Q4 2022 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Jaime N. Marcus; SVP of IR; Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

James F. Risoleo; President, CEO & Director; Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Sourav Ghosh; Executive VP & CFO; Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Anthony Franklin Powell; Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Aryeh Klein; United States Real Estate Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Chris Darling; Analyst of Lodging; Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Chris Jon Woronka; Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

David Brian Katz; MD and Senior Equity Analyst of Gaming, Lodging & Leisure; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Duane Thomas Pfennigwerth; Senior MD; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division

Jay Bradley Kornreich; Research Analyst; SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Research Division

Robin Margaret Farley; MD and Research Analyst; UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Smedes Rose; Director & Senior Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Host Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Jamie Marcus, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Jaime N. Marcus

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, please note that many of the comments made today are considered to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

James F. Risoleo

Thank you, Jamie, and thanks to everyone for joining us this morning.

Sourav Ghosh

Thank you, Jim, and good morning, everyone.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Smedes Rose

I appreciate you guys are providing a range for the year that incorporates a wide range of macroeconomic outlook. And I'm just curious, what are you specifically seeing in your business, if anything, that would suggest a slowdown in the back half of the year, either on the group side or what sort of visibility you have?

James F. Risoleo

At this point in time, we're not seeing any signs of weakness in any business segment. Our group pace is performing exceptionally well. I mean, 2022, we ended up, I think, with 3.8 million group room nights -- at the end of the year, which was 84% of 2019 actual. Rate was up 6% in 2019. 2023, we're very encouraged about how group is set up. We have 2.9 million definite room nights on the books. That's a 400,000 room night increase since quarter 3. That equates to 80% of 2022 actual room nights. At the same time last year, we were at 71%. So we picked up 9 points. And the other really encouraging thing is that total group revenue pace is up, I think, 17% to the same time last year.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Anthony Powell with Barclays.

Anthony Franklin Powell

Just a follow-up to that prior question. I mean, if you were to build a bottoms-up guidance range for 2Q through 4Q, I guess how many percentage points would you be adding to that midpoint? And what does that mean for -- imply rather for a theoretical margin decline this year given what potential higher RevPAR.

Sourav Ghosh

Anthony, so let me start off by saying sort of what I said in my prepared remarks is the second half of the year for us in our guidance assumes some sort of a slowdown, whether it's at the low end, which would be a severe slowdown or the high end, which is a mild slowdown our midpoint is effectively a moderate slowdown. The way we are thinking about it when you look at our guidance is the second half. I'll sort of go through each segment. From a group perspective, we are assuming -- the second half will only see about half the group room nights pick up in the year for the year compared to 2022. And as you may recall, 2022 had meaningful in the year for the year pickup. And as I said in my prepared remarks, in the fourth quarter alone, we had 21% more pickup in the month -- in the quarter for the quarter. So in other words, the anticipation is if there is a slowdown, you would have less in the year for the year pickup. That's on the group side. The rates, obviously, in the group sizes are locked in, so that's a positive. On the transient side, we expect that second half to be somewhat flattish. So with visa rates being slightly up driven by our downturn in convention hotels, but our resorts somewhat flat to maybe slightly down depending on the market.

Operator

Our next question is coming from David Katz of Jefferries.

David Brian Katz

Jim, I wanted to go back to something you touched on in your comment and just to make sure we're clear about it, you talked about some of the hotels you bought that are, I think you said currently run rate in about 10 or 12x EBITDA based on sort of what you paid. Could you just go back to those circumstances and talk about if we found ourselves at a 2019 normalized environment, were those multiples or cap rates would be?

James F. Risoleo

Well, we don't expect to get back to 2019 levels of rate or performance at these properties, David. We are very confident that the rate set the hotels are able to charge today -- or for the most part, sustainable. There might be a little bit of a pullback. But we did message when we bought each property what the EBITDA multiple was based on 2019 numbers and what the cap rate was. And I can't tell you how pleased we are with the performance of -- of these properties over the last several years.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Chris Darling with Green Street.

Chris Darling

Can you provide an update on '23 group pace across some of your larger group focused markets. So thinking specifically about San Francisco, New York, Orlando and then maybe any other data points that might be helpful as well.

Sourav Ghosh

Sure. So in terms of group pace for our -- some of our larger markets, what's trending really well. And I would say, like effectively what we have on the books for 2023, 50% -- over 50% are from markets which are San Diego, Orlando, D.C., San Antonio and San Francisco. So whatever we have on the book for 2023, over 50% are from those markets. And when we're looking at sort of citywide data, we are at about 80% of 2019 levels that it relates to citywide and the markets that are above that threshold are Boston, San Antonio, San Diego, Atlanta, Chicago and the ones which are sort of below that threshold are -- Philadelphia, Seattle and certainly San Francisco and I would say New Orleans.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Chris Woronka with Deutsche Bank.

