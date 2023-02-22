Q4 2022 Fluor Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Presentation

Jason Landkamer

Thanks, Chris. Welcome to Fluor's 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. David Constable, Fluor's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Brennan, Fluor's Chief Financial Officer, are with us today. Fluor issued its fourth quarter earnings release earlier this morning and a slide presentation is posted on our website that we will reference will make in prepared remarks.

David Edward Constable

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. And please turn to Slide 3. Before we get started on operational results, as safety is one of our core values, it is always a top priority. Our Total Case Incident Rate for 2022 was 0.31, better than Fluor's corporate goal of 0.38 and well under the industry benchmark of 0.90. One example of our commitment to safety is our Silver Medallion award which was established to recognize employees who embody our vital commitment to protect one another.

Joseph L. Brennan

Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to discuss an overview of our financial performance and provide an update on the progress we've made in strengthening our capital structure and our expectations for new scale ownership and remaining divestitures. We will then share details on 2023 guidance and provide insight into our expectations for 2026.

David Edward Constable

Thanks, Joe. Let's turn to Slide 19. Just over 2 years ago, together with the new senior management team, we launched a strategy for the company that's centered around 4 overarching priorities: first, driving growth across our portfolio, by growing markets outside of the traditional oil and gas sector, including energy transition, chemicals, advanced technology and life sciences, high-demand metals, infrastructure and our solutions for government clients.

Joseph L. Brennan

Thanks, David. To provide a bit more clarity, our assumptions for 2023 include revenue growth of approximately 10%, G&A expense of approximately $40 million per quarter and an effective tax rate of approximately 45%. This may vary depending on the countries in which revenue is generated. We expect tax rates to moderate as revenue in our tax-advantage locations start to increase.

Michael Stephan Dudas

Maybe if you can talk about the competitive nature of what you're seeing in the marketplace, and how that's translating to the margins that you're bidding into your work in 2022 (inaudible)?

David Edward Constable

Sorry, Michael, you're breaking up. We couldn't hear the question.

Andrew John Wittmann

I just thought maybe Joe, here, the Energy Solutions segment margins were very strong here, kind of above what you guys were indicating last quarter. It looks like you got some COVID relief in the quarter. I was hoping you could maybe give us a little bit of context on that, the amount of COVID relief that was recognized in the quarter, maybe which projects in particular, certainly there's been lots of attention to the fact that you are seeking COVID relief on LNG Canada in particular.

Joseph L. Brennan

Thanks, Andy. I guess I would start by kind of addressing some of the COVID claims. We have closed out deal one on LNGC, but we are still in the process of kind of collaboratively working our way through those discussions. I would suggest to you some of the improvement you're seeing in the Energy Solutions side of the margin, our improved operating results coming out of Mexico and across other aspects of the portfolio.

Andrew John Wittmann

Okay. Well, that's super helpful context, Joe. I guess the other thing that kind of stood out, and you mentioned this in your prepared remarks, I just want to make sure I heard it correctly. But on these legacy projects, you basically have agreement that what you've done so far and how you've accounted for it so far at LAX and LBJ is in line and you've gotten relief for that. So you guys are all kind of -- should we assume that you guys are basically settled for where you are today on those projects? And again, there's no net change from the agreements that you've come to with them. Did I understand that correctly? Did I summarize that correctly?

Joseph L. Brennan

Andy, I think the way I would look at it is we were able to agree on mutually accepted positions, which has taken a significant amount of risk off the table relative to schedules and indirect cost growth on those 2 projects, and we are in discussions around cost and schedule relief with Gordie. So I think in terms of the formalization of the process, we feel very good around where we are as it relates to LBJ and LAX and we have opened a very substantive dialogue with our client in -- on the Gordie Howe project.

Jamie Lyn Cook

I guess 2 questions. Just one, if you could just provide a bridge or a little more helpful around your expectations around your new 2026 targets, which you assume for sort of margins, revenues, backlog implied to get to those numbers. And then just a clarification, it sounds like for 2024, are those targets off the table?

David Edward Constable

Jamie, and I'll take that last one first. On the 2024 guidance that we put out in 2021. I think like I said, I think in the remarks, we are on our -- a good pathway there. We are inside those -- that range that you just mentioned on a diluted basis, $250 million to $290 million. So yes, I think just to take that as a given based on what we're seeing.

