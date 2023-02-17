Q4 2022 Iridium Communications Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Kenneth B. Levy; VP of IR; Iridium Communications Inc.

Matthew J. Desch; CEO & Director; Iridium Communications Inc.

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick; CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Director; Iridium Communications Inc.

Christopher David Quilty; Research Analyst; Quilty Analytics, Inc., Research Division

Hamed Khorsand; Principal & Research Analyst; BWS Financial Inc.

Landon Hoffman Park; Research Associate; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Mathieu Robilliard; Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Michael Louie DiPalma; Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Ric Prentiss

Walter Paul Piecyk; Partner & TMT Analyst; LightShed Partners, LLC

Presentation

Kenneth B. Levy

Thank you, David. Good morning, and welcome to Iridium's fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are our CEO, Matt Desch; and our CFO, Tom Fitzpatrick. Today's call will begin with a discussion of our fourth quarter results followed by Q&A. I trust you've had an opportunity to review this morning's earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website.

Matthew J. Desch

Thanks, Ken. Good morning, everyone. As you saw from our release this morning, we finished out 2022 even better than expected and are forecasting another strong year of growth in 2023. By all measures, 2022 was an amazing year. We grew in every aspect of our business from service revenue to equipment and engineering to subscriber count. We added new business partners, launched exciting new services and welcome to a number of new partner products. We also invested in new people and systems to support the numerous opportunities we see and deliver an even better experience for our customers.

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

Thanks, Matt, and good morning, everyone. With my remarks today, I'd like to recap Iridium's full year results for 2022 and provide some perspective on our performance in the fourth quarter. We also released our expectations for 2023 this morning. So I'd like to walk through the key components of that guidance and provide additional color on the assumptions supporting our financial targets. As Matt noted, Iridium performed extremely well in 2022. We exceeded our initial revenue and operational EBITDA guidance, added a number of notable partners and delivered another year of strong growth. The consistency of our business growth reflects the reliability of our services and the mission-critical nature of our offering, which continues to differentiate us from competitors.In 2022, we delivered double-digit growth in subscribers, total revenue and operational EBITDA. New contract wins, strong demand for equipment and recurring service all drove 17% top line growth, supporting $280 million in pro forma free cash flow during the year. We continue to see strong momentum in our commercial business, with double-digit growth in IoT, broadband as well as voice and data. As a result, operational EBITDA grew 12% in 2022. In the fourth quarter, operational EBITDA rose 15% from the prior year's quarter to $107 million, while total revenue grew 24% from last year's comparable period to $194 million. On the commercial side of our business, we reported service revenue of $110.3 million in the fourth quarter, which was up 10% from a year ago.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Ric Prentiss with Raymond James.

Ric Prentiss

I appreciate the color on the guidance. Obviously, nice to hear that not any real material Qualcomm in the guidance that you've laid out for us, so more to come on that. I wanted to understand a little bit further on -- I know you can't give us a lot yet, but on how we should be thinking about modeling the different categories? You mentioned that there'll be some development revenues, there's some royalty revenues and then service and usage revenues. Maybe the way to ask the question is on the development, I assume some of that comes in earlier in the contract. And where does that get booked? Is that going to get booked into like engineering services? Or does that go into services or engineering support or services?

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

Right. The development and the royalty will go into engineering and support and all the rest goes into -- will go into service revenues.

Ric Prentiss

Okay. And rough margins, you can't put revenues on it, but I would assume pretty healthy margins then on the development in the royalty side?

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

I think that's accurate.

Ric Prentiss

Okay. And then the services business obviously comes in and we've got to develop really provision systems on CapEx and other items, but also the services business, should that be at and maybe above your kind of existing service margins?

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

I would say, in line, Ric.

Ric Prentiss

In line, okay. Okay. That's helpful. And as we think about the longer-term guidance, Matt, I think you said you've got a date. Are you maybe give us the date for the Investor Day as far as when we should get something on the calendars?

Matthew J. Desch

Yes. I mean, I don't know what -- I'm not allowed to know that. I guess it's September 21, Ken is writing it for me here. I'm just ready to show up and perform for you when the time comes here. But yes, September 21 is the date.

Ric Prentiss

Perfect. Perfect. And maybe an update as far as the -- we've been hearing some of the IoT partners, particularly Deere, but maybe some others are looking at some major contracts out there. Maybe an update on that industrial and OEM side of the IoT. I know you're very excited about personal communications, but how should we think about that segment of IoT more in the industrial and OEM side?

