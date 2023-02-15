Q4 2022 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Irene M. Prezelj; VP of IR & Communications; FirstEnergy Corp.

John William Somerhalder; Interim President & CEO and Chair of the Board; FirstEnergy Corp.

K. Jon Taylor; Senior VP, CFO & Strategy; FirstEnergy Corp.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski; Research Analyst; Seaport Research Partners

Anthony Christopher Crowdell; Executive Director; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

David Keith Arcaro; Executive Director & Lead Analyst of Utilities; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jamieson Alexander Ward; Research Analyst; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith; Director and Head of the US Power, Utilities & Alternative Energy Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Nicholas Joseph Campanella; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Sophie Ksenia Karp; Director and Senior Analyst of Electric Utilities & Power; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Steven Isaac Fleishman; MD & Senior Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the FirstEnergy Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to Irene Prezelj, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications for FirstEnergy Corp. Thank you. Ms. Prezelj, you may begin.

Irene M. Prezelj

Thank you. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Today, we will make various forward-looking statements regarding revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other matters. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

John William Somerhalder

Thanks, Irene. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. We had a strong year in 2022, and we are excited to make even more progress on our goals in 2023. Our full year 2022 GAAP earnings are $0.71 per share and operating earnings are $2.41 per share, which is slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range.

Story continues

K. Jon Taylor

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. I joined John in thanking our employees for their incredible work this past year. Their perseverance and commitment made it possible for us to navigate challenging conditions and make important progress on our goals. We have a busy year ahead of us as we continue driving towards our aspirations and laying additional groundwork for our future success.

John William Somerhalder

Thanks, Jon. We'll have plenty of time for your questions, but I wanted to take another opportunity to say how pleased I am with FirstEnergy's progress. As you've heard this morning, this team has delivered on our goals. They have diligently executed our plan, and they have exemplified our commitment to performance excellence. I'm proud of where we are as a company, and I'm excited about our future.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

Appreciate all the disclosures, a lot in the deck here. So I guess, John, on the CEO time line, can you just help us understand what the expectation is on the time line now? Should you have someone announced before the second quarter call. Can you kind of help narrow that down for us a little bit more?

John William Somerhalder

Yes. Thanks, Nick. Consistent with what we've talked about earlier, which is not only the criteria, what we're looking for, and we talked about that as part of the prepared remarks, the time line that we talked about 3 to 6 months. Everything we're viewing now is still consistent with that. I can tell you that we've had quite a bit of activity related to the Board search process so far this year. It's been very active and that continues as we speak right now.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

Okay. All right. And then, I guess, you guys have done a good job like offsetting the pension headwind with the Signal Peak earnings, which do see material and just acknowledging your prepared remarks, those are probably more cyclical type earnings. So just as we think about the fact that you're going to extend the plan in the coming -- later part of this year, and the fact that maybe by '25, the Signal Peak earnings may not be there, just -- what are the offsets that kind of keep you within that annual 6% to 8% growth trajectory that you can kind of share with us if you've identified anything?

K. Jon Taylor

Nick, this is Jon Taylor. So let me maybe take a few minutes to kind of explain how we're thinking about the long term. So if you think about 2023 ex pension and ex Signal Peak, there's going to be obviously significant improvement in the earnings year-over-year of the business, mainly because of the actions that we took last year to accelerate maintenance expenses and the plans that we put in place for additional cost controls this year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Angie Storozynski with Seaport Global.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

So just wanted to ask about the CEO search. So John, I think you mentioned that there's an expectation from the Board that the new appointee is going to stick with the current strategy. So does that mean that we shouldn't expect any changes to your EPS growth target, at least through '25 by the new CEO.

John William Somerhalder

Yes. I mean we view our strategy as very straightforward. What we're going to focus on related to investment in the business, controlling our cost, executing on that strategy, the management team very strongly supports that strategy. The Board very strongly supports that strategy. So yes, we're looking for a that would be very much in line and be able to execute on that strategy.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

Okay. And then with the other, Jon, the -- I'm just wondering if you have any expectations for the ESP and then the distribution case in Ohio, given the backdrop in the state and then ongoing investigations related to HB6? I mean, is -- how do you think about the potential earnings impacts related to those 2 proceedings?

K. Jon Taylor

Yes. I guess from my perspective, there's a difference between the ESP and a base rate case, right? So the ESP is primarily focused on the procurement of generation services for those customers that don't shop.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

Okay. And lastly, I mean, if I understand correctly, you will start growing the dividend, maybe as soon as the midyear, maybe a little bit later. So when you talk about the FFO to debt targets, those already account for the fact that the dividend will start growing.

K. Jon Taylor

Yes, that's all in our plan. Yes, Angie, that's correct.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Fleishman with Wolfe Research.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

So just to follow up with a prior question. So when you kind of summarize the earnings outlook, is it fair to say then that the utility earnings and the parent should be growing better than the 6% to 8%, essentially while the...

K. Jon Taylor

Yes. Go ahead, Steve. You can finish up.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Yes. Now the other part shrinks. Is it -- and what -- is that just because you're going to -- you've got the rate base growth and you'll be able to, I guess, improve you would see this under-earning situation improve over the next few years?

K. Jon Taylor

Right, right. So I mean, if you just look at the cases that we'll file next year, New -- excuse me, this year, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, all of them, except for Maryland, have fairly low return on equity. So New Jersey 7%, West Virginia, 6.6%. We're also filing for capital programs in the distribution business with the Grid Mod program in Ohio, we're going to file for an IIP in New Jersey. So all of that will provide significant growth to the distribution business.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Okay. And then I guess a question or John Smartest on the CEO search, are you still looking for the same characteristics that you mentioned from the beginning. And I guess, the other question is it takes longer. Is there any chance you're also reviewing like strategic options separately as part of this, too?

John William Somerhalder

Yes. The requirements, what we're looking for, Steve, are very consistent with what we've talked about. We have not changed that. As we've said, we've had good interest from individuals that have that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Shar Pourreza with Guggenheim Partners.

Jamieson Alexander Ward

It's James Ward on for Shar. We're glad to see in the slides that the 6% to 8% annual growth rate target continued beyond 2025, the recently announced FET transaction obviously gives you a lot of flexibility in terms of deploying capital, as you mentioned, either towards rate base growth or debt repayment, both of which yield recurring benefits to earnings.

K. Jon Taylor

Yes, James. So I think from my perspective, the CapEx plan is increasing from $3.3 billion last year to over $4 billion by the time we get out to 2025. And quite frankly, I see that trend continuing into the back half of the decade. So post 2025, obviously, we'll provide you much more in the way of details once we announce a longer-term plan.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Arcaro with Morgan Stanley.

David Keith Arcaro

I was wondering if you could speak to the Pleasants Plant in West Virginia, just the considerations there around potentially acquiring that plant and how it could factor into the resource planning outlook in the state?

John William Somerhalder

Yes, David, the Pleasants Plant has some improved environmental controls compared to at least one of our facilities. And the commission in West Virginia has asked us to look at -- could it make sense to continue to operate that plant as part of the generation that we would own to support our customer load. We are consistent with what we've been asked by the commission.

David Keith Arcaro

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then I was curious just in terms of the offsets that you dug into for the pension in 2022, the $0.38, I was wondering if there's a -- or the $0.38 that you planned to offset. I was wondering how much of that ends up being onetime in nature and doesn't recur, what's in your control as to -- is there any of that, that you would see recurring going forward as a more sustainable source of earnings?

K. Jon Taylor

Yes, David. So if you think about just year-over-year, the $0.38, I would say probably 25% of that is coming from OpEx that we accelerated from '23 -- into '22, our financing plan, which would be permanent the debt tender as well as the open market repurchases that we executed in the back half of last year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Julien Dumoulin-Smith with Bank of America.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Listen, just coming back to the rate base growth question. Just I wanted to understand a little bit more how to think about the net rate base growth relative to the 7% growth disclosed. And how do you think about that accelerating here? I know you said in your comments, you expect to revisit some of the growth later this year potentially.

K. Jon Taylor

Well, maybe I'll answer it this way. So the 7% rate base growth, '24 and '25 supports the earnings of the 6% to 8% through that time period. And we continue to look at the capital plans post 2025 and based on some work that we've done over the last year or so, we believe there's even incremental capital to that to support the electrification support EVs and support other reliability and resiliency type of program initiatives.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

And just to clarify, when you're ready, that's the event later this year that you're alluding to? And then related to that extent, just the rate base growth, that 7%. What's the delta that's not owned in terms of the FET sell-down? Just to clarify that as a baseline.

K. Jon Taylor

So yes, so when we sell off the 30%, let's say that the total transmission business by that time would have $11 billion or so in rate base. So 30% of that would be owned by Brookfield effectively.

John William Somerhalder

Yes, that's a different 30%. If we sell off 30% additional plus the 19.9% represents about 30% of our total transmission. So the math works just like Jon indicated, but 2 different 30-percents.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. But just to reconcile the outlook here, you're going to provide a roll forward later this year that would include an updated CapEx look beyond '25 that should show an accelerating CapEx budget for '26 onwards? And just trying to set expectations on what that update will look like later this year.

K. Jon Taylor

I mean, Julien, it's hard to tell you exactly what the outlook is going to -- I mean, what we're going to provide you. I think, we are going to extend the outlook and we'll provide the normal detail that we typically provide when we extend the outlook. But I would just ask that we just kind of wait to see -- wait until that time, and then we can provide you all the detail.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sophie Karp with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Sophie Ksenia Karp

All of my questions have been answered, but maybe I can ask you a high-level question here. So your stated rate base growth and your EPS growth targets are consistent with what your peers -- some of your peers also forecast in much higher growing jurisdictions, right?

John William Somerhalder

Yes. Sophie, yes, that's a key point. The good news is in all of our states, we start out very affordable when we compare to our peer rates in those states, were anywhere from single digit up to approaching 30% more affordable in the different states. So it does give us the ability to invest. And as everyone knows, we've underinvested in some of our jurisdictions. And so there's a need to invest for reliability and other things that really benefit the customers.

Sophie Ksenia Karp

Got it. And then if I may, on Signal Peak, what is -- maybe if you can reiterate what is your kind of exit path here? Do you plan to, kind of sell it? Or is it just going to naturally diminish in your earnings profile over time? And if you are planning to sell it, could you just remind us what the book value of it is and if there's a possibility of impairment and the balance sheet impact?

K. Jon Taylor

Yes. Sophie, I mean, the plan does call for diminishing earnings contribution from Signal Peak. As we've talked about before, we have looked at monetizing our investment that has been difficult, but we continue to look for those opportunities, and we'll continue to do that into the future. And from a balance sheet perspective, I think the investment on the balance sheet is about $60 million, so not significant given the size of our balance sheet.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Anthony Crowdell with Mizuho Securities.

Anthony Christopher Crowdell

Just maybe 2 quick housekeeping questions. One is, I guess, following up on Sophie's question. Just in 2023, what is your assumption for Signal Peak in pension earnings?

K. Jon Taylor

So it represents about 15% of the total earnings of the $2.54 midpoint.

Anthony Christopher Crowdell

Great. And then I think on Steve's question earlier, Steve was talking -- you answered this question, I think the utility growth rates or maybe earnings will be ramping up as Signal Peak and pension earnings decline. Just how much of that additional capital that maybe going into the utility is eligible for a rider refund -- eligible for rider recovery versus a rate filing.

K. Jon Taylor

Yes. So I think if you look at our plan, we're trying to ramp up our formula rate CapEx at about 75% overall. 100% of the capital in the transmission business is formula rate, and I think we're targeting 50% by the time we get out to '25 in the distribution business. So a fairly significant amount of formula rate CapEx in the plan.

Anthony Christopher Crowdell

And just lastly, if I could jump on the CEO question, bandwagon. Just over the last 3 or 4 months, the company has made some great strides in transitioning or transformation for the company. Just thoughts, John, on -- does the title move from interim to like full-time CEO?

John William Somerhalder

I wasn't expecting that question. My thoughts are we have strong interest. So my thoughts are that we're focused on concluding that and transitioning me back to the Board as what my thoughts are.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our question-and-answer session. I'll turn the floor back to Mr. Somerhalder for any final comments.

John William Somerhalder

Thank you, and thank you all for joining us today. We very much appreciate your interest in and support of FirstEnergy. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.