Jamie Lyn Cook

And then, Joe, sorry, one last question. Is there any way to think about free cash flow conversion with some of these legacy projects complete by 2026? I'm just trying to think about a normalized cash flow conversion over the next couple of years.

Joseph L. Brennan

Thanks, Jamie. Yes, we are currently reflecting approximately $250 million of cash requirements for legacy projects in 2023, that will reduce to about half that value based on an outlook. And this does not include any additional progress made around our claim positions and other things. This is at our current EAC. So we're projecting $250 million for 2023 in terms of cash requirements for legacy projects.

Jamie Lyn Cook

No, but I was asking more around the 2026 target, sorry.

Joseph L. Brennan

Well, so as we -- we've talked about, I think, in the script, Jamie, of a lot of the off-balance sheet activities that flow through our joint ventures. And as we continue to progress and we do so in a very positive way, we will be in a position to begin to dividend a significant portion of those earnings back into our operating cash flow.

Michael Stephan Dudas

Can you hear me better now? I'm sorry.

David Edward Constable

Go ahead, Michael. Yes, we got you.

Michael Stephan Dudas

Great. Technology is wonderful when it doesn't work. So 2 questions. First, David, I wanted to talk about the competitive nature in the marketplace. Seems like your clients are getting more comfortable, confident, a lot of capital spending budgets improving across the board. Is that helping some of the terms and conditions and certainly the margins that you've talked about 220 over your plan?

David Edward Constable

Right. You made some comments around CapEx expenditure. It's -- we always -- we've been talking about Fluor being somewhat immune to recession, and it is because of these large CapEx plans that are spread out over years and years with our clients. They don't take a short-term view, and so we're able to really see, as you just mentioned, real traction on CapEx increasing here by -- across all of our business segments.

Joseph L. Brennan

Yes. And Michael, on the NuScale monetization, we have kicked off the strategic exercise. We've been in contact with a number of different potential investors at the end of the day. We have maybe some opportunity within that set of potential investors, and we've opened up some additional dialogue around that. I would suspect that by the time we get to the end of quarter 1, we'll be in a much better position to talk about how we're moving forward on the strategic side.

Brent Edward Thielman

Just on Urban Solutions, the infrastructure portion, great to see the progress on the schedule release for the 2 legacy projects. Any sense when we could get some resolution related to Gordie Howe, which I don't think is quite there? Are those discussions productive? Is there some confidence we could see something soon for that?

David Edward Constable

And I'll just say on Gordie Howe, in Q4, our joint venture entered into cost and schedule relief discussions with the client and also reached preliminary agreement on a large soil-removal change order just here in Q1. So that's positive progress that we think will continue as we move through 2023. I guess that's the best way to put it. We'll continue on our discussions with the Gordie Howe clients through '23 and looking forward to putting that project in place here early 2025 is the completion.

Brent Edward Thielman

Okay. I appreciate that. And then, I mean, Urban Solutions has seen some significant new awards and growth in backlog, and you provided quite a few specifics in terms of things that are upcoming there. When you consider the opportunity pipeline for Fluor and then also this focus on reimbursable and kind of lower risk terms, do you expect that business will outpace growth in the higher-margin Energy Solutions business in the coming years?

David Edward Constable

It's -- again, there's the markets are, as I said to Michael, are really strong across all segments. When you look at the CapEx, for example, in Mining and Metals continuing to increase as I'm sure you've taken a look at, whether it's Rio or BHP or Anglo or Freeport or Vale, whoever you look at in the mining houses, all their CapEx is up based on higher commodity prices that we are seeing through iron ore and copper and gold and lithium and so on.

Steven Fisher

The revenues in Q4 were a bit below the $4 billion plus that you had expected in November. So I guess I'm wondering what drove that. Was that just a percentage of completion adjustment? Or was it sort of some other drag? And really just trying to gauge the confidence of kind of the start of 2023 if those -- if it were any specific drags or those drags cleared?

Joseph L. Brennan

Steven, yes, thanks for the question. It's quite simply that a number of those opportunities that we booked in 2022 didn't come into later in the quarter. So we didn't get as much of that burn. It has nothing to do with the building of our backlog, the quality of our backlog and what that will ultimately generate, it shifted to the right by a month. And it has no impact on what we perceive relative to '23 and moving into '24. So it is simply just a timing issue.

