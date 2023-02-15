Q4 2022 Inmode Ltd Earnings Call

Participants

Moshe Mizrahy; Chairman & CEO; InMode Ltd.

Shakil Lakhani; President of North America; InMode Ltd.

Yair Malca; CFO; InMode Ltd.

Jeffrey D. Johnson; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Kyle William Rose; Senior Analyst; Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Matthew Stephan Miksic; Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Michael Stephen Matson; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Miri Segal-Scharia; CEO; MS-IR LLC

Miri Segal-Scharia

Thank you, operator and everyone, for joining us today. Welcome to our conference call.

Moshe Mizrahy

Thank you, Miri, and to everybody who is joining us. With me today are Dr. Michael Kreindel, our Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer; Yair Malca, our Chief Financial Officer; Shakil Lakhani, our President in North America; Dr. Spero Theodorou, our Chief Medical Officer; and Rafael Lickerman, our VP of Finance. Following our prepared remarks, we will all be available to answer your questions.

Shakil Lakhani

Thanks, Moshe, and everyone, for joining us. Once again, we are pleased to report another record quarter with continued positive momentum due to our diversified portfolio, growing market demand and more frequent use of our platforms. InMode's growing install base and the increase in the number of treatments performed led to the increase in consumable sales that reached 230,000 units in the fourth quarter, more than 749,000 in 2022. To support increased market demand, we continue to grow our sales team in North America and globally.

Yair Malca

Thanks, Shakil, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Starting with total revenue, InMode generated a record $133.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 21% year-over-year increase, with a gross margin of 84% on a GAAP basis. For the full year of 2022, revenue totaled $454.3 million, an increase of 27% compared to 2021.

Moshe Mizrahy

Thank you, Yair. Thank you, Shakil. Operator, we are ready for Q&A session.

(Operator Instructions) First question will be from Matt Miksic of Barclays.

Matthew Stephan Miksic

Can you hear me okay?

Moshe Mizrahy

Yes. We hear you okay.

Matthew Stephan Miksic

Great. So I have one question on the upcoming launches and then sort of a follow-up on sort of the tone and flow of your current business in the U.S. On Envision, I'm curious what sort of uptake, how should we think about the pace of that launch and what sort of investments are you making behind it in terms of your field force or training that might be notable here as you laid out your 2023 guide? And then I have one follow-up.

Moshe Mizrahy

Well, Envision, we're starting to launch it in the U.S. So I will ask Shakil to answer your question.

Shakil Lakhani

Sure. So we're going to put some pretty substantial resources behind it. Obviously, as we've discussed in the past, bifurcating the sales force is something that we like to do a little different than what you'd expect. So we will be building out specialty reps that are going to be specifically focused on Envision.

Matthew Stephan Miksic

Great. And that -- and I mean, if there was one element of the guide, it seems like there was a little bit of a lift in some of the OpEx lines compared to expectations for the coming year. And I'm assuming that, that that's a factor in that dynamic. Is that fair?

Shakil Lakhani

I would say, that's accurate.

Matthew Stephan Miksic

Okay. Great. And then just on the tone and the flow of business in the U.S. if you could -- you've gotten a couple of questions around sort of the mix of your -- I think everyone is curious about the sort of health and sustainability of what's been a pretty strong U.S. business in light of what might have been a spend-ahead environment a couple of years ago and what on the horizon could be some softening?

Shakil Lakhani

Sure. So we actually haven't seen -- it's actually gotten better. Funds become a little easier. I mean, if you look at some of the stats, even for the Super Bowl and the average spending per family for people making a certain amount of income per year, it all went up by like 20% or 30%. So hopefully, with that, they'll keep eating and we'll be able to help them with some of their weight loss goals and things of that nature.

Matthew Stephan Miksic

Yes, it does.

Next question will be from Matt Taylor of Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [John Lee] in for Matt. Maybe I wanted to hear a little bit more on the guidance. Just the level of conservatism that's built in. Any color on quarterly cadence we should expect? And can you talk about Empower growth or the dollars embedded within the guidance?

Moshe Mizrahy

Well, as always, as every year, we try to be very conservative in the guidance. For example, last year, the guidance was to -- we started with $220 million and we went all the way up to $455 million -- $420 million. The guidance we -- the guidance that we gave for 2023 is conservative, is built bottom up, territory by territory. I believe that the final will be better than that, but it all depends how 2023 will be as far as demand in other country, like the international market, what will happen between Russia and Ukraine, how the market in China will evolve with all the COVID issue there, what will be with the supply chain.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Anything on quarterly cadence we should be aware of?

Moshe Mizrahy

Usually, we don't give quarterly guidance. But basically, you can take the same seasonality like in 2022 and apply the quality guidance. By the way, every quarter, we will update the total guidance as we did in 2022 and as we did in 2021. But typically, we are not giving guidance per quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. I guess maybe just one follow-up just on the M&A environment. You guys are definitely more focused on aesthetics and wellness. Was wondering if you can give us an update there now that you've been little bit more public on what you're looking for. How is valuations? How is the conversations with targets been?

