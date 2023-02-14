Q4 2022 Fidelity National Information Services Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the FIS Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being webcasted. Today's news release, corresponding presentation and webcast are all available on our website at fisglobal.com.

Stephanie L. Ferris

Thank you, George, and thank you all for joining us this morning. Today marks my first earnings call as the CEO of FIS. Let me begin by saying I feel incredibly privileged by the opportunity to reflect on our past, restart our future and recommit to our clients, colleagues and investors.

Erik Hoag

Thanks, Stephanie. I'd like to start today by outlining some of our priorities as a new management team before touching on our financial results. As I stated last call, a priority of ours is to be transparent about our future expectations and we delivered results in line with that revised outlook. Today, I'd like to lay out a few more priorities for 2023 and beyond.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Thanks so much. Stephanie, a lot of thought and hard work went into the spin decision. So I wanted to ask on that. And what changed to move away from Project Amplify, which I know we've talked about as well and the promise of cross-selling, et cetera, versus (inaudible) here the spin and simplifying and management focus, that kind of thing?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes. Thanks, Tien-Tsin. So yes, as you might imagine, very excited about what we've been able to accomplish in a very short time period.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Right. Okay. And that's perfect. So I understand the M&A piece. I guess that will happen post spin between now and the actual spin. Are we going to learn a little bit more about the commercial agreement between remainder co FIS and Worldpay? And is there going to be a cross-selling component built into that? That's my final question.

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes, yes, yes. So we are working at high speed. You can see from a high sense of urgency. So we will be -- Charles and I will be working out the commercial partnership specifically. And as soon as we have those worked out, we'll get them -- we'll get them back out to you. You can expect us to give an update on the spin every quarter. But you would expect to see those relationships worked out specifically. And so that we have incentives on both sides to continue to cross-sell each other's products and mitigate the dis-synergy.

Rayna Kumar

As you mentioned, your guidance assumes a recession in the U.S. and the U.K. I'm just curious how your overall growth would look if economic conditions persist as they are today?

Erik Hoag

So the existing guide does include a recession. There's a couple of underlying drivers to that. First, as you said, we've got the U.K. macro. The second piece is in the U.S., we're seeing a shift from goods to services predominantly in our enterprise subsegment. We are seeing some elongation in the sales cycle that we've spoken about for the last several quarters in our banking business. And as we -- as you saw in the deck, roughly, we've incorporated roughly 500 basis points of headwind in our Merchant guide associated with macro.

Lisa Ann Dejong Ellis

A lot of good stuff, good detail. I wanted to talk -- I know it's early days. I know we'll get more detail, but just any commentary you can give on your expected -- how you're going to handle, I guess, the unwinding of the cost synergies that you saw from the FIS Worldpay acquisition, that merger together? Like how are you thinking about kind of managing through the separation or the re-separation of the businesses? Should we be assuming that a lot of those costs have to come back in? Or are there ways to mitigate that?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes. Thanks, Lisa. So we -- so Charles and I feel very confident, given this will be the third time we'll have spun it out, sold it and spun it back out. So we're really familiar with the cost structures and the benefits that come with putting it in and taking it out.

Lisa Ann Dejong Ellis

Got it. Okay. Okay. And then just as my follow-up, can you just elaborate a little bit on the capital allocation point that you made? You said that ultimately, it really -- it came down to that. So what's -- I guess what have you been unable to do as a combined entity on the capital allocation side that would change being separated?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes, great question, Lisa. So from an FIS standpoint, as you know, we're very committed to our investment-grade rating which underpins our ability to drive growth, we haven't been able to allocate any capital historically or as we move forward into M&A. And that's really been a big weakness for us in the payments business. I think if you look at our peers, they've been doing M&A over the last couple of years.

David John Koning

And I guess my first question on Merchant, I think in the first quarter, it's going to be down slightly, but the full year is down a little more. Could you give a little context on when that might bottom? And then kind of how do you see the longer term and even Payrix, I think it's been pretty stable through the year. I think it was expected to grow a lot. And just how maybe that's transpiring as well?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes, I might qualitatively take it, Dave. And if Erik thinks we need more fine points on the numbers that will be good.

David John Koning

All right. All right. And then -- and I guess my follow-up kind of along Lisa's question. The corporate expense of Merchant, is there any way just for us to think about what percent of revenue maybe we have to add like 3% of revenue or something when we think of kind of our sum of the parts and everything?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes, not yet, Dave. We'll be back out to you on that. I think we have to be thoughtful. I'm not sure we could just come right back into what it was before. And so we'll be back to you on that.

