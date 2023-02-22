Q4 2022 EnPro Industries Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Eric A. Vaillancourt; President, CEO & Director; EnPro Industries, Inc.

J. Milton Childress; Executive VP & CFO; EnPro Industries, Inc.

James Gentile

Jeffrey David Hammond; MD & Equity Research Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Stephen Michael Ferazani; Research Analyst; Sidoti & Company, LLC

Presentation

James Gentile

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to EnPro's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I will remind you that our call is being webcast at enproindustries.com, where you can find the presentation that accompanies this call. With me today is Eric Vaillancourt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Eric A. Vaillancourt

Thanks, James, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we review our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and provide a business update that includes our outlook for 2023. Before I get started this morning, I would like to celebrate Bernard Burns and his retirement from our Board of Directors. His service over the past 11 years has been invaluable to our company, our people and our go-forward strategy. We wish Bernard the absolute best. We are also pleased to announce that Ron Keating will be joining our Board of Directors and look forward to his future contributions to our company.

J. Milton Childress

Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone.

Eric A. Vaillancourt

Again, 2022 was an outstanding year for EnPro. We executed well and continued optimizing our portfolio as promised. With the divestiture portion of our portfolio optimization efforts complete, we enter 2023 with a streamlined portfolio of market-leading businesses that safeguard critical environments and meet the mission-critical needs of our customers. Our businesses operate in attractive end markets where we are well positioned for growth through our enduring technological advantages.

Question and Answer Session

Our first question today is coming from Jeff Hammond from KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Jeffrey David Hammond

So just to dig in on the semi softness, just -- maybe you can give us a little better picture of kind of where you're seeing it? Is it cleaning and coding? Is it the legacy business? Is it somewhere else? And then I'm just trying to understand kind of the margin bridge from 3Q to 4Q, pretty steep drop and how much of that is kind of mix in this absorption issue versus kind of investments for the long term?

J. Milton Childress

Eric, do you want me to jump in on that and then you please come in with some color?

Jeffrey David Hammond

Yes. The only other piece is just investment that might not have been capitalized around kind of growth opportunities. I don't know if that stepped up in 4Q?

J. Milton Childress

Yes. it was probably -- it's starting to step up more and more as we progress with the expansion in the Southwest. So it was probably in the $1 million, $1.5 million range in the quarter. And then looking ahead to next year, I suspect we're going to be up in kind of mid-single digits from an operating expense standpoint. And perhaps I would gauge it as sub-$10 million on the capital side as we continue to upfit. There will be more investment to come beyond 2023.

Jeffrey David Hammond

Okay. And just maybe level set us on where you think margins are for AST in that flat to down 5%. With some of the adjustments you made to the cost structure versus kind of the investments you did $30 million this year. Is that a good line set? Or are we closer to $28 million? Or just maybe a little more color on that end?

J. Milton Childress

Yes. Well, here's what I would say. It's a tale of kind of 2 cities, which is really positive for us in terms of stability. And I know you're asking about AST, but first of all, to say we're entering the year in ceiling in a great position. We expect strength -- continued strength in the first half of the year. And then we'll see what the economy gives us in the second half, but we'll adjust accordingly there.

Eric A. Vaillancourt

Jeff, it's Eric. Let me give you some color on the backlog and maybe that will help and maybe it will provide more clarity or maybe even a little less because it's uncertain to us as well.

Jeffrey David Hammond

Okay. And then just on the last one, AST. Second half recovery, is that an expectation or a forecast that the semiconductor market recovers? Or is that a function of some of this backlog visibility that you have in hand or some of the some of the growth opportunities here in the U.S.?

Eric A. Vaillancourt

It's a function of all of it, but primarily our assumption is aligned with what we're seeing from industry experts as you are second half recovery.

J. Milton Childress

And is supported by our backlog and what we're hearing from customers at this point.

Eric A. Vaillancourt

Yes. We do expect to outperform the market. So if you look at Gartner or others, we expect to be much stronger than that but that's the only visibility we have at the time.

Next question is coming from Steve Ferazani from Sidoti & Company.

Stephen Michael Ferazani

Appreciate all the detail on the call this morning. When I dig into the other segment, the Sealing side, which you reported another really strong quarter. It sounds like some of your larger end markets continue to look healthy. Some look like they can be healthy through 2023, if you look at some of the industry forecasts, I'm trying to get a sense on the low to mid-single-digit growth. I guess in terms of 4Q and then as you're looking out to next year, how much of that spend has been and will continue to be pricing and how sticky that pricing can be? For instance, is your pricing up mid-single digits so that you only need flat volume? Or can you give us a sense of price versus volume there?

