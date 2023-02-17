Q4 2022 Invitation Homes Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Greetings, and welcome to the Invitation Homes Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Today, we'll hear remarks from Dallas Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer; Charles Young, Chief Operating Officer; and Ernie Freedman, Chief Financial Officer. Following these remarks, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session with our covering sell-side analysts.

Thanks for joining us this morning. I'd like to start by thanking all of our teams for their hard work last year. Yesterday, we posted 2022 year-over-year core FFO growth of 11.6% and same-store NOI growth of 9.1%.

Good morning, everyone. As Dallas mentioned earlier, 2022 is a solid year for us. We believe our results are a reflection of the service we offer our residents and our performance in providing an exceptional leasing experience. This is an ongoing journey that we look forward to continuing in 2023. So thank you to all of our associates for your constant commitment to genuine care.

Thank you, Charles. This morning, I will cover the following topics: one, balance sheet and capital markets activity; two, financial results for the fourth quarter; and three, our 2023 guidance, which we introduced in yesterday's earnings release.

Question and Answer Session

We have the first question on the phone lines from Josh Dennerlein of Bank of America.

Just kind of thinking about your AFFO midpoint guide with the FFO midpoint guide, it looks like it's kind of 83% of FFO. I think it was 84% for 2022 actuals. What -- it looks like before that, it was kind of running at a smaller gap. Kind of what's driving that? I thought maybe it would have shrunk given lower turnover the last few years?

Yes, Josh, this is Ernie. We are seeing -- and Charles talked about it and alluded to it with regards to inflationary pressures on turnover expenses. And so the difference between FFO and AFFO cost is going to be our capital replacement spending. We are seeing a little more pressure on the capital side on both our repairs and maintenance expenses as well as on our turn expenses. And we want to make sure at the beginning of the year, we had the right amount of caution built into our numbers.

We now have Nicholas Joseph of Citi.

I was hoping you can elaborate a bit more on the trends you're seeing in the acquisition market in terms of cap rates and available properties. And then what are you hearing from your JV partners on their appetite to deploy capital in this current acquisition environment?

Yes. Nick, Dallas. Let me answer your second question first, and then I'll talk a little bit about what we're seeing in real time. I think there's plenty of appetite with our JV partners to continue to grow and find compelling ways to invest capital.

We now have the next question from Austin Wurschmidt with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

I was just curious if you could provide a little bit of an update of sort of what you're seeing on the ground and whether there's anything giving you pause in any of your markets that kind of has you taking a more conservative outlook through the balance of this year? And then just maybe a quick update on how market rents have trended from kind of late last year into the early part of this year.

Yes, this is Charles. Thanks for the question. Yes, we like what we're seeing on the ground right now. Our Q4 results showed a bit of the seasonality that we saw towards the middle of last year. And as expected, we kind of got back to that normal curve. During COVID, it was kind of 98% across the board and really high rent growth. So we're seeing more seasonality.

We now have the next question from Brad Heffern from RBC Capital Markets.

Ernie, could you walk through the buildup to the revenue guidance as far as earn-in, loss-to-lease, occupancy, all the sort of moving pieces that get you there?

Yes, sure. So Brad, we talked about in our -- in the prepared remarks as well as in the earnings release, a couple of the items, one with -- and I'll talk about kind of at the midpoint of the guidance range, Brad. At the midpoint of guidance, we do expect occupancy down a little bit year-over-year. I think we're -- in 2022, we're at 97.7%, 97.8%.

We now have Sam Choe with Credit Suisse.

Just was wondering if you could provide an update on your general thoughts on utilizing concessions and what that might look like during peak leasing season.

Yes. We have no concessions running at all. I think we talked about on our last call, we had a short-term kind of small concessions going into the holiday to try to push up on the occupancy as we saw seasonality come back. That's typical that we run in that time of year, given the seasonal curve. But as of December, we had no concessions, and we don't see any need to do it, given our current occupancy and the demand that we're seeing right now.

We now have Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI.

Dallas, I was just wondering if you could comment a little bit more on some of the builder relationships. And given the challenges that they're facing in actual home sales, I just didn't know if bulk sales and a bigger commitment from you to them to take down homes was more in the offering here and how those discussions have maybe unfolded.

