Q4 2022 Kite Realty Group Trust Earnings Call

Participants

Bryan McCarthy; SVP of Corporate Marketing & Communications; Kite Realty Group Trust

Heath R. Fear; Executive VP, Corporate Secretary & CFO; Kite Realty Group Trust

John A. Kite; Chairman of the Board of Trustees & CEO; Kite Realty Group Trust

Thomas K. McGowan; President & COO; Kite Realty Group Trust

Alexander David Goldfarb; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Anthony Franklin Powell; Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Craig Allen Mailman; Research Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division

Linda Tsai; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Paulina A. Rojas-Schmidt; Analyst of Retail; Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Richard Jon Milligan; Director & Research Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Todd Michael Thomas; MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Presentation

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Kite Realty Group Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Bryan McCarthy

Welcome to Kite Realty Group's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Some of today's comments contain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions of future events and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

John A. Kite

All right. Thanks, Bryan, and good morning or good afternoon, everybody. Look, to say that we're proud of what we accomplished here at KRG during the course of 2022 would just be a massive understatement. We are currently at the lowest leverage levels and highest fixed charge coverage ratios in KRG's history.

Heath R. Fear

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. It's impossible not to feel an overwhelming sense of accomplishment when looking back at what the KRG team achieved during this past year. There is a lot to unpack for 2022 and 2023, so let's get right to it. KRG generated $0.50 of FFO per share as adjusted for the fourth quarter and $1.93 of FFO per share as adjusted for the full year.

Question and Answer Session

Todd Michael Thomas

John, Heath, you both talked about the company's low leverage being at 5.2x. Can you remind us of your long-term target leverage level and whether you're still looking to take that lower in the near term? Or is now the right time to begin putting some of that dry powder to work either in the form of stock buybacks or acquisitions?

Heath R. Fear

Todd, this is Heath, and thanks for your question. We communicated before that our target is low to mid-5s, and I don't think now is an appropriate time to change that target. We also said that on occasion, you may see it flowing above that. Based on transaction activity, you may see it below that. But again, I think our long-term target still is at the low to mid-5s and it's 5.2%, we're actually towards the lower end of our target.

John A. Kite

Yes. And in terms of deploying capital, Todd, as we pointed out in the prepared remarks, we still have lease-up to do. We're getting very high returns there. That's really our focus in capital allocation right now. And who knows what happens down the road with a few of the tenants that we may or may not get back.

Todd Michael Thomas

Right. Okay. And I guess, are you starting to see more attractive acquisition opportunities begin to surface. I think, John, it sounded like the plan is to, at least in the near term, look to match fund acquisitions with dispositions. I'm curious, is there sort of a segment of the portfolio that has maybe steadier or lower growth characteristics that you're looking to offload or are you just aiming to upgrade the quality of the portfolio and maybe you expect to see those opportunities in 2023?

John A. Kite

Yes. I mean we're just getting started in the year, Todd. So it's just beginning to evolve. But I think as things, we're still in a little bit of a volatile world. Everybody waits with bated breath for every Fed meeting. And so until we get to this point when things are a little more stable, then I think you'll see opportunities maybe come to the surface more.

Todd Michael Thomas

Okay. Great. And just one last one, Heath. On -- in terms of the guidance, can you give us a sense -- I think in the bridge, it looks like interest expense is just about $0.01 per share headwind relative to 2022.

Heath R. Fear

Sure. So as you mentioned, the $3 million interest expense savings from the hedge is embedded in that number. And so we're currently modeling, Tod, is basically riding out each one of our existing maturities until the very end. This is obviously attractively priced debt. So no rush to prepay.

Todd Michael Thomas

Okay. Great. And what are you earning on the $150 million of cash on the balance sheet right now?

Heath R. Fear

Gosh, I haven't looked at our depository rate recently. Is it...

John A. Kite

I don't know.

Heath R. Fear

About 3.5%.

And our next question comes from the line of Craig Mailman from Citi.

Craig Allen Mailman

Just a follow-up kind of on your thoughts, Heath, I hear you on not why it hit the bond market until kind of spreads reflect where you guys think you are from a credit perspective. But at the same time, John, you talked a little bit about thinking as of the acquisition market.

