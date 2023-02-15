Q4 2022 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Eugene Fedotoff; Director of IR; IPG Photonics Corporation

Eugene A. Scherbakov; CEO & Director; IPG Photonics Corporation

Timothy P. V. Mammen; Senior VP & CFO; IPG Photonics Corporation

Chun-Kai Wang; Research Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

James Andrew Ricchiuti; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Mark S. Miller; Senior Equity Analyst; The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Michael J. Feniger; Director; BofA Securities, Research Division

Ruben Roy; MD & Equity Research Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to IPG Photonics Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call.

Eugene Fedotoff

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. With me today is IPG Photonics CEO Dr. Eugene Scherbakov; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Tim Mammen. Let me remind you that statements made during the course of this call that discuss management's or the company's intentions, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Eugene A. Scherbakov

Good morning, everyone. I am pleased to report that we continue to see strong momentum in our focus areas such as e-mobility, welding and medical in the first quarter and finishing the year with revenue above our guidance range. And despite of challenging operating environment and currency headwinds, our strategy to diversify revenue as evidence by performance of our emerging growth products and applications is paying off. As we move through the year, we continue to see record sales in e-mobility, medical and welding, including the handheld welding applications.



Timothy P. V. Mammen

Thank you, Eugene, and good morning, everyone. My comments generally will follow the earnings call presentation, which is available on our Investor Relations website. I will start with the financial review on Slide 4. I Revenue in the fourth quarter was $334 million, down 8% year-over-year due to foreign currency headwinds, which accounted for approximately 7% of the decline. Our divestiture of noncore telecom product lines negatively impacted revenue growth by approximately 2%. We also saw lower sales in general industrial applications in China and Europe, which were nearly offset by strength in emerging growth products. Revenue from materials processing applications decreased 6% year-over-year, and revenue from other applications decreased 23%, with strength in medical offset by weaker advanced application sales and the telecom divestiture.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Jim Ricchiuti with Needham & Company.

James Andrew Ricchiuti

First question I have is just a general question on the EV-related business that you're looking at in '23. I'm wondering how you would characterize the environment broadly? And maybe also whether you see some benefit in this business in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act? Or is that something you might anticipate being more beneficial in 2024?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

Jim, it's Tim here. So we remain very optimistic about the EV business globally in 2023 and expect that to continue to grow. If you look at the sort of medium to longer-term trends in terms of battery capacity additions, we don't have final numbers for last year, but between 2022 to 2025, we're expecting to see a tripling of battery capacity and then another doubling of it beyond then. So we remain optimistic about that.

Eugene A. Scherbakov

I would like to add something. For us, the application is very important. Why? Because for such kind of applications, our customers is not only one of our second -- 2 products from IPG, no. As a lot of product, including the different kind of laser, CW, QCW, pulsed lasers, which are using for different kind of production. For example, welding, battery cutting (inaudible), cleaning and so on. This is why, for us, it's very important because we can present to our customer a different kind of product in different lasers, different kind of subsystems and primary systems.

James Andrew Ricchiuti

Got it. A follow-up question just relates to China with the reopening there, I'm wondering how much of a benefit do you see in the legacy business? Or are you looking at the improvement in -- from reopening being more of a tailwind that comes from the emerging areas of the business in China?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

With the reopening, you will see some improvement in the legacy business, right? We still participate in the higher end of the cutting market, which is not necessarily defined by power, right? So the investments on that side, on the general industrial side have been pretty weak over the last 18 months or so. So we expect to see some improvement in that. But really, in addition to that, we want to see and drive -- continue to drive strong performance from the other applications where we clearly have a significant advantage and where the competitive dynamics are less. So the major outperformance or improvement probably coming from nonlegacy but legacy contributing to some degree on that, the cutting business is at a very low level in China in Q4.

Operator

Our next question is from Ruben Roy with Stifel.

Ruben Roy

Tim, I guess, just a follow-up right on that point. Can you give us an idea of where cutting is as a percentage of your China revenue? And with China reopening -- I guess this is a question that also incorporates sort of the restructuring in Russia. So China reopening, cutting, where is it today and kind of how you see that playing out through the course of the year? And then that combined with Russian ops and as that impacts gross margin, I guess, is the real question for the year, how you're looking at your gross margin flowing through 2022 would be helpful.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

China cutting was well below 1/3 of total revenue in Q4 and you saw China cutting revenue, was only about 34% of the total. So there's exposure to the consolidated basis, it's slightly less than 10%. So that's both a positive and a negative, right? You've got a lot of diversification away from it. We obviously like that business to be a bit stronger because it provides a foundation or for work on the baseline of revenue.

Ruben Roy

Well, thank you Tim for all that detail. That's great to hear. I guess just a quick follow-up then. You mentioned lower level of activity, which is kind of obvious with the Russian operations. Can you give us sort of a rough ideas of where Russia stands today as a percentage of production kind of -- is there more to do? How low is you going to get? Is it going to get shut down? I mean any sort of longer-term detail around the activity there would be helpful.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

No, we're not able to talk in detail about that at this point in time. We've got this review ongoing. Part of that review, obviously, the level of activity in that operation is going to be significantly lower. So that review incorporated a significant and substantial restructuring plan, which we've made really good headway on even in the last 8 weeks or so. The restructuring plan goes through Q1 and Q2, and then we're continuing to evaluate different options for that business, but we're really -- we don't have any options right now because we need to get through the restructuring.