Steve, first of all, our pipeline today sits at about 2,300 homes that we have in contract with our different builder partners. And we're working right now with 5 to 10 builders kind of nationally and regionally across a variety of opportunities.

We now have Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital Markets.

Just maybe a question, I guess, for Ernie, just on the rate side of the same-store revenue equation for '23 guidance. Just curious if you can comment on assumed market rent growth across your portfolio in '23. And maybe how you should -- how we should expect renewals to trend, given the moderating loss-to-lease. Do you think they could stay pretty sticky around the high single digits for the course of '23? Or should we expect that to moderate as well?

Yes, implicit in our guidance and when I walk through the pieces, Juan, is that we're looking at -- for growth on rate, blended rate to be kind of in the mid-single digits. I think honestly, that's probably where we have the best most upside opportunity with regard to our revenue. And where we are going to be a little bit cautious is on the bad debt side. We got burned a little bit by that last year.

We now have Adam Kramer of Morgan Stanley.

I just want to follow up on an earlier question around JVs. Look, I think there's been some kind of news in the press last kind of number of months about maybe JVs being more of an avenue that you guys would pursue.

This is Dallas. I mean, look, we've shown a willingness. We, in the last couple of years, have raised a couple of ventures both with Rockpoint as a strategic partner. You're exactly right that it does have a lot of value add to the REIT in both terms of, call it, our returns on our cost of capital off balance sheet and then also the fee generation and kind of additional service opportunities it creates as we build out a little bit more robust manager.

Your next question comes from Chandni Luthra of Goldman Sachs.

I wanted to talk about property taxes a little bit. So your guidance assumes real estate taxes will increase 7%, and that's an improvement from 2022. What's the driver behind this expectation of improvement in the growth rate? Are there certain markets that make you think that basically tax growth will moderate? Anything going on more specific or more idiosyncratic anywhere? Would love your thoughts there.

Yes, Chandni, it's Ernie. Happy to talk about the real estate taxes. So as a reminder to everyone on the call, for us, when you think about real estate tax, you want to think about our 3 largest markets where we pay the most taxes, which are Florida, California and Georgia, and we talked about that in the last quarter.

We now have Keegan Carl with Wolfe Research.

So I know you gave the percent breakout as far as shares go. But I'm just curious if you could give us a little bit more breakout on your growth expectations between growth, property management and G&A for '23.

Yes. We noted on the -- in the -- if you look at our supplemental schedule, we gave a walk of FFO from 2022 to the midpoint of our guidance in 2023. And we had pointed out that we thought that property management/G&A expense combined would grow about $0.03. So for us, that's about $17 million, $18 million.

We now have Tyler Batory of Oppenheimer.

So just on the operating cost side of things, I really just want to tie the loop on this topic. I mean, ex property taxes, when we look at same-store OpEx, I just want to be clear on the drivers of that, quite a bit of growth there.

Tyler, it's Ernie. I appreciate you asking because if you have that concern, other people might have that concern as well. And the answer is no, we're not seeing any concerns with having dissynergies from the size of the organization. I think that's helping us.

We now have John Pawlowski of Green Street.

Maybe just continuing that line of thought. It just feels like you're baking in a lot of inflation on the expense line items and not a lot of inflation on rents because some of these costs are going to push up the cost of ownership.

Yes. As we talked about earlier, occupancy is real strong. Historically, looking at last year, Florida has been really strong for us, where we started to see when the seasonality came back was a bit of a slowdown in our traditional colder markets like the Denvers, the Chicagos.

We now have Dennis McGill of Zelman.

Ernie, I was just hoping you can go back to that loss-to-lease comment. I think you said it was 1% to 2%. And last quarter, I think it was maybe 10%, I know there's a couple of factors there. You mentioned you're realizing some of it, and then some of it is just what's going on with seasonality or market rents. Just given that there's not as much turnover in the fourth quarter, I was wondering if you could maybe split out how much do you think of that is market versus what you've realized?

Yes. And rough-rough, I think about -- when we looked at it, I'd say probably about 1/3 of it, Dennis, was we were able to continue to earn into what's happening with leasing activity. But we did see a drop off of where market rate was in August, September of 2022 to where it ended up in December.

And is that 1% to 2% number, is that end of the year or is that end of January?

That would be December 31.

We now have Anthony Powell of Barclays. We now have Jade Rahmani of KBW.

