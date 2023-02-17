Q4 2022 Grand Canyon Education Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Brian E. Mueller; Chairman, President & CEO; Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

Daniel E. Bachus; CFO; Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

Jeffrey P. Meuler; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Presentation

Daniel E. Bachus

Joining me on today's call is our Chairman and CEO, Brian Mueller. Please note that many of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A various factors could cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. These factors are discussed in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Brian E. Mueller

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Grand Canyon Education's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call. GCE had a very good quarter, exceeding enrollment expectations, exceeding revenue guidance at midpoint by $2.7 million and producing an $0.11 beat in adjusted diluted earnings per share to consensus. Given how most of higher education is coming out of the COVID years, these are excellent results. Most importantly, GCU online new enrollment growth for the second consecutive quarter in the mid-teens, over fourth quarter prior year, and that momentum is expected to continue into the first quarter of 2023.

Daniel E. Bachus

Thanks, Brian. Included in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC, we have included non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted income per share for the 3 months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The non-GAAP amounts exclude the tax-affected amount of the amortization of intangible assets of $2.1 million in the fourth quarters of both 2022 and 2021. The tax effective amount of the loss on fixed asset disposals of $0.1 million for the 3 months ended December 31, 2022, and both the tax effective amount of the reversal of the $5 million credit loss and the tax effective amount of the write-off of the deferred loan costs of $1.1 million upon repayment of the credit facility recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Question and Answer Session

Jeffrey P. Meuler

How is demand trending lately for the hybrid programs? And you gave us the number on the 800 students, I don't know if this is too soon, but can you give us any sort of metrics on the success those students are seeing going through the accelerated online pre-reqs?

Brian E. Mueller

Yes. The demand is changing because of the employment situation. The employment situation is so strong, there are so many jobs out there that people are -- people with bachelor's degrees in their 20s are not really willing to give up a $60,000 a year job to invest $50,000 or $60,000 to make $70,000 or $80,000. The -- at the same return isn't there currently. And so people are being more cautious about re-careering. However, the demand is still very strong and increasing for those students that are younger and have it -- already invested in higher ed and don't have any debt or have very little debt.

Jeffrey P. Meuler

Got it. And then GCU looks like it's tough to get back to growth. On margins, I understand the annualization effect of the headcount ramp. I understand the trade-off to the benefit of the university of the current financial model in a lower demand and higher inflation environment. But to the extent to which the university may be getting back to enrollment on a sustained basis and since you're caught up on head count, just any comment on what you'd expect on a multiyear basis in terms of margins while still probably balancing not taking tuition pricing increases?

Daniel E. Bachus

Yes. We believe that once we can get back to mid-teen total enrollment growth online, that, that core GCE contract margins can expand on an annual basis year-over-year, somewhere between 30 and 100 basis points where we were pre-COVID. And we believe that because, one, we've done it in the past, two mid-teens, online enrollment and the growth of the ground campus and the revenue per student from that can help drive that margin expansion.

Brian E. Mueller

The other thing is -- the other thing that impacts that, because you follow this thing historically, we've gotten margin gains by cost to acquire a student going down. And when we mentioned in the fourth quarter that 27% of our new enrollments or we were 20% -- 7% higher this fourth quarter than prior year's fourth quarter in new enrollments that were coming from our outside people. And those were basically working with school districts and others, and we don't pay for those leads. And so we're hoping that number continues to grow because that is where, historically, we've gotten margin expansion by reducing the cost to acquire a student. And if that work continues to go as it does, that will help.

Jeffrey P. Meuler

And I may not have heard correctly. I think you said mid-teens, you mean mid-single-digit growth for online, correct?

Brian E. Mueller

Yes. Dan is sitting next to me and he punched me on that. So yes.

Jeffrey P. Meuler

I'll take mid-teens, but just making sure.

Brian E. Mueller

You're correct.

Jeffrey P. Meuler

And then just last, I know you talked about the former Dear Colleague Letter. There was another Dear Colleague Letter last night regarding third-party services and Title IV. When you list out the services, Brian, you talk about financial aid processing being one of them. So is the GCE-GCU contract, are you already I guess, subject to these types of regulations and oversight, so no impact on you?

Brian E. Mueller

Yes, you're right about the financial. We provide -- GCE provides that service for GCU, which is the bulk currently of the business. And so yes, we're already subject. GCE is subject to an audit as a result of doing that financial aid work, and GCE does really, really well in that audit process. So we feel very good about that. The other 26 partners...

Daniel E. Bachus

Yes. I think a couple of points to expand on what Brian just said. I mean I think it's important for people to know that as part of the audit that Brian talked about, they not only look at the financial processing and compliance, but they do testing -- payroll testing, including an in-depth review of incentive compensation plans and payments, fiscal testing, including program reconciliation, bank statements, contract testing, including division of services and responsibilities. So as it relates to GCU, I think we're already a third-party servicer and go through a full audit similar to what I think the Department of Ed is pushing for on the Dear Colleague.

