Q4 2022 KBR Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Jamie DuBray; VP of IR; KBR, Inc.

Mark W. Sopp; Executive VP & CFO; KBR, Inc.

Stuart J. B. Bradie; CEO, President & Director; KBR, Inc.

Adam Samuel Bubes; Research Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz; MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Bert William Subin; Associate; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Brent Edward Thielman; MD & Senior Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Gautam J. Khanna; MD & Senior Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Mariana Perez Mora; Research Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael Stephan Dudas; Partner; Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Steven Fisher; Executive Director and Senior Analyst; UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Tobey O'Brien Sommer; MD; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the KBR, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Charlie and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Jamie DuBray to begin. Jamie, please go ahead.

Jamie DuBray

Thank you, Charlie. Good morning, and welcome to KBR's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me are Stuart Bradie, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Stuart and Mark will provide highlights from the year and then open the call for your questions.

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Thank you, Jamie, and thank you for taking the time to listen this morning. I will start on Slide 4. Now you've seen this before. It's our Zero Harm pillars. And today, given it's year-end, I would like to focus on health, safety & security, which is the button on the top right there and really have a look at our performance in 2022, which we're going to do on Slide 5.

Mark W. Sopp

Awesome. Thank you, Stuart. I'll pick it up on Slide 11, and I'll say it sure is a pleasure to report another year of healthy balanced financial performance and progress towards achieving our long-term targets that Stuart just covered.

Story continues

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Thanks, Mark. Great job. Let's move to Slide 16, the final slide of today. Just it's been -- it's been a bit of a long presentation, a lot to take in. So just to give you some key takeaways from today.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Steven Fisher of UBS.

Steven Fisher

So just one question on your 2025 target. I guess, Mark, given that it assumes roughly a turn higher of leverage than you are at now. How committed are you to putting that turn on? Or are you considering sort of an acceptable outcome of a lower EPS goal if you don't find deals that meet your criteria? I know you have a good awareness of discipline on M&A I think, Stuart or Mark, you may have said that we'll see an increased proportion of buyback. So how are you thinking about that turn of leverage in there?

Mark W. Sopp

Well, we are confident that at our scale and our diversification and multiple paths to get there, as Stuart said, we can lever up in this type of environment. Obviously, we'll be cautious if environments get extreme, but we -- the outlook looks reasonably within our control in the credit markets to lever up responsibly at that level and to deploy more capital going forward that Stuart clearly suggested.

Steven Fisher

Okay. Great. And then I know you said that the organic growth was in line with your targets. Can you just give us what that organic growth was and how you see that developing over the course of 2023? And if there's any color on how that varies within the 4 Government Solutions segments? That would be great.

Mark W. Sopp

Yes. When you look at the GS business, we're right in line with the targets that we have had for some time, 5% to 8% were right there. And we're comfortable with that. We have multiple pathways to get there. We cite, as Stuart mentioned, RDT&E is a great growth, military space and space superiority is doing well for us.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Gautam Khanna of Cowen.

Gautam J. Khanna

So I had a question just on the assumptions on HomeSafe. You mentioned there's no moving that's anticipated in 2023. Could you just talk about what you're actually anticipating to recognize in terms of revenue and any associated EBITDA contribution this year and how that plays out in '24 and when you get to full run rate? -- revised.

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. I mean we decided to take a very conservative view in our '23 guide, and Mark explained that, that we're going through the transition period. Everyone knows that it -- it runs for most of this year, and we expect it to start in the fall. But we decided just to be very conservative and not include any move. So any moves would be upside from our position today.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bert Subin of Stifel.

Bert William Subin

Mark, maybe just a follow-up to some of your comments on an earlier question. If you look at Government Solutions, organic top line growth sort of bounced around, obviously, a variety of items in there. Do you still see the 5% to 8% organic growth CAGR is reasonable when we strip out items like HomeSafe.

Mark W. Sopp

Our business units continue to impress us each year, one ends up on the top of the list and so forth. So they do rotate a bit in terms of their contribution. In '22 international and Space & Science were really strong. But we really finished the year with a really good pace in D&I and that was absent of some pass-through that pushed to the -- to the right.

Bert William Subin

Okay. That's -- That's super helpful. And then maybe -- I'm sorry, can I start.

Mark W. Sopp

No, go ahead. I just asking that if that was helpful.