Heath R. Fear

Craig, I think the debt market and our indicative spreads is really a function of just the uncertainty in the fixed income space and where rates are headed. And so I think -- and it's particularly exasperated for KRG because a lot of times -- not a lot of times. But your existing issuances act as a marker, and you can only go so far away from those existing debt coupons and where it's trading right now.

John A. Kite

Yes, I guess the only thing I'd add to that, Craig, is that we don't -- when we're looking at opportunities, it's not exactly linear between what long-term rates are and what an IRR is in a particular acquisition. So there might be opportunities for us to get into something that on a going-in yield is lower than what it would normally need to be where the cost of capital was but that the IRR had enough juice in it, that it all works out, right?

Craig Allen Mailman

That's helpful. And Heath, just the magnitude of what you could put on from a mortgage debt perspective in the JVs from the agencies kind of dollar volume potential?

Heath R. Fear

One that we're looking at right now, Craig, is it would result in about $90 million of proceeds to KRG. We've got other projects, some of them are in various stages of construction. So it's a little less clear what we could produce out of those particular assets. But that's the large one we're looking at. That's $90 million against $285 million, that's taking out a very good chunk of our maturities for 2023.

Craig Allen Mailman

Helpful. And then, John, you had mentioned you're still 150 basis points below kind of where you were pre-COVID leased occupancy. Is that the legacy type portfolio? Or is that kind of marrying RPAI and Kite and coming up with that number?

John A. Kite

Yes. I mean it's the combined company in terms of where we are right now, Craig. As you know, we're not -- we're well past the time of breaking out different portfolios. We're operating, obviously, as company, one team. So it really is just the combined business. And we obviously as far as the Kite side of the equation, we did have a bigger hit during COVID from one particular tenant, which was Stein Mart. So that kind of overly impacted that side of our business. But now our anchor lease percentage is almost right there versus where we were in 2019. So it's really about the shops, the opportunities in the shops, which is great because that revenue materializes quicker than box revenue in terms of the time line it takes to turn over spaces. So I think there's real opportunity there, and there's real rent growth opportunity there as well.

Craig Allen Mailman

And then, Heath, on the $0.03 related to Bed Bath and Party City. Could you talk about kind of what assumption is embedded in that in terms of either timing or ultimate store closures, kind of what goes into that drag?

Heath R. Fear

Sure. So again, this represents our best estimate right now. And for better or for worse, this is not the first time that we're doing this sort of exercise. This won't be the last time and we're doing this sort of exercise. And so really, it was a ground-up space-by-space analysis.

Craig Allen Mailman

And apologies if I missed this, but did you go through kind of any -- the number of store closures that have been on the Bed Bath list that are Kite and maybe what the demand has been so far, if there's any [LOIs] outstanding or execute leases at these come back to you?

Thomas K. McGowan

Sure. So far on Bed Bath, we've been identified with 3 potential closures. These lists are out there. So we're working under the assumption that we will get those 3 back. So we have quite a few tenants that are interested in these spaces. One thing to remember, every retail in the country has been reviewing these lists for quite some time, both from Bed Bath and Party City. So we have a lot of active negotiations and discussions with people on those potential closures.

Craig Allen Mailman

What were the mark-to-market on Party City and maybe the Bed Bath, just last one?

John A. Kite

We don't have that right in front of us. I don't think I'm looking around. I don't think we have that right in front of us. So we can get back to you on that.

Our next question comes from the line of Floris Gerbrand Van Dijkum from Compass Point.

Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum

So obviously, a good set of results. They're starting to become some partial recognition of the transformation, I believe that you guys have undergone in terms of your balance sheet. And obviously, portfolio with the RPAI transaction, but there appears to be some left. I'm just curious, last year, you beat -- your guidance by, call it, 10%. Where do you think -- if you were to beat this year, where would that be? Where could you be? And does that -- have you in your numbers assumed term fees for space that you get back from troubled tenants? And how much more scope do you think there is in the small shop occupancy? Is that part of your SNO pipeline? Is there more scope there? Presumably, those take -- they are quicker to take occupancy of that space as well? And then maybe are there any other merger benefits that you've clearly hit your 2-year plan in almost a year. What other merger benefits could we expect potentially to come down the road?

