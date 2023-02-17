Q4 2022 LTC Properties Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Wendy L. Simpson

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to LTC's 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. I am joined today by Pam Kessler, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer; and Clint Malin, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer.

Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler

Thanks, Wendy. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew by $8.4 million from last year's fourth quarter, due in part to a $4.7 million increase in rental revenue. The increase in rental revenue was primarily related to higher rent received from transitioned portfolios.

Clint B. Malin

Thank you, Pam. As Wendy discussed, we have been busy strengthening our portfolio, solidifying relationships with existing operators and building relationships with operators with whom we have yet to work. We are being adaptive to the marketplace by listening to operators and offering products that best suit their needs while sourcing new investments that fit our growth strategy and conservative financial management. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, as Pam mentioned, we entered into a $121.3 million joint venture with an affiliate of a current LTC operating partner.

Wendy L. Simpson

Thank you, Pam and Cliffs. We have substantially stepped up our investment activity and have successfully divested assets that are underperforming or are no longer core to our portfolio. 2022 was a solid year as we navigated through many challenges outside of our control.

Certainly... (Operator Instructions). Our first question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt with KeyBanc Capital Markets...

Austin Todd Wurschmidt

I was just curious, I appreciate sort of some of the moving pieces on the 1Q guide, but I am curious what's holding you guys back at this point from providing annual FFO guidance.

My apologies, please. It looks like the speaker line has been disconnected.(technical difficulty) We now have the speaker line reconnected.

Austin Todd Wurschmidt

Great. And welcome back. I'm not sure if you heard the question or not, but I just was saying, I appreciate some of the detail around the 1Q guide, getting us the bridge from 4Q to 1Q. But I was curious what's holding you guys back from providing annual FFO guidance at this point?

Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler

Well, this is Pam. There's still some uncertainties that we're working through that we discussed in our prepared remarks. We would like to be able to set more permanent rent on the transition portfolio, and we're still evaluating some of those for possible sale.

Austin Todd Wurschmidt

Understood. It was a little bit choppy during some of your prepared remarks and difficult to hear you. But Clint, maybe could you clarify the update you provided on the Brookdale negotiations and outcome? It sounds like you made some progress on a portion of the leases. Can you just clarify that detail and maybe remind us what portion remains outstanding and still in negotiation?

Clint B. Malin

So right now, as we disclosed in our supplemental, Brookdale represents 75% of GAAP income for 2023 that has a lease renewal. The lease that we did renew, it represents 8% of the 2023 GAAP rent for leases that are expiring. So we continuously have discussions with Brookdale. We've provided capital improvement allowances to them.

Wendy L. Simpson

And just to clarify, often, that lease that was renewed, that represented the 8% that Clint was referring to, that was not Brookdale. That was another operator.

Austin Todd Wurschmidt

Got it. Understood. Understood. And I guess what's sort of the -- I mean, are you still running sort of a Plan A, Plan B optionality to the extent that things don't move forward with Brookdale or some portion doesn't move forward? What are sort of the possible... Understand asset management...

Clint B. Malin

Sure. This is our standard asset management protocol is you have lease renewals that come up, and you're always in that process of having backup plans to be able to work through. So absolutely, that's something not specific to Brookdale's portfolio. That's just something we do as an active asset management process.

Austin Todd Wurschmidt

Got it. And then just on -- from a funding perspective, you highlighted kind of $35 million to $40 million of annual divestitures. It sounds like you've got one in the works now to cover a sizable portion of that, but leverage ticked up a little bit on a pro forma basis subsequent to year-end. And just curious how you're thinking about funding this investment pipeline that you spoke about in your prepared remarks? And that's all for me.

Wendy L. Simpson

Yes. Thanks, Austin. As we've said over the past years, decade, I don't know, decades. We look to fund our acquisitions investments at 70% equity, 30% debt. And that target has not changed.

Our next question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria with BMO.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Just curious on the transition portfolio. And correct me if I'm wrong, but it sounded like you're expecting a similar run rate from the fourth quarter cash rents received for 2023. Just curious why that isn't and why there isn't any growth there. And is that basically the senior lifestyle portfolio? If you could just give us an update on that, that would be helpful.