Bert William Subin

Yes. No, that was great, Mark. I was just going to say maybe switching to the STS side. Stuart, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that STS is essentially 2 years ahead of schedule to that $300 million EBITDA target. What's your visibility like maybe both on the near and medium term, like as we think about '23 and then into '24 and '25?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

No. I mean my excitement actually is from both the market drivers, but also the fact that our pipeline is super strong. We're entering '23 with quite high levels of work under contract and higher than probably some previous years. I think, as Mark said, scale will drive margin increase. We still got a bit of work off of legacy EPC projects that, again, these reimbursable long-term ones are coming to an end this year, but we've got a bit of carryover that will again, help drive margins up over time as those work off.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jerry Revich of Goldman Sachs.

Adam Samuel Bubes

This is Adam Bubes on for Jerry today. I was wondering if you can update us on the prospect list in sustainable technologies. Particularly, I'm interested in hearing more about the mix and how big these projects are in the pipeline?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Well, it's a mixed bag really. I mean I think the prospects pipeline, as I said previously -- is super exciting and very attractive, and it's multifaceted from small, medium and large as you would expect, across the globe and the scale of our portfolio. I mean in the IP world and what we do in sort of technology-led industrial services and solutions, the scale of those is probably less, but the cadence is higher. And the visibility into the future is very strong there.

Adam Samuel Bubes

Helpful. And then shifting gears, how should we think about total company EBITDA margin cadence through the year based on project burn timing?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. I mean -- I mean -- I mean logic we detail should be rising. And -- but -- we've made commitments. As Mark said, there's some mix in some of the portfolio-like technology over time and quarter-to-quarter. I think you should look at the overall year's guide. We've been very clear where our EBITDA is and that's up double digits, 10% from this year.

Mark W. Sopp

And I'll just use the opportunity on that question because of the progressive growth of STS and its economy of scale dynamic the profit mix for '23 is about 45-55 split first half, second half, that's a little bit more back-end weighted than we've seen in the past, but it's because of the growth trajectory of STS and the margins that come with that.

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. And the work off of these projects that we've carried quite forward the low-margin ones, we get rid of them in the first half.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mariana Perez Mora of Bank of America.

Mariana Perez Mora

My question is going to be related to Government Solutions. You mentioned that really like several paths you have to grow there, international, local. And the geopolitical environment supports increased spending, especially on defense. But could you please give us some color on how you're thinking about the political risk of both your loan continued resolution next year and actually, the contracting environment or the awarding environment being affected by this political uncertainty? How are you thinking about that?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. I mean, I'm sure that's a question that everyone in the government space has been asked at the moment. I think there's a couple of differentiations that KBR brings to the table, obviously, STS is outside that -- all the work we do in government services, internationals outside that.

Mark W. Sopp

No, I think well said. Okay.

Mariana Perez Mora

And then you have -- how this 70% that you have under contract today of the 2023 guidance compared to history? And do you have any large recompetes coming up this year. How is the timing of that like 30% that is remaining?

Mark W. Sopp

The work under contract coming into '23 is almost identical to '22 on a consolidated basis. So that's terrific, and we did well in '22, as you'd have seen. And relative to recompetes, we've got 1 pretty significant 1 in NASA that is underway. And the rest is very small relative to recompete risk in '23, and it's actually not that big in '24 either. So we've got plenty of time to work on new -- bids during that low recompete cycle, which we will do.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andy Kaplowitz of Citigroup.

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz

Stuart, obviously, very strong growth at STS and you talked about ammonia and plastics, for instance, is helping you drive your growth that's allowing you to hit your targets 2 years early, but are you at all worried about potential cyclicality in the business? And how big an impact is the IRA having on the businesses at this point? Or has it really not started yet in terms of that impact?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. I think the thematics that we've talked about, and obviously, we are excited about the growth and the growth prospects going forward. I do not believe they're cyclical. I think that we're seeing a long -- I mean this is a sector that has probably been underinvested in during COVID and probably previously in truth. There was a bit of catch-up to do. I think the whole issue of energy security is at the top table for most countries today.

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz

That's great to hear, Stuart. So obviously, very positive on STS. The $300 million of EBITDA that you can -- do in '23. But when you look at your overall guide for '23 and you sort of back into GS, very little EBITDA growth, I think for '23. Is there any sort of mix headwind on GS margin '23, you're just being conservative given the noise in DC? Or any thoughts on that?

Mark W. Sopp

Andy, Mark here. I might have misheard Steve's question earlier, the growth in GS is a little light in '23 because of the OAW headwind we had in the first part of '22 that I referenced in my remarks. Longer term, we're quite confident in the 5% to 8% organic, but it's lower than that in '23 for that reason. Margins are steady ready in government. So we're 10% or more, and that's been the case for some time, and we don't see any major reason to change that looking forward.