Moshe Mizrahy

Well, currently, we are exploring several opportunities. We're not yet in the stage of doing official due diligence and we have not yet involved any legal team. But we're looking into 2, 3 companies in the wellness and aesthetic business, which complement our portfolio. We cannot give any time line or any timetable to the process, but we're actually searching right now and we're doing it very seriously.

Next question will be from Kyle Rose with Canaccord Genuity.

Kyle William Rose

So I just wanted to push back a little bit or just dig a little bit deeper into guidance for 2023. And particularly, the prior comment about Empower being a 20% grower year-over-year. I mean, look, we -- you came into the year '22, looking for that to be $20 million. You finished over $45 million. I guess -- I know you understand you're being conservative, but it seems to imply a slowdown in year 2. And I would think that it would accelerate in year 2, just given the focus you've had on rebuilding that market. So can you maybe just help us understand how you're thinking about specifically Empower in the women's health market as we move into 2023?

Moshe Mizrahy

Well, yes, we actually launched the Empower in Europe a few months ago. And we're now working country-by-country to get the final regulation from the regulatory bodies in each country in order to be able to sell it there. Don't forget, it's a women health product and it needs to get separate regulation.

Shakil Lakhani

I'll just add further to that. With any product launch, you're going to have some low-hanging fruit to start, and so we try to factor that in still being conservative. I think we'll have a better idea midway through the year of how we're looking, but we feel good about the market. We've seen some good stuff. We're going to penetrate the core specialties of that market a little further and continue to actually add on, very similar to what I mentioned with Envision, add on some specialty reps to that.

Kyle William Rose

No, I can absolutely appreciate that. And then to kind of translate that to the Envision product. I mean, it sounds like you've got some early positivity or positive signals coming out of Canada. This is going to be the first year of that product some time in the first half. Is it fair to think about that as half of the initial guidance of what you thought Empower was, so like a $10 million to $20 million product? I mean, how should we think about that launch this year?

Moshe Mizrahy

Well, regarding the Envision, we decided not to give a guidance, but rather to launch it in the United States slowly, gradually. And again, this is a new market for us, learn how the ophthalmologists and the optometrists are making decision, what kind of financing they can get.

Kyle William Rose

Okay. And then last question, and I'll hop back in queue is how should we be thinking about the China business moving forward? I think historically, you framed that somewhere $2 million to $3 million, which can go to $4 million a quarter. But obviously, COVID has had a major impact there. How do we think about those trends as we move into, hopefully, more of a reopening or less of a COVID headwind from China?

Moshe Mizrahy

Well, although China opened the doors and everybody can go to China and travel, but there are some restrictions in China for the local people and we have difficulties to find doctors and trainers to go there because of the COVID situation now in China. And I'm sure that everybody understands the situation when they have around 30 million every day infected.

Next question will be from Mike Matson, Needham & Company.

Michael Stephen Matson

I just want to go back to the guidance for your OpEx or operating income, I guess, maybe it's a better way to put it. So it sort of implies about a 400 basis point decline from around 49% operating margin in 2022 to 45% in 2023. So can you maybe just talk about why that's declining as much as it is and kind of where you're investing in '23 to cause that?

Moshe Mizrahy

Yes. I mean, the gross margin basically will stay the same. The guidance for the gross margin will be between 83% to 85%. So on average, it will be 84%. And I believe it's a great achievement taking into consideration the cost of electronic components and the supply chain, which is still broken. It's not yet back to normal. But we have decided to spend more on marketing from 31% of revenue to 35% or 34.5% of revenue. We have decided to increase R&D and clinical work, especially in the women health and also in other elements. And basically, we have decided to hire more people. And therefore, the EBIT will go down by 4.5%, almost from 49% to 44.5%. But we see that as an investment.

Michael Stephen Matson

Okay. Got it. And I mean, this is -- this will be, at least based on your guidance, the second year where your EPS growth has lagged your revenue growth. So just stepping back and looking a little longer term, I mean, can you get back to driving operating leverage or at least growing your earnings in line with revenue? Or is this going to be a continual theme where we see earnings growth slower than revenue growth because of these investments? I'm talking in like '24 and beyond.

Moshe Mizrahy

Well, I believe '24 and beyond, once they Empower and the Envision will position themselves as leaders in the market, leader products in the market, like all of our aesthetic portfolio, we will continue to bring product to the wellness in the ENT, urology, erection dysfunction and other. And therefore, I believe 2024 might be the same because with new products and new category and new territories will require additional investment in marketing, R&D, et cetera.