Jason Alan Kupferberg

I wanted to start on the Banking side since that obviously the biggest part of the RemainCo. You grew 6% organic down in 2022 and you're expecting, I guess, about 500 bps of deceleration at the midpoint in 2023. Can you just unpack that a bit? I mean, just considering you've got 80% recurring revenue there, somewhat surprising.

Erik Hoag

Yes. Thanks for the question. So a couple of things in walking the '22 to '23 number, there's two predominant drivers here. One is the lapping of large deals. So we spent some time in the second quarter, third quarter calls talking about some of the very large deals, total contract value in excess of $50 million. Those deals have elongated, which is driving roughly half of the step down from '22 to '23. And the second is a reduction in nonrecurring revenues. Nonrecurring revenues predominantly license fees and termination fees, which over the longer term will drive higher recurring revenue and improve the overall health of the banking segment.

Jason Alan Kupferberg

Okay. For my second question, I wanted to go to Merchant for a minute. So if we look at the down 2% to 4% for 2023, can you give us a sense of what you're assuming for enterprise versus e-com versus SMB?

Erik Hoag

Sure. So the enterprise subsegment, which is roughly half the book, down mid-single digits. This is where the U.K. sits, the SMB subsegment, down low double digits. And our e-commerce book continues to perform well, up double digits.

Darrin David Peller

If I want to just -- if we could just follow up for a minute on the Banking segment and for -- and frankly, the Cap Market segment as well, which Cap Markets showed strong or Banking. Your guidance is, as you talked about, has items in it but help us just touch on the balance between your cost-saving initiatives and the investments you need in that business to really sustain the growth you want it to be term. I mean I know you have some good assets, whether it's modern banking or payments or Digital One or others, but anything you can give us on your conviction level in that business returning to that mid-single-digit rate of growth despite -- and where the costs are coming out of will not affect the growth profile?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes. Darrin, happy to take that a little bit. So in terms of making sure that we have the right amount of investment associated with the revenue, I think the -- the business has benefited over the last 3 to 5 years from a significant amount of capital investment to deliver some of the best-in-class products you see out there, Modern Banking platform, as you mentioned, PaymentsOne, Digital One, et cetera. All that investment has really played out nicely for us in terms of being in market, driving real recurring revenue growth as we move forward. So we feel very comfortable around reducing the investments associated with that to what we consider more normal run rate. So a lot of our reductions and expenses are around capital around onetime.

Darrin David Peller

Okay. Just a quick follow-up on the Merchant side of the business. When we think about the growth profile, you're talking about that getting back to -- I guess, maybe just to revisit the strategy on the SMB side for a moment. And is that an area that you foresee being able to really show an acceleration? Or is it just basically e-com still getting -- what's the strategy of the segment?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Of the overall segment? Yes, yes, yes. So I think -- look, the strategy is consistent. I think the challenge for us is because of our lack of M&A, we haven't really been able to feed it enough product. As the pandemic created some real structural challenges in some of our key segments. So I would say, broadly, we're really focused on continuing to drive more e-commerce into the segment. As you know, we're the largest global acquirer in the world, I think we're the largest e-commerce provider as well. That's primarily been in the large space.

John Kimbrough Davis

Stephanie, I just wanted to talk a little bit about the RemainCo and how we should think about the EPS growth algo on a go-forward basis. So you said 3% to 5% top line going to expand 50 basis points this year. Is that a good way to think about going forward? Could you get more margin expansion? And then on the capital allocation front, I assume buybacks maybe we get high single-digit kind of EPS growth going forward in the RemainCo, any comments there?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes. Thanks, John. So look, we're focused on kind of going back to the future, returning to our roots around becoming a compounder. I think what you should look for is really us to focus on double-digit TSR through, obviously, margin expansion, but also the focus on free cash flow and pursuing a balanced portfolio of both dividend, share repurchase and then M&A to the extent that makes sense for us going forward.

John Kimbrough Davis

Okay. And then Erik, it looks like Merchant margins are implied down like another 350, 400 basis points this year. How much of it is from the weaker top line versus kind of investments that you're making in the Merchant business?

Erik Hoag

Yes. John, a couple of things going on in the margin side. Number one, you're right. We're down on -- we've got lower high-margin revenue -- so I think U.K. -- I think Russia Ukraine to the extent that, that annualizes. We -- to your point, we are investing in sales and product. And the third thing I'd note is, we're also seeing some higher residuals and compression in the SMB book.

