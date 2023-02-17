Q4 2022 EQT Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Cameron Jeffrey Horwitz; MD of IR & Strategy; EQT Corporation

David M. Khani; Executive VP, CFO & Principal Financial Officer; EQT Corporation

Toby Z. Rice; President, CEO & Director; EQT Corporation

David Adam Deckelbaum; MD & Senior Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

John Holliday Abbott; VP; BofA Securities, Research Division

Neal David Dingmann; MD; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Noel Augustus Parks; MD of CleanTech and E&P; Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Paul Michael Diamond; Research Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Roger David Read; MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Sam Jeffrey Margolin; MD of Equity Research & Senior Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Umang Choudhary; Associate; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for attending today's EQT Q4 2022 Quarterly Results Conference Call. My name is Jason, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Cameron Horwitz Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy. You may begin.

Cameron Jeffrey Horwitz

Good morning, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results conference call. With me today are Toby Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Khani, Chief Financial Officer. The replay for today's call will be available on our website beginning this evening. In a moment, Toby and Dave will present their prepared remarks with a question-and-answer session to follow. An updated investor presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations portion of our website, and we will reference certain slides during today's discussion.

Toby Z. Rice

Thanks, Cam, and good morning, everyone. 2022 proved to be a year marked by tremendous geopolitical and natural gas price volatility. That said, through the ups and downs, EQT never took its eye off the ball in our relentless drive towards improving efficiency, lowering our cost structure, reducing our emissions intensity and generating meaningful value for our shareholders. I am extremely proud of the positive milestones we achieved last year and want to briefly reflect on our accomplishments. On the financial side of our business, we generated almost $2 billion of free cash flow, achieved investment-grade credit ratings. EQT stock was added to the S&P 500 Index and we executed our capital return strategy with $1.7 billion of shareholder returns via debt retirement, a base dividend and share repurchases.

Story continues

David M. Khani

Thanks, Toby. It has been an honor having spent the last 3 years working with you and the EQT team. I've been amazed at how much this organization has accomplished in such a short period of time, and I am grateful to have been part of that evolution. EQT is truly a unique company with a world-class asset base and exceptional culture, a proven development model and a strong balance sheet. I am proud to have left my mark on this company and will be leaving EQT on the trajectory that will create shareholder value for years to come. As mentioned in the announcement this week, I will stay fully engaged with EQT for the next several months as I help facilitate a smooth transition, and I look forward to seeing many of you at upcoming investor events.

Toby Z. Rice

Thanks, Dave. To conclude today's prepared remarks, I want to reiterate a few points. One, through our relentless cost reduction efforts, balanced hedging strategy and execution on accretive M&A opportunities, we have purposely positioned EQT to thrive in all natural gas price scenarios; two, EQT is on track to become the first energy producer of meaningful scale to achieve net 0 Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, and we believe the market is only scratching the surface of recognizing the strategic value of the emissions profile of our natural gas.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Umang Choudhary with Goldman Sachs.

Umang Choudhary

First, Dave, thank you for everything and wish you the best as we begin the next after release, and hope to stay in touch and also look forward to engaging with in the next quarter. I guess for the first question, given your low free cash flow breakeven this year, and -- you have some options. So how would you think about cash flow allocation opportunities between share repurchase and debt reduction?

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. Great question. So I think you'll see us continue our approach towards our capital allocation plans. What you've seen in the past has been a prioritization of debt paydown. That's going to shift asset value into the hands of our equity holders. And then you'll see us continue to be opportunistic with the buybacks. And obviously, the fixed dividend that we put in place is durable and will be a story that will continue to look to grow that over time.

David M. Khani

Yes. And I'd just add to that as we hit our debt targets, you could see the percentage of our free cash flow increasing towards equity -- time.

Umang Choudhary

That's awesome. And then would love your latest thoughts on the natural gas outlook. On the -- what are you expecting from a supply response, how are you thinking the market is shaping up and then how does that change the way you approach your strategy around hedging? And then any update on the -- any thoughts around M&A to the extent you can you can prosecute it given the -- given what's going on with Tug Hill.

David M. Khani

Yes. So gas volatility has tripled since early 2021. And so we think that's going to continue. And so our hedging strategy -- our Edge 2.0 strategy really encapsulates that volatility. So everybody has to remember, volatility moves in both directions. And so that's why we put our kind of the risk-adjusted upside in the way we structure our hedges with white collars.

