Q4 2022 Evelo Biosciences Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Balkrishan Gill; President, CEO & Director; Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Marella Thorell; CFO, Senior VP, Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer; Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Mark Bodmer; Chief Scientific Officer and President of Research & Development; Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Unidentified Company Representative

Gary Jay Nachman; Senior BioPharma Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Gospel M. Enyindah-Asonye; Research Associate; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Kristen Brianne Kluska; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Evelo Biosciences Conference Call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and business updates. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised this call is being recorded at the company's request.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to (inaudible) of Evelo. Please proceed.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. This morning, we issued our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and business updates. This release is available at evelobio.com under the Investors tab.

Today, on the call we have [Balkrishan Gill], Chief Executive Officer; Marella Thorell, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Bodmer, Chief Scientific Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call that do not relate to matters of historical fact, including statements about our objectives and anticipated clinical milestones, the impact of any of our product candidates and the timing and results of any clinical trials should be considered forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the Reform Act and all other applicable law. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to the impact of many factors.

Participants are directed to the risk factors set forth in Evelo's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements made today speak only to Evelo's operations as of today. Evelo disclaims any duty to provide updates to its forward-looking statements even if subsequent events cause the company's views to change.

I will now hand the call over to Simba.

Story continues

Balkrishan Gill

Thanks (inaudible). Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We wanted to spend some time reviewing our progress over 2022, our current status and key milestones [in] 2023.

I'll begin by highlighting an important advance, which we announced in February. The progress of EDP2939, the first bacterial extracellular vesicle product candidate. EDP2939 has begun dosing in patients with moderate psoriasis. EDP2939 cleared safety and tolerability in healthy volunteers initial therapeutic dose (technical difficulty) escalating dose stages of the Phase I (technical difficulty).

Psoriasis patients are now receiving EDP2939 in the Phase II study at the initial therapeutic dose. As far as we know, this is the first Phase II for an orally delivered microbial extracellular vesicle being investigated for the treatment of a systemic (technical difficulty). We expect data from the Phase II study with EDP2939 to be available in the (technical difficulty) this year. A reminder that EDP2939 is the EV product candidate that is derived as a pure active substance from EDP1815. The science and preclinical (technical difficulty) EDP2939 strongly suggests the potential to drive greater efficacy than EDP1815 (technical difficulty) safety and tolerability.

Mark will review more on our extracellular vesicle program (technical difficulty) another potential for EDP2939 build on clinical experience with EDP1815. Beyond progress on our EV program, I wanted to recap a few highlights from last year. In late 2021, we reported that our Phase II mild-to-moderate psoriasis study on EDP1815 significantly (technical difficulty) versus placebo at the end of the 16-week treatment period. PASI-50 or greater responses were 25% to 32% versus 12% for placebo with statistical significance of p value less than 0.05 (technical difficulty) active cohorts.

Into early 2022, we continued to follow (technical difficulty) 24 additional weeks after they ceased treatment with EDP1815 in Part B of the study. Clinical responses were maintained or even improved off treatment. Specifically, 50% patients in Part B with a PASI-50 response or greater maintained this response with no (technical difficulty). All these 45% of patients who had an initial improvement from (technical difficulty) between 50% to 75% experienced a deepening of response to PASI-75 is greater in the follow-up period.

This durability of clinical effect is differentiated from standard of care anti-inflammatory medicines. It is consistent with the mechanism of action that we have elucidated showing that SINTAX (technical difficulty) locally in the small intestine to activate a nonclinical (technical difficulty) regulatory T cell population. This is a fundamental breakthrough in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, which suggests great potential for SINTAX medicines.

In November 2022, we published a scientific review in frontiers of immunology, explaining the science behind the small (technical difficulty) based on this growing understanding of the mechanism of action of SINTAX medicines.

(technical difficulty) EDP1815 program goal for 2022 was to advance interactions with regulators regarding a potential (technical difficulty) for EDP1815 in psoriasis. (technical difficulty) completed with the FDA, EMA and MHRA over the past few months, providing a path to Phase III. Advancing EDP1815 (technical difficulty) dependent on ability to finance (technical difficulty) prioritization.