Chris Jon Woronka

Jim, it's a bit of a hypothetical question, but obviously, there's a lot of talk about getting back to prior -- or maybe not peak occupancy levels, but still having a lot of occupancy to recover with group and a little bit of corporate. But that with the mix effect that may come at the expensive rate. So the question would be, is there -- and I know you don't solve for any one metric is it reasonable to think that some of the more price-sensitive business and opaque business, things like that, you have your operators essentially intentionally keep that out of the business as we go forward and that we are structurally lower occ but higher rate. Is that a decent way to think about it?

James F. Risoleo

Chris, I'd say it a little differently. It's easy to buy occupancy in certain markets at certain hotels. We don't think that's the right revenue management strategy. We believe that given the flow-through you get to EBITDA from rate increases relative to occupancy increases, which is about 80% for -- 60% for rate, 40% for occupancy that every dollar in rate is worth more money. We continue to see occupancy evolve, but we're going to continue to hold rate at high levels and continue to increase rates. I think we're encouraged, in particular, by group rate that we've been able to achieve that's locked in with definites on the books, up sequentially quarter-over-quarter and for 2023 looking pretty positive for us as well as the growth in business transient rate as well.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Duane Pfennigwerth with Evercore ISI.

Duane Thomas Pfennigwerth

If we go back in time to the structural margin improvement commentary, your view of the world may be back in Q3 of last year, what has been the biggest change or biggest surprise since that time? Obviously, Naples has some lingering impact. But for example, has the fill rate on open position surprised you since the fall. And then maybe just as a follow-up, while I have you, has your forward visibility into 2Q changed year-over-year? Maybe you could contrast where you stand today on 2Q versus this time last year and what the rates on those forward bookings look like?

Sourav Ghosh

Sure. So I'll start with the second half of your question first. In terms of rates, we are positively -- we feel very good about some of the rates into Q2 and the rest of the year, what we have on the books. And as Jim mentioned, our group rate is up 6%. We expect business transient rates to be up in the high single digits. In terms of actual demand, it is still very short-term booking. And that goes to my remarks of sort of the short-term pickup that we are expecting. We saw in the fourth quarter, meaningful in the quarter for the quarter pickup, that seems to continue. So while we do have a meaningful amount of group on the books, we are still expecting a significant amount of pickup in the first quarter for the first quarter and the same thing in the second quarter.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Aryeh Klein with BMO.

Aryeh Klein

Maybe following up on the margin question. What's the wherewithal to cut expenses if the macro is a little bit more difficult than you anticipate given some of the labor challenges that we've had over the last couple of years.

Sourav Ghosh

Sorry, I was on mute. Apologies. So I'm assuming you're talking about what if any sort of a pullback we can have if there is a slowdown in the second half. And the reality is, I think we now have a playbook going through COVID as to what would need to happen if there is slow down, and that is really a payoff department by department. So we feel very confident that if there is a slowdown, the changes that we would actually have to make if we are in that situation? And whether that's modifying hours of operations or driving efficiencies in any single department. So we are going to be well prepared for that.

Aryeh Klein

Got it. And then just on the balance sheet. Can you update us on your priority and how you're thinking about acquisitions, dispositions and underwriting and admittedly more uncertain macro?

James F. Risoleo

Sure. As we sit here today, we are in a very strong position. And given the balance sheet that we have, people be well positioned regardless of what happens over the course of the year. As you see from our CapEx guidance this year, we're going to continue to invest in our portfolio, just a point of reference over the course of 2020 through 2022, we invested $1.5 billion in our assets, which is really a distinguishing factor that sets us apart from other lodging REITs. We're well positioned to outperform going forward, and we will continue to pursue ROI projects such as a complete transformation with Fairmont Kea Lani and expansion at the Canyon Suites at the Phoenician and the completion of our repositioning a new tower at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples. So we will continue to look for opportunities to deploy capital in our assets. Those underwrite generally to low to mid cash-on-cash returns, unlevered cash-on-cash returns.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Robin Farley with UBS.

Robin Margaret Farley

Great. I was actually going to ask you about your acquisition plans. And I think you answered most of that question already, but I'm kind of intrigued by your last comment about investing in different markets than you did in the last 2 years. And just wondering if that means more sort of rather than resort markets or kind of what that might mean? And then if I could just ask a clarification. When you were talking about your revenue pace, group revenue pace being down about 70 bps in 2018, I guess rate, it sounds like it's up high single digits. So a number of group nights are you anticipating being down around that sort of high single-digit rate relative to '19? Or do you -- in other words, just curious what you're factoring into guidance in terms of when group you think might make a full recovery in terms of room nights and transient nights as well.