John A. Kite

Floris, I guess that's another way of you asking, would you like to see our corporate model through 2027. No, I'm kidding, kidding. But -- let me back it up a little bit. So look, I mean, we're -- just like last year in terms of guidance, we're early -- obviously very early in the year. There's a lot of moving parts.

Heath R. Fear

I think the last piece of your question, Floris, was about the merger and whether there are any additional benefits into the later years? On the G&A front, we're looking at fairly modest benefits into 2023. We still have some lease payments that are burning off some software subscriptions.

Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum

Maybe just a follow-up on the small shop. Your SNO pipeline presumably includes some small shop as well. What is the gap between your leased and occupied in your shop space today? Because that's where, again, a lot of the future growth is going to come from.

Heath R. Fear

It's 400 basis points, Floris.

Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum

No, it's pretty significant.

Heath R. Fear

So we're 90% leased, and we're 86% occupied.

And our next question comes from the line of R.J. Milligan from Raymond James.

Richard Jon Milligan

I was looking for a little bit more color on the sort of the general 125 basis points of bad debt that's built into guidance. I'm curious how much visibility do you have on that currently in terms of basis points, maybe tenants that have already fallen out? And then can you describe sort of the mix of expectation whether it be small shops or is that -- is the bulk of that assumption from small shops? Are there any big box tenants that you're concerned about that you're building into that 125 basis points?

John A. Kite

Sure. R.J., both Heath and I can talk about it. My big picture, let me just say big picture, I mean, we're -- whatever, it's February, mid-February. We haven't -- there hasn't been much impact yet. So this is really a go-forward reserve. I think as we looked at the year and we started to see some of the tenants that we had talked about in the past, beginning to struggle, it seems to be prudent to elevate it a little bit, but there isn't any specifics around it.

Heath R. Fear

I think you did a great job answering that.

Richard Jon Milligan

And then my second question is what are the expectations for paying occupancy? And how does that trend quarter-to-quarter throughout the year?

Heath R. Fear

In terms of how the leases turn on, R.J., is that what you're asking?

Richard Jon Milligan

Right. In combination with potential...

Heath R. Fear

I think proxy for that question based on so much -- so that we have is what's the trajectory of our same-store NOI. And I'll tell you that it's going to look a lot like it did last year. It will be strong in the first quarter, and it will decelerate a little bit into the second quarter and then ramp up to the back half of the year as we're opening up more tenants. So again, last year was a big year of opening up tenants. This year is the same thing. So it's going to look a lot alike as it did last year.

John A. Kite

Yes. And some of that is going to be subject. Obviously, that's what we're modeling R.J., but we also -- in that, we've modeled that bad debt reserve to be higher than it was last year with the idea that if there was some. If the economy did have less of a soft landing, we'd be able to absorb that handily. So look, if the economy continues on its current path, that feels like a very safe, safe number.

And our next question comes from the line of Alexander Gold farm from Piper Sandler.

Alexander David Goldfarb

Two questions. First, Tom, a lot of the shopping center companies, including you guys have spoken about a lot of this preemptive demand for space that could be given back from potential troubled retailers. And just curious, over your decades of retail leasing, how common is this?

Thomas K. McGowan

Yes, I would say this is a fairly unique period of time, Alex. I think it's simply driven by the lack of supply and you have these major retail formats that are growing. And they're wanting to locate in the best shopping center as possible. So I think when we're dealing with both Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City, there will likely be some discussions that go the other way, where, hey, where can we work with you to get spaces back and they're going to be very aggressive with us in terms of trying to stay in the location. So I think this will be as interesting a process as anyone we've gone through.

Alexander David Goldfarb

And then just following up on that. So Heath, as you think about the risks to this year and next, is it more from unforeseen future retail closings or is it more just getting the backfill tenants open? So I'm trying to get at, are you more concerned about tenants closing? Or are you more concerned about the downtime that's needed between replacing the previous tenant with the new better tenant?

Heath R. Fear

Alex, obviously, not sure. I mean in terms of the downtime, I will say that we have an amazing construction team and getting tenants open is what they do best. We were ahead of schedule, ahead of budget last year. So to the extent there -- we sign a lease up, I'm very confident in our abilities to hit our budgeted time in order to get that open.

