Q4 2022 Four Corners Property Trust Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Gerald R. Morgan; CFO; Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.

Patrick L. Wernig; MD of Acquisitions; Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.

William Howard Lenehan; President, CEO & Director; Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.

John James Massocca; VP of Equity Research; Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division

Omotayo Tejamude Okusanya; Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Robert Chapman Stevenson; MD, Head of Real Estate Research & Senior Research Analyst; Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Wesley Keith Golladay; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Gerald R. Morgan

Thank you, Glen. During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are based on beliefs and assumptions made by us. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict.

William Howard Lenehan

Thank you, Gerry. Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter results. I'm going to make introductory remarks. Patrick will review some details around acquisitions in the pipeline, and then Gerry will discuss the financial and capital raising results.

Patrick L. Wernig

Thanks, Bill. I'd like to start by discussing the sector mix of the $120 million of closed investments in Q4. For the quarter, restaurants accounted for 40% of new investments, auto service was 33%, medical retail was 24% and the remaining 3% consisted of other retail. Amongst others, these investments included a portfolio of 4 Buffalo Wild Wings properties in Illinois for $14 million at a 7.3% cap rate; a medical retail portfolio in Chicago for $12 million at a 6.8% cap rate; and a sale leaseback of 5 Jiffy Lube properties in Indiana for $8 million at a 6.5% cap rate.

Gerald R. Morgan

Thanks, Pat. We generated $49.2 million of cash rental income in the fourth quarter after excluding $0.9 million of straight-line and other noncash rental adjustments. We reported 99.7% of collections for the fourth quarter at the end of the year and 99.9% for the full year. There were no material changes to our collectibility or credit reserves nor any balance sheet impairments in the quarter.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We have our first question coming from Rob Stevenson from Janney.

Robert Chapman Stevenson

Bill, I appreciate the color that you guys gave on the dispositions being some relative underperformers. But anything to the underperformance to Red Lobster specifically since you've been selling a number of those over the last 6 to 8 months?

William Howard Lenehan

Yes. Over the years, Rob, we've bought 24 Red Lobsters, $75 million-ish. They had a long lease term, and we bought them at about a 6, 7 cap. We've sold 3 of them, as you mentioned, for just over $14.5 million. So that is a couple of million dollar gain. That puts Red Lobster at under 2.5% of our rent. We have 5 that are on the market. And so that would -- and they may or may not sell, but we've had good luck thus far. That would leave 16 properties. Half of those are in a master lease that has 2x coverage and 21 years of term. And the rest are low rent ground leases that we bought in our outparcel strategy. We think those probably have coverage over 5x. .

Robert Chapman Stevenson

Okay. And in the restaurant category, in general, are you seeing whether or not it's by price point or by offering between QSRs and limited and full service? Anything where certain people are having more pricing power and able to raise the entree prices to offset some of the higher food input costs and others are struggling with that? Or is it fairly even across the board? How should we be thinking about that as long as food input costs remain high?

William Howard Lenehan

Yes. So we're seeing some brands raise prices and others really trying to attract market share and not raise prices as much, but I'd also say we're seeing these commodity costs now sort of recede a bit. So I think it's across the board.

Robert Chapman Stevenson

Okay. And then last one for me. You guys talked about how the -- in the owned Longhorn portfolio that the expenses were the combination of food input and labor. What was the sort of breakdown? I mean, how much of the additional expenses was the food input costs that may be coming down versus labor costs, which don't appear to be abating in the near term? And anything tenants are able to do technology-wise these days to reduce staffing needs and mitigate some of the labor costs?

William Howard Lenehan

Yes. It's a really small number. I mean our business is so predictable that even on a $3 billion business, even $100,000 here or there seems to be noticeable because we're so predictable generally. So the delta on Kerrow was staffing up over last year, where we were struggling to find labor. We had a specific training program that increased hours in the quarter, which was sort of a one-off thing and then beef prices, which are moderating.

Robert Chapman Stevenson

Okay. And then anything on the technology side that either you guys with your own stuff or so you're seeing widespread among the tenants apply to reduce staffing needs?

William Howard Lenehan

I mean in our acquisition effort, we use deal path to manage the process. We've actually taken a number of investors through that. We find that, that helps efficiency, keeps us very organized. When you buy a building every 1.5 days like we did in last quarter, it really -- you need to be organized and that helps us.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We have our next question comes from Wesley Golladay from Baird.

Wesley Keith Golladay

I just got a question on -- a little follow-up on the Red Lobster. Obviously, some very low ground rents there. I guess, ideally, would you want to get those back? And I guess a broader picture, are you seeing much distress on the restaurant side or maybe your -- and do you still have that JV with (inaudible)? Could this all come into play at some point?