David Mark Togut

Could you flesh out a little bit your commentary that demand remains strong in Banking Solutions, but you continue to elongated sales cycles. What are your assumptions in other words for closing some of these deals in the pipeline in the year ahead?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes. No, happy to. Thanks, David. So -- if you think about where we sit in terms of what financial services we serve, we serve all sizes, but we're also the premier provider to really large financial institutions. And so what we saw in 2022, quite frankly, was some of the large -- very large deals that we have historically won, if you think about historically T. Rowe or Franklin Templeton are examples, that have driven a point of growth, where we're really one of the only providers that can serve that size of client.

David Mark Togut

Understood. And then as a follow-up, what are your plans to roll out additional modules of Modern Banking Platform this year? And what's incorporated in your guide from that?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes. So Modern Banking Platform continues to be a really strong product demand for us. I mean you saw us, over the last couple of years, sign up a significant amount of clients. We are a full swing implementation mode. Each one of them is in a different space, and those all continue to go well.

Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar

Stephanie, I guess there was a meaningful set of investors that believe maybe a better or different course of action might have been spinning or selling cap markets, your best performing business currently. Should we assume the strategic review is now concluded, and this is the structure or is it still ongoing? And then one question because you did mention multiple times the M&A needed for the Merchant business. Could you talk about the early view on things such as the level of debt or leverage that you're putting on the two pieces. Can you -- were doing M&A like Payrix in the current structure. So I just want to get more clarity on what else is needed here?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes, happy to. So I think, first of all, we announced our strategic review 60 days ago. I'm really pleased with how -- with the sense of urgency to what we've been able to decide thus far. I think with respect to what we have cooking for the next couple of quarters, we're really focused, Ashwin, on making sure we execute on this Merchant spend as quickly as possible, given the need to get those guys out and refocused on M&A. We're also really focused obviously on delivering Future Forward.

Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar

Got it. And I guess the other question is for the normalized growth rates that you're assuming for each segment, what is the normalized margin structure that one should think about?

Stephanie L. Ferris

I think from a banking and capital market standpoint, we would expect to continue to see margin expansion. I think once the Worldpay returns to growth, you would expect to see margin expansion there. As you know, these businesses are highly margin accretive on the right growth trajectory, highly recurring revenue generative. I can't speak to exactly how much. As you can see from Future Forward in terms of how much cost we're driving into the business.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

I wanted to follow up on Ashwin's question -- his first question and just inquire as to whether you would be open to entertaining possible bids on parts of the Merchant business? Would it be conceivable between now and the spin to potentially sell some of the higher growth, more attractive parts of that business or whether we should think about that part of the strategic review and keeping that business intact over the long run is sort of the final step?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes. I think we're focused on the spin as a whole business I think the fundamentals of a Merchant business are that they are scaled platform with global distribution. We certainly looked at pieces and parts, but I think the best path for this particular business is to spin the whole thing and let the management team on the other side then determine structurally what they want to do from there.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

Okay. Terrific. And one follow-up for me. More generally, Stephanie, can you talk about your thoughts and your confidence levels around balancing the sort of cost and particularly OpEx reduction, while also investing for growth and potentially accelerating growth as we move forward? How do you gain confidence that you can kind of thread that needle by not -- where can you find the sort of excess cost to take out that doesn't impact your ability to kind of grow on a go-forward basis?

Stephanie L. Ferris

Yes. Ramsey, it's a great question, and it's one that I think about every day, all day. So I think a couple of things. Look, we are focused in 2023 in returning the Banking and Capital Markets business to 3% to 5% revenue growth going forward. We think the investments that we've made in product have been very significant, and we will continue to develop those, albeit at lower capital expenditure levels.

Dan Dolev

And congrats on the decision. I just want to know, maybe just a housekeeping thing, maybe I missed it, but does the Banking and Capital Market guidance for '23 also assume a recession? And then I have a very short follow-up.

Erik Hoag

Dan, that's right. We've -- I would say, broadly speaking, as Stephanie talked about a couple of minutes ago, the elongation of sales cycles is the predominant element that we've included in our guide for Banking and Capital Markets.

Dan Dolev

Got it. So I get it does. And then just a quick follow-up, just maybe I missed it on Slide 20. Can you maybe just maybe unpack the margin guidance by segment? And again, apologies if I missed it.

Erik Hoag

Sure. Sure. So the Banking business, we have margins expanding, roughly 50 basis points. We have got Capital Markets expanding 50 to 100 basis points and we've got margin headwinds in both corporate -- Merchant and the corporate segment associated with the revenue declines that we're experiencing in those segments.

Stephanie L. Ferris

Thank you for joining everyone on such short notice. I very much appreciate it. As I noted earlier, 2023 will be a year of recommitment for FIS. And with that in mind, we are making great strides and taking bold actions to move the company forward with a focus on creating incremental value for shareholders and clients alike.