Wendy L. Simpson

Yes. That is correct. It is the fourth quarter run rate. And as I've mentioned before to Austin is we're looking at the remaining transition portfolios and determining what we're going to do if we're going to set a permanent rent or if we're going to sell them, we haven't provided rental guidance on that portion.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Okay. So you're not collecting cash flows per se and that your rental income wouldn't necessarily go up if performance improves.

Wendy L. Simpson

No. It's correct that we are not currently collecting rent on those transition properties, if performance improves, we would -- because they're market-based reset. So we would collect rent.

Clint B. Malin

And also one thing on that, Steve, is that in 2022, obviously, there was elevated expense in a lot of the rate growth and not -- or rate increases have not been implemented. Now going into 2023, that there has been implementation of rent increases, which Wendy spoke about in her prepared remarks, we know hopefully, we'll see some traction over the course of '23, but we'll evaluate the portfolio during the course of 2023 and make assessments if it's better to look at selling certain assets or if rents can be increased.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Okay. So it sounds like that could be a source of upside, but too soon to say.

Wendy L. Simpson

Yes, that is correct.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Okay. And then just on the investment pipeline. Just curious on the $150 million kind of bucket. Is that mainly equity or is that still tilted towards that? And what type of asset types is a favoring -- and any yield color you could provide?

Clint B. Malin

Sure. Right now, most of it -- there is some equity involved in this, but there also is some loans and structured finance as well. So it is diverse regarding that. And it is all off-market transactions. So we're very encouraged by that. It depends on the type of asset. But I would say on the loans or structured finance, you're probably in the 8.5-plus percent all in, depending on property type, obviously, skilled being higher and AL being a little bit lower, but it is a combination and a diverse set type of investments.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Okay. Great. And then just on the tenant that's still receiving abatements, the $600,000 to $700,000. What's the latest there? How should we think about that going forward? Is that part of the disposition bucket? Or any commentary around that would be helpful.

Wendy L. Simpson

Currently, it's not part of the disposition bucket, and we've talked about this operator over the past 12 months. We are evaluating that portfolio. And we did give a little bit of rent guidance on it for this year. So there's -- we're still working through that.

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Valiquette with Barclays.

Amin Jacare

This is Amin Jacare on for Steve Valiquette. Would you be able to provide any additional color for specifically potential acquisitions for the rest of the year, how are you viewing that given the current rate environment?

Clint B. Malin

Well, we think that in the current rate environment, as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, for the bank start lending, they are lending at higher rates. And as we understand it, lower LTVs. So it does make LTC more competitive in the marketplace and also with refinancing, the execution because we don't put property-specific debt on, can provide better certainty of close.

Amin Jacare

Great... Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Rich Anderson with SMBC.

Richard Charles Anderson

So let's see if I can help you with the 2023 guidance here. So you do -- you take the first quarter and you annualize it, that's $2.70. You mentioned transition, and I appreciate and respect the reason why you want to hold off, but it seems like there's more potential upside than downside from that portfolio. Perhaps you sell it, and maybe there's some dilution there, but more likely, you redeploy that.

Wendy L. Simpson

I would say that's reasonable.

Richard Charles Anderson

Okay. Second question is... No, no, I know. I'm not putting you on the spot here or at least I don't intend to... Next question -- I'm sorry, we're talking on one other one. If you go first?

Wendy L. Simpson

All right. You reverse engineer and we say we want to get to our 80% dividend coverage. And our dividend is $0.13 a month, $0.11 a month. No, I'm sorry. (inaudible)

Richard Charles Anderson

What's $0.09 among... Inference.

Wendy L. Simpson

Increaseâ€¦ Yesâ€¦

Richard Charles Anderson

I see. So you take the dividend, you targeted 80% payout and you kind of can kind of come after the number from 2 directions is kind of the way you're saying. Is that right?

Wendy L. Simpson

At this point -- in reality, that's right.

Richard Charles Anderson

Yes. Fair enough. Second question is on the joint venture. Clint, you said something about the purchase option. Is that -- did I hear you right that they were somehow inherited or were they negotiated into this transaction?

