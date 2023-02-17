Q4 2022 Kelly Services Inc Earnings Call

Participants

A fourth quarter webcast presentation is also available on Kelly's website this morning.

Peter W. Quigley

Thank you, Keely. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Kelly's fourth quarter conference call. With me today is Olivier Thirot, our Chief Financial Officer, who will walk you through our safe harbor language, which can be found in our presentation materials.

Olivier G. Thirot

Thank you, Peter, and good morning, everyone. Let me remind you that any comments made during this call, including the Q&A, may include forward-looking statements about our expectations for future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by our comments, and we have no obligation to update the statements made on this call. Please refer to our SEC filings for a description of the risk factors that could influence the company's actual future performance.

Peter W. Quigley

Thanks, Olivier. I'll start by sharing my perspective on the current economic and labor market dynamics to provide some context for Kelly's full year and fourth quarter results. The mixed pattern of deceleration we saw in the third quarter persisted through the balance of the year amid heightened economic uncertainty. In the high-tech sector, layoffs continued as more firms move to bring costs in line with slowing growth following a long period of expansion and aggressive hiring.

Olivier G. Thirot

Thank you, Peter. Before I dig deeper into our Q4 results, which as Peter mentioned, have been impacted by economic headwinds, some comments on our full year performance first.

Peter W. Quigley

Thanks for those insights, Olivier. It's difficult to know how the macroeconomic situation will unfold as we move forward in 2023. What is certain is that we will focus on what we can control and stay the course in our aggressive pursuit of profitable growth. In each of our chosen specialties, we'll continue to shift toward a business mix characterized not only by higher margins and value but greater resiliency amid market pressures. We'll drive inorganic growth using the ample capital available to us on our balance sheet to pursue additional high-quality acquisitions in Education, SET and OCG. And we'll continue to invest in technology and new products that will improve the talent and customer experience, enable organic growth and increase efficiency.

(Operator Instructions) We'll go to the line of Joe Gomes with Noble Capital.

Joseph Anthony Gomes

So just kind of wanted to start off here. If we -- on the P&I business, if we look at that, it looked like revenues kind of accelerated on a negative end in the quarter. It was higher in the fourth quarter. The revenue declined in the other quarters of the year. Maybe you could just give us a little more color as to what is going on in the P&I segment.

Peter W. Quigley

Yes, Joe, I think it's a reflection of what's going on in the parts of the economy that we have exposure to. The P&I business has considerable exposure to manufacturing, like industrial distribution. And those businesses, in particular, were impacted by the headwinds that we saw, to some extent in Q3, but really accelerating in Q4. And that's the story behind the P&I. I also mentioned that we still have yet to anniversary the loss of the major customer we had that will anniversary in April of 2023.

Olivier G. Thirot

On the flip side, I would say, and we did mention -- I did mention, our BPO business is still growing, despite of the fact that our call center business is still a little bit on a kind of challenging comparables. But overall, we grew this business by about 9% in Q4, which I think is an improvement versus what we have seen even in Q3 where it was about 3.5%. So that I wouldn't say that it's offsetting the staffing, but it is something we assumed to be resilient for the near future.

Joseph Anthony Gomes

Okay. And switching over to Europe, you call out a number of different countries there, break that out in your tables. And I'm looking at it, obviously we know what happened in Russia with the sale.

Olivier G. Thirot

Yes. I would say, of course, you need to put on the side 2 things, right? One is, of course, exchange rate, which is, of course, as we did mention, again, impacting our P&L in International. And of course, Russia until we anniversary basically the transaction that did happen early July of 2022. So if you put these 2 things on the side, we are still growing at about 5%.

Joseph Anthony Gomes

Okay. And pardon me, you mentioned on the last call talking about the tech layoffs, about how that might provide a better pipeline of candidates for some of the other verticals. Maybe you could talk -- are you seeing that? And what else are you needing to do? I know this is kind of an ongoing and unfolding situation to attract workers to fill positions that are open.

Peter W. Quigley

Yes. The demand for the talent that are involved in a lot of the publicized layoffs in the tech sector are skills and capabilities that are in demand outside of the high-tech sector. The lag time between moving those people to other industries is measured by geography, by pressures that in all industries customers are making hiring decisions slower, taking a little bit more time.

Joseph Anthony Gomes

Okay. And one more, if I may, on RocketPower. Again, your last call when you were talking about it, the firm, you mentioned about identifying synergies with the rest of Kelly, accelerating the integration, diversifying the portfolio. Maybe could you provide a little more detail on where you see yourself progressing on those goals for RocketPower?

Peter W. Quigley

Yes. We're very encouraged by where we are on those 2 issues. But also, Joe, part of the investment thesis for RocketPower was being able to take advantage of their Latin American delivery model. And we're encouraged by the ability not only to continue to use that for RocketPower customers, but also to take advantage of that for either legacy Kelly RPO customers and also use it as part of our sales efforts for new RPO customers.

We'll go next to the line of Kevin Steinke of Barrington Research.

Kevin Mark Steinke

I wanted to first ask about the Science, Engineering & Technology segment. You noted some continued good demand in the telecom area, although that you mentioned also that the other areas within the segment are being impacted by the economy. So can you maybe just expand on the areas being impacted by the economy, and maybe how material the slowdown has been there?