Eric A. Vaillancourt

I would say our pricing is very, very sticky. So it typically doesn't change much. We have some surcharge, but that we don't leverage that either. So that will go up and down and adjust as freight does as an example. So I would say it's a mixture of price. We have some carryover from last year, certainly, and we'll also always have pockets for price increases in -- in detail customer -- customer product line by product line. But I don't see a lot of broad-based price increases at this point. So I would say less price than we've had in the last year, certainly, and similar organic growth.

J. Milton Childress

And Steve, in quarter 4, I would say, in Sealing, price versus volume was probably largely equal, a little bit heavily weighted -- a little bit more heavily weighted toward price in the quarter 4 results.

Stephen Michael Ferazani

So if we play that out over next year, you're looking at -- at least low single-digit growth just on price alone, right? I'm just trying to think about why that couldn't be higher if those -- some of those end markets hold up through 2023? And obviously, second half to second half?

J. Milton Childress

Yes, it's certainly possible. It's largely going to be based on the macro outlook versus what actually happens in the second half of this year. So that's entirely possible, yes, you're right, Steve.

James Gentile

Caution around quarter 4 around the second half. And then if you just kind of look at the current demand trends, we're entering very strong position in Sealing.

Stephen Michael Ferazani

The guidance on net interest expense of $40 million, it looked like it was about $10 million in the quarter. We know there'll be some further interest hikes on your variable. But that $40 million guidance, is that assuming anything on debt repayments?

J. Milton Childress

We're -- at this point, we are preserving our balance sheet and our cash position, just to see how the first half of the year plays out. And then when we get to the first half, we'll have a better idea for the outlook for the second half. And so we're just being very cautious and we want to preserve capital in this uncertain environment as much as we can.

James Gentile

And then, Steve, just to note, remember, in the September quarter, one of our net interest expense hedges had matured and we collected cash during that time. And just for quantification purposes and modeling that saved us about $5 million in interest expense last year that we do not expect to recur this year.

J. Milton Childress

And the reason for that, just as a reminder, the net investment hedge was tied to our EUR-denominated portion of equity in our company and obviously, with a lower European presence now it's not appropriate to carry the same thing. And we got some significant benefits from the net. We still have a tranche of the net investment hedge in place, but the larger of the 2 that we had matured, as James mentioned.

Stephen Michael Ferazani

The -- did you offer CapEx guidance for this year?

J. Milton Childress

I did not, but we do expect it to be up considerably from prior year, and part of that is it's very intentional on our part. We've seen -- I'm going to let Eric jump in here in a minute, but we have seen a number of opportunities that are emerging in our business to drive projects that are going to be good shareholder value-creating opportunities. And we were hampered over the past couple of years from just getting people in our facilities because of the pandemic. And so as we're coming out of that, we're identifying more good investment opportunities.

Eric A. Vaillancourt

Yes. With COVID, we just couldn't get people and the plans to do the work. We have a lot of automation opportunities that we're going to take advantage of this year that will have shareholder return for this year -- some of it this year, and of course, later on as well.

J. Milton Childress

Yes. And I would gauge it being closer excluding the Arizona project, I would put brackets of 3%, 3.5% of sales. And then if you include the upfitting in Arizona, we could get up to close to 4% of sales in that range.

Eric A. Vaillancourt

It's a normal target. We just underspent the last couple of years.

Stephen Michael Ferazani

Yes. Understood. You went a little bit through the goodwill impairment on Alluxa. It sounds like a significant portion, but not all was related to higher interest rates. Can you give us a sense of how Alluxa is performing versus your expectations when you close that acquisition?

J. Milton Childress

Well, as we indicated when discussing the goodwill impairment, we did reduce our cash flow projections going out, but it's still a very -- the company strategically just in an outstanding position. They compete at the highest end in optical filters. They take on the most demanding applications is consistent with what we do as a company is EnPro around our company. And as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the outlook is still for a low double digit -- I mean, excuse me, low single digit to -- excuse me, high single digit to low double-digit growth for the foreseeable future. So -- Yes. Those are my comments on the business itself.

Eric A. Vaillancourt

The business overall is very strong. Basically, we got a little bit behind with COVID. COVID came in some work slowed down, but we're accelerating again and likely good in the future. It's a great business.

We reach the end of our question-and-answer session.

James Gentile

Thank you very much for your time today. Have a terrific rest of your day.