Clint B. Malin

They were negotiated as part of the transaction.

Richard Charles Anderson

Okay. Okay. I thought that was the case. But so the reason why I'm bringing it up is LTCs finds itself in potentially a better competitive position for the reasons you mentioned in terms of bank lending and so on. Do you feel like purchase options as a negotiating tool maybe starts to wither away a little bit for you guys? Or I'm curious as to why still presented itself here considering kind of the position of strength that you're coming from a negotiating perspective.

Clint B. Malin

I mean obviously, our preference would be not to include purchase options. But in looking at each individual transaction, we have to look at the circumstance and what the specific deal is. And this deal is obviously negotiated in 2022. The lending environment has continued to evolve and change since then, but it's really working with operating partners and what they want to achieve out of this. And in this case, purchase options and the ones we did last year, made sense for that specific operator.

Richard Charles Anderson

Okay. Is there anything more beyond the joint venture and the mortgage with this operator that is upside that you see in terms of a relationship here, either with them or maybe just in the state of North Carolina.

Clint B. Malin

I mean we do see the potential of more business. Although as we're growing in increasing concentration, we're also cognizant of that with any individual operator. So we'll manage that. But I do think that we have the ability to do additional investments, not obviously as large as this investment. But yes, I think we have the opportunity to do more.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Carroll with RBC.

Michael Albert Carroll

I just have a few clarifications. So the skilled nursing facility lease that was renewed. Is it fair to assume that the contractual cash rent is the same on that renewal?

Wendy L. Simpson

I think it was a 2.5% increase. There was... actual increase. It was whatever the stated increase was, which generally is about 2.5%.

Michael Albert Carroll

And does the GAAP rent on that change, given that now you have a 5-year renewal or are you straight-lining out over the next 5 years compared to the prior lease? Or is it unchanged?

Wendy L. Simpson

Yes, they are straight lined. So it would increase. It's going to reset for 5 years. So yes, that's the math.

Michael Albert Carroll

Okay. And then related to Anthem. I know we've been kind of on the same rental rate for them. I mean are we getting closer to setting a new contractual rent from them? Or is there still a potential upside from this current level?

Clint B. Malin

We would like to go ahead and set contractual rents, as I'm sure Anthem would at some point. But at this point of where we're at, we'll see where 2023 goes, but that is our objective as well as Anthem to get into that actual contractual rental amount. When we do that, that will still to be determined, but it is a goal on both parties' parts to be able to do that.

Michael Albert Carroll

Okay. Is that more of like a 2024 event as you kind of hit more of a stabilized type of environment?

Clint B. Malin

I mean realistically, probably yes. At this point, I'd say probably early '24...

Michael Albert Carroll

Okay. And then related to HMG, I mean, that $8 million that you expect to be paid, is that based off of their current performance? I mean, is there upside to that potential number if they perform better than you expect or they expect?

Clint B. Malin

We do have a structure where we have market-based resets. And given that working with HMG and their budgets, this is a number that we were both comfortable with looking forward as to what it could be, but we do have the ability to reset rents contractually based on the market-based reset. But also, it is a goal between us and HMG because this is a shorter-term lease right now to roll this into a longer duration lease and set rents permanently.

Michael Albert Carroll

Okay. How has the operations of those assets done since HMG has kind of taken over? And how long does it take for that to kind of fully stabilize given that they've been able to put in their processes and kind of turn around overall results?

Clint B. Malin

I mean, it's definitely taken longer. I think that both parties expected from when we initially transitioned. But I mean, they've done a lot of work as far as doing capital improvements, working on staffing, leadership. So at this point, we'll be coming near the 24-month mark this October, which is really giving them the runway to be able to put their processes in place. So I think at this point, they've got the platform to be able to improve operations and rightsize expenses.

Wendy L. Simpson

And that's not included in our projections.

Clint B. Malin

Correct.

Wendy L. Simpson

That would be an upside.

Our next question comes from the line of Tayo Okusanya with Credit Suisse.

Omotayo Tejamude Okusanya

Yes. Kind of fortunate to be on the call right now because you guys just mentioned Texas. Just kind of curious, again, how things are shaping up at this point, if there's any insight. And second of all, if there are any other states that you have exposure to that you would consider an increase in Medicaid rates this year, absolutely critical for the success of the operators that are in the state.

Clint B. Malin

As far as states -- I mean, states for LTC that have -- we have a large concentration of skilled nursing is Texas and Michigan. So we just talked about Texas, Michigan is going through a rebasing process. So there will be a positive increase in rates for our operator in Michigan, they're expecting probably a 9% rate increase in October that would be retroactive as well. given the rebasing of the cost reports. So there's a big benefit in plus in Michigan starting in October of this year.

Wendy L. Simpson

Happening...

Clint B. Malin

Or, actually, the Monro point to Florida, which is the lease that we just renewed was 2 skilled nursing buildings in Florida, which had a large rate increase that took place last year. So that already occurred.

Omotayo Tejamude Okusanya

Okay. That's helpful. And then again, generally, while your portfolio is in great shape and most of your you. When you kind of think about the industry at large though, I mean, how are you feeling about skilled nursing side, specifically how you think things ultimately evolve for the industry? Is it the case of just kind of a pain kind of some of what went on with mega with their top tenants? Is that your call of more near-term pain before things get better? Do you kind of feel like things have inflected on the skilled nursing side. Just kind of curious your overall viewpoint of the industry at this point.

Clint B. Malin

I think it depends on what portion of skilled nursing you're referring to. Right now, Sensus and long-term care has been more challenged than it has been in shorter stays. And so I think that in skilled nursing, taking on higher acuity patients, especially now with the implementation of PDPM, that's been beneficial to the industry through the pandemic, I think you see reaching up into higher acuity is where a lot of operators are going -- so that's an area -- that's reflective of the investments we made last year, both with Ignite Medical Resorts as well as Pruitt in Florida, operators are focusing on that higher acuity model and being able to take on patients that are in hospitals or other higher acuity settings.

Our next question is a follow-up question from Juan Sanabria with BMO.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Just a couple of follow-up questions. Is there any back story to the Florida impairment we should be aware of? Is that tenant paying rent? Or what's the story there?

Clint B. Malin

That was a building that was part of a transition portfolio that we did last year. And it's a one-off building from the others in that portfolio. So really just identifying buyers for that asset and the impairment was a result of that. So nothing other than that.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Okay. And then you mentioned $32 million of dispositions. Were those rent paying? Or what was the rent that was booked in the fourth quarter as it relates to that $32 million dispo opportunity?

Wendy L. Simpson

I'm sorry, Juan, it was very hard to hear. Would you mind repeating the question?

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Sure. The $32 million of dispositions you referenced, I think, in your prepared remarks, what kind of yield should we expect relative to what was booked in the fourth quarter...

Wendy L. Simpson

Do you mean that we said there'd be a $3 million GAAP decrease in rent due to the sales, Is that your question?

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Yes. I guess is that a full year '23 number or fourth quarter annualized?

Wendy L. Simpson

That was a full '23 number. So just pull that out of your model.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Okay. Okay. And then just the last one. This one's maybe a little harder. But on the occupancy front, you gave the numbers for January for both SNFs and seniors housing. Why haven't those really improved over the last 6-plus months. Where do you think the issue is?

Wendy L. Simpson

Well, like anything, you can't paint a broad brush and occupancy increases coming out of the pandemic have not been linear. There's been pockets of short term, what we view as short-term setbacks. And the reasons are varied across the board. You've got leadership changes at some communities, and we all know we're undergoing staffing issues, and there's seasonality.

Clint B. Malin

And one other thing Juan that we've heard from some operators, again, it differs by market, by state, lead generation has been really strong for the most part. In some markets, conversions have been a little bit â€“ a bend lagging. And so it's really understanding in certain markets, why there's been a lag in conversions in sales in some markets.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Appreciate the call.

Clint B. Malin

Thank you.

Thank you for your question. There are no further questions waiting at this time. (Operator Instructions).

Wendy L. Simpson

Thank you, everyone, for joining us, and we look forward to talking to you very shortly as the first quarter is close to closing. Have a great day. Bye-bye.