William Howard Lenehan

Yes. We've actually had pretty favorable luck on getting properties back, but the sample size is really small. Thankfully, we got back a Ruby Tuesday in Maine and re-leased it to Darden to put an Olive Garden there and had a little bit of a pickup. It's not our strategy. It can be distracting. But much rather be going into those discussions with very low rents, very low rents.

Wesley Keith Golladay

Okay. Yes. And then I'm just curious, I think you commented that the pipeline this quarter would be back-half loaded. But just curious how much visibility you have into the end of year? Is it more like a 6-month view on the pipeline that you have visibility on, understanding that some of these deals are large, complex, where you have to do a lot of work on the ground leases and carving stuff out? So just kind of curious how much visibility you have.

William Howard Lenehan

Yes. We have substantial visibility over the next 3 months, I would say. And then some of the properties, we know we're going to purchase them but we know that there are steps that need to take place. And sometimes in the outparcels that could take a year, for certain jurisdictions more. And so we try not to be overly fussed with managing the pipeline quarter-to-quarter.

Wesley Keith Golladay

Got it. And then maybe just one for Gerry. How should we think about timing of a debt deal? Once you get to the line to a certain level, just take down the debt issuance?

Gerald R. Morgan

Yes. Great question. Sometime this year would be the answer I would give. Obviously, our line of credit was 0 balance on that at the end of the year. We've got forwards at the start of the year. So we're in great shape. But we will also be opportunistic to take advantage of that market when we see margin rates.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We have our next question comes from John Massocca from Ladenburg Thalmann.

John James Massocca

Maybe on the acquisition side of things. As you think about the competitive set when you're going into kind of speaking out deals or closing deals. I mean what's been happening with the 1031 buyer over the last couple of months? Has that faded away a little bit as the year has ended? Has that strengthened? I should say, by 1031 buyer, I mean just individual buyers, high net worth buyers, et cetera.

William Howard Lenehan

Sure. So 1031s require what's called a down leg, the asset that they are selling where the proceeds get escrowed and then reinvested in assets they're buying. And so the transaction market for the down leg, which is very often not net lease. It's usually an apartment building very typically. So the transaction volume of those have fallen consequently with a lag, the amount of 1031 buyers in the market has fallen. That doesn't mean it's not still competitive. But those are often levered buyers and their cost of financing has gone up.

John James Massocca

Okay. That makes sense. And then maybe in terms of the in-place credit or the credit on potential acquisitions, how are you thinking about franchise versus kind of corporate owned, especially given some of the pricing pressures that are kind of being seen industry-wide? And you mentioned kind of (inaudible) personally on the Kerrow side of your business.

William Howard Lenehan

Yes. I think we've always been pretty thoughtful and conservative around the kind of credit. Credit is roughly half of our underwriting model, roughly the remaining half is real estate matters. But I wouldn't necessarily draw the line, franchise versus corporate, too literally. There are some very, very large franchise businesses, and there are some very small or levered corporate operated properties.

John James Massocca

Okay. And as you look at kind of either the financials that are being reported to you or financials on new transactions, I mean, what are you seeing in terms of responses to some of these pricing pressures in the casual dining space versus the QSRs? Actually (inaudible) rather than respond to more just kind of the impact of some of those pricing pressures.

William Howard Lenehan

Yes. I think what we felt at Kerrow is pretty consistent in what's happening in the industry. In 2021, in many cases, you couldn't get to the staffing levels you wanted to. So that led to sort of abnormal profitability, but it was at the -- with the consequence of not being able to serve the guest. So I think you're seeing more staffing, you're seeing commodity costs increase. But again, both of those factors are moderating in real time.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We have our next question comes from Tayo Okusanya from Credit Suisse.

Omotayo Tejamude Okusanya

Bill, just given some of your comments around kind of what's happening with the restaurants and generally what's happening with retail, curious if you guys would consider at any point looking beyond the world of retail for acquisition opportunities?

William Howard Lenehan

Yes. We are always looking at strategies, acquisitions that are adjacent to what we have purchased in the past. We have a formal process with our Board where we review adjacencies annually. We started with restaurant only, we've now bought obviously, a number of medical retail and a number of auto service retail. We continue to try to expand the aperture of our acquisition apparatus thoughtfully. But I wouldn't expect us to buy hotels or apartment buildings or office or anything like that.

Operator

William Howard Lenehan

Great. Thank you, everyone, and management is available for Q&A if anyone is interested. Thanks again for joining the call.