Matthew J. Desch

Yes. Well, I think it's still a very robust sector for us right now. I mean it's very broad-based. I've been visiting a number of those partners, and they're quite active in terms of their overall plans. You mentioned the heavy equipment sector is still quite busy and continues to put on a lot. But I think in our case, it's not -- it's the fact that we're kind of adding more capability, which is sort of attracting more market segments. We're moving to higher speeds. Things like IMT, which I mentioned today is making really -- at even more efficient to deliver more data to an IoT customer. We're really at the very, very early stages of that and think that will drive sort of new applications and maybe even higher ARPUs in some of the specific applications that might be utilizing that, which will be good for the overall ARPU mix. But it continues to be a very robust sector on really every front. Really, it's very broad-based, so it's hard to sort of characterize it. We just keep adding new partners in new segments and previous sectors continue to perform well, too.

Ric Prentiss

And we get a lot of questions on the Qualcomm arrangement, obviously. But one, just maybe -- easy to answer one is Qualcomm talked about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. You've talked about the Snapdragon Satellite platform. Are there different chips that Qualcomm sells to these premium Android people that some of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2s don't have the satellite component to it? Or just trying to understand, I don't follow Qualcomm obviously directly, but just trying to understand how -- what they produce with what you guys got, how that fits into their product flow?

Matthew J. Desch

So as I understand it, I believe I'm correct here, the Snapdragon, as you said, Series 8 Series 2 is their highest and most powerful platform. If, for example, I believe, just went into the new Galaxy 23 phone, but it did not have the satellite capability in it. It chose -- they're just too late to probably get into that phone, I hope. Hope it will get into future versions of that phone. I'm not suggesting I know one way or the other. But it was probably too late for that phone, but there will be a version of that same processor that does have the satellite functionality. And I assume premium phone manufacturers can pick one or the other. They don't want to use it, they don't have to. But if they do, then it will have the capability in it. And I would like to think that most of them will choose it over time.

Operator

Our next question comes from Landon Park with Morgan Stanley.

Landon Hoffman Park

Great. Just one follow-up on Qualcomm, are you able to provide any sense of what the unit economics are going to look like even if it's just on the royalty payments or anything like that and how you would expect the variable usage fees to be priced? Is there anything that you're able to disclose on that front?

Matthew J. Desch

Not at this time, Landon. I mean, I understand the desire for it. But I mean, at this time, it's just too early to really do that. I think you'll be able to infer it over time based upon on the revenues and units that people start announcing and the revenues we start eventually disclosing. But I think right now, putting all that out there is not appropriate.

Landon Hoffman Park

Okay. Understood. And I guess the relationship is between you and Qualcomm. Is it then up to Qualcomm to essentially negotiate with the smartphone OEMs on a payment structure between them? Or how does that all work?

Matthew J. Desch

Yes. Our deal with -- is fixed with Qualcomm. We announced those relationships last year, and that's fixed, but they then go on and decide how to turn that business model into the applications, both for smartphone manufacturers as well as application providers.

Landon Hoffman Park

Great. Understood. So moving on to some of the other segments, on voice and data, it's helpful to hear about the confidence in the mid-single-digit growth outlook. Are you able to talk about your views on pricing power within that segment? I think you're coming up on your 5-year anniversary of your last significant pricing change. Where are you guys at from that perspective?

Matthew J. Desch

Well, I mean, we still believe that we have a good position in the market. We're competitively positioned well and can raise prices. And I think in some cases, that has happened in places over time. But yes, we still feel in a good place there on pricing.

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

Yes. We think access will be very strong this year.

Landon Hoffman Park

Sorry, what do you mean by that, Tom?

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

Between access and usage, you'll see strength in access.

Landon Hoffman Park

I see. I understand. And on the IoT side, there's been an announcement by EchoStar about the new IoT constellation. Globalstar has talked about trying to introduce a new 2-way IoT device this year. How are you thinking about the competitive landscape within IoT? And maybe, Matt, your latest thoughts on sort of the -- sort of M&A potential that you had talked about last quarter and whether or not there's been any updates on that front?

