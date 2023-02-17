Q4 2022 Materion Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

Thanks, John, and welcome, everyone. It's great to be with you today and share details on another record quarter for Materion, which closes out a record year.

Thanks, Jugal, and good morning, everyone. During my comments, I will reference the slides posted on our website this morning, starting on Slide 13.

Daniel Joseph Moore

Start with the 2 new partnerships that you announced this morning, maybe just a little bit more detail on the specific product applications for each and what the revenue opportunity and ramp could look like over the next 1 to 2 years?

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes. So great partnerships. The first one we announced is a funded one with about a $15 million investment that we indicated. That investment will be spent this year really putting capacity in place. We expect to have the sales completed, I would say, this year and really primarily next year in this project. Really, as I said, exciting partnership. I'm not able to go too much into detail, Dan, on what the product is or specific materials that we're going to supply just based on the confidential nature of the contract that we have, but it is quite exciting. It actually impacts a couple of our facilities. We will put capacity increases in, and then be able to supply, as I said, between this year and next year with the majority of it, I would say, next year.

Daniel Joseph Moore

Very helpful. Overall, it sounds like you're looking for kind of a positive, maybe low to mid-single-digit growth year for value-added sales that -- hearing that correctly, putting all the pieces together, number one. Number two, what does the cadence look like? Are we likely to start off in that clip or maybe a little slower given some of the near-term headwinds in semi?

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes. I mean let's just start with semi because that is, as you know, sort of a question mark, I think, that many companies have right now, including us. I would say that, in general, it's probably a slower first half as inventory correction works and then better second half as the pickup is expected. Semi is about 1/3 of our business, so that certainly has an impact on our overall company. And so I would expect the first half to be a little bit slower than the second half in terms of sales. And I guess you could kind of extrapolate that to the earnings part of the company as well.

Shelly M. Chadwick

And Dan, maybe since you talked about timing, I would just talk about the sequential Q4 to Q1. We had a really strong Q4. As Jugal talked about, we'll see the semi softening in Q1. So we certainly expect to be up year-on-year, maybe 10% earnings from Q4 to Q1, but be a little bit potentially softer than Q4.

Daniel Joseph Moore

Very helpful, Shelly. Last for me, and I'll jump out. Cash flow picked up nicely in the quarter, obviously, and you gave the outlook for CapEx. Just talk about kind of what your expectations are for working capital and cash generation in fiscal '23 and with the balance sheet now leverage down to that kind of midpoint of the range and declining any shifts in order of priority for capital allocation.

Shelly M. Chadwick

Yes. No, great question. And we were pleased with our cash flow generation in Q4. Certainly, we're keeping debt in view to make sure that our leverage is in the low to mid part of that range, I think, is what we're targeting at this point given where we are kind of in the cycle of things. Our CapEx was a bit lower as we had some CapEx in accounts payable at year-end. So that means in Q1, we're going to have a bigger payment for CapEx than maybe normal.

Maybe we'll go to the next and come back to Phil.

Can you hear me now?

Yes...

Yes, I can hear you.

All right. Perfect. Always something, right?

Yes.

First question is just on the defense and hydroxide piece that you mentioned. I know it's typically a good kicker to your mix, and we saw a lot of our other companies in the specialty metals arena have good quarters and defense partially maybe because of the war and international demand. So what was the pickup quarter-on-quarter for PAC, meaning how outsized was it? And then what should we expect to persist to some of these geopolitical and macro things persist?

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes. So Phil, we had mentioned, when you look at defense, I think when we -- in our Q3 call, we had mentioned that there may be some defense orders on timing that we have been waiting on and we've been trying to get them in that may benefit in Q4, and that's exactly what happened. And they benefited here in Q4. We expect defense to be a good market, just in terms of going into '23. We've noted in our Slide 10 that it's probably somewhere in the 0 to 3 type of a range, so from a mid-growth type of a market for us. But that certainly was a positive for us in Q4.

Shelly M. Chadwick

And maybe just to add some color on Q4. As you know, Phil, the defense shipments can be kind of lumpy. They come in chunks versus the consistent throughout the year. So year-on-year in Q4, you saw a pretty significant growth in the 20s, if you would, percentage-wise, which certainly helped with our mix.