John A. Kite

Yes. I mean, Alex, from my perspective, again, it's just too early to handicap how the year is going to play out. I think the most important thing is that we built in a very flexible plan. We assumed that we would have more fallout than we did last year. And our -- everything in our model, our balance sheet, everything is very capable of handling whatever might occur.

And our next question comes the line of Anthony Powell from Barclays.

Anthony Franklin Powell

It's a question on your base rent assumptions for 2023. If I look at your NOI growth of 2% to 3% and some of the headwinds from bad debt, it seems like you're at 3% to 4% growth for 2023. Is that fair?

Heath R. Fear

Yes. I'll give you the components, Anthony, for the same story at 2.5% at the midpoint. You're looking at contributions from minimum rent growth of 300 basis points, recoveries of 100 basis points, partially offset by the Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City reserve of 100 basis points, overage rent of 30 basis points and bad debt of 20 basis points. So we add that all together, and that's your components of your 2.5%.

Anthony Franklin Powell

Got it. That 300 basis point seems conservative. You were at 3.4% in the fourth quarter and you have a big snow pipeline and things leasing spreads are strong. So I'm guessing asking why wouldn't that accelerate from the fourth quarter growth that you achieved?

Heath R. Fear

Well, Anthony, as John said before, it's the beginning of the year. We are obviously very focused on outperforming these numbers, but we thought that was a number that was -- we were comfortable starting at. It's like the bad debt assumption. Again, it's the beginning of the year. So we'll see how that pans out.

John A. Kite

And remember, there's another 25 basis points of bad debt on top of what we experienced outside of Bed Bath and Party City that's hitting that a little bit, too. So I think, again, as we sit here today, we feel like we're positioned well, Anthony, and we absolutely want to outperform these numbers. And we absolutely want to stay on the same trajectory we had last year, which is to outperform quarter-by-quarter.

Anthony Franklin Powell

Got it. And one more on share buybacks. Could you maybe update us on what your philosophy or approaches to share buybacks? And I know you mentioned that you want to spend more on a -- spend capital on leasing and we're still on uncertain economy here, but there are some great opportunities to buy back stock last year, you still had the $400 million in place. So I'm just curious what your view is on stock buybacks and under what conditions would you actually use the authorization?

John A. Kite

Yes. I think that buyback is about $300 million, actually not $400 million, but -- yes, yes that's okay. No -- not that we're counting the extra $100 million. I think it's the same philosophy right now that it's always discussed. We have it there for a reason. We have not acted on it at this point. We are definitely laser focused on closing the gap in our lease percentage and our lease occupancy back to pre-COVID levels, that takes capital, the returns on this capital are substantial.

Our next question comes from the line of [lizie Daikin] from Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

I was curious if you could just underlying the assumptions behind the $0.02 impact included from G&A and whatever else might be included within guidance.

Heath R. Fear

Well, we mentioned in our third quarter call that, obviously, with wage inflation, et cetera, that there could be some pressure on G&A into this year. again, because we've been giving people raises, et cetera. So that's one component of what's in there in the G&A. And the other is really just some noncash elements which happy to discuss with you off-line in particulars of those, but those are the 2 components that are in that particular line item.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And is there any additional synergies that being assumed from the merger within that assumption?

Heath R. Fear

Listen, we did talk about the additional G&A synergies in the merger over the course of 2023. It's not going to be very meaningful but there are some rents, et cetera, some software licenses that will be burning off. So there will be some additional merger synergies. I would say that this $0.02 difference is more on a cash basis. So again, very little in terms of additional merger impacts.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I was also curious to get your latest thoughts on Kroger and Albertsons, just given the latest update they put out. It really just narrowed the range for expected store closings, but can you confirm how many stores you do have exposure to that could have potential impact with -- just given the overlapping exposure? And just any latest thoughts on that?

Heath R. Fear

So we have a total of 17 units of them combined. And we did sort of an overlap study, a 3-mile raise by the way, for grocery stores is probably pretty generous. And we really only have 2 that overlap. So I don't feel very, very threatened by the idea that they may spin off 200 to 300 stores. And by the way, if they spin off 200 to 300 stores, they're going to have to make sure that they capitalize that entity properly.