Matthew J. Desch

Yes. I don't have an update for you. I continue to believe that, that is a synergistic market segment with what we do. I think there's -- in most cases, relatively small overlap. All the networks, including the one you just described there are really going to take a long time to develop and are going to be what I would call lower-end narrowband IoT segments that are in general, not real time, not 2-way and will take some time to really develop because they -- while they can launch some satellites in the next year or 2, it's not going to be permanent coverage or anything to provide people real time sort of services. So I think we're going to remain very strongly positioned for many years in what I would call the premium IoT segment. And then we're going to look to participate in, what I would call this lower end, but important in volume kind of business that has very low ARPUs likely, but has very broad capability as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from Walter Piecyk with LightShed.

Walter Paul Piecyk

Matt, is it -- looking at the release, is the relationship with Qualcomm exclusive? And if not, has it spurred on new conversations with other device manufacturers that perhaps design their own chips?

Matthew J. Desch

Well, it is around -- exclusive around smartphones anyway and really important because we -- we believe, the market leader there and a really strong platform to ride for the next couple of years anyway here. It certainly has opened up a lot of discussions. I have, say the phone is ringing off the hook, but I'm getting a lot of e-mails from people looking to participate or take the idea and go into new areas, and we're working through that. I think it's going to -- it's obviously, really broadened our name in the industry as well and what we potentially have to do, and I think that's only going to be positive for future opportunities as well. But I wouldn't say, we're not like exploring, trying to get into every device that's going to the smartphones right now. We really feel that Qualcomm is the platform we want to be on right now. But that does -- other consumer devices down the road.

Walter Paul Piecyk

Understood, like cars and everything. But -- so the release also references emergency messaging. I understand that obviously, over time, it's -- it should be theoretically be all messaging. But emergency messaging in part implies that there might be a call center somewhere that's receiving some of these text messages. Is that something that you're responsible for integrating with? And if not, when you look at your future revenue opportunities, is that an area that you might want to invest in and maybe capture some of that incremental revenue as well?

Matthew J. Desch

No. So you might recall in the announcement that Garmin was part of the announcement. They have been in the call center for a lot of their products, which is expanding rapidly. And Qualcomm has sort of selected them. It appears in the announcement that they have the arrangement to do that kind of call center work. And I think they're great at doing that. They're -- they already have a big market there. I wouldn't want to get involved in that business ourselves. I think it's a completely different business and being a satellite operator, and I think they do a great job of it.

Walter Paul Piecyk

When do you think on the road map, when I want to text someone to bring me a beer as opposed to save me from being stuck in a canyon somewhere that just actual messaging revenue is going to be a part of the service?

Matthew J. Desch

It sounds like you're going to be a good customer, Walt, I look forward to that.

Walter Paul Piecyk

I want to be a great customer. There's no coverage in Westchester County.

Matthew J. Desch

Yes. So I know that there is activity around that. We continue to kind of discuss Qualcomm has those relationships and tells us sort of how that activity is going. I think we're going to be learning more and more. I think there'll be announcements in the coming months, which will describe it. It's all software for the most part. But clearly, there's development and pricing and packaging and all that kind of stuff. I'm sure that has to go on. But I'm -- I don't have really a forecast for it. It could come as early as concurrent in the second half of this year, it might be more of a 2024 thing, but I know it's coming.

Walter Paul Piecyk

Okay. And then just some questions for Tom. Obviously, with the start of the dividend program, we might have some broader audience on this call now. So for those in income land, can you give us a sense of what they should expect in terms of growth -- regular growth of the dividend either in a range or a minimum that you're thinking about for the dividend? And then also on the leverage, given the interest rate environment, is there any difference in how you're thinking about where your target leverage should be at the moment?

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

No. I'd reiterate our target leverage between 2.5x to 3.5x. We like that area, and that's where we intend to stay. And obviously, when the Board initiated the dividend, they expected to not only sustain it all the way through the next construction cycle, but also to put appropriate growth on it over time.

Walter Paul Piecyk

And are you giving any sense of what that could be? I mean, obviously, you don't want to get held down on anything, but like maybe a minimum growth that an income investors should expect?

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

Not at this time, Walt, just that we would expect to grow it over time.

Our next question comes from Mathieu Robilliard with Barclays.

Mathieu Robilliard

I had 3 questions, please. The first one is on the equipment side, the equipment revenues, which continued to surprise on the upside. And you're now calling out, it's on '23 in line with what we saw in '22. Is that kind of a new normal? And can it even grow beyond that? Because I think in the past, it was a bit more volatile. So that's the first question.

