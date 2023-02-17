Q4 2022 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Jeffrey A. Lipson; Executive VP, CFO & COO; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel; Chairman, President & CEO; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

Marc T. Pangburn; Executive VP & Co-CIO; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

Neha Gaddam; Senior Director of IR & Capital Markets; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

Christopher Curran Souther; Research Analyst; B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Mark Wesley Strouse; Alternative Energy and Applied & Emerging Technologies Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Noah Duke Kaye; Executive Director & Senior Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Hannon Armstrong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Neha Gaddam

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. Earlier this afternoon, Hannon Armstrong distributed a press release detailing our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, a copy of which is available on our website. This conference call is being webcast live on our Investor Relations page of our website, where a replay will be available later today.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

Thank you, Neha, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to report the company continues to execute in 2022 with distributable earnings of $2.08 per share, up 11% year-over-year. We reaffirm our guidance for annual growth in distributable EPS of 10% to 13% through 2024 and 5% to 8% annual growth in our dividend for the same period. Our Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share, an increase of 5.3%. Please note that growing earnings faster than the dividend is intentional in order to provide more retained capital for the growth and investments we are anticipating.

Jeffrey A. Lipson

Thanks, Jeff. Now that we have moved forward with our leadership transition, I would like to take a moment and recognize the enormous achievements that have occurred under Jeff's tenure. Jeff has overseen the growth of this company from a small enterprise into a significant industry trailblazer and leader in climate solutions. The investment thesis that he developed was well ahead of its time and has proven to be a superior and durable strategic focus. Jeff has built a talented team, which will carry on his legacy. Personally, I am honored to be selected as the next CEO and look forward to continuing to work closely with Jeff as Executive Chairman.

Marc T. Pangburn

Thank you, Jeff, and thank you, Jeff. It is a privilege to support you both in our growth to date and on the capitalization of the opportunity ahead. I have spent the past 9 years with the company, building deep relationships with the best clients in the business. I look forward to building similar relationships with our investors and analysts.

Jeffrey A. Lipson

Thank you, Marc. Slide 6 displays our volume of $1.8 billion in 2022, consistent with recent history. One of the key reasons that we have successfully grown our portfolio is that our strategy incorporates multiple asset classes. If we were reliant on a single asset class, our growth would unlikely be as consistent. In 2020, grid-connected wind was a primary driver of volume. In 2021, grid-connected solar and public sector transactions led the volume growth. And in 2022, volume was spread evenly across grid-connected solar, resi solar and public sector, and we also made strong progress in sustainable infrastructure. This diversity is a result of a significant number of clients that we work closely with. Many of them involved in multiple asset classes as well as our ability to pivot towards opportunities quickly.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

Thanks, Jeff, and congratulations. The company is in great hands under your leadership. Turning to Slide 12. We note a number of ESG accomplishments as well as our periodic carbon and water count disclosures. Last quarter, in collaboration with other leading corporates, we co-founded the emissions first partnership to improve corporate and investor emissions accounting by moving beyond megawatt hour, matching and focusing more on quantified emissions impact.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) And our first question is from the line of Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer.

Noah Duke Kaye

And I guess, let me be the first in the analyst community to congratulate you all for the leadership transitions and wishing you all the best of success.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

Thanks, Noah.

Noah Duke Kaye

I guess not to take any attention away from Analyst Day because I'm sure you'll spend some time talking about this there, but maybe just at a high level, can you talk about why now is the right time for the leadership transition? Would love to hear each of your perspectives.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

Great question. Noah, we've been doing this as a public company for 10 years. I'll be 65 in April, and there seems to be some symmetry around that. But really, growth in the opportunity is such that there is a real role for me as Chairman, working on strategies, some client issues, public policy and thinking more about carbon. But this is going to be a much, much bigger business. And Jeff and Marc are the right 2 people to take this on. When I left Hannon Armstrong in '89, Mike Hannon set me note saying, I should have created more space for you to stay with us. And I feel that's true now. There's so much opportunity that it's good for this organization to evolve and grow. And this is, I think, the best way to do that.

Jeffrey A. Lipson

And I would just add, Noah, I think on Investor Day, one of our themes will be how deep a team we have and you'll get an opportunity to meet more members of the team in addition to Marc and myself. And so I think we're particularly able now to make this transition effectively, given all the talent we hired, and this was entirely Jeff's unilateral decision when he decided it was the right time for him. So, I think it's really worked out well for everyone.

Noah Duke Kaye

And now to switch over to a very in the weeds question just around the equity method income. It looks like on a non-GAAP basis, equity method income actually increased sequentially. It was -- it grew sequentially and was pretty consistent with last quarter. But can you just give us a little bit more color on how the market -- mark-to-market price swaps impacted the GAAP losses and just remind us what the underlying economics represented by the non-GAAP actually reflect?

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

Sure. To reiterate, the non-GAAP accounting for equity method investments is fundamentally the IRR that we expect to achieve and earn over the life of the investments taken on a ratable basis. And we do adjust that accruing IRR level for changes in the projects as we did in the first quarter of 2022. But other than for incremental changes in the project, that accruing rate tends to stay in place for a very long time and we do believe reflects fundamentally the economics of our investment, which is why the non-GAAP measure is very helpful for investors and analysts. At the GAAP level, we're required to use HLBV, as you know. And one of the items that occurs there is we have these power price swaps down at the project levels.

Noah Duke Kaye

And so just to reflect back, fundamentally, these projects are more valuable now they have higher revenue associated with them because energy prices are higher, and you haven't changed your IRR assumptions, regardless. Is that...

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

That's a good thing.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Chris Souther with B. Riley.

Christopher Curran Souther

And congrats on the new roles all around here.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

Thanks, Chris.

Christopher Curran Souther

Maybe just -- maybe on the gain on sale, historically, that was pretty lumpy. Recently, it hasn't been. It's been like really steady until this quarter is down. I assume that's just a function of low public sector volumes in the quarter, not any change in spreads for that business. And in fact, it looks like there's the high receivables held-for-sale at the quarter-end. So, I'm just kind of curious if you could talk about both the gain on sale and how the public sector market activity looks in the near term? Obviously, it's a portion of the meter stuff, but I wanted to get a sense of how that particular segment is looking these days.

Jeffrey A. Lipson

Sure. There's no real trend to report there, Chris. I think, as you know, it can get lumpy by quarter, and I think you picked up on -- there are some things that we didn't get a chance to securitize in the fourth quarter that will spill into next year. So, I won't read anything into that other than from one quarter to the next. In terms of the public sector pipeline, it remains very consistent. There are several transactions in the pipeline on the public sector side and there are several transactions not in the public sector that include investments that will also securitize. So, that's where I was comfortable saying in my prepared remarks, we expect our gain on sale to be very similar again in 2023.

Christopher Curran Souther

And then I was curious, obviously, you guys have had significant liquidity that you've been highlighting for several quarters. But looking at kind of the current liquidity and taking the AES deal closing in the first quarter, that probably cuts it in half or so. Do you guys have like a target around liquidity that you'd have at any given point going forward? Just kind of curious, it seemed to kind of hover around where it is now or have been kind of trending up. So, I'm curious if there's -- if you guys are looking at that as like a metric we should continue to watch.

Jeffrey A. Lipson

We do have a couple of liquidity targets internally that we've agreed upon with our Board. We've not disclosed them formally, but they are a function of items that you might expect, including availability on our revolver and near-term closings that we expect in our pipeline. And I would say it's a very conservative measure and we tend to maintain quite a bit of liquidity, even going back all the way to 2020 when the pandemic hit, we started to hold more liquidity much more than we had previously in 2019 and previous years. And we've maintained that trend even as obviously markets have settled in a post-pandemic way. And I suppose, given your question, we may consider disclosing a liquidity metric, but I will confirm we do have very specific minimum liquidity targets here internally.

Christopher Curran Souther

And maybe just my last one. You called out they had a new client. I'm curious what sector.

Marc T. Pangburn

That was in the grid connected space.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Mark Strouse with JPMorgan.

Mark Wesley Strouse

And yes, congratulations to all of you well deserved. So, good to see. Can I start with just the comments going back to the policy support, Jeff Eckel. Just can you talk about what you're seeing in the market as far -- I mean, so that the transaction volume you have is in my opinion, pretty impressive. To the extent that you are able to tell, I mean, how much of that can you directly tie back to the IRA or some of these other bills that have been passed? And maybe more specific to the IRA, kind of your expectations for timing, what you're hearing from some of your counterparts as far as getting some guidelines from treasury, whatever it might be, if we can see a more material uplift as we progress throughout the year.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

Thanks, Mark. I think we can attribute 0 in 2022 to the IRA since it only passed in 2022 and hasn't really had an impact on our client development pipeline. I think our optimism about that impact, it does come from our clients when they say we've got a gigawatt in development. And now they're saying, well, now it's 2 gigawatts. Now we see projects penciling that weren't penciling before. And we query our clients periodically and get updates on their view, and they're just really quite optimistic. Is it 2023 or 2024 or 2025? We don't know. I'm not sure our clients actually know.

Mark Wesley Strouse

Just one quick follow-up. Just fully appreciating, like you said, how diversified your end markets are. Just curious for your take on the state of the U.S. residential solar market this year. Just there have been some mixed commentary from some of the industry participants so far. Just curious kind of how you're thinking about that as your outlook for this year.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

I'm going to have Marc Pangburn answer that.

Marc T. Pangburn

Thanks, Jeff. Along the lines of Jeff taking a step back, we believe the long-term fundamentals of the U.S. residential solar market remain very strong, driven both by the IRA and increasing utility rates. Obviously, there are some short-term headwinds, which have all been identified. But as it relates to our business, we're seeing the increasing cost of capital, have a much smaller impact on leases and PPAs, which have been a majority of our focus to date. So, we expect the industry will work through these and that our business will continue to benefit from this focus on leasing PPAs.

Jeffrey Walter Eckel

Versus loans.

Marc T. Pangburn

Versus loans.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines, and have a wonderful day.