Philip Ross Gibbs

Okay. That's helpful. And then as a second question, I know the tantalum misalignment impacted Q3, I think, to the tune of $4 million or $5 million, not really sure what it was in the fourth quarter. But I remember you expected some of those things to gradually get better. I don't think the first quarter was inclusive of that, but some better contracts and some things timing up a little bit better by the second quarter. Can you give some color in terms of where those things stand?

Shelly M. Chadwick

Yes. Maybe I'll start on that one. So we talked about the $4 million in Q4. That looked better in Q3, closer to $3 million. We will see that still work out in Q1 as we're working through some higher cost inventory. The negotiations with the customers are largely behind us. So we're seeing some of that pricing start to feather in as we enter the year, but some contracts renegotiate in the year as well. So that's why we'll still see a little bit of a hangover as we start out 23.

Philip Ross Gibbs

Is that still reasonable to suspect that, that's done by the second quarter for the most part?

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes. I think what we had indicated is for the most part, it would start to phase out in the second quarter. And then the second half, we expected it to be a little bit on the clean side. So that's the expectation.

David Joseph Storms

Very strong year-over-year EBIT margin expansion in Performance Metals on a value-add level. Can we expect any of that to be stickier? Or is that more just a product of maybe inflation [moderating] more macro trends?

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Well, our Performance Materials business certainly did really well in Q4. I mean there's a number of factors. The business is continuing to drive organic growth as we move forward. Some of the operational challenges that we had in Q3, we got those challenges behind us. We just mentioned, for example, the positive mix with the defense and hydroxide. Both of those kind of tend to go a little bit more in the Performance Materials business. We also had the precision clad business ramp much more in Q4. So that certainly was a favorable item.

Shelly M. Chadwick

Yes. This -- it's not the new floor, right? So EBIT was at around 20% -- or 18%, sorry, for the year. And 20% to 21% in the quarter, I think we'll do better than the year, but 21% is certainly not the floor.

David Joseph Storms

That's perfect. And just touching on the precision clad real quick. Shelly, I know you mentioned in your comments that, that was near full run rate. Just curious, is there any color as to what full run rate would look like?

Shelly M. Chadwick

So yes, I would say we exited the year near full run rate, so probably not from the new facility at full run rate for the whole quarter. But we did have the benefit of also shipping from our legacy facilities. So in total, it was really favorable volume. We do expect to have all the volume coming out of the new facility in '23, and we're getting very close to full ramp in that facility.

David Joseph Storms

One more, if I could. Just wondering, Shelly, you also mentioned order book looks really good. I was wondering if there was anything specific to China and the reopening over there and if there's any effects we can expect from the supply chain or anything of that nature.

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes. No, our order book continues to look strong. I mean the mix of our order book certainly is changing a little bit just based on the market conditions. So for example, we've talked about semiconductor and what that market is doing. So our order book on that one is a little bit stressed, but we have a really positive order book on some of the other markets. So I think, overall, our order book continues to be favorable and one that supports our guide that we've provided for '23, which is a substantial growth from '22 levels. China opening up, certainly, has a, I want to say, a positive impact, but our business in China is relatively small in comparison to our total company. So it has a small positive impact, but nothing of a meaningful impact.

David Cyrus Silver

Yes. So a couple of questions. I apologize, there'll probably be a little hopscotching around here. First thing I wanted to ask you about was the effect of currency on your operations this year and also what are your assumptions for currency impacting -- well, what was the currency impact assumed in the fiscal year 2023 EPS guidance range? And if you could, I mean is there a revenue -- a delta on the revenues, delta on the adjusted EPS. If you had that, that would be great.

Shelly M. Chadwick

So one good thing about our business, where we have currency exposure, we've got pretty good matching on cost. So what we see on the revenue line is usually much bigger than what we would see on the EBITDA line. So we're well protected from that perspective. When we go into a new year, we're often looking at keeping it stable with where we ended the year. So we don't make big calls on what we think is going to happen with currency. What we saw this year was not overly meaningful, talking maybe $10 million or so for the top line, but nothing near that to the bottom line.