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. And I think as well, Andy, and as Mark said, the guide, if you take out OAW, it shows growth in government at 9%, 10%. I mean it's pretty healthy organic growth. And -- so we're feeling pretty good about our long-term targets. I think we're well on pace. And as Mark said, we see no degradation in margins. And in fact, the markets outside the U.S. are -- we're seeing double-digit growth there. And of course, the margins, as you're well aware, are higher there. So that should help us over the course.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jamie Cook of Crédit Suisse.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Tagusa Catoku] on for Jamie. On STS, I wanted to ask how much of the EBITDA improvement this quarter was tied to the Plaquemines LNG contract? And then what is implied for the ramp of Plaquemines in 2023 guide? And when will it get full run rate?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. I mean, obviously, there's a contribution coming through above and below through equity and earnings through -- to what we do in unconsolid -- unconsolidated joint ventures. We've got a very conservative steady cadence around how we would actually realize earnings from these long-term projects. We take quite a sensible view across this.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Dudas of Vertical Research.

Michael Stephan Dudas

Stuart, maybe you could share your thoughts on how the integration is going with your recent U.K. acquisitions, how [the tender] of that market looks maybe that in Australia, which has again -- has been a very good market for you. And maybe also to follow up on your comments about the Middle East and the growth there. How sustainable? And is some of those larger service projects after the IP awards, could that be -- is that an area where you could -- we could see some of those in the next couple of years?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. So initially, the integration in the U.K., where we've -- as you know, we acquired Frazer-NASH more recently. But -- and VIMA after that, actually, and Harmonic company before all the advisory digital high-end consulting, engineering type space. they all speak the same language.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tobey Sommer of Truist Securities.

Tobey O'Brien Sommer

I wonder if you could speak to STS margins over the next few years with the additional scale of hitting the revenue targets for '25 a couple of years early. There's also opportunity for margins or maybe better described all-in profitability to be better than prior expectations over a multiyear period.

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. I think we cited that a bit last quarter because we were performing above expectation. Of course, that's resulted in where we've landed in '22 and our outlook for '23 and beyond.

Tobey O'Brien Sommer

And my follow-up is, could you remind us of the industrial logic for both of these segments to reside within the same company?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes. I mean it's -- I think that industrial logic, we've touched on many, many times. I think we're seeing an increasing symbiotic relationship between them. we report in segments because the market depend -- demands that we do that. But the people that we move across between the business units from GS to STS or even within NGS or whatever is substantial.

Operator

Our final question of today comes from Brent Thielman of D.A. Davidson.

Brent Edward Thielman

Great. I might ask the STS upside potential question in a slightly different way, I guess. I mean I think the U.S. was still only a little over 1/3 of the business in '21. I'm not sure what it flushed out in '22. But obviously, these incentives afforded by IRA related to hydrogen and then what seems to be -- this awareness around ammonia, given global supply issues are real tailwinds here, I think for the business. But Stuart, is the upside potential indicative of a much stronger U.S. market you see coming or just simply a sort of a business as usual, a multi-region approach that's been driving the business to date, maybe greater adoption here is kind of icing on the cake?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

I think the latter. I think this is a -- it's a global phenomena. It's a phenomenon. It's a global market. We're seeing -- obviously, we talked about the Middle East earlier. So we're seeing huge investment in attractive areas for KBR. But you're quite right. I do think there's icing on the cake with the U.S., I think the IRA bill is really driving a lot of activity. I mean there's abundance of gas in the U.S., of course. And we're seeing companies like Mitsubishi sign up and Kobus Christa to do to look at doing 30,000 tonnes of ammonia.

Brent Edward Thielman

Okay. I appreciate that. And then just my follow-up. When would you anticipate including the full value of home safes in the backlog? Is it once that full transition occurs?

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Yes, I think so. And I don't think we'll -- I mean we haven't landed on this yet, but the way that we book backlog is actually very conservative. -- we typically book backlog when it's fully funded or we've got levels of track record that gives us very good idea and visibility of how work will be liquidated on a particular contract.

Operator

Thank you. We currently have no further questions. I'll hand back over to Stuart Brady for any closing remarks.

Stuart J. B. Bradie

Thank you for all your questions. Thank you for your interest in taking the time. I know it's a busy time with earnings. So thank you for that. I think just to close, I think the key message to investors is the -- obviously, the performance in STS, the earnings growth, which was absolutely terrific. And obviously, the cash generated, which really is part of our story, and we've talked about that many, many times and which gives us great confidence around our capital deployment strategy, how we're going to deal with the convertible this year and how we're actually moving forward towards that [$4.75] mark. So with that, I'll obviously we'll be talking to investors and analysts over the course in the next couple of days. And -- but thank you again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining today's call. You may now disconnect your lines.