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. And specifically, in regards to our strategy, I think Dave's comments on our hedging strategy is designed to give us the downside protection while also giving us great exposure to commodity prices. So you'll see us continue to execute that approach. As it relates to our activity levels, what you're seeing with us this year is putting a plan in place that will get our production capacity back to 500 Bcf per quarter run rate. We feel like that's prudent to get that capacity back. But that will give us the ability to respond in more real time if we continue to see gas prices decline or we'll be happy to have that production capacity if gas prices move back to our view of where we think prices will be in the future.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sam Margolin with Wolfe Research.

Sam Jeffrey Margolin

I wanted to ask about the remark on Slide 12 about looking at new well designs. And maybe just talk a little bit about like some specific outcomes you're going for with this approach, whether it's like a PDP extension type of outcome or if it's to manage declines? Or what exactly is going on with that comment?

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. I mean the ultimate approach in any of the science work we do is improve the economics of the projects that we're developing. The science that we're doing is going to have the effect of lowering our F&D through increasing the performance on an EUR per foot basis, but that does come with some associated increase in costs. So for us to make a full determination on the economics that we'll receive with this well design, we really need to continue through the monitoring period of the signs that we have in the ground right now. And also, we'll pair that up with service cost inflation expectations and make a decision. Insight date for that is towards the middle part of this year. So we'll come back to you with an update as we get this information.

Sam Jeffrey Margolin

And then just as a follow-up that you just mentioned with respect to inflation. And you mentioned you thought that the current market would drive some activity levels lower. And I wonder if you could just characterize a little more of your outlook here, if it's just -- do you think that sort of unit cost on the service side are nearing a plateau or if maybe the activity levels were so overheated, that we could actually see services kind of give back some price right now just because of the severity of the market conditions?

Toby Z. Rice

Yes, it's been a hot market the last 6 months, specifically. But I think with the pullback in commodity prices, we do anticipate to see some activity reductions. You're already seeing it from what we consider the marginal producer here in the U.S. and the Haynesville. So I think in the next -- over the next few weeks, we'll have a better view on activity levels and how they're coming down. And ultimately, that should translate to lower service costs in the future, and we'll be monitoring that closely.

Operator

Our next question is from David Deckelbaum with Cowen.

David Adam Deckelbaum

Congrats, David, best of luck in the next chapter. I was hoping to just ask when you thought about 2023 planning, you obviously envision a large ramp in the back half of the year, which I suppose is just a function of the timing of TILs. I'd like a little bit of color how you're thinking about the risks around that ramp. But also just curious how the closing timing of Tug Hills sort of informs what you're doing this year on sort of legacy EQT or core EQT, where there might have been incremental activity that would have otherwise maybe been allocated towards West Virginia.

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. As it relates to our hitting our production capacity targets by Q3, the thing we're really looking at is completion efficiencies and really stages per day, footage completed per day. And one of the slides we showed how we've gotten back to sort of historical performance levels there. So we'll be watching that, and that will really be the guiding factor on the pace of reaching that target. As it relates to the activity levels relative to Tug Hill acquisitions, we were always planning on running this activity level, and we weren't planning on changing our activities with the Tug Hill transaction that was probably going to be something that would be incorporated in '24. So we're executing sort of as we planned, and we'll adjust when that deal gets closed.

David Adam Deckelbaum

Appreciate that. And is the expectation on everything you're seeing that if this were to close, let's say, in the end of the year -- is $800 million a day, still the right production level. And I assume if it's not, there would be a purchase price adjustment?

David M. Khani

Well, yes. So the purchase price was set at midyear last year. And so any change in free cash flow effectively will lower the price each month that will -- that this takes to close. So if they change -- if they decide to change activity in the response to this marketplace, then whatever impacts to free cash flow that will benefit to us. But we don't know that they're changing activity. We do know that they did add hedges at $5 on half of their gas production to lock in that a good portion of the free cash flow. So -- and our expectation right now is that this will close midyear.

David Adam Deckelbaum

And just a quick one. Just to confirm, the only difference between your 165 corporate level breakeven this year, and your 30 view just for EQT only longer term or through, I guess, the next several years, is just the benefit of the hedges in '23, right?

David M. Khani

Correct, yes, we're just trying to show that we command a much lower gas price before we don't generate free cash flow.

Operator

Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann with Truist.

Neal David Dingmann

First, Dave, thanks for all the time, definitely been a great help. And probably my first question is on cost, specifically. What's your comfort level with -- when you see inflation and other potential incremental pressures this year -- and just really wondering how sensitive is that to your D&C plan? You mentioned how you potentially would change D&C based on what gas price is. But I'm just wondering how does that relate to what you're thinking on costs as well.