David Cyrus Silver

Okay. And then just maybe kind of more of a theoretical question or philosophical question. But a number of my industrial and electronic materials companies have talked about the significant impact of inventory destocking during the fourth quarter, both direct their sales but also indirect may be affecting their customers downstream. I may have missed it, I did not hear too much reference to that. And I'm just wondering, was destocking an issue? Do you think it will be an issue in the first half of 2023? Or is it the case that maybe the more Advanced Materials nature of your portfolio doesn't lend itself as readily to the kind of buffer stock buildup and drawdown that maybe has been characteristic of some of your end markets more broadly.

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes. Well, I think the inventory correction issue or destocking that you mentioned is definitely an issue in the semiconductor space. Not only are we seeing it, but I think the entire market in the semi space is seeing that. We expect that to work its way out, I would say, in the first half and then pick back up in the second half. That's one of the reasons why we've got semiconductor as a market, perhaps a little bit less than 0 from a year-over-year perspective. So I think that is an issue, David, and it is something that I think we're experiencing. And certainly, I'd say, pretty much the entire semi industry is experiencing.

David Cyrus Silver

Okay. Next couple of questions I think are going to be on the -- would be on the Electronic Materials business. And I'm going to quote just the sentence from the press release this morning. So you said the successful -- I'm going to paraphrase, but the successful integration of HCS and the power of the combined teams is "generating value beyond our expectations." So the generating value beyond our expectations is what I was wondering about.

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes. Well, first of all, I think the HCS acquisition, just like our quota indicator, I mean it has delivered really well for us. Our teams combined with the HCS team have worked on so many different fronts to deliver. During the year, we were able to add over 20% headcount to the facility and increase our output from the facility. We announced over $20 million worth of capital investments that we're putting in place to be able to put new capacity for the business. The number of initiatives that our teams have been working on where they have worked together to go and offer our complete portfolio of Electronic Materials to the top 15 semiconductor manufacturers has been very powerful.

David Cyrus Silver

Okay. I'd like to kind of follow up on the Electronic Materials outlook? And I apologize in advance, this is -- this question will be a little more disjointed than normal. But in the United States, there's a number of very large wafer fabs and related units being put -- coming on stream or underdevelopment now, due to come on stream between, let's say, early 2024 through 2026. And it's my opinion that the wafer fab development is moving maybe a little bit faster than what I would call the ecosystem, the suppliers and support and logistics and whatnot. And along those lines, two things. I was wondering if you could comment on -- generally, on how you see the opportunities for your products and services developing as those big new wafer fabs are completed and getting commissioned on ramp-up.

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes, yes. Well, first of all, as we've already indicated, I think, on the call and we continue to indicate, this is a space that we're very excited about. The acquisition that we did, of course, is in the semiconductor space. We see this as long-term growth play for us. It's producing good short-term results, and we expect it to produce good long-term results.

David Cyrus Silver

Okay. And then just last question. And I apologize when Shelly was going through this part of her discussion. I was a tiny bit distracted. But just to touch base on the -- your third segment, the Optics. I think you were saying that -- you were indicating that maybe the restructuring, reshaping had kind of reached a point where the unit there has been stabilized and could be positioned for growth. And I believe you mentioned a healthy backlog. But would it be fair to say that we should look for kind of an inflection point or a turnaround to growth overall in that segment, full year '23 versus full year '22?

Jugal K. Vijayvargiya

Yes. I think that's fair to say that. As we look at our '23 and kind of look at the new business initiatives that the business is involved in, we would expect that those things to kick in during the year, certainly, the back half of the year then would have more of a benefit than the front half of the year. But on a full year basis, we would expect that business to have growth on a year-over-year basis on both the top and bottom line.

John Zaranec

Thank you. This concludes our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. A recorded playback of this call will be available on the company's website, materion.com. I'd like to thank you for participating on the call this morning and your interest in Materion. I will be available for any follow-up questions, my number is (216) 383-4010. Thanks again.

