Q4 2022 Lattice Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call

Participants

James Robert Anderson; President, CEO & Director; Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Rick Muscha; Senior Director of IR; Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Sherri R. Luther; CFO & Corporate VP; Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Alessandra Maria Elena Vecchi; Research Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland; Senior Analyst; Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

David Neil Williams; Senior Equity Analyst; The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Hans Carl Mosesmann; Senior Research Analyst; Rosenblatt Securities Inc., Research Division

Matthew D. Ramsay; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Lattice Semiconductor Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.

Rick Muscha

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today are: Jim Anderson, Lattice's President and CEO; and Sherri Luther, Lattice's CFO. We will provide a financial and business review of the fourth quarter of 2022 and the business outlook for the first quarter of 2023. If you have not obtained a copy of our earnings press release, it can be found at our company website in the Investor Relations section at latticesemi.com.

James Robert Anderson

Thank you, Rick, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on our call today. 2022 is a remarkable year for Lattice as we significantly expanded our product portfolio and delivered record financial results. Annual revenue grew by 28%, driven by growth in our core strategic markets of industrial and automotive and communications and computing. Full year non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 590 basis points to a record 69.1%, and we delivered annual non-GAAP net income growth of 64% year-over-year. We also continue to expand our product portfolio with multiple hardware and software product launches, including a successful launch of our new Lattice Avant mid-range FPGA platform, which doubles the addressable market of the company.

Sherri R. Luther

Thank you, Jim. We are very pleased with our full year 2022 results. We drove strong double-digit revenue growth, significant gross margin expansion and record profitability. We grew profit at more than 2x the rate of our revenue growth in 2022. We generated a record level of cash from operations and increased the cash return to shareholders through share buybacks and debt paydowns.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Alessandra Vecchi with William Blair.

Alessandra Maria Elena Vecchi

Congratulations on the tremendous execution in this tough environment. On that topic, I think Lattice might be one of the only semi companies that hasn't had to lower in this macro inventory correction, which again is tremendous, but has us fielding a few questions around whether you'll just see it later in the cycle, kind of the rolling recession, so to speak. Can you walk us through some of the puts and takes around what's helped you buck the trend and whether you see any weakening in these trends as we move forward?

James Robert Anderson

Thanks, Alex, for the question. I think certainly, Lattice is not immune to any macroeconomic recessionary or inflationary pressures. But I do think there's Lattice-specific growth drivers that we've seen certainly over the last 2 to 3 years that have helped the company grow in a really consistent and sustainable way.

Alessandra Maria Elena Vecchi

Great. And then just as one follow-up. It seems like EMEA, as the geography has really outpaced year-over-year growth, is that a function -- in a period where obviously the continent had some things going on, is that really a function of content gains and share gain within industrial? Does it spread beyond industrial? Can you help us think about the traction you're getting in Europe, specifically?

James Robert Anderson

Yes, definitely. So in Europe, that market is more weighted towards industrial and automotive. So as we've seen, our industrial automotive revenue growth sort of globally. We've certainly seen strong growth in Europe. And because Europe is kind of overweighted towards industrial and auto, that's why we've seen particularly strong growth in that geography.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Williams with Benchmark Company.

David Neil Williams

Let me also add my congratulations on this very solid quarter and execution here. And I guess really my first question for you, Sherri, is just on the gross margin. And I know we've talked about this in the past, but just kind of wondering if you can tell us about how durable you think the gross margins will be from around this level. I know we've had this discussion, but it seems like there's a lot of tailwinds at the company level, but maybe some headwinds developing from a market perspective, just kind of given the macro. Can you help us maybe understand the durability there?

Sherri R. Luther

Yes. Thanks, David. Thanks for the question. So we're really pleased with our record gross margin in Q4 of 70%, 50 basis points improvement sequentially and 490 basis points year-over-year. As a reminder, we've been executing on our gross margin expansion strategy now since 2019. This would actually be our fourth complete year that we've executed on that strategy. And the results that we've been able to drive with that strategy have been 1,330 basis points since the end of 2018, executing on that strategy.

David Neil Williams

Okay. And then maybe, Jim, one for you. Just kind of thinking about your customers from the Avant platform, the interest that you're seeing. Are you -- do you get the sense that customers are looking maybe to improve their existing product lines? Or is this an area that you can gain additional sockets? And then also, are you seeing, I guess, new customers coming to you that you didn't previously service or couldn't service with the Nexus line that maybe you can with Avant and maybe pull in some Nexus revenue there as well. Just kind of curious about that customer base you're seeing for Avant.

James Robert Anderson

Yes. Thanks, David. We're really excited about Avant, and we were so happy to launch that in December. And if you're at the Avant launch event in December, you actually saw that we had quite a bit of customer participation in that event, actually many different kind of customer testimonials and comments. So you can clearly see there's a lot of excitement in our customer base around that. And I think that really goes to the level of differentiation that the platform is bringing: 2.5x better power efficiency, up to 6x better physical device size. I mean these are really meaningful benefits for our customers that helps them design much more efficient systems. And when you combine that with the software content that we're adding on top of Avant, that's just truly beneficial to our customers.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Matt Ramsay with Cowen.

Matthew D. Ramsay

I mean 70% gross margin, Sherri, that's really, really impressive. So congrats to the whole team. I guess my first question, Jim, is related to the guidance to guide, I think, well ahead of consensus for the March quarter, definitely sticks out among the semiconductor market right now. In particular, I guess, no secret that the notebook market in the very short term, the server market in terms of units, are feeling a bit of correction. And also, we've seen some weakness from the wireless infrastructure space as well and in some of the box makers and then CapEx from some of the carrier folks. So I just wondered if you could walk through some of those end market trends and maybe juxtapose that against the guidance. I assume most of it is driven by industrial and automotive on the upside and maybe comms and computing a little bit weaker. But if you could clarify that, that would be great.