As you know, we are also investigating the potential of EDP1815 in the Phase II atopic dermatitis study. The first 3 cohorts of this study (technical difficulty) primary endpoint due to an unusually high placebo rate, which we cannot explain. The fourth cohort (technical difficulty) using the faster release capsule are expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Beyond clinical (technical difficulty), I would want to also remind everyone of our accomplishments on the financial side in 2022. In May 2022, we raised $79.2 million through a Registered Direct Offering with participation from the key (technical difficulty) investors.

In December 2022, we refinanced our existing $45 million debt of (technical difficulty) agreement with Horizon Technology Finance (technical difficulty) 3 years of interest-only payments followed by a 2-year amortization period.

I'll now turn over to our Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D, Mark Bodmer, to provide more detail on our EV platform and report recent updates from our EDP2939 clinical program.

Mark Bodmer

Thank you, Simba. Bacterial extracellular vesicles, or EVs, are naturally occurring the (technical difficulty) bacteria also be the main means of communication amongst bacteria -- between bacteria and (technical difficulty) cells. (technical difficulty) them well suited as potential drugs engaging the small intestinal access when given orally to induce regulatory (technical difficulty) inflammation throughout the body, and this leads to striking efficacy that has matched anticytokine biologics and JAK inhibitors (technical difficulty) studies.

As Simba mentioned, the EV product EDP2939 derives from EDP1815. They're both prepared from fermentation of the same single (technical difficulty) bacteria. EDP1815 (technical difficulty) microbial product prepared from the cell pole of the fermentation, EDP2939 is the EV product (technical difficulty).

Now EDP1815 provided proof of concept of the underlying SINTAX (technical difficulty) the drug action in the small intestine could lead to clinical benefit (technical difficulty) result of biologics and JAK inhibitors, those are the results that Simba described earlier.

However, the overall level of response that we've seen in clinical studies so far has actually not been as great as (technical difficulty). And we propose that this is most likely due to limitations in the dose response that can be achieved with EDP1815. The critical factor in understanding why we expect EDP2939 to improve on the EDP1815 in psoriasis this experimental evidence to the main active substance EDP1815 is the EVs that (technical difficulty) in the drug substance. That is EDP1815 can (technical difficulty) as well as on microbial content. Preparations of EVs like 2939 with (technical difficulty) cells have consistently shown higher preclinical potency of up to 2 orders of magnitude in preclinical experiments.

(technical difficulty) that could mean clinically, published first response modeling of tofacitinib, with oral JAK inhibitor in psoriasis (technical difficulty) suggests there's about fivefold range dose from no response for the maximum response at a maximum tolerated. The fivefold range is actually much smaller than the range that we think we can achieve with the potency improvements between EDP2939 and EDP1815 (technical difficulty) efficacy that Simba described, we saw with EDP1815 in the Phase II psoriasis study was evidence (technical difficulty) dose response curve for the clinical response. So on the basic principles of pharmacology, the increase (technical difficulty) EDP2939 is predicted to be more than adequate for a meaningful shift of that dose response curve. (technical difficulty) EDP2939 enables the possibility of improved clinical activity while maintaining the potential for the placebo-like safety and tolerability that we saw (technical difficulty).

The 2 clinical developments reported last month from EDP2939 in its (technical difficulty) milestones and the progress of the product candidate. The first that Simba mentioned was the outcome of Phase I safety cohort of EDP2939 (technical difficulty) in the human volunteers at the initial therapeutic dose level. The trial safety review committee determined that EDP2939 met the safety and tolerability criteria at the therapeutic post-proposed progression to Phase II in patients with moderate psoriasis (technical difficulty) recruitment of psoriasis patients (technical difficulty) study is not progressing well. Based on the current recruitment round, we anticipate reporting with the psoriasis results in the second half of 2023.

The safety review was important. EDP2939 is differentiated from (technical difficulty) prior generation microbial product candidates by the higher intensive potency of (technical difficulty) and the number of concentration of EVs that can be packed into a single capsule. This first safety evaluation (technical difficulty) at the proposed therapeutic dose EDP2939 with these potencies maintains for the placebo safety and tolerability we previously observed with EDP1815.