And our next question comes from the line of Paulina Rojas from Green Street.

Paulina A. Rojas-Schmidt

So we talked about the financing market, but I'm curious, where is today the property level financing for shopping centers. I mean if there is any difference between the rate you can get for grocery-anchored and then on the other side, a larger power center.

Heath R. Fear

We haven't been in the market for more financing on any retail assets. As we mentioned, the only one we're currently looking at is some agency debt for our residential markets. We do keep closing and I have friends in my prior life, I did a lot of CMBS and life company loans.

John A. Kite

Paulina, I've got like Heath, I definitely keep connected to this and got a lot of friends in the private market. There's definitely financing available in every retail product power included. For us, it's just -- that's not a market we're in as we're an unsecured borrower. We focused on that.

Paulina A. Rojas-Schmidt

And then regarding the announced Bed Bath closures, I'm curious. Are these mostly leases that were scheduled to expire in '23 or we're talking about early terminations here? And if it were the latter, are you pursuing to obtain any termination fees?

Thomas K. McGowan

From a Party City standpoint, we did have 2 natural expirations that were really occurring at the beginning of the year. Those are the 2 that we have already listed. And then from a Bed Bath and Beyond standpoint, our current list has us with closures of 3 stores. So we're already actively working on that.

John A. Kite

In terms of the question around exploration, these are early. But in terms of our guidance, we don't have any term fees in our guidance, to be clear.

Heath R. Fear

And Paulina, it's worth noting that the 2 Party Cities that Tom mentioned that closed vis-a-vis natural expirations, both of them have been backfilled and they're leased to the pOpshelf. So great credit tenant replacing Party City. Again, an example of the demand in place.

Paulina A. Rojas-Schmidt

Great. And very short -- last one. If you were asked, where are you seeing the more strength in the anchor or in the small shop side today? What's your answer on this?

John A. Kite

Sure, Paulina. It's very well balanced. I mean as you can see, just from the numbers, where our anchor lease percentage is almost back to where it was pre-COVID. So that's been very strong. And now we're -- if you look at this quarter, the last quarter and you look at our sequential growth, the sequential growth in the small shops was strong, stronger than anchors because we've closed that gap.

Thomas K. McGowan

Yes, particularly on small shops, you have what we call our go-to tenants which are fast casual, beauty [cellular] groups, all these are of strong credit. But then in terms of new and evolving tenants, we're starting to see with the expanded platform names that you may have originally seen in malls, et cetera.

And our next question comes from the line of Linda Tsai from Jefferies.

Linda Tsai

What kind of rent upside do you expect for the Bed Bath & Beyond boxes? And what was the rent upside on Party City being released to pOpshelf?

Thomas K. McGowan

So on the Bed Bath & Beyond, we have 22 right now, and it's a nice square footage. It's about 27,000 square feet on average. So if you start taking down on what that average ABR is, we feel like we have strong double-digit potential spread opportunities through there. And then on Party City, those numbers that are at 15,000, which also gives us quite a bit of flexibility. Those numbers are a little bit below $16 on an ABR basis.

John A. Kite

So Linda, on the -- but specifically regarding Bed Bath, Tom was talking about the total exposure to Bed Bath & Beyond, which includes buybuy Baby. So I just want to make sure you remember that on the Bed Bath side, we only have 13 and we view the buybuy Baby and Bed Bath as 2 very different situations. And so in terms of Bed Bath, we've got one large store in West Berry and on -- in Long Island, it's a large store, big rent as you -- as everything else is around there.

Linda Tsai

And then can you just remind us what a historical lease to build spread looks like and how many quarters it would take to normalize?

John A. Kite

I mean, normally, that's closer to 150 max of 175 basis points. So we're well above that, obviously. And it just depends on, historically, if you're more tilted towards the anchor side of that, that's usually 12 to 18 months to get a tenant back and get rent commencing.

Heath R. Fear

The only thing I'll add, Linda, John mentioned in his opening remarks that we still have the most remaining leasing upside of 150 basis points as compared to sort of pre-COVID levels. So it's really an exercise in how fast are you turning on leases versus how fast are you signing them.

And our final question for today is a follow-up from the line of Todd Thompson from KeyBanc.

Todd Michael Thomas

I appreciate the time here. I just had 2 follow-ups. One, Heath, you mentioned that recoveries are expected to contribute about 100 basis points. And Kite has a higher percent of leases on Fixed CAM than peers. Is that what's contributing to the higher recovery forecast in '23? Or is it more a function of the higher occupancy?

Heath R. Fear

It's higher occupancy. That's the largest driver, Todd. Fixed CAM is certainly something that's going to obviously improve our margins over time. But that takes a long time. And before the merger, we were Around 50% of our leases have Fixed CAM and then now we're around 35%.

John A. Kite

41%.

Heath R. Fear

I'm sorry, 41%. So that's going to be the gift that keeps on gifting. And then the third thing is just operating more efficiently. So -- and against that Fixed CAM initiative. So -- but again, most of this is occupancy-driven for now. And the longer-term benefits, you'll see as we get more Fixed CAM leases in place.

John A. Kite

I'd just add, though, Todd, that we're outperforming our initial expectations on conversion. So when you look at I mean, this is why when you look at our investor presentation, and you look at -- I mean, we talk about our NOI margin and our recovery ratio in a vacuum relative to what ours are the quarter before, the year before. But when you look at the recovery ratio and the NOI margin compared to peers, I mean, we're blowing that away. And I do think Fixed CAM is an important contributor over time. And it's not an easy thing to just start doing. And I think that we have a nice lead in that respect. And if you look at the conversion ratio in Q1 versus Q4, I mean, Q1, we converted around 60%. Q4, I think it was almost 90%. It was like 87%. So it matters, and it's a gift that keeps on giving, frankly.

Todd Michael Thomas

Yes. Is it easier? Or is it more difficult to convert tenants in this environment where there's been sort of more expense inflation perhaps or just higher costs in general?

John A. Kite

No. I mean, I think -- look, I think it's -- first of all, nothing is easy. But it's easy to explain the methodology. And remember, from our perspective, we are excluding noncontrollable expenses. And I think that it's -- so it's important that you understand that, that we're not taking exposure there relative to inflation. And I think tenants just want to be able to know what their budgets are, okay?

Todd Michael Thomas

Okay. And then my final question is just with regard to the bad debt assumptions. I know there's been a lot of dialogue around this. But I just want to make sure I understand or get some clarity here.

Heath R. Fear

So again, Todd, that 75 basis points is our best estimate of the impact. But for that 75 basis points, our guidance this quarter for the full year 2020 would have been at 3.5% same-store NOI growth. So it's built in there. Again, I don't want to get into too much detail in terms of what the exact assumptions are around those -- that potential disruption. And then like John mentioned the $125 million is more of a general reserve against -- typically, we're somewhere in the 75 to 110 basis points of total revenues a year. So based on the world we're a little more conservative going into 2023.

John A. Kite

Yes. And then specific to your -- Todd, specific to your closure question, the closures that occurred with Party City are separate. Those are -- those closures are already out. So the -- so I just want to be clear about that.

Todd Michael Thomas

Right. So that's in the budget, that's separate. What about the 3 Bed Bath closures?

John A. Kite

Well, there's one close right now, right, that has already closed but still paying rent. The others have been identified, and that would be covered in your separate 75 basis points.

Thomas K. McGowan

Yes. No direct communication on those 3 whatsoever.

Heath R. Fear

Tom, to make sure that we're abundantly clear, the 75 basis points is a combination of someone that we think are closed for sure and then handicapping in the balance of that. So is that helpful, that answers your question more directly.

Todd Michael Thomas

Yes, it does. John, you just -- maybe think of one more question actually. So in light of some of the capital raising activity, from Bed Bath, it sounds like some of the closure list might be a little bit more fluid once again. Is that sort of your understanding?

John A. Kite

I mean I think our understanding is the same as everybody else is that they did raise some capital. I think that they're going to try to continue to operate the business, but we're being conservative in what we assume is going to happen, let's put it that way.

Thank you. This does conclude the question-and-answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to John Kite for any further remarks.

John A. Kite

Well, again, I just want to thank everybody for taking their time and I really, really want to thank the entire KRG team for an incredible performance in 2022. Let's bring it on in 2023.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference.