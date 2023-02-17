Q4 2022 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Graham Stanley; VP of IR & Strategic Finance Project Officer; Henry Schein, Inc.

Ronald N. South; Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; Henry Schein, Inc.

Stanley M. Bergman; Executive Chairman & CEO; Henry Schein, Inc.

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson; MD & Fundamental Research Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jason M. Bednar; VP & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Jeffrey D. Johnson; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Jonathan David Block; MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Kevin Caliendo; Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare IT and Distribution; UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Nathan Allen Rich; Research Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Graham Stanley

Thank you, operator, and my thanks to each of you for joining us to discuss Henry Schein's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. With me on the call today are Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein; and Ron South, Our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to state that certain comments made during this call will include information that is forward-looking.

Stanley M. Bergman

Good morning, and thank you, Graham, and thank you all for calling in today. We closed our 2022 with a very good fourth quarter in which we continue to execute effectively on our 2022 to 2024 strategic plan goals, achieving strong growth in earnings for the fourth quarter and, of course, for the full year of 2022, despite the macroeconomic concerns and of course, the foreign exchange headwinds. We overcame significant headwinds from lower sales of PPE products and COVID-19 test kits.

Ronald N. South

Very good. Thank you, Stanley, and good morning, everyone. As we begin, I'd like to point out that I'll be discussing our results as reported on a GAAP basis and on a non-GAAP basis. Our fourth quarter non-GAAP financial results for 2022 and 2021 exclude restructuring and integration costs as well as acquired intangible asset impairment charges. This is detailed in Exhibit B of today's press release and in the supplemental information section of our Investor Relations website.

Stanley M. Bergman

Thank you, Ron. We have about 20 minutes -- over 20 minutes to answer questions. Sorry, the call was that long, but there's a lot going on. We're highly confident in the business. And the business ex PPE and COVID tests is doing quite well, even though there are challenges from a macro point of view. Having said that, I think we've got great momentum in the business and look forward to answering any questions. Operator?

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from the line of Jeff Johnson with Baird.

Jeffrey D. Johnson

Ron, maybe I wanted to start just on the COVID testing kit and PPE guidance. When I look at kind of the EPS impact this year, it seems like it's dropping through in a decremental margin in the mid, if not upper teens level. I think over the last couple of years, those have been contributing positively, kind of those have been flowing through or at least kind of you guys have signaled that those were dropping through kind of a corporate-wide margin rate.

Ronald N. South

Yes, certainly. I think that we could see a little bit of pressure on gross margins on both PPE and COVID test kits versus the prior year. But I think the bigger issue there, Jeff, is just the gross profit dollars, I mean the compounded effect of the ongoing decrease in the revenues from these product categories in both 2022 and then continuing into '23 results in fewer gross profit dollars. And I think that kind of dilutive effect begins to hurt the operating margins a little more so than it makes it more difficult for us to cover it like we did in '22.

Jeffrey D. Johnson

Yes. Understood. And then, historically, you guys have provided organic growth guidance, revenue guidance, you did last year anyway, I guess, prior to that, not necessarily. A lot of moving parts this year with the selling week -- one less selling week, the PPE updates, obviously, some acquisition contribution. If I look at that 1 to 3, we're kind of calcine that at maybe a 3% to 6% organic guidance ex all that noise. And if I assume medical and tech VA a little above that, dental in kind of that low to mid-single digits, as those kind of all at least ballpark we should be thinking about as we're setting up our models for 2023?

Ronald N. South

Yes. I mean you're in range there. I think that -- I think we have a headwind from PPE and COVID test kits combined of probably 300 to 400 basis points, right? You also have a headwind from the 53rd week that's going to be somewhere between a point and 1.5 points in there. We'll get a little bit of benefit from acquisitions. So that kind of leaves you with a number that could be 3% to 6%, 4% to 7% in terms of non-PPE, COVID test kit growth that we would expect in '23 versus '22.

Jeffrey D. Johnson

Dental a little below and medical above. Is that the way to kind of think about that?

Ronald N. South

Yes, that's probably a fair statement, yes.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Anderson with Evercore ISI.

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson

I had a question around sort of your utilization and visit assumptions. Could you help us parse that apart a little bit more for 2023? I'm thinking specifically on maybe it is like medical visits and then sort of overall dental visits?

Stanley M. Bergman

Yes, Elizabeth, very good questions. We did take a dip on visits in dentistry. And it was both in the United States and Europe, and the rest of the world wasn't so bad, of course, China it was in the fourth quarter. And it is down a bit. And so -- and there's been a recovery in January, quite nice recovery. It is down a bit from 2019 in the United States. Hard to get data outside of the United States. But we are not 100% back to where we were. But the dip that we experienced in the fourth quarter has mostly, if not all, recovered.

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson

Got it. And sorry, just 2 clarifying questions. One, your comments about sort of the dip and then a little bit of the recovery in January and early February, that also applies to Europe. And then secondarily, you're assuming for your 2023 guidance at these current kind of January conditions continue ongoing?

Stanley M. Bergman

As it relates to international or Europe in particular, because we are the international in China and the other countries kind of cancel out although there's a bit of a positive impact in Brazil where we have a big market share -- but not big market share -- big business, I would say, big decent market share, too. I would say the trends were very, very similar. Of course, our medical business not material in Europe. So I would exclude that. It might even shift, we can give you data on that because it's so diffuse. But our dental business had similar trends to the United States and therefore to North America. What was your second question, sorry?

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson

And is that January sort of rate of visits, et cetera, was sort of what you were using to underpin your 2023 guidance

Stanley M. Bergman

I'll have Ron answer the guidance question. I'm not sure whether the first 40 days really carried through for the full year or don't. Ron?

Ronald N. South

Yes. I mean it's a little early at this point. I think that our guidance is supported by our budgeting process. We do obviously monitor what's happening so far in 2023. But I think that the assumptions -- the dental market last year suffered a little bit in January from Omicron. So there are some assumptions in there on Q1. But at the same time, the -- last year, like I said in the prepared remarks, we did about $500 million in revenues in PPE and COVID test kits in Q1 that won't get -- it won't be nearly that much this year, right? So Q1 is going to have -- still going to have a little bit of noise in it.

Stanley M. Bergman

But when you flow through everything, Elizabeth, I think you -- we're pretty comfortable with our budget for this year, which contemplates, at the end of the day, high single-digit to low double-digit operating income growth when excluding PPE and COVID covet. So I think if you can see through the PPE and COVID, you see the business is pretty solid, and that's actually better performance than we've had in the past.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Jason Bednar with Piper Sandler.

Jason M. Bednar

Maybe Stanley, I will start with you. A lot going on here, as you said. But maybe with the outlook, you got 1% to 3% of the top line. I know Jeff was digging in there on the organic growth. Core EBIT growing upper single, low double digits. It implies some pretty nice core margin expansion, and that would seem to fit with the historical trend line of the business. But maybe double click in on Jeff's question there. Wondering if you could comment a bit further on how you see the core dental consumables and equipment lines performing in 2023 in North America and International?

Stanley M. Bergman

Yes. Let me deal with the first part. And I think it's best for Ron to respond to the guidance from a mathematics point of view. As noted, in the prepared remarks, we believe the dental market in the developed world, certainly, is quite stable. We believe that, generally, we're growing some market share. There are puts and takes here, namely the seasonal adjustment because of flu in the fourth quarter and a little bit of a rebound in -- or back to normal in the first quarter.

Ronald N. South

And Jason, with reference to your question on operating margin, yes, I do think that -- like we said, we believe operating income is growing in the high single digits, low double digits when excluding the drag from PPE and COVID test kits. And yes, that should imply kind of a pro forma operating margin expansion, as you inferred. I think it's a -- really shows that the benefits of having the kind of broad product portfolio we have of not just being a distributor but also having the specialty products, also having being in the medical business, also being in the technology business that we can we can continue to kind of offset some of these market conditions that have adversely affected us a little bit, whether it be in PPE or COVID test kits with the balance of the business.

Jason M. Bednar

Got it. Just so Ron, just as a quick follow-up there. You're suggesting operating margin expansion total to get that. Is it gross margin driven or OpEx driven? And thanks for the comprehensive answer. I'll hop back in queue after that.

Ronald N. South

It's -- given that the product mix aspect of it would be primarily gross margin driven.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of John Block with Stifel.

Jonathan David Block

Ron, maybe just going on a similar path, the high single digit to low double digit 2023 non-GAAP EBIT growth for the core business. Can you talk to how much that benefits from the restructuring in the back part of 2022? I know you guys usually do restructuring. Just seems a little bit bigger than normal. And when we think about going forward, more importantly, is the high single digit to low double digit, a good representation of the business longer term once the PPE, COVID headwinds abate?

Ronald N. South

Yes. John, I think in terms of the -- and if I'll paraphrase your question and tell me if I have it wrong, it's really kind of the sustainability of continued growth in the high single to low double digits in the balance of the business. And we do have some confidence there that we can continue with that. I think that you may be aware that we have an Investor Day coming up on February 27, and we'll provide more kind of -- some kind of midterm assumptions at that point in time in terms of what we are expecting beyond '23.

Operator

The questioner has dropped off. The next question comes from the line of...

Stanley M. Bergman

Let me just to respond quickly to the specialty products. The implants and bone regeneration products are doing very well. We're very pleased with our internal growth in that area. I think the Biotech acquisition will help. So that business continues to be strong, particularly in our core markets, which is the United States and Germany, a couple of the Germanic countries and Japan.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Nathan Rich with Goldman Sachs.

Nathan Allen Rich

I'll ask both upfront as well and both are related to the intraoral scanner market. Stanley, where would you say we are in the shift to lower-priced products? And can you just go into a little bit more detail on kind of what you're expecting from that market in 2023? Do we start to maybe see some signs of stabilization just in terms of ASP and mix?

Stanley M. Bergman

Yes. On the IOS side, on the scanners, I don't think we've seen the bottom yet in terms of mix change. I think the pricing relative to particular manufacturers may have stabilized. But there are entrants into this market that have very good products that perhaps we didn't even sell much of in the past that we're not carrying and selling. So it's more of a mix- to lower-priced products rather than deflation of a particular manufacturer's existing products, although there could be some of that.

Operator

And we have time for one last question coming from the line of Kevin Caliendo with UBS.

Kevin Caliendo

Can you quantify in any way the impact of the 3D printing that you called out in the release and on the call? Like in terms of numbers and market share and the like, -- Because I know you've talked about it in the past, but I think this is the first time really called it out in the press release is impacting the business.

Stanley M. Bergman

Let me deal with the backlog first. It is in North America, similar to what it was at the end of the third quarter. So I don't think much has changed. I can't give you the exact timing. A lot of that is the result of traditional equipment, but we seem to be topping up whatever we ship. And so that market seems to be quite strong in Europe. It's dipped slightly, but we think that's to some extent because of the IDS because people are holding back. But we dealing at the margin here. So it's not material.

Kevin Caliendo

And if I can ask, Ron, a really quick follow-up. I just wasn't sure if I heard. Is the guidance include or exclude Dental Biotech? And what was the impact of that?

Ronald N. South

The guidance does not include Dental Biotech. I think that when we put the release out of Dental biotech, we said it would be slightly dilutive to 2023 when excluding amortization expense.

Stanley M. Bergman

Okay, everyone Thank you very much for calling in. The message I think we want to communicate, I know we want to communicate is that our core business is in good shape. We expect decent internal growth rates, local currency, of course, in 2023, we'll cover this in more in detail at our Investor Day. We expect our internal growth -- sorry, our operating income to continue to grow quite nicely, high single digits, low double digits. And bottom line is the business is in good shape in markets that are doing well.

