Q4 2022 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call

Daniel Paul Donlan

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Essential Properties Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Here with me today to discuss our operating results are Peter Mavoides, our President and CEO; and Mark Patten, our CFO. During this conference call, we will make certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities law. The company's actual future results may differ significantly from the matters discussed in these forward-looking statements, and we may not release revisions in these forward-looking statements to reflect changes after the statements were made. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed from time to time in greater detail in the company's filings with the SEC and in yesterday's earnings press release. With that, Pete, please go ahead.

Peter M. Mavoides

Thank you, Dan, and thank you to everyone who is joining us today for your interest in Essential Properties. We finished 2022 on a strong note with a record $328 million of investments in the fourth quarter and $937 million invested for the full year. This translated to year-over-year AFFO per share growth of 14% in 2022, which we are extremely proud of given the unprecedented volatility in the capital markets and the rapid rise in interest rates.

Mark E. Patten

Thanks, Pete, and good morning, everyone. We had a fantastic fourth quarter with, as Pete noted, a record level of $328 million in new investments, notably at a 7.5% cash cap rate. Our portfolio continues to produce consistent internal rent growth as evidenced by our same-store rent growth coming in at 1.6%, and our balance sheet and liquidity remain highly supportive of our growth for 2023. Among the headlines last night was our AFFO per share, which on a fully diluted per share basis reached $0.39 in the quarter, that's an increase of 5% versus the fourth quarter of 2021.

Peter M. Mavoides

Thanks, Mark. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) And our first question is from Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho.

Unidentified Analysts

This is Ravi Vaidya on the line for Haendel. I hope you guys are doing well. Understanding that 1Q, the transaction activity that's occurred in 1Q so far is not necessarily the run rate for the whole year. Can you talk about your perception of the transaction market today and how that feels compared to prior years in the first quarter?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. I think, listen, I wouldn't read too much into the quarter-to-date activity. Normally, the cadence in the first quarter is a slow January, given sort of the hangover effect from what you typically is a very active fourth quarter. But the transaction market is pretty interesting in that there is a slightly diminished level of transaction activity given what's going on in the capital markets, but that's also offset by a severe diminished -- severely diminished set of competitive segment -- and so such that those balancing factors make us feel really good about the pipeline we're seeing and the opportunities that we're working on.

Unidentified Analysts

Great. That's helpful. Just one more here. Given the portfolio mix, a number of private equity-backed tenants, can you comment on your watch list right now? And how has that changed over the last few quarters? Are you noticing any margin binding for any of the companies as labor gets more expensive? Or has demand come in from any retailers from consumers as well?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. Our watch list isn't related to private equity ownership in any way. The vast majority of our portfolio is privately held, and that could be private equity-owned or individual private individuals. But overall, the watch list as we define it, which is the intersection of single B minus credit and coverage less than 1.5x is at 50 basis points, which is as low as it's been.

Unidentified Analysts

Got it.

And our next question is from R.J. Milligan with Raymond James.

Richard Jon Milligan

A couple of questions. My first is it looked like Five Star became a top tenant this quarter. And I'm just curious because it does seem like a slight deviation from buying fungible boxes. Curious if you could give any more color on that incremental investment? How much was it and sort of the thought process there?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. So Five Star really had been in our portfolio for a while, they were formally tracks. And they rebranded as they did another add-on investment. We think those assets are pretty fungible and several of them are kind of in the family entertainment space with high land value and long operating history of great unit level economic and coverage and a great operator with great assets, and we're happy to have them in the top 10.

Richard Jon Milligan

Okay. And then a question for Mark. Most of the forwards here have been used up, and I'm just curious, in the short term, how do you anticipate funding growth, just say, over the next 2 quarters? Do you anticipate using the line for that? Or could we anticipate additional potential forwards coming?

Mark E. Patten

I appreciate that question. I think what you could anticipate is that sort of embedded in our guidance is not needing to access incremental debt but rather use the revolver. In terms of equity, I think if it was ATM -- if it was equity activity, mostly would probably be opportunistic under the ATM, but we really don't need to do anything of a material nature to hit our midpoint. So in the next 2 quarters, certainly, nothing of significance.

Richard Jon Milligan

Great. That's it for me. Thanks guys.