Matthew J. Desch

I don't really know exactly where we'll be long-term on equipment. Certainly, we're really pleased to see how much growth there has been. I think that's just a result of our overall success as a network and how we're competitively positioned and our partners really seen lots of opportunities. And you're right, I mean, we really had the last few years has been challenging because with all the supply chain issues we had to work through, our partners were really asking for more and more each year and surprising us on the upside. So we're kind of going into '23 pretty comfortable that with being in line right now, it feels like it's still going to be a big year like that, but we're also going to be building back inventories, which we have not been able to do for the last 2 years. So that will be another thing that we're kind of working to go beyond that. But it's early. I mean we have a pretty good visibility into '23. It's just hard to say exactly where we'll be in '24. It would be hard to believe we'll go backwards too much at this point, given all the opportunities, but we're not giving kind of longer-term guidance on that either. We're not ready for that.

Mathieu Robilliard

Super clear. The second one was in terms of the capacity of your fleet. I mean, I'm not -- on that comment you made, I think, a few years ago that this fleet could generate maybe $1 billion of service revenues. Obviously, things change in terms of how efficiently you can use your network. But I was wondering whether this opportunity with Qualcomm, is something that could have a high -- could lead to a high utilization of capacity and put you in a position, where even before the launch of the next constellation, you kind of maxed out the capacity or whether that's actually quite complementary to what you do?

Matthew J. Desch

Yes. It's a good question. We've been addressing a lot lately. And the way I would describe it is that's our network was really built for messaging. It's extremely efficient at sending messages around, maybe a little less so in terms of broadband capacity, but we found ways of doing that efficiently to at least in what I would call the lower end specialty broadband areas. But specifically, we -- even as we kind of modeled in a very successful smartphone and other kind of consumer products, it still only looks like, it's a few points on our capacity. And of course, it will depend on where that capacity comes in and how it is. We don't -- capacity typically in our network distributes itself pretty broadly, but there will be hotspots down the road, but we see those coming years in the future at this point and in very specific places.

Mathieu Robilliard

I'll push my luck here, but because in the past, you've never really given the capacity utilization, but you do mention here a few points more capacity utilization potentially for this application. So I don't know, if you can share, what a range of -- where you are now?

Matthew J. Desch

The challenge, geostationary satellites can basically just tell you a capacity fill for -- they're positioned over 1/3 of the earth, and they can tell you exactly what the capacity of that satellite is and whether it's half or 2/3 and obviously getting high fields. When you have a low earth orbiting satellite, where each satellite is moving across the earth 11 times a day and is around different parts of the earth. What you have is widely distributed traffic in each individual satellite goes from being utilized more fully to be utilized, yes, fully. So what we look in terms more of is where we're getting capacity on the ground? How much of sort of a fill is there over a specific place on earth? And for the most part -- in most places of the earth, we don't have -- we have a lot of capacity left. There are some spots that we have higher capacity utilization, typically over certainly land -- certain land areas around the earth. But even there, we still have considerable capacity left in those areas as well.

Mathieu Robilliard

Very clear. And then last one, maybe looking at this device-to-device opportunity from another angle, which is, obviously, we've seen other initiatives out there, Starlink, Globalstar, et cetera, with the different partners. And I was wondering if you saw that as a potential threat to cannibalization of your IoT products, also your own initiatives, could that not replace some of IT -- some of the IoT products, if smartphones can communicate by text. I realize it may be not exactly the same users, the same characteristics, but doesn't that bring just more competition to some parts of your business?

Matthew J. Desch

Yes. Thanks for asking it, because we've -- while we've addressed in the past, not everybody has heard us address that. Our belief is that -- and our partners are kind of telling us they feel that particularly like the consumer market segments that have been growing so fast in our network, we believe we're going to continue to grow. And because they have focused so much on the consumer application, whether in the specific market segments, where people are that, that is going to be the way that a lot of those market segments will be addressed -- continue to be addressed. And really, the smartphone won't do that. It will expand the market for that part. So I don't think it's really going to affect our IoT business, certainly not our -- what I call industrial, it's not going to help supply the engine status on a piece of heavy equipment to on an ocean buoy or on a fishing buoy or on a underwater glider or on an oil and gas pipeline or on a transportation sort of thing. That just isn't going to affect that segment at all. If it affected any, I would say, it would be more of our consumer segment. But again, our partners really feel very good about sort of their purpose-built solutions that are so popular versus sort of the casual use you're going to expect from a smartphone kind of product.

