Q4 2022 Forum Energy Technologies Inc Earnings Call

This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes and will be available on the company's website.

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to FET's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Neal Lux, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lyle Williams, our Chief Financial Officer. We issued our earnings release yesterday, and it is available on our website.

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Reflecting on our 2022 achievement, I am pleased to say that we exceeded expectations. And as we will discuss during today's call, I think FET is just getting started. Let's begin with some key highlights from our annual and fourth quarter results and our debt conversion.

Thank you, Neal. Good morning, everyone. Overall, FET's fourth quarter financial performance met or exceeded our expectations. Revenue of $191 million beat the top end of our guidance. At 5% growth, we outpaced the U.S. rig count as demand for our products and services remain strong. EBITDA of $17 million fell within our guidance, although our incremental profitability did not meet our expectations.

Thank you, Lyle. 2022 was a transformative year for FET. We executed at a high level and achieved what we set out to do. So to the FET team, thank you, and job well done. The markets remain tight, equipment utilization and service intensity are at high levels and significant investment will be needed over the coming years. FET will be there to provide our customers with the technology and solutions they need to operate in this up cycle. Similar to last year, we have set high expectations and I am confident our people will deliver on.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of John Daniel from Daniel Energy Partners.

Just 2 questions for you. The first is on your prepared remarks, you talked about opportunities with conversions, and I missed part of this, so I apologize, but is that just the radiators or is there other content that you all are participating in? And then is it color around whether it's accelerating steady, just near-term thoughts.

David Lyle Williams

Sure. Good question, John. On the upgrades that we're seeing, the radiators are a big part of that. Just nearly every new engine will put a new radiator. And generally, they're choosing to go with the GHT Jumbotron option, which is, again, one of the best radiators in the business. In addition to that, there's opportunities for power ends that we are supplying as well. And then finally, as the upgrades continue, we are seeing more and more customers utilize our flexible hose and manifold solutions. So those are going hand in hand.

Okay. And then one final one for me, and I'll let others in. On the M&A, would you characterize your looking -- are these tuck-in opportunities? Or would you look to do something more transformative? And then are you casting a wide net, if you will? Or are you trying to -- is there certain 1 or 2 product services that you're keen on bringing in the portfolio? Just a little bit more color on that.

Neal Lux

Yes. Great question. I'll start, and I'm sure Lyle will add in. For those who followed FET, we've always been an M&A company. We've always looked at different opportunities. And we're open to both a tuck-in acquisition or a transformative acquisition if it can meet our criteria. And really the key there is, it has to be accretive and be a good strategic fit. So areas that we really like are those in artificial lift or areas where we can consolidate with existing product lines like controlling our completions.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of [Erik Carlson].

Congrats on another good quarter. Just a couple of quick questions. So are the sale leaseback proceeds required to go to the debt similar to what happened on 12/31/2020 with the valves business?

Neal Lux

Good. Okay. I understand your question. Good question. And no, they're not. There are carve-outs within the indenture that allow us to use that cash kind of on a per transaction basis. So we've got some good cover there, and we do not have a requirement to return that cash back to bondholders.

Okay. That's helpful. And then just when you think about the debt a little bit, I mean, what is kind of your ideal level? And then, I mean, are there opportunities in the market? I mean, I know rates have increased, but the current rate on the debt isn't -- I mean, phenomenal by any means. Are there opportunities to refinance that, reissue, stuff with -- I mean, gets less restrictive covenants? Or I mean, have you looked into that at all?

Neal Lux

We have, Erik. And I think probably the first highlight is our first comment would be looking back, leverage on a pro forma basis at the end of the year would have been 1.4x, so down to a reasonable level. I think as we think long term, we want to make sure that we think about our debt in relation to our working capital, specifically things like receivables in the event that there's ever a market slowdown, we want the ability to have those receivables monetize and be able to manage our debt load. So we feel like we're at that level now and have a comfortable level of debt. And clearly, with our liquidity on hand, we're in really great shape.

Okay. Great. I guess my last question would be, I mean, just -- I mean, you guys kind of touched on kind of the relative value of the equity to peers. And when you see -- and I guess you kind of answered my question already by saying there's only so much you can actually put equity buybacks at this point. But the convertible debt holders now becoming equity holders, I'm not sure that they're necessarily long-term equity holders, but there's been a few filings with a few of those debt holders that now own approximately 10% a piece. So there's -- I think there's 2 holders out there that probably own 20% equity.

Neal Lux

No, definitely agree with that, Erik. One of the things that we have seen is the change -- mark change in our average daily trading volume. If we go back to the fourth quarter, we traded about 30,000 shares a day. And so far in the first quarter, we traded 3x that, over 90,000 shares a day. So we've seen a marked increase in that and that came about the time of our debt conversion. So there's clearly more activity. That's a good thing. We believe, for our stock to get more liquidity for investors in.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of Dan Pickering from Pickering Energy Partners.