James F. Risoleo

Sure, Robin. I'll take the part of your question related to the investment market. I think as you think about how we have been deploying capital over the last 6 years or so, everything we've done has been to elevate the EBITDA growth profile of the company. And when I say that we're going to be open-minded and look at other markets, it's really transaction dependent and whether or not we think we can create value and what we can do with the underlying EBITDA growth of that asset going forward. So I said differently, I don't think there's a market in the country that has a red line through it, subject to all of the underwriting criteria that we employ when we evaluate a particular hotel. Sourav, do you want to touch base on the group?

Sourav Ghosh

Sure. Robin, on the group side, yes, you're right. It's effectively on the group room nights. We are pacing in sort of the high single digits below 2019. The expectation right now at the midpoint, again, we would get to about around 90% of our group room night levels relative to '19. But of course, remember, like I said, that assumes that we only pick up effectively half the amount of group room nights in the year for the year for the second half.

Operator

Jay Bradley Kornreich

As it looks like the 2023 outlook you provided excludes any contribution from the Hurricane impacted hotels. I believe you mentioned a $71 million EBITDA shortfall I'm curious, as we see those assets coming back online throughout 2023, if that provides an upside opportunity to the guidance range? And if there's anything else you have your eye on besides the possible recession that get surprised to the upside or I guess the downside?

James F. Risoleo

Well, Jay, I think it's important to really highlight that the assets affected by Hurricane Ian were anticipated to generate in EBITDA in 2023. We have $11 million in our guidance to the midpoint. So there's a $71 million gap that is purely related to hurricane disruption. We have not assumed any business interruption proceeds hitting our guidance. So if we were to get business interruption proceeds over the course of 2023, that is upside going forward. So we think that, that is likely to occur later in 2023 and into 2024. But I do want to point out that the $71 million is a significant amount of EBITDA that is going to impact 1 year.

Jay Bradley Kornreich

Maybe just to clarify that the $11 million that you expect in 2023, could that be looked at as a rate estimate? Or is that what you expect even as both hotels open up during the year?

James F. Risoleo

I think it's what we expect at this point in time.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Floris Van Dijkum with Compass Point.

Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum

A little bit of a mixed message here. Obviously, you've got group pace ahead, very strong results the last quarter. If I look RevPAR expectations in the first quarter are up, call it, 24% to 27%, call it, 25%, pretty strong yet. Your -- even with -- if we were to include your business interruption insurance, which, again, you have that insurance presumably, you're going to get that $71 million of missing EBITDA from Naples. You're looking at flat EBITDA growth based on your consensus. Can you maybe provide any sort of historical context where occupancy in your portfolio is trending higher on a longer-term basis and your rate and your margins are down or your EBITDA is going down.

Sourav Ghosh

Sorry, are you asking historically, if you've seen occupancy go up and margins go down. I think the way to think about it, Floris, as sort of I have said, relative to '19, right, we -- actually, if we see occupancy go up, we would actually expect margin performance to improve from where the occupancy stands as of today. I think that's where the upside is. The reality is we don't have visibility into the second half of the year. Therefore, our assumptions are I think, reasonable at this time with the data that we have available right now. And when you look at the top end of the guidance, actually, the margins are up relative to '19. So it really depends on where things shape up for the second half and what kind of in the year for the year pickup we see in group. And then you have to remember, business investment sort of nonresidential fixed investment, you're looking at only a 70 basis points growth for the year. So what we can expect, it's very difficult to predict at this point for the second half. It's our guidance range is based on the best available data we have today.

James F. Risoleo

Yes, Floris, the one thing I would add is over the course of 2022, for the second and third quarter call, we were very clear that the margin performance we were seeing was not sustainable. And it wasn't sustainable for a lot of reasons. We were not at optimal staffing levels. We had a number of hotels where full services were not being offered to customers. Restaurants were closed. Club lounges were closed. And we feel that the proper comparison for margins is 2019. And in 2019 levels, even down 10 basis points we're only down 57 basis points in margin. And just to reiterate, we have -- seen a 4.1% inflation CAGR, a CPI CAGR, and our expenses have only gone up 1.1%. So we actually feel that we're positioned very well. And as Sourav pointed out, every point of occupancy that we get is going to equate to 30 to 40 basis points of margin improvement.

Operator

With our money under time, I will hand it back to Mr. Risoleo for any closing comments you wish to make?

James F. Risoleo

Thank you very much. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on our fourth quarter call today. We appreciate the opportunity to discuss our quarterly results with you, and we look forward to meeting with many of you in the coming weeks and months. Thank you for your continued support, and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day, and we thank you for your participation.