I'll now hand back to Simba.

Balkrishan Gill

Thanks, Mark. (technical difficulty) of the current environment for small-cap biotech at a time of (technical difficulty) bringing EDP2939 to the clinic is the culmination of years of discovery in the lab, building on our previous experience with EDP1815. Working out new modalities based on new (technical difficulty) some challenging and some offering the potential for great advances all I think (technical difficulty) of the pharmacology of bacterial EVs as is an example of the latter, a step change in opportunity and potential value for (technical difficulty)

In closing, I'd like to thank patients involved in our studies, our partners, our shareholders and our remarkable team for their commitment and efforts to enable the progress we have discussed today.

I'll now open the call for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Gary Nachman with BMO.

Gary Jay Nachman

First, for the fourth cohort in the atopic derm trial, looking at the faster release capsule, was there anything you were able to do to modify that cohort to manage the high placebo response you saw with the first 3 cohorts? Or was that locked already? So is there anything you were able to do to modify it?

Balkrishan Gill

Gary, so -- 2 things. One, we obviously have engaged very deeply with the sites at which the study has been run to ensure as much as possible that the study is being run according to protocol that patients are respecting (technical difficulty). I raised that because one of the possible explanations for the high placebo rate could be (technical difficulty) use of topical steroids for example, in placebo patients. So we've done that. Beyond that, the study was -- the fourth cohort was already underway and we (technical difficulty)

Gary Jay Nachman

Okay. Great. And then depending on the results of the fourth cohort, are there any other tweaks you could potentially do to the faster release capital, if necessary, if you don't have the exact data that you're hoping for? Or is that profile fully optimized? And if the fast release capsule looks good in atopic derm, is there anything you would need to do before using it in a Phase III psoriasis trial, assuming that's still the plan?

Balkrishan Gill

Yes. So let me take those in reverse order. If we (technical difficulty) with the faster release, there's nothing further that we need to do to take it into the Phase III trial in psoriasis. In terms of whether or not it's optimized, the clinical (technical difficulty), as you know, remind everybody else, in humans on the release profile with the faster releases, is very positive. So we're releasing the vast majority of product in the right place in the proximal small intestine with the current capsule release. So I think it is very well positioned. There's always a (technical difficulty) will need them.

Gary Jay Nachman

Okay. And you guys are breaking up a little bit, but I think you had said that you wouldn't be able to start the Phase III in psoriasis and so you have the appropriate financing. So maybe just comment, Simba, about partnership discussions if those are ongoing for both 1815 or 2939 and the timing of that potentially? And then just what's the expected cash burn for this year given what you have in front of you?

Balkrishan Gill

I'll take the question on partnering, and then I'll hand over to Marella, our Chief Financial Officer, to discuss cash burn. So on partner in a significant number of discussions around different partnering possibilities that fall into the obvious buckets. So on (technical difficulty) 1815 from a clinical development and commercialization perspective, both in psoriasis as well as (technical difficulty) and then partnership discussions on EDP2939 and the broader EV platform. So multiple discussions going on across the breadth. Our fundamental goal is to get a partnership over the course of this year.

So I think I'll hand over to Marella to talk about the cash burn.

Marella Thorell

Thanks for the question. So we have (technical difficulty) this year and following a number of the cash preservation (technical difficulty) this year, we are prioritizing our investment in our 2 key clinical programs and milestones this year (technical difficulty) program and advancing 2939 in the moderate psoriasis study (technical difficulty) in the second half of this year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Vikram Purohit with Morgan Stanley.

Gospel M. Enyindah-Asonye

This is Gospel on for Vikram. We have 2 questions. So for the AD data expected in 2Q, I guess, what is the efficacy hurdle that you are looking to cross? And then also to same for the 2939 data in psoriasis expected in the second half, what do you see as the bar for success in terms of efficacy and safety?

Balkrishan Gill

So on the AD data, we've given previous guidance but on the (technical difficulty) we'd be looking for around 40% of PASI-50 -- sorry, EASI-50 (technical difficulty) patients on active with EASI-50 or greater or placebo separation of 15%. So a separation in terms of percentage of patients with EASI-50 or greater of 15%.