Thanks for doing the call today. I guess, I want to come back, Neal, your comment around sort of M&A. You indicated and Neal and Lyle, I think you both talked about this, but you indicated accretive as one of your measures. Is that accretive to -- is it EBITDA margin? Is it net income? How, what metric are you thinking about there just so we can kind of gauge as you move ahead?

Neal Lux

Accretive to EBITDA margin, yes.

Daniel Ray Pickering

Neal Lux

A good strategic thought, that's the key. We're not -- we wouldn't look to do M&A just to get bigger, but we want to have the right strategic fit and obviously improve our financial metrics.

Sure. And so accretive to EBITDA margins, I assume that also means you'd look for things if you're granted, you're trading at cheap valuations, but you'd look for something that would be accretive on an EB to EBITDA basis as well?

Neal Lux

Correct. Yes.

Okay. You talked a little bit about the areas that you'd focus in terms of your product lines. Do you think -- I mean maybe cast for us, while you said the markets are better, if you think about sort of your chalkboard of things that you're evaluating in terms of potential acquisitions, do they skew more international versus domestic? And are the numbers -- I mean the number of opportunities? Is it up notably or flattish? Just kind of give us some color there.

Neal Lux

Sure. So I think generally, the opportunities we've seen have been more U.S. focused. However, with the age of the companies that we're looking at, they would be ideal to ramp up and utilize our international footprint to expand sales. So I think that would be a key business logic and synergy we would look for there. And Lyle looks at the deals every day and maybe a comment on the rate of change we've seen.

David Lyle Williams

Yes. Dan, I'd say we've seen activity level pick up pretty meaningfully here over the last several months, more private companies looking to find an opportunity here in this market. We've talked about it before, but there are number of private equity firms who've been in their deals for quite a while, and they're starting to see this as a market where maybe they should do something. When we think kind of types and areas of focus kind of a couple areas there. One, we feel like we've proven and could be a very logical consolidator of space. So about this time last year, we announced our acquisition of Hawker Well Works, relatively small business but fit within our drilling products and allow us to consolidate a really neat niche in the well services market.

Daniel Ray Pickering

Neal Lux

Yes. I think there's -- Dan, we have -- we're looking at a lot of target today, but we want to have the right deal. And as we look, we have to find a partner that sees value in our equity as well. And so that's a kind of, that's a key kind of a key screen there is they have to understand that we're undervalued and they have to see that the value in that if we're to do a deal. Yes.

David Lyle Williams

Yes. And I think the other way to think about this use of the capital, Dan, is to focus on returns. A floor of returns would be just retiring our long-term debt. As Erik asked earlier, we've got a 9% coupon on that. So we get an okay return, but our job is to find better returns. And so how much capital can we deploy that's really going to move the needle on returns, on margins and things like that. So I don't think we want to get bigger just to get bigger. We want to get bigger to get better and that will be our focus.

Right.

And I think going back to the good strategic fit being accretive, improving our financial metrics, we're open to tuck-in deals, multiple tuck-in deals or potentially a transformative one.

And it's a great opportunity to be thinking about playing offense as opposed to playing defense where the whole industry has been for a while. I want to come back to the kind of forward look in terms of -- you've guided us to $80 million to $100 million of EBITDA for 2023. Some of us may have more optimistic expectations around rig count or whatever it is. When we think about incremental margins, is that 30% target still the right target given some of the things you're seeing on cost supply chain, et cetera?

Neal Lux

Yes, Dan, just as a reminder, we've talked about kind of incremental margins being north of gross margins and kind of in net 30 to 40 with the high end of that coming with a lot of incremental price. I think as we look at this year, I would guide us towards the lower end of that range. Really, we see not as many opportunities for price increases with the market being a little softer, primarily in the U.S.

Okay. And while you indicated the cost -- the freight expediting, et cetera, would moderate as we move through 2023. Do you think we'll still see some impact to that in Q1.

Neal Lux

I do. I do. I think we'll see that in Q1. And really, if we think about the length of some of our supply chains or like our -- some of our costing on an average cost basis, it takes a little while to get that steel inflation that we saw heavily in 2022 out through the back end of the snake here in 2023.

Got you. And so net-net, rolling all this together, I think I heard, although we're going to burn cash in Q1, remind me again, I heard $20 million to $40 million for 2023 in aggregate, your expectation, including cash taxes, working capital, all of the dynamics that you see so far?

Neal Lux

That is correct, yes.

So it was 20% to 40%. I was looking at my notes and I -- $20 million to $40 million free cash flow for 2023.

Neal Lux

And again, on our current valuation, a really good cash flow yield for the year.

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference back to Neal Lux for closing remarks.

Thank you for joining the call today. We are excited about FET's future and look forward to even better days to come.

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.