Can you comment on what you're seeing in terms of new supply? Generally speaking, I think you made some comments about Phoenix having bounced back, but there's still pretty record levels of both multifamily supplies expected as well as build-to-rent with nearly every homebuilder allocating maybe 5% to 10% of their production towards single-family for rent.

Yes. Thanks, Jade. And Charles can feel free to add anything to this. I think on the multifamily side, you're right, I think there's going to be some multifamily pressure in kind of a few different markets. But I think you've seen -- I think we -- even in our release, we talked about the differential on a per square foot basis in terms of how much more attractive SFR rents are likely than multifamily.

We now have the next question from Haendel St. Juste of Mizuho.

It's [Barry Liu] on for Haendel St. Juste. I just had a quick question on the appeal process for Georgia and Florida. Are you seeing any likelihood of success or material recoveries in those markets?

Oh, there definitely is. There's a likelihood they're having some success. We'll just have to see whether it will be material or not. The Georgia process can take a little -- both process can actually take a little bit of a while.

We now have the next question from Michael Gorman of BTIG.

Ernie, could I just spend another minute on the bad debt side of the equation? I think you mentioned exposure to Southern California. Is that the only market that's driving the 75 -- 25 to 75 basis points or are there other geographies? And then how much of that is related to potential softening on the economic side versus regulatory pressures that's making it harder to deal with those tenants who do get behind on their rent?

Yes, good question. The majority -- the vast majority of the increase is because of Southern California. We certainly have other markets that aren't performing where we want them to be and are higher than where they've been historically. But we expect those markets to actually do about the same or improve from where they were in 2022 because we -- in most of the other markets, we're a little bit further along on being able to deal with things.

We now have Linda Tsai of Jefferies.

What kind of unemployment expectations do you assume for the base case of '23 guidance? Is it flat with today? Or are you forecasting deterioration?

Yes, we're not -- we're -- I'll tell you for that, Linda, is we're assuming it's going to be an environment that's kind of similar what we've seen for the last 12 months. So we're not expecting a significant improvement.

We now have Tony Paolone of JPMorgan.

You've talked in the past that you've built Invitation Homes to run materially more than the 83,000 homes you currently own. And so I'm just wondering, what are the -- what's the biggest gating factor to turn external growth back on in a more meaningful way? Like is it really your capital cost? Is it the selectivity of what you want to buy? Or do you just think prices are going to come down, and you don't want to be in front of that?

It's not the latter. I mean, I think last year was more of the latter, Tony, in terms of -- we started to slow down our buying in April or May significantly because we were worried -- there was a lot of unknowns when the Fed started moving rate as fast as it did.

We now have Austin Wurschmidt of KeyBanc Capital Markets.

I don't believe this has been hit on, but just wanted to ask about the qui tam and sort of the latest update how you guys are thinking about a potential lengthy court proceedings, what the potential cost of that could be and whether or not you're considering or evaluating a potential settlement in order to be mindful, I guess, of the overall cost? Just any update there you can provide?

Thanks, Austin. This is Dallas. First, like, obviously, as we said before, we don't comment really in great detail on ongoing legal matters. In relationship to the qui tam, this will be likely a long process. We're not even to a discovery phase. It's still kind of at the front end of the administrative side.

We have the final question on the line from Anthony Powell of Barclays.

Can you hear me?

We can hear you.

We can.

Sorry for the earlier phone confusion. I guess on turnover, mentioned a lot of times that turnover was increasing. I wanted to confirm that, that's really isolated to Southern California and other bad debt situations and not really a general increase in turnover in your portfolio.

No, no, it's across the board because we're still working through it in all our markets, residents that haven't been paying rent. It is true in Southern Cal, there's certainly more there. So no, across the board we're going to see an increase in turnover.

Got it. But it's not like due to tenants just not accepting rent increases and moving out, it's more of a bad debt kind of clean up. Is that fair?

That is -- yes, absolutely. We're seeing our retention levels for people accepting and renewal increases being where they've always been. So it's just -- it's taking care of what you described.

I would like to hand it back to Dallas Tanner for his closing remarks.

We thank everyone for joining us on the call today. And we look forward to seeing everybody at the Citi conference in a couple of weeks. Take care.

Thank you all for joining. That does conclude today's call.