Our next question comes from Louie Dipalma with William Blair.

Michael Louie DiPalma

Matt, Tom and Ken, congrats to you and Qualcomm on closing the partnership, it seems like it was many years in the making.

Matthew J. Desch

It was. Thanks, Louie.

Michael Louie DiPalma

I have a -- first, I have a clarification question. And I'm sure many on this call read the media pieces as it related to the announcement on January 5. And in that announcement, it discussed both emergency messaging and recreational messaging. And you touched upon recreational messaging in your answer to, I think it was Walt's question, but did you say that it's possible for the recreational messaging service to be available in either 2024 or perhaps even earlier?

Matthew J. Desch

It's possible, yes. I mean it could be in the -- I said the second half of '23. I'm not suggesting. I know one way or the other. It's just the -- all the pieces are there for it. The capability exists in the Snapdragon Satellite platform, it just has to be exploited by an app provider and Qualcomm needs to work, and we need to approve, say, a messaging provider or other application that wants to use that platform to go into operation. We focused, obviously, that announcement in January on the emergency messaging piece because that's the part that really kind of is baked in and Qualcomm is working on that, and that will be what will be available day 1, no matter what. But just -- I think you'll be hearing more announcements in the future as they're available for other applications that utilize the platform.

Michael Louie DiPalma

Great. And on that topic of the emergency service, I know this is somewhat of a subjective question, but do you think that it will be expensive for the smartphone OEMs to adopt the emergency messaging service. In other words, do you think any smartphone OEM would bulk, at adopting the service based upon price that would be charged by Qualcomm?

Matthew J. Desch

I have a hard time answering that. I know that there's a lot of interest, and I see -- I can have some visibility to OEMs, who are testing and analyzing that sort of thing. So I know that there's activity and can report that. I certainly don't know about discussions around it. I'd be surprised if there was concerns about pricing or anything around emergency messaging. I'm sure that I feel very confident that Qualcomm knows what it's doing in terms of how it works with its smartphone manufacturers on these things.

Michael Louie DiPalma

Great. And another question that you may not be able to answer and this is also for Tom. But our -- can you provide any type of commentary on the potential relative size of the data usage fees, bucket of revenue versus the royalty stream bucket of revenue? And should one bucket be much larger than the other. And along these lines, just is there any qualitative commentary that you could provide on the royalty streams just because it seems that you know what the royalty rate is, but you do not know what the potential data streams revenue will be as that has to be determined by your partners? So any very high-level commentary there would be appreciated by investors?

Thomas J. Fitzpatrick

Yes, Louie. If you listen to my commentary, what we said is, over time, we expect the vast majority of the revenue to be in service revenues, which would be initial service fees and usage over time, so that -- we expect that to be more than development in royalty, which will be in engineering and support.

Michael Louie DiPalma

Great. And one last one. What are the barriers to the Snapdragon Satellite service being available on Tier 2 Android phones? Is there expensive hardware involved that's layered on to the chip? Or is it mostly software?

Matthew J. Desch

I don't think there's a lot of additional costs that have to go in to support this. I mean, I don't think that's in anyway a slightly higher power amplifier or anything like that is going to really change the economics very much of a, say, a mid-tier phone adopting this. So I don't think there are many barriers to entry to move down. I think it will be whether OEM manufacturers want it, whether they think that there's any incremental value in putting it in. I think that, that will come with the success of not just the service and higher-end phones, but the success in other phones, for example, how Apple is doing. I'm kind of rooting for Apple to be very successful, because I think it will create even more demand across the ecosystem, around the service platform to create more opportunity for everybody to demonstrate the value of satellite connectivity to the masses. So I think it's just a matter of time, and we'll see how that works out.

Our next question comes from Hamed Khorsand with BWS Financial.

Hamed Khorsand

So I just want to ask about the equipment line. Is that growth that you experienced last year, is that an indication of partners having -- or seeing a ramp in demand? Or is that just equipment refresh from the existing customer base?