Steven Fisher

Okay. That's helpful. I guess related to that then, in terms of the cadence of earnings over the course of 2023, any sense for kind of how back-end weighted or front-end weighted is expected to be?

Joseph L. Brennan

I would suspect a reasonably steady climb. So the way I look at the business is we have some of the backlog coming out, some good high-quality backlog like a TCO and we've added a significant portion of that backlog up to close to $20 billion with a good robust pipeline. So what I expect and how we have it modeled in terms of how we built up our operating plan, you'll see a gradual increase in our EBITDA and EPS numbers moving from Q1 through Q4.

Steven Fisher

Okay. And then lastly, on the -- go ahead.

Joseph L. Brennan

No. I should say that's just more of a function of when that backlog is coming online. And there's typically when you book some of these larger EPC-type contracts, you're looking at a 9- to 12-month period where you can get through engineering enough to get into the procurement activities and other things, which really drive your percentage of progress. So if that shifts to the right, that's kind of what's driving a little bit of that.

Steven Fisher

Okay. And then I mean, it is a somewhat wide range of $450 million to $600 million of EBITDA, $1.50 to $1.90. What are the major uncertainties you're trying to account for in that guidance? And what have you factored in there?

Joseph L. Brennan

Yes, thanks. I think we've kind of kept the range reflective a bit of timing of new awards. I don't think it impacts from my perspective and what we see in terms of an opportunity slate out in front of us. The quantum of reaching the 2026 numbers, I think we're playing a little bit of defense as to when those capital or FID decisions will occur. We feel very comfortable those FID decisions will be made.

Michael J. Feniger

You mentioned earlier, Air Force Management and intelligence work. So a strong pipeline in '23 and '24 in the Mission Solutions business. I'm curious if we see some headlines on the debt ceiling and a potential continuing resolution '24, does that slow any of those awards? Is there any exposure there? How should we kind of think about risk?

David Edward Constable

Yes, the government budgets, certainly for 2023 are set, right, and continue to increase off of '22. I think Defense is at $737 billion and DOE's up, it's $98 billion. And so our key customers plus the intelligence agencies budgets are strong. And from what we can see, those numbers are intact through '23 and '24, and based on what we're going after, the projects that we're involved with, whether it be Pantex or Y-12 or as we talked about the various intelligence business is starting to show opportunity for us, we feel pretty good about those jobs coming through, including the Portsmouth Decontamination, Decommissioning contract, which is kind of like the next big one that we're looking at, which is pretty close on the horizon. So risk-wise, from a budget-ceiling perspective, we're feeling pretty comfortable right now.

Michael J. Feniger

Great. And just a nice backlog to start the year. Just when we think of the timing, how much of that backlog are you expecting to deliver to hit that 10% revenue growth? Is it 30%? Is it 50%? Like how much awards to be -- company need to win throughout the year to help us hit that 2023?

Joseph L. Brennan

Well, I don't know if I want to give guidance around the new awards, but let's say it's definitely north of $10 billion in upcoming years relative to being able to support that 2023 and beyond 2024 and beyond targets.

Michael J. Feniger

Great. And if I can just sneak one in. As you guys are generating cash, I remember at the Investor Day, there was talk of potentially doing some tuck-in acquisitions, filling in some certain areas. I'm just curious, where are you guys on that as you start to pay down debt, the debt rating move is notable. Just curious how you're kind of thinking about as you guys generate more cash and started the checks and boxes on the balance sheet needs?

Joseph L. Brennan

No, great question. Thanks for the opportunity. We have made significant progress clearly over the last couple of years, well ahead of our 2024 Strategy Day, targets that we laid out. Where we are as it relates to the capital structure and some of the needs, we still have things that fundamentally need to be addressed.

David Edward Constable

Great. Thank you, operator. Many thanks to all of you for participating on the call today. As you can see from our 2022 results, we're well positioned to leverage the actions taken over the past 2 years and will drive significant value to shareholders for years to come. When you look at the technical and professional solutions we're providing to our clients, coupled with Fluor's global engineering and construction brand, we've clearly reestablished our position as a leader in our industry. So we appreciate your interest in Fluor, and thank you again for your time today.