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. When you look at the sensitivity that you got to look at is what percentage of services we have locked in and what exposure do we have to the spot market. Looking at the big picture items from rigs and frac crews, those are locked in. We have about 100 frac days that would show up in the back half of this year that we're looking to procure. So there's a little bit of exposure there to spot, but we're planning for it -- and we've got some time to see how the market shakes out before that. On steel, which is another big item for us, we're pretty good from a procurement perspective through the first half of this year. And we think that the steel markets hopefully are showing some signs of loosening there on price.

Neal David Dingmann

Yes, definitely, it seems like the Appalachia guys are in better price or better area there. And just maybe lastly, just on housekeeping. I'm just wondering -- you mentioned about the $50 million adjustment per month color on the purchase price for the adjusted to included in Tug Hill. I'm just wondering, is that included in the Tug Hill hedges? Or is that incremental?

David M. Khani

The $50 million, is that what you just said?

Neal David Dingmann

Yes. You mentioned about isn't there -- with that, you mentioned that $50 million per month regarding the purchase price adjustment, I'm just wondering, is that included in the Tug Hill hedges? Or is that incremental?

David M. Khani

Well, so I think in the first 6 months of last -- so last year, we basically believed it was -- probably generated about $300 million to $350 million of excess free cash flow that would lower the purchase price. Roughly half of it goes to cash. Half of it goes to reducing the share count. And so with their hedges, if you thought the free cash flow still trends along that same pace, you might have, we'll call somewhere in that same vicinity in the second half of the year. So you could -- maybe you talk about 600 plus of purchase price adjustments that will help lower that purchase price. So the hedges will just solidify that.

Operator

The next question comes from Roger Read of Wells Fargo.

Roger David Read

Yes. Just one quick question probably for you, Toby. Just on -- as you think about gas prices, do you think in the end, it's more about the absolute decline risk in gas prices? Or do you think it's going to be more about duration of, let's just say, something below the average breakevens out there that ultimately forces activity and production lower and then maybe creates a little headroom for you on service costs by the latter part of this year.

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. I think there's a couple of things that are happening from an activity level, as these mature basins -- or the shale plays continue to mature, the amount of activity levels will lower over time that should have an impact on lowering service costs. But also the other thing that's taking place is the breakevens in the United States is rising as operators are moving to Tier 2 geology and both in geography and also in the zones that they're completing. That will have the impact of increasing the marginal breakeven price of gas. That will help solidify price.

Operator

Our next question is from John Abbott with Bank of America.

John Holliday Abbott

Dave, thanks from all of the entire Bank of America team who wants to echo best your best wishes in your next chapter. Our first question is going to be on the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream acquisitions. So when you look at -- so the guidance that you provided back in September of last year and when you sort of think about these acquisitions potentially closing in the middle of this year. First, is the Midstream spend that you laid out in September still on track at XcL? And then second, how does your current thoughts on the potential impact of the breakeven include updated thoughts on inflation heading into this year.

David M. Khani

So you take the second. I'll take the first. Okay. Go ahead.

Toby Z. Rice

So as far as -- what was the second part of the question there?

David M. Khani

Inflation into our breakeven.

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. So I mean, the key thing with Tug Hill and the reason why those assets had such a low breakeven cost, was really due to the fact that they own their midstream and also the liquids percentage of their program that they're running there. So yes, they're going to be pay with inflation like every other operator and we'll recast what that looks like from a CapEx perspective. The one thing I'd say is these are pretty high-quality assets. So the activity levels needed to maintain production will mitigate some of the service cost inflation effects. But hopefully, by the time we take over, we've seen a little bit more balance come from service costs.

David M. Khani

Yes. And then even incorporate -- if you look at our long-term breakevens that we give you, that does incorporate some inflation embedded in there. So that does -- and then as far as the midstream projects are concerned, some of those projects we were working on together pre this M&A and some of those projects will absolutely continue through. As far as the rest, I think we'd have to wait and see until this closes to get an update from Tug Hill on that.

John Holliday Abbott

Appreciate it. And then our second question is sort of on the natural gas macro. Despite spot weakness, the forward curve is about 50% above year-ago levels with former storage, albeit after losing Freeport exports. What do you think is going on?

David M. Khani

I mean you have basically an oversupplied market heading into in and I'll call very modest oversupply in '24. And then you've literally had Freeport and weather not show up, knocking the front end of the curve down and caused the modest oversupply increase. And so it's basically sending a signal to the producers start to cut production because pricing is forcing your activity off-line. So and it's also going to send demand up. And so it's going to create a reaction to try to get to that balanced market, which you're going to see from a combination of supply coming off or supply growth slowing, which will probably end up being about a B a day of impact.

