Q4 2022 Garrett Motion Inc Earnings Call

Paul Blalock

Thank you, Jason. Good day and welcome everyone, and thank you for joining the Garrett Motion fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. Before we begin, I'd like to mention that today's presentation and earnings press release are available on the Garrett Motion website at garrettmotion.com where you will also find links to our SEC filings, along with other important information about our company.

Olivier Rabiller

Thanks for joining us, and welcome everyone to Garrett's fourth quarter and full year of 2022 results conference call. First, I would like to personally thank Paul for his support since the spin-off and wishing him all the best. I would also like to welcome Eric as our new Head of Investor Relations.

Sean Ernest Deason

Thanks Olivier, and welcome, everyone. I will begin my remarks on Slide 6. Looking at the upper left-hand graph, you will see reported net sales for the last 8 quarters with Q4 2022 at $898 million, up from Q4 of 2021 by 4% on a GAAP basis and 15% on a constant currency basis driven by continued pass-through of inflation and favorable mix.

Olivier Rabiller

Thanks, Sean. Wrapping up with the summary on Slide 15, I'm very pleased with the performance of Garrett in 2022. We delivered net sales of $3.6 billion, down 1% on a GAAP basis, but up 8% at constant currency versus 2021. We've achieved strong operating performance, generating $570 million in adjusted EBITDA, successfully offsetting inflation, and near the high end of our latest outlook.

Hamed Khorsand

First off, I just wanted to ask you as far as the new turbos are considered, fuel cell and the E-Axle, when can you actually see these come to market and generate revenue in a meaningful way not just being just nominal news from you?

Olivier Rabiller

So, just -- Hamed that's a great question. Just a correction for everyone. When we talk about E-Axle, or when we talk about fuel cell, we're not talking about turbo chargers. We are talking about new products that are not turbo charger, we are talking about electric motors plus the gear box, plus in the injector that are in fact the propulsion system of any kind of electrified vehicle, whether it's battery electric vehicle, fuel cell vehicle or hybrid vehicle.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And then, but you you've been talking about new products for the past year, has there been any traction as far as generating the sales or has it really all been trials and with different OEMs?

Olivier Rabiller

I think we've -- specifically to the E-Axle, I think very early we've said that we have an expertise in this company, which is the ISP. Nobody else is running electric motors at the speed at which we run that. And we were looking at opportunities, which differentiate with those high speed solutions for the mainstream battery electric vehicle.

Hamed Khorsand

And my last question was given the cash increase in Q4 from Q3, in 2023, what's going to be the primary allocation of cash, is the debt balance Series A preferred buying back more shares?

Sean Ernest Deason

Hamed, this is Sean Deason. For us, as you know we've paid the Series A dividend in cash the last 2 quarters. You can expect that we'll continue to do that. And then we'll be evaluating the best use of the excess funds whether that's share buyback or payment of the accrued dividend amount that we're still carrying. And from there, really just trying to get line of sight to when we think the capital structure will normalize.

Hamed Khorsand

I did have 1 follow-up. Sorry, you reminded me to ask you. Given that your guidance is not $600 million, what is holding you back from achieving, is the product mix not carrying the margin you're looking for, or are you seeing headwinds as far as passing through further cost increases?

Olivier Rabiller

Maybe, first, to correct the perception. I think we did achieve a great margin in 2022 with the recovery of the inflation with customers and the productivity efforts we did. So we are basically at quite a high level. If you consider on top of that the fact that we had increased shift between these altogether. So I think we are delivering quite well in the company.

Eric Gregg

Congratulations on the strong quarter and the good outlook. Just one more question on the capital allocation. What is holding you back? Your cash is up over the last quarter from paying out the accumulated unpaid dividend on the Series A preferred, given that compounds at such a high interest rate, it would seem like a high priority to get rid of that.

Sean Ernest Deason

Sure. As I mentioned, that's something we're considering. We have to take the full macroeconomic outlook into accounts. But as I mentioned earlier, that is one of the top priorities we're looking at to utilize our excess cash, excess liquidity.

Chris McIntyre

Can you talk a little bit about the pace of the VNT ramp and like how and when you expect that to start impacting margins?

Olivier Rabiller

So Chris, your question is about the VNT ramp? And when do we expect that to get into our margin? Quite frankly, the VNT ramp has started already. I mean, in 2023 will be a significant increase in VNT production. When does it translate into our margin? We are already seeing the benefits of that, I would say, but I'm sure Sean can comment on this further.

Sean Ernest Deason

Yes, as the technology penetrates and starts to displace Wastegate, you will see overall gasoline margins start to improve a bit. As you know Wastegate gasoline is one of our lower margin product products. But that does take some time and the programs have to launch and then also ramp up.

Olivier Rabiller

Maybe one addition, if you remember Chris, when we did the spin-off, well I think a share of gasoline as percentage of revenue that was in the mid-20s. And everybody was predicting that as we are transitioning from diesel to gasoline, we would see a very significant margin dilution. The VNT increase in margin -- the VNT increase on the gasoline side is one of the reasons why today, we have 42% gasoline and we are still adding very strong margin.

Chris McIntyre

Am I right to think about it is like a 500 basis point gross margin sort of benefit on those units obviously, not (inaudible)

Sean Ernest Deason

On some, it's possible but I wouldn't use that as your average. It can be anywhere from 2 to 5, depending upon the product. We're in product complexity. Again, the reason gasoline is lower margin is because it has a higher nickel content because of the level of temperature burns out.

Olivier Rabiller

Yes, and not getting too much into details, but the higher the temperature, the more nickel you have and therefore the more you have the negative impact on the margin, nickel you have. So you would have to study already same kind of exhaust temperature, same size of engine. It's a bit more complex than just getting to a proxy like that.

Chris McIntyre

Sure. And -- as I think about like you guys have done very well on, like, just keeping SG&A, despite all the craziness in the world and inflation and whatnot, pretty flat, right? If we were to get a volume tailwind this year, like where do you think -- if finally auto has a -- not a semiconductor issue and everything else, like, where do you think SG&A ramps relative to an increase in like sales base, in say like a 10% market growth?

Olivier Rabiller

Well, what we -- when you look at the way the cost structure of the company is built up, and I'm giving you the high-level view. So we have positioned ourself to deliver stronger with assumptions on the industry that are flat. Meaning, in contradiction with some of the consultants, we did not factor any tailwind from industry growth and I'm saying industry growth is like (inaudible). Because I mean history has shown that, when you look at the last 2 years, everybody was wrong. So we decided to position the company right from the fixed cost standpoint to deliver in an industry that would be flat; doesn't mean that we are flat, because we are growing in volumes, thanks to our share of demand growing and the turbo penetration growing.

Olivier Rabiller

Thank you. Well, thank you all for your time you spent with us reviewing the results of 2022 and the outlook for 2023. I'm quite pleased about what we delivered and then the way we've positioned the company in 2022. We have been planning very carefully 2023, as we've said on the call, depending on the macroeconomics, it could be better, but we have prepared the company to deliver in a flat environment and we are looking forward to 2023 to be a strong success that will reinforce our financial position and given -- give us, sorry, even more options for the future. Thank you.