Matthew J. Desch

Well, it has to be more demand. Obviously, we're increasing our base across the board. So there has been more demand. We're certainly not just refreshing base. There are handsets and goes and IoT devices and obviously, broadband terminals, those are all growth areas and almost across the board in every area, we've seen strong growth in demand. I would say, there could have been a little bit of catch-up in there from the previous year, just from the challenges of not getting devices or not getting all that they wanted to support the demand and growth that they had. There could be a little bit of refreshing inventories that have been depleted because of supply chain challenges. So a little bit of that is there, too. But as I said, we're -- we still see good demand this year that continues at this high level. So I would expect that, that will kind of work itself out. But that's the kind of thing we're watching closely. But it certainly, I just think is a demonstration of the higher demand we see for our services across the board.

Hamed Khorsand

And the greater availability of Certus 200 by your partners, will that result in a continuation of this equipment revenue line going up? And what kind of impact would that have on your service revenue? Obviously, it would be a lower priced service.

Matthew J. Desch

Well. So Certus 200 is -- it can be put into a lower-cost terminal. And specifically right now, maritime is the primary focus area for Certus 200. So it broadens the range of terminal types that those -- that a shipowner can determine. Can see if it's, for example, in a companion application to a VSAT provider, and they really want to make that even a lower cost solution. It will make it even go to maybe a lower segment of people, who are more price sensitive and didn't really -- weren't looking for sort of 700 kind of backup capability. It could also go into lower -- I just think it expands the sort of potential volume, but that's all in our sort of broadband growth expectations. We just think it will continue to support the growth that we're seeing in broadband because there are more products going to partners at even lower costs.

Our next question comes from Chris Quilty with Quilty Analytics.

Christopher David Quilty

Good stuff. Two quick questions. First, just on the voice and data business, which congrats, we've seen the growth rate tick up there, I guess, beginning really last year. I guess, the primary contributor to that or new services like the GO product and the Push-To-Talk, but where are we in the sort of transition from where a couple of years ago, this was a 100% traditional handset business? And where do you see that mix kind of evolving over the next couple of years?

Matthew J. Desch

Well, surprisingly, we've gotten a lot of growth in the core handset business as well in last year. I mean, as you know, our -- it seems to be our competitors have struggled a little bit more than we have perhaps because we were further ahead and more diversified and can manage that sort of better. And I think the confidence in the market segment, which still asks for handsets had been almost focused on -- more on Iridium than it perhaps ever has been before. And so it's been more of a focused business and been a bit of a surprise, because it's driven things, driven some growth for us. At the same time, GO has been popular and with GO exec, which we're quite excited about and have good demand for. That's certainly a driver there for voice and data services. And I think it's going to be a good driver. We're not continue to sell GO, and there will be a -- we broadened our portfolio there. As you said, Push-To-Talk has really kind of come into its own in the last year or 2 and is really continues to be a unique market service that is very sticky and broad-based and important. So that's added to it.

Christopher David Quilty

And is there any chance that the new mix of products helps pull up the ARPU?

Matthew J. Desch

Definitely, it could, especially since a lot of our area there is kind of moving into higher data rate services, I was using to GO exec in the air yesterday. And it sort of adds a capability to -- that typically had cost $15,000 as a minimum for a really low speed connection up to an airplane owner had to put $50,000 up to $150,000 to get sort of basic connectivity on an airplane. Well, you can do that now for $1,500. And you can get a really good Whatsapp connection and send pictures and even send e-mail and whatnot, not ideally and as fluidly as you could, if you could put a Starlink terminal in your airplane, but you can't do that. They're too big and don't work in a small aircraft or on boat -- a small boat in the same way. So I just think -- and as soon as you start using it, you can't help but send a lot of e-mails and messages and whatnot in those things and that's not what you could do with a satellite phone before or even a basic GO device. So yes, I think it's going to potentially around the edges anyway because we're quite large, but it could certainly help on the ARPU front.

Christopher David Quilty

If you post a TikTok, can you send that directly to floating Chinese balloons?

Matthew J. Desch

I've got to stay away from TikTok, I think.

Christopher David Quilty

Good suggestion, Matt.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Matthew J. Desch

Well, thanks for joining us. I'm really excited about the momentum we're carrying into 2023. We now know about our Investor Day in September. We'll prepare to describe, what we think even a longer-term vision is for our business. And we'll have, I think, a lot more to share by September. I would imagine, especially as this smartphone sector kind of continues to evolve. So look forward to continuing talking to all of you, and thanks for being on the call. Take care.