Peter M. Mavoides

Thanks, R.J. We appreciate it.

And our next question is from Joshua Dennerlein with Bank of America.

Joshua Dennerlein

I'm just curious if you're under your own underwriting or if you're seeing kind of competitors for assets kind of changing their IRR hurdles at all, just given the changes in the cost of capital, okay?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. Listen, I can't really speak to what other people are doing. Obviously, I think the leverage buyer who's seen debt costs rise materially and have severely -- are challenged in the current market environment with the current availability and cost of underlying financing. As we look at opportunities, you can see our cap rates have moved 40 basis points sequentially in the quarter. And we feel good about the opportunities we're seeing and our ability to kind of move rates.

Joshua Dennerlein

Yes, I appreciate that. That's good color. And then within like the industry verticals that you like to acquire, are there kind of better opportunities out there like as far as like where you're seeing the most deal volume coming through?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. We tend to invest and we tend to tell people that we'll invest ratably largely because that's where our relationships reside, and that's where our sourcing activity is conducted across those 16 verticals, and it may ebb and flow in any given quarter. The fourth quarter was very heavy in car wash activity for us. Quite frankly, for the first couple of quarters of the year, that sector was pretty hot from a cap perspective and many deals were pricing away from us, and we are choosing to transact in other sectors, but for whatever reason, those operators didn't have as many capital opportunities in the fourth quarter, and we were able to strike some nice balance there. But overall, over a longer period of time, Josh, I would expect the portfolio will grow ratably.

And our next question is from Greg McGinniss with Deutsche Bank.

Greg Michael McGinniss

I'm trying to reconcile between the comments made last quarter regarding potentially moderating acquisitions and maintaining guidance this quarter despite a record Q4 on transactions, significant liquidity and a healthy sale-leaseback environment. Is guidance being maintained due to the level of anticipated dispositions in the first half of the year? Or any color you can provide on the puts and takes would be appreciated also around what cap rates do you anticipate on those asset sales?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. Listen, I think in the asset sales, just to tackle that one, I would expect something in the mid-to-high 6s. And if you're conservative underwrite a 7. But clearly, we think there's good liquidity for our properties on an individual basis, and we'll continue to sell into that market.

Greg Michael McGinniss

Okay. And on the dispositions, are there any -- I mean, what types of assets are you looking to offload? Are those in a particular industry, particular tenants? Or you just kind of finding the ones where you can get this good cap rate to help fund future growth?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. It's certainly not that. We're not cherry picking and trying to sell the assets that garner the most attractive cap rates. If that were the case, I would expect our best assets to sell in the 5s. We're really looking at assets with coverage levels or trends at the unit level that would indicate it's not going to be the healthiest asset over a long period of time. And oftentimes, we're selling assets out of a master lease so that we can improve our hold position. So by and large, it's de-risking sales, getting rid of assets that just we don't think are going to be as durable for the 20-year period as we would like.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from Nick Joseph with Citi.

Nick Kerr

It's Nick Kerr on for Nick Joseph. So a bit of a follow-up, but you all decided the $228 million investment activity per quarter, previous presentations and obviously, Q4 is above that. So just curious how we should sort of run rate that as a baseline going forward because it's going to be north of that 228 or similar?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. Listen, we -- as we always do, we kind of guide people towards the 8-quarter average is a good indicator of what to expect as -- but we rarely have visibility on our pipeline out past 90 days such that we're uncomfortable giving more precise investment guidance around that. Historically, and one of the reasons we provide historical quarter-over-quarter guidance or quarter-over-quarter activity, the fourth quarter is heavy, and I think this fourth quarter is consistent with that.

Nick Kerr

That's really helpful. And then on guidance. So how do you see the economic environment affecting the tenant base? And how much credit loss, if any, is baked into those numbers right now?

Mark E. Patten

Yes. Actually, so what I'd tell you just from a modeling standpoint, if you look at the range, you could just assume that there's a healthy level of credit loss at the bottom end of the range. So we've incorporated that. And effectively, as you move up that range, you're really moving up towards our more historical loss experience, which is probably 30 basis points. But candidly, as you discovered in 2022, certainly as you saw in our same-store growth, we had limited credit loss. And so oftentimes, that can be a pretty good tailwind for us as we move through the year to kind of get the ability to adjust our guidance.

Nick Kerr

Thank you and looking forward to seeing you guys at the conference.

Peter M. Mavoides

Thanks for hosting. We're looking forward to it.

And our next question is from John Massocca with Ladenburg Thalmann.

John James Massocca

So maybe going back to dispositions a little bit. As we think about loan repayments from the loan book, is that something that could moderate over the course of '23 versus what was done in '22, given the cap rate environment that's out there for those tenants and -- or it was kind of 4Q -- 3Q to 4Q shift, just kind of the inherent lumpiness in repayments?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes, I think that's just the inherent lumpiness of repayments. I would -- the loan book is pretty small, and it's not material part of our asset base and those repayments tend to be episodic. I would suggest we have some loans that are repaid through the sale of individual assets and that tends to dribble in. And so I would expect that dribble in sort of repayment to persist throughout the year because that market remains open and attractive with 1031 buyers continuing to transact and sell and which results in those loans being repaid to us.

John James Massocca

As you think about the impact on NOI, are those typically repaid right at the same rate that they were issued at? Or is there some kind of, I guess, economic benefit that accrues to EPRT on the sale in terms of bonus or additional penalty stuff?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. I mean, on occasion, we have prepayment penalties, and you see that flowing through our numbers on it when it happens. That's not on all of the loans and it tends not to be material. We've always said that our loan book tends to carry the same rate as our investments. So that money probably went out the door like our investment capital, call it, in the low 7s. And if we're getting it back today, we're able to redeploy that kind of in the mid-to-high 7s. So there could be some economic impact there.

John James Massocca

Okay. And then apologies if I missed this earlier in the call, but how are you seeing -- if you look at the pipeline, you gave the cap rate on acquisitions closed to date. But just looking out on the pipeline, maybe it's under NOI as well. Are you seeing kind of additional cap rate expansion versus what was seen in 4Q? Or are things stabilizing a little bit given maybe the interest rate environment?

Peter M. Mavoides

It feels like they're stabilizing. And so our first quarter pipeline is not materially different than the fourth quarter. And so it doesn't -- our cap rates aren't going to 8, but certainly not back to 7. And so I think the mid-7s a good indicator.

John James Massocca

And then one last question on acquisitions. The competitive set, you mentioned it was kind of smaller than it had historically been. I guess maybe just in terms of what you're seeing at the table as you kind of look at deals and negotiate with potential tenants. I mean, are people potentially drifting more into your space that had historically played in the investment grade or more kind of publicly traded names on a sale-leaseback basis? Or is that, I guess, not happening?

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. I mean, I would, first off, encourage you to think about the competitive set not only as sale-leaseback buyers but alternative sources of capital. And that's the much bigger impact is that bank financing, leverage lenders and asset-backed lenders, they're all challenged. And our tenants just have fewer capital alternatives to capitalize their growth which is making more and more of them turn to sale-leaseback capital as an alternative. And it's really a very unique window in time where there's such dislocation in the overall capital markets that allow us to kind of lock in these attractive returns for 20-plus years.

John James Massocca

Okay. That's very helpful, and that's it for me. Thank you very much.

Peter M. Mavoides

Thank you, John.

And our next question is from Omotayo Okusanya with Credit Suisse.

Omotayo Tejamude Okusanya

I just wanted to go back to the commentary you guys made about still uncertainty in the credit market. And specifically, I'm trying to understand what's happening with your middle market tenant base as it pertains to access to capital, whether that's causing any kind of financial distress, which could have impact on rents or whether, again, the financial distress could potentially even create opportunities for you guys to do sale-leaseback transactions with some of these tenants on a going-forward basis.

Peter M. Mavoides

Yes. Most of our tenants, the vast majority of our tenants have long capital that's locked in, in the form of debt, equity and real estate capital. And really, the financial stress really comes from operating stress that are operating underperformance, which we are not seeing. And so as we said, our portfolio is in great shape. Our tenant watch list is low as it's been in a long time. Our coverages are very high, and our tenants are doing very well, and we feel good about that.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Pete Mavoides for closing comments.

Peter M. Mavoides

Great. Well, thank you all for your time today. We look forward to seeing everyone at the upcoming conferences. And please feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Have a great day.