Operator

Our next question comes from Noel Parks with Tuohy Brothers.

Noel Augustus Parks

A few things. Wondering, in the reserves, did you experience any upward revisions on type curves, either just from general efficiency or anything you'd be able to see from your redesign?

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. So the type curve revisions resulted in an increase of about 350 Bcf and that's sort of what we're referring to when we said performance revisions. So we have seen an increase to performance, didn't bake in anything on the science work that we're doing. It's just too early to factor that in.

David M. Khani

Yes. You need to have more historical information for Netherlands tool to be comfortable with us booking any uplift in type person. That's probably more of a, we'll call it, '24 and beyond kind of benefit.

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. And I hope that investors look at this with a theme that you're starting to see around this industry where well performance is sort of degrading across industry to be assured to see that our high-quality assets are translating to dependable performance, and you're seeing positive improvements in the well results that we're putting out, I think, is -- should be very reassuring for investors.

Noel Augustus Parks

Great. And I just wanted to, at this point, looking ahead to services, of course, totally curious about what the service response is going to be if we do see activity continuing to head down. But just sort of as a reference point, when is your next significant renegotiation ahead either on the rig side or the frac side?

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. So rigs were good through the end of the year with the frac crews, two out of the three frac crews or -- sorry, we have two out of three frac crews locked up. We've got a frac crew that will be joining sort of middle part of this year that we're currently under negotiations for right now. So I'd say probably that's the biggest big resource we have that we're working on. And as I mentioned, steel is the other big factor, which we'll cover through the first half of this year, and we'll continue to work through that. pressure for the second half.

Noel Augustus Parks

Okay. Great. And just one more. Thinking about the Tug Hill acquisition, once that closes, can you just give a rough sense of maybe how many quarters of sort of deal-related onetime impact we might have on G&A and when G&A might get back to more of a steady state on a unit basis after the close.

David M. Khani

Sure. So right now, we're dealing with extra G&A tied to the FTC and it will pull an unclosed process. So if we were to effectively close by midyear, I would say probably the last of what we would deal with is most likely all hitting at the end of the second quarter. It could some hit in the third quarter. But I would say that's probably your best bet from what we know right now.

Operator

Our next question is from Paul Diamond with Citi.

Paul Michael Diamond

Perfect just a quick question for you on 2023 guidance. The numbers give you some optionality around some growth versus some reductions just wanted to kind of get you guys sensed on the strategy. And should we be thinking about that linearly with pricing? Or is it more -- or is there kind of bogey more on the high side and then it will step change if pricing drops below a certain level?

David M. Khani

Yes. So it will be a combination of pricing and duration and thinking about when we spend money and start to produce it's not going to all come out in one quarter. It's going to be over probably a 2-, 3-year period that matters from a returns perspective. So we'll look at the forward curve and we'll look at the drop and we'll try to anticipate what we think the impact will be. And so we'll model out. And so it will be a game-time decision. We're not going to make a decision today, but it's going to be price and duration that will drive it.

Paul Michael Diamond

Okay. Understood. And just one quick follow-up. As we kind of move to a more long-term supportive fundamentals of $24 million and $25 million has there been any shift in kind of your priorities from Southwest PA versus the Northeast versus West Virginia? Or is that still kind of -- Southwest PA is still pretty much the kind of the front runner as far as priorities go?

Toby Z. Rice

Yes. I mean, our schedule is designed to develop the best rate of returns sooner. So that mix is sort of set. And what you see here for this year is probably going to continue into the future. So that's sort of how we have our schedule laid out. And also the surface impacts and where we can do combos, longer lateral lengths, more wells per combo is another factor that could move to factor into the schedule.

Paul Michael Diamond

Understood. Congratulations, Dave.

Operator

There are no further questions. I'll pass the call back over to the management team for closing remarks.

Toby Z. Rice

Thanks, everybody, for your time today. Certainly, a lot of volatility in these environments. I think it's a really good time for people to look at the differentiation that exists within the energy space. And I think the work that we've done at EQT really is showing up here, even in a downside scenario, we've built a bunsiness that still is going to generate double-digit free cash flow yields. And with our low cost structure, we'll be able to and look to a very promising future for natural gas and EQT. So we'll continue to work and our employees here at EQT are going to be really focused on delivering peak performance in 2023. So thanks for your time.

Operator

That concludes the conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines.