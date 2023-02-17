Q4 2022 Empire State Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Anthony E. Malkin; Chairman, CEO & President; Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Christina Chiu; Executive VP, CFO & COO; Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Heather M. Lawson Houston; Senior VP, Chief Counsel, Corporate & Secretary; Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Thomas P. Durels; EVP of Real Estate; Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Blaine Matthew Heck; Senior Equity Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Camille Bonnel

Dylan Burzinski

John P. Kim; Senior U.S. Real Estate Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Michael Griffin

Stephen Thomas Sakwa; Senior MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Greetings, and welcome to the Empire State Realty Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Heather M. Lawson Houston

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Empire State Realty Trust fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday, a quarterly supplemental package with further detail on our results and our latest investor presentation were posted in the Investors section of the company's website at esrtreit.com.

Anthony E. Malkin

Thanks, Heather, and good afternoon to everyone. This is Heather's first hand on the wheel on our earnings call since the retirement of Tom Keltner. We are delighted to have her here with us, and we will always be grateful and appreciative of Tom Keltner's more than 40 years of commitment and contribution to ESRT and its predecessor entities.

Thomas P. Durels

Thanks, Tony, and good afternoon, everyone. We had a very solid year in 2022 and 2023 shows real promise. During the year, we signed over 1.1 million square feet of leases, which is consistent with our pre-COVID 3-year average lease volume for 2017 to 2019.

Christina Chiu

Thanks, Tom. Let's start out with an overview of results for the year. We reported core FFO of $244 million or $0.90 per diluted share, which compares to core FFO of $195 million or $0.70 per diluted share for 2021.

Our first questions come from the line of Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

I guess a couple maybe starting with Tom on the leasing. I guess, I'm trying to understand maybe a little bit more to the demand that you're seeing. And to what extent are you seeing maybe demand coming out of some of these buildings that are being redeveloped in the Penn market from sort of Class B assets and the Class A assets. And is that pushing some of these more value-oriented tenants into your portfolio?

Thomas P. Durels

Yes, Steve. We continue to benefit from a flight quality, as we've seen in the past, and we continue to benefit because we're giving tenants what they want. We're delivering healthy buildings that are fully modernized, robust amenities to