Peter W. Quigley

Yes. Thanks, Kevin. So as Olivier mentioned, just to call out the BPO or outcome-based business and SET continues to see nice growth. And I think it speaks to the strategy that we have of moving business to that delivery model. So that's where I would start.

Kevin Mark Steinke

Okay. That's helpful color. You were talking earlier about how some of the layoffs in the high-tech sector. You could use some of those people and their skills to fill demand in other areas. I guess, just more broadly, has some of the softening in the labor market improved your ability to fill orders more generally across the company?

Peter W. Quigley

Yes. Well, the demand has slowed in certain sectors. I would point out that our fill rates have improved in Education, which is likely a sign of people coming off the sidelines, could be retirees that are concerned about inflation. But we've seen across the regions improvement in fill rates, which is very encouraging because the demand continues to be very strong in Education.

Olivier G. Thirot

Another way to look at it is about our own wage inflation. We see as (inaudible) SET is still elevated at around 8% to 9%, which is what we have seen for a long time now. It is moving down a little bit in P&I, which might be a sign that the supply of talent side is easing a little bit.

Kevin Mark Steinke

Okay. Yes. That's good. Helpful color. So just maybe just drilling down a little bit more into Education and -- does the business pipeline there continue to be strong? And specifically, what are you seeing with demand and your ability to leverage the Pediatric Therapeutic Services acquisition.

Peter W. Quigley

Yes, very encouraged by the early signs of synergy between our traditional pre-K to 12 education business and PTS both ways, frankly. So PTS introducing our traditional K-12 business to school districts they support and our K-12 school districts being introduced to PTS. So we think there's significant synergistic opportunity there.

Kevin Mark Steinke

Great. I just also wanted to ask about the outlook for the first half of 2023. As you noted, you expect revenue will continue to be constrained by economic uncertainty. And also acknowledging that, as you mentioned, it's difficult to ascertain exactly how the macroeconomic situation will evolve.

Olivier G. Thirot

Yes. Probably what I'm going to do is to reflect a little bit on what we have seen so far, especially in terms of revenue, early in 2023 as we speak. So back to what Peter was talking about Education, we continue to trend very well in all practices, including PTS.

We'll go next to the line of Kartik Mehta of Northcoast Research.

Jack Boyle

This is Jack Boyle, speaking on behalf of Kartik Mehta. Just a couple of questions to get us started here. So you just spoke a little bit about what we can expect early I appreciate that.

Peter W. Quigley

I think the competitive landscape hasn't changed significantly in terms of the vendors and suppliers that we compete against. We've been very disciplined about maintaining our pricing and our margin. And to some extent, in some cases, trading off and not chasing revenue for purposes of top line.

Jack Boyle

All right. And just one more. In terms of a little more color around some of the SG&A savings strategy you discussed. The pause in hiring, is that across all of your businesses? And how long do you foresee that lasting?

Peter W. Quigley

Well, we -- it's across all businesses subject to -- if we have a customer-facing revenue GP generating position, we're filling those roles. But we're doing it after a review to make sure that it's necessary. But all of the -- the other, I would call them, noncustomer-facing, non-revenue GP generating roles are -- we've put a hiring freeze on.

We'll go next to the line of Mitra Ramgopal with Sidoti.

Lalishwar Mitra Ramgopal

Just following up a little on the last question on the SG&A, in terms of how comfortable do you feel you'll be able to keep SG&A as well as you would like, especially in light of the revenue uncertainty? And how far along are you in terms of the investments in technology initiatives? And should we continue to see elevated investments?

Peter W. Quigley

So on the SG&A question, we've done a lot of work starting in the third quarter of last year to identify certain metrics that we're following very closely that will trigger additional cost moves, if necessary. And I think we're better prepared to respond to macroeconomic conditions than we have been before.

Lalishwar Mitra Ramgopal

Okay. That's great. And then on the inorganic side, I know it's something you always keep an eye on given the balance sheet you have, you can certainly be aggressive there. But in light of the economic uncertainty you spoke to, if maybe you can give us some color in terms of how you're thinking about inorganic opportunities, if you feel confident you'll be able to get something done maybe this year and the pipeline and valuations you're seeing?

Peter W. Quigley

Well, candidly, Mitra, the quality and the quantity of properties in the market right now is less than it was a year ago. And that's, I think, just a reflection of not only the macroeconomic conditions, but also the interest rate environment. And that's likely to continue for the first quarter and probably into the first half.

Olivier G. Thirot

And with our level of liquidity, which is now over $450 million, I mean, we can really go fast and aggressive, especially in the second half of the year, not necessarily waiting for a much better economic environment. Because, again, I mean with our balance sheet, we can do it at an early stage of any potential recovery versus the current environment.

We have a follow-up from the line of Kevin Steinke with Barrington Research.

Kevin Mark Steinke

Just a really quick follow-up in terms of what we should expect for an effective tax rate as we move into 2023.

Olivier G. Thirot

Yes, that's a difficult question. I would say I'm still on the mid-teens plus, that would be where I would position it. Although you might have seen that there is a lot of volatility because of several items. I think today, when I was talking about tax, it was a good example of that. But high mid-teens would be probably the way I would position it for the moment.

Peter W. Quigley

Okay. Keely, I think we can wrap it up then. Thank you very much for your help.

Olivier G. Thirot

Thank you.