Michael Stephen Matson

Okay. And then just on Envision. So I think when I spoke to you guys at our growth conference earlier this year, you mentioned that the timing on the dry eye clearance was expected to be in the -- FDA clearance, sorry, was expected to be in the third quarter. So it sounds like you're going to be launching the product before you have dry eye cleared. Is that right?

Moshe Mizrahy

Well, you are right. We're in the process to get indication from the FDA for dry eye. But I have to say that the 2 hand pieces involved with Envision, the Forma Eye and the Lumecca IPL, they are cleared for other indications and also for around the eyes. So we have the right to launch the product. In addition, we already have a study which was published. So we are showing some good results to the doctor and to the optometrist. And hopefully, in the third quarter, once we will return -- or the second half of the year, once we get the indication from the FDA, it will increase the momentum.

(Operator Instructions) Next question will be from Jeff Johnson of Baird.

Jeffrey D. Johnson

Just a couple of questions here from me. One, Moshe, I just want to go back and clarify as you were talking about 2024 operating margin or EBIT margin. You said kind of the same, but then you also talked about incremental investments. So do you feel like this 45% level that were going to be added in 2023, 44.5% to 45%, that should stay consistent from here? When you say the same? Is that kind of moving into 2024 can hold that mid-40% range? Just want to make sure that's what you were meaning there.

Moshe Mizrahy

I believe, for your financial model, if you use 45% EBIT for 2023 and 2024, that will be correct. I don't want to give any guidance to 2025 because this is too far away, this is 2 years away. We'll see how these 2 years will develop, and we'll give a guidance some time in 2024.

Jeffrey D. Johnson

Yes. Understood. That's helpful. And then, Yair, just -- now that the profit and all the cash on the balance sheet is unencumbered from a tax perspective and that -- just how to think about use of free cash flow. Obviously, I think you guys have talked a little bit about some early stage looking at some M&A opportunities. Any other uses of cash there on buyback or anything else we should be thinking about?

Yair Malca

Now all the options are absolutely on the table. We removed any restrictions or any tax -- additional tax requirement whatsoever. We are looking at all directions. The main thing we are looking right now, as Moshe mentioned, is some M&A opportunities. But buybacks or dividend or combination of buybacks with M&As, they are always an option.

Moshe Mizrahy

But we don't have any approved plan by the Board right now to do any of the buyback or dividend. This is just ideas that, in case we will not find any complement acquisition, we will consider it. But it's not on the table right now for 2023.

Jeffrey D. Johnson

Understood. Last question. I think I ask you guys this every year on the fourth quarter call. And historically, we've tried to track kind of your penetration rates in the U.S. plastics and derm markets, things like that. With the success you've had on Empower, that's getting harder to do. I think as the company has matured here, I don't know yet if you're in the stage of replacing some systems. But when I look at that almost 8,000 placements cumulatively that you have in the U.S. now, any way to help us out on where you are penetration in kind of your core plastic and derm offices? How much penetration room do you think is left in those markets over the next several years? Just help us think about kind of that core business on the AccuTite, BodyTite, FaceTite, Morpheus8 and all that. How much more can that penetrate into certain offices here in the U.S.?

Moshe Mizrahy

I would defer this question to Shakil and maybe I'll comment after.

Shakil Lakhani

Yes, certainly. So again, we've talked about this before, but we still have a very large runway in terms of what we're looking at. Because we have so many different platforms, not every platform has been put into each office. But as we continue to help our practitioners implement some of these devices into their practices and basically become successful with them, we have a lot of great traction in terms of returning customers, buying their second, third, fourth units, so on and so forth.

Jeffrey D. Johnson

Shakil, can I push you on that? I mean, just -- sorry, but just we have Shakil here on the call. Just -- do you -- would you put your penetration in core plastic and derm offices? Does it have a 1 handle on it, a 2-handle, a 3-handle? 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, are we pushing 30% yet? Just of the offices you could go into there, just help us ballpark kind of where you are?

Shakil Lakhani

It's tough to say, and it's not that I'm trying to dance around what you're asking, but it's really hard to say. Each year, obviously, there's newer doctors out there who are in training programs with our technology. So they're very familiar with what we're offering. It's hard. I just don't want to give you a number and be totally way off to mess with your model. But I do -- as I said, I think we have -- I think we still have a really large runway for this.

Moshe Mizrahy

I mean, I would like to add to what Shakil said, just for comparison. Right now, there are more than 30,000, 35,000 active laser equipment in the United States, or even more than that. So we are now in the range of 8,000. So just figure out that every doctor who are using laser for static future and eventually will use RF for static as well. So we have a long way to go.

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer session. Now I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Moshe Mizrahy

Thank you, everybody, for joining us. I want to extend thanks to all employees of InMode around the globe. I want to thank the management of InMode for the great year. We have finalized all the plans for 2023 and start working on another exciting year. I hope that 2023 will be another record year for us. Thank you all, and see you soon in the end of the first quarter. Thanks.