James Robert Anderson

Thanks, Matt, for the question. Yes. So if you take the midpoint of our guidance for Q1, clearly, at a total company level, we've guided up sequentially. And -- but if you look underneath the covers at the different segments, yes, we expect industrial and automotive to be up sequentially from Q4 to Q1, continuing to see design wins ramp within that market segment.

Matthew D. Ramsay

Appreciate it. Just as my follow-up, Sherri, we -- digging into the balance sheet a little bit, days of inventory up quite a bit over the last couple of quarters. And maybe you could just walk us through that and what it might mean from a sell-in perspective? Or is it -- and maybe there's some pieces that haven't sold in as much as you thought? Or conversely, is it sort of a forecast of what future sales might be looking like as you're building inventory in preparation for that growth? Just, I don't know, puts and takes there on the inventory would be helpful.

Sherri R. Luther

Sure, and thanks, Matt. So if you recall, we've actually been pretty consistent over the past 2 years or so in saying that we may choose to increase inventory to support the growth of our business. And that's exactly what we did. We increased inventory to support growth in terms of design wins with customers, in terms of new product ramps. Jim mentioned in his prepared remarks that we have 4 Nexus devices that are in production and ramping. And we have one that is going to be in production, or ramping, rather, in the first half of this year. So new products certainly driving growth and demand for inventory. And we may continue to increase inventory going forward if it is the right thing to do to support the business, to support our customers and that future growth.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Rolland with SIG.

Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland

Can you hear me? Can you hear me?

Operator

Yes, we can hear you.

Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland

Okay. Great. Great. My question is around automotive. Can you give us an idea now of the size of automotive as part of that multigroup there? And then talk about, like in your presentation, for example, it just looks like you guys have tons of applications that FPGAs can address. Can you talk about maybe the ones that are getting the kind of the most design wins, the most traction, the most uptake? That would be great.

James Robert Anderson

Yes. Thanks, Chris. So we don't break out automotive separately within that segment. But I can give you a little bit more color on just kind of what we saw last year. Overall, industrial and automotive last year grew 41%. Within that, actually automotive grew significantly faster than that. So automotive still is the smaller portion of that segment, but it's definitely a faster growing portion of that segment.

Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland

That's a great segue, Jim, for my second question around Avant, but also around the low-end lineup as well, Nexus in particular. I was wondering if you can talk about the competitive environment, both in terms of share but also pricing from competitors as well. Can you describe kind of what you're seeing at the low end of the market overall and how things might have changed through this cycle to the current period where we are now and then what we should expect for Avant in the mid-range market for you guys as well?

James Robert Anderson

Yes. Thanks, Chris. And just to correct your terminology, I think we don't call it low end, we call it small FPGA, just to be clear. Nothing low end about 70% gross margin. So -- but in small FPGAs, what I would say is, yes, frankly, we're quite pleased with the progress we're making there. Look, we -- when you look at the product portfolio that we have in small FPGAs with not just Nexus, but the pre-Nexus devices, and you combine that with a significant software portfolio that we built out over the last for 4 years-plus, hands down, we have the strongest competitive -- the strongest product portfolio in the industry. That's -- we feel very, very good about that. And frankly, I think it's the strongest product portfolio that the company has ever had in its history with respect to the small FPGA market. And so we feel really good about the momentum we built, the growth that we're driving in that segment. And that growth on, of course, Nexus, which are -- is our newest product line, but also even in the pre-Nexus devices. The software that we've added on top of the pre-Nexus devices has helped kind of breathe new life into many of the pre-Nexus devices, find new applications for those devices.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of Hans Mosesmann with Rosenblatt Securities.

Hans Carl Mosesmann

Congratulations, guys. Most of my questions have been answered, but just -- I may have missed this. Can you comment on channel inventories, your lead times and any supply-related issues that may have come up in the last quarter that weren't there last quarter?

James Robert Anderson

Yes. Thanks, Hans. Actually, I'm glad you asked about that. So when Sherri was talking earlier, she was talking about Lattice-owned inventory. Now if you look at channel inventory, which is inventory that's sitting at our distributors, and the vast majority of our revenue flows through distribution, the channel inventory is quite lean. It continues to be quite lean. And in fact, from Q3 to Q4, we saw our channel inventory roughly flat, slightly down sequentially from Q3 to Q4. But if you look at where we ended the year 2022 in distributor inventory and you compare that to the historical norms that we've seen over many years, the inventory in the channel remains lean relative to historic norms. And over -- at some point over the coming quarters, we do need to replenish that inventory and get it back to what we'd consider -- what we and our distributors would consider more normal levels of inventory.

Hans Carl Mosesmann

Great. Congrats again.

James Robert Anderson

Thanks, Hans.

Operator

And we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I'll now turn the call back over to Lattice's CEO, Jim Anderson, for closing remarks.

James Robert Anderson

Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us on today's call. So when we look back, 2022 really was another great year for Lattice. I want to -- once again, I want to thank the Lattice team as well as our partners and our customers for all their dedication and support not just in 2022, but overall the past years. And as we kick off 2023, we're certainly looking forward to another strong year for Lattice as we continue to rapidly expand the product lines of Lattice, but also drive new levels of innovation for our customers. Operator, that concludes today's call.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference, and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.