(technical difficulty) on the cohort 4 data. And that's been consistent guidance for some time possible. On the (technical difficulty) data with EDP2939 (technical difficulty) the remainder of the integrated profile but underpins everything we're doing. Very uniquely, the potentially (technical difficulty) drug that is very safe and well tolerated and has meaningful efficacy and can be priced with flexibility.

What (technical difficulty) is something that has a Tesla-like efficacy or greater with safety and tolerability and (technical difficulty) level or greater would be a big win. You're aware, Gospel, you guys have a forecast for (technical difficulty) but I think it's most people consider on track to be a $3 billion a year drug with significant tolerability issues.

So (technical difficulty) efficacy with safety and tolerability, we've got a major drug. We're very close to that level of efficacy (technical difficulty) and I think we have strong conviction that, that is a likely result. (technical difficulty) even more exciting is what Mark talked about because of the fact that preclinically, we're seeing (technical difficulty) or biologic (technical difficulty) there's a big range between (technical difficulty) efficacy engaged at that level. But anywhere in that range is a win for us with EDP2939.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kristen Kluska with Cantor.

Kristen Brianne Kluska

I just have one this morning. So I understand you haven't necessarily discovered what has caused the high response in placebo, but I'm curious if there's anything that you're able to rule out at this time?

Balkrishan Gill

(technical difficulty) So we have essentially ruled out the obvious possibility that there was a mixup in supplier drug (technical difficulty) patients took active instead of placebo in place versa (technical difficulty) and we've worked through all of that, that does not seem to be (technical difficulty). So that's the one (technical difficulty).

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of (technical difficulty) with Cowen.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess just to start out, could you discuss what gives you the confidence to move forward with the lower dose in the psoriasis patients? And did you see any evidence of target engagement or biomarker changes in healthy volunteers in that study, in the 2939?

Balkrishan Gill

I'll let Mark take those questions.

Mark Bodmer

So we've used actually a very conservative scaling factor to get from preclinical studies (technical difficulty) clinical is the (technical difficulty) particles of the exposure (technical difficulty) actually, based on the staining volume, if you know your PK/PD and pharmacology (technical difficulty) that's 100x higher than would be predicted.

The ability to do that is actually based on the small size of the EVs (technical difficulty) and that's a big part of the (technical difficulty) as you go back to (technical difficulty) a moment ago to the question about the expected outcome in (technical difficulty) EDP2939 actually the whole point of what I was saying was to do with the estimated probability of getting above that (technical difficulty) baseline level of efficacy based on very, very basic (technical difficulty) with pharmacology in terms of potency and (technical difficulty) goes forward. So the (technical difficulty) we spent a lot of time for baking how do we pick a single dose for a (technical difficulty) study for a Phase IIa and the answer is we went (technical difficulty) cost. We went way above what we thought was likely to be the minimum effective dose.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And did you guys see a target engagement or biomarket changes in the healthy volunteers?

Mark Bodmer

We didn't do that. So actually, you need to get me for an hour separately. So these drugs work in (technical difficulty) stage (technical difficulty) it's not to see unless there's inflammation going on. It's the same with these. So in the healthy volunteers, we don't even look at that because (technical difficulty)

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then I guess, just could you kind of explain whether -- how you're thinking currently on whether you move forward with EDP1815 assuming the funding or a partnership deal is reached or would you kind of wait for a readout from EDP2939 in the second half of this year?

Balkrishan Gill

Yes. So we're working through all of that because there's a couple of key components you touched on both of the (technical difficulty)

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, you broke up a little there. Do you mind repeating that for me?

Balkrishan Gill

Sorry, (technical difficulty). Actually, you broke up, so can you say that again?

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. So never mind, I'll take it offline.

Operator

That concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Simba Gill for closing remarks.

Balkrishan Gill

Thank you very much, everyone. Appreciate everybody continuing to follow us. This is a very exciting time for us. And we look forward to updating further on our clinical programs. And as we've talked about on this call, updates on EDP2939 in the EV (technical difficulty) next level of efficacy and beyond. Thanks very much, everyone.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.