Operator

Our next question is from Mark Miller with The Benchmark Company.

Mark S. Miller

I'm just looking at your backlog, can you estimate what percent of sales are EV related in the backlog?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

It wouldn't be dissimilar to our total revenue that we reported last year, so probably about 20% of it. I mean it will depend upon the timing of shipments as well. I know, for example, in the last couple of weeks, we've had a significant order for some EV-related products. So it wouldn't be dissimilar to the total share of EV on revenue last year, Mark.

Mark S. Miller

In terms of how the backlog rolls out during the year, were you expecting an improving margin picture based on the current backlog?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

Yes, that's because you've got some of the -- we continue to expect not just the current backlog but future order flow as well, right? We've talked about having a strong year on EV applications. We're rolling out the ultra-compact lasers at higher power levels. We're expecting obviously that given the improvements in the China business and generally speaking, we're optimistic about growing revenue during the year. So you get some scale back in the business that would also drive an improvement in gross margins. You've got other cost reduction initiatives that we're working on and things like the automation area that I talked about.

Mark S. Miller

And the emerging products typically carry above-average margins. Is that correct?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

Yes, in general, you've got all the AMB, the high-power pulse, green lasers have got good margin. The medical has got good margin. LightWELD margins have improved a lot over since the product was first introduced both with new options and capability on that product and reduction in the bill of materials. So the LightWELD margin has improved. We expect our margin on our laser systems business, excluding LightWELD to improve. So for example, the margin on the cleaning systems, which is a much more standard system, that should have an improving margin profile as compared to historical one-off type systems that were sold for primarily welding applications.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Feniger with Bank of America.

Michael J. Feniger

Tim, when we think of that manufacturing footprint, the full transition as you said, we'll see -- it'll become more clear, it seems like in the second half. Is it ramping up more in Poland, in Germany or U.S. just speaking about that second half, like how much of a percentage increase are we seeing in those areas versus where we were in Q4 right now by regions? Or any sense to see which 1 is capacity is ramping up higher than where we were a year ago?

Eugene A. Scherbakov

About components. First of all, we transferred production in different areas in Poland, in Italy and Germany and also expanding our production in the United States. Comparison is difficult because we are producing different components in different areas. For example, in the United States, we produce components, especially for U.S. markets -- for U.S. applications. In Europe, it's much more broader because in Italy and Poland. Also, they produce different kind of components. It's not the same than in Germany.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

Michael, I think given your question, the benefit on like the Polish lower-cost Polish manufacturing is not -- that's really starting to ramp now, right? We didn't have any benefit from that in Q4 that was meaningful. The expansion. We did have some benefit from Italy, but that's going to be expanded. So a lot of the additional capacity that was initially put in because the capability existed there was in North America and Germany, and we expect these other areas to view the benefit going forward.

Michael J. Feniger

Very helpful. And just welding in EV is obviously a very strong areas for you guys. Can you just help us understand the competitive dynamics there? Has there been any change there in the last 1 to 2 years when we think of welding in the EV space?

Eugene A. Scherbakov

Yes, definitely. In the initial stage, we certainly able to start to introduce our lasers for EV applications. Our first introduction of different kinds of lasers for welding, including our latest development (inaudible) was AMB, adjustable mode beam parameter laser. But now situation is different because for such kind of application, we deliver not only lasers, but also our monitoring system, our scanners or special welding (inaudible). And also now we are working to introduce to our customer the full integration solution, including all these components must be integrated with the same design and the same software.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

Comparatively, it's really no competition still in China from anybody on the welding side. The company who will compete with most on EV continues to be the large German manufacturer. So the competitive dynamics haven't changed in that end market. On LightWELD, globally, that's really continues to be a very leading edge product. If you look online, you'll see there are some handheld welders advertised in China, but they're pretty large devices. They've got different cooling requirements. They're not really even equivalent to what we're producing.

Eugene A. Scherbakov

As they (inaudible) only 1 important parameter, very low price in comparison to our product.

Michael J. Feniger

Perfect. And I guess just lastly, like you guys have done a lot of -- like you said, Tim, there's been a lot of work being done and diving deep into how you guys have handled a lot of these challenges. Is there any product -- I know this was touched on earlier, but is there any products you guys think about longer term, maybe shifting more your capacity towards the U.S.? Or I know it came up earlier about servicing the cutting market, the low end in China. Just curious with how you guys have transformed or transitioned away from Russia? Is there a different profile that you guys maybe will service going forward? Has that come into the picture?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

I quite didn't get the question, but I mean there's a lot of -- for example, all of our diode manufacturing has been always and always will be, not always, will be, but it is still primarily in the U.S., right, all the semiconductor, most of the packaging. (inaudible) specifically on the finished product is you're basically assembling different components together. So you can even change that depending on where your demand is. If we had excess capacity in the U.S. and wanted to supply a greater number of lasers to China from the U.S. because European demand for finished product was very strong, we could easily do that.

