we're better funded than others. And so I think it's a mix of things. I think, we've been fortunate to have enough opportunities to be able to switch and to fill things in, when we've had cancellations.

David Howard Windley

Got it. Following up on that, the -- as you pivot to other opportunities, presumably those other opportunities, those other clients, are or were being served by a competitor CRO, you -- are you able to perceive that you're taking share, and is price sensitivity -- is being a little bit more aggressive on price around the edges part of the lever to pry yourself into those opportunities.

August James Troendle

Well, I think when you see opportunities that are kind of coming from dissatisfaction with a competitor, price is not generally the feature that they're looking for. They're not coming to us and say, we're just not getting the price we want somewhere else. It's usually some other frustration. But it's hard to sort out share -- I look at share just in terms of revenue growth. Our revenue growth is fast, all the metrics on bookings and stuff, I think, are BS.

David Howard Windley

Okay. Last question for me and related. I guess it's a 2-parter here. So you are very careful about your vetting and what you put into backlog to have clients without funding in backlog? I presume this is project has progressed quite a ways and they've burned through their -- like they had financing at the time they went in backlog, but they don't now or they're a need soon, something like that. So maybe just clarify on that.

August James Troendle

Sure. Yes, I'll start there. You're absolutely right. There is, in this environment, there's a lot more pressure to be flexible because their financing is coming. And we are, I guess, in this environment, just as adamant to make sure, that we have advanced payment of things. So it is a negotiation, and a client that we believe is more likely to get funding is better funded already. We might be a little bit more flexible. But in this kind of environment, we do tend to be very aggressive in terms of ensuring that we get paid for the work we do. So -- and you can see that in our DSOs.

David Howard Windley

Well, no, just -- I'm sorry, just kind of Max's question around clients that are -- the handful of clients that are in your backlog, that have expressed a concern about some difficulty in getting their next round of funding, if I'm understanding that correctly. And I'm asking for the scenarios in which those even are in your backlog, if they don't have funding.

August James Troendle

It's a whole -- There's a fair number of our clients that have funding for a first portion -- first stage of a program or to a milestone, that they see as an inflection point for their product. It may be an interim analysis. It might be a first part of the study. And there's also clients that look to be fully funded for a project going in, but because of other things that they might do that, we may not be aware of in terms of other programs they're supporting or other spend run short of cash before they complete, and have assumed that financial markets will be able to get them there, on it. So I mean, I think it's a lot of different things.

David Howard Windley

Yes.

August James Troendle

Does that help?

David Howard Windley

It does. It does. Yes.

Jesse J. Geiger

Dave, let me just add one final point on active programs and backlog, that had funding in the beginning, but then need to raise incremental capital at some point along the journey. We don't pull those out of backlog every time, that a sponsor is raising incremental capital, in the middle of a study. But we do factor those into our detailed buildup revenue projection that then becomes the basis for our guidance range. And so we've risk-assessed and risk-adjusted the revenue projection leading into backlog, while there may still be some of that unfunded activity, sitting in the backlog balance.

David Howard Windley

Got it. I've taken a lot of time, sorry about that. Much appreciated on the transparency in kudos to your navigation through the tough environment.

John Newton Sourbeer

And I know, there's been a lot of questions here on the cancellations and what you're seeing there. But I guess, just maybe one more on that. Any specific therapeutic type or class or Phase I through III, where you're seeing more weakness versus others within the book of business?

August James Troendle

I don't think it's focused on any particular therapeutic area or stage of programs. No, I don't really have a color to that.

John Newton Sourbeer

Got it. And then just, I appreciate the color on the cost on environment. And you look at new awards growth did slow some this quarter, down from that mid-teens to around 6%. Just any color, on how you think those new awards play out through 2023.

August James Troendle

No. I -- look, I think it's -- again, it's a challenging environment. We're playing it month-to-month. So far, things have been okay, but in a weaker environment. Our win rate has been very strong, which is supported things, and that's always hard to judge. I think that we're hoping that we continue with book-to-bills and above 1.2 range, but we have to see.

John Newton Sourbeer

Got it. And then just last one here for me. I think back in December, there were some local reports just on the hiring there. Just maybe any additional color just on turnover you're seeing, wage pressures and just the ability to pass along that on pricing and just how we think about that impacting the margins throughout the year.

August James Troendle

Our turnover has come down nicely. I think we're doing well. We're getting good traction on new hires. I think we still are hiring reasonably rapidly. And, I think that there remains a pretty tight labor market, yes, but I think we're making good traction.

Eric White Coldwell

Yes. Can you hear me?

Eric White Coldwell

Great. You just mentioned it, August, on the hit rate, but I was hoping to get a little more detail on where it stands versus recent history, longer-term history? Did it sequentially improve decline here in the fourth quarter? Any additional quantitative data would be helpful.

August James Troendle

Yes. I think numerically, and I don't want to get into the actual numbers and start reporting that as a metric. It does bounce around quite a bit. I think it ticked down slightly in Q4, but it's still in a very strong range -- in a historically strong range. So -- which has really been true the last year. So we've had a really, really strong win rate. And I think that's part of the selectivity, and we were using in selecting projects and all the rest of it, but that's been a fortunate support for us, yes.

Eric White Coldwell

When we -- shifting gears. When we think about macro operational challenges and not necessarily, your hiring things of that sort, but there have been mentions in the industry about study sites, not having access to ample staffing or at times, various supply chain challenges in lab-based businesses, et cetera. What is the external view of the operating environment? Is it improving from where you've been over the last few quarters, weakening? And how does it stack up today versus, say, if you will, a normal pre-pandemic operating environment?

August James Troendle

Sure. It's been a really tight environment, particularly at sites that have been -- the inflation rate at sites, has far outstripped I think the inflation rate among -- the wage inflation rate among CROs and the rest of the industry. So there has been very significant challenges at sites.

Eric White Coldwell

That's great. And then maybe for Kevin. One on the tax rate here. I know you have historically had some fairly pronounced volatility in quarters. This last year was no exception with first quarter and fourth quarter, in that 6%, 7% zone and then middle of the year, around 20%. I'm curious if you could give us more detail on the driver of the low tax rate in the fourth quarter. And do you see any -- or could you, at this point, guide us to any volatility in tax rate, over the next 4 quarters? Are there any expected periods where the tax rate might be above or below that 18% enough, so that you would want to call it out.

Kevin M. Brady

Yes, Eric, in the fourth quarter, as you know, our rate is heavily influenced by stock option exercises. And so what we saw in the fourth quarter, and what really drove that 7% in fourth quarter was the accelerated stock price increase and people exercising their options. And it's very difficult to obviously predict when people are going to exercise options. We don't -- in each passing year, the influence of stock options in theory should get a little bit less, as our operating income increases and the impact of that goes down.