Eugene A. Scherbakov

And based on this visibility is very simple because manufacturing of [fiber laser], final assembly or final manufacturing is a very easy process. We can easily install any facility, it's not a problem. The main (inaudible) and the main (inaudible), first of all, of course, in components. And this is why we are publishing components and selected area, for example, (inaudible) only in the United States. No reason to expand this production for the other countries because already installed the automation production, (inaudible) in check cost per 1 watt. It's much less in comparison to all others.

Operator

Our next question is from Jamie Wang with Citigroup Hong Kong.

Chun-Kai Wang

I have 2 quick questions here. First, regarding the Russia impairment. Are those impairment and charge is one-off, so that we won't see this expenses this year or going forward?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

Jamie, can you just speak up? We can't really hear your question at the moment. I didn't get either of those questions. Could you just talk a bit more -- talk a bit louder? The first question was...

Chun-Kai Wang

Yes. Is it better now?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

No, (inaudible).

Chun-Kai Wang

Okay. Never mind. Forget about those questions. Sorry, there is something wrong with the microphone. Sorry.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

(inaudible)

Operator

Jamie, are you still there?

Chun-Kai Wang

Yes. But can you guys hear me now?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

It's a little bit better. We'll try -- let's try 1 more time.

Chun-Kai Wang

Yes. Sorry, yes.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

Let's stay with 1 question first and then the second one after that, yes. So the first question was on restructuring charges, I think.

Chun-Kai Wang

Okay. Okay. So Tim, I want to ask. The first question, regarding the Russia impairment, loss impairment charge is one-off, so that we won't see these expenses this year and going forward?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

There may be some smaller restructuring charges related to severance and things like that. But in terms of like the impairment of long-lived assets and the inventory, we think we did a very, very thorough review of those, and that would be the only -- we don't expect any significant charges related to that.

Chun-Kai Wang

Okay. Okay. The second question is regarding China business. Recently, we talked to your Corporate partners in China, Han's Laser. And they say that it's likely, revenue this year is likely to go back to 2021 level. So that was about (inaudible). But just 1 last thing, would you guys are seeing the similar [nature of] revenue recovery in China? Just want to understand your follow-up recovery in China.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

You're saying Han's said they expect revenue to go back to 2021 levels, which is about a 15% recovery from 2022.

Chun-Kai Wang

Yes, roughly, roughly. And they are particularly positive on the high-power recovery from a high-powered laser equipment for your reference.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

We expect -- we're not giving specific guidance on China, but Q4 and Q1 revenue of China is at a pretty low point. You saw last quarter, it was 34% of revenue, less than $100 million. So we are -- our forecast during the year expects a meaningful pickup in China revenue. Whether we get back to peak levels is probably a bit unlikely because we still do have the competitive dynamics around the cutting business, right? We're driving a lot of that growth from other applications. We don't expect cutting to be 40% or 50% of China revenue growing -- going forward. But we do expect a recovery in China during the rest of the year.

Chun-Kai Wang

Got it. Okay. That's clear. No more questions from me.

Timothy P. V. Mammen

I think Han's -- by the way, Han's outlook points to the fact that people are optimistic that overall, the China's economy is going to see a recovery in the year.

Chun-Kai Wang

Yes. The give-ups are -- yes, the rough guidance did say that despite the fact that the visibility (inaudible) is quite low right now, particularly from their (inaudible) business -- particularly from the PCB business, but they expect their revenue to recover maybe from the second quarter or second half of this year in China.

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

James Andrew Ricchiuti

Just a follow-up on the EV market. You cited some of the market data out there, which is fairly bullish. And you've certainly shown strong growth in this market. Would you be -- because you -- I assume, have some line of sight to this business, would you assume this business is capable of growing 25%, 30% this year or more?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

Of course, significant -- I mean I'm not going to give a number on it, Jim, because that kind of like ends up in sort of annual guidance on it. But we're expecting meaningful growth out of that business and it to be geographically, globally based, not just sort of China-based but strong growth in North America and Europe as well.

James Andrew Ricchiuti

Okay. And on LightWELD, I know you made some commentary earlier in the call, but I think you've suggested that it was at last quarter, I think, of $40 million or so run rate business that you thought could grow 80%. Is that still the kind of expectations you have for the business?

Timothy P. V. Mammen

We've got very strong expectations of that business and now rolling it out and in Europe more broadly. We're not actually focused really on China on it, but we've got very good demand out of Japan and Korea for that business and continue to expect it to grow extremely robustly going forward.

Operator

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Eugene Fedotoff for closing comments.

Eugene Fedotoff

Thank you for joining us this morning and your continued interest in IPG. As usual, we will be participating in a number of investor events in this quarter, and are looking forward to speaking with you soon. Have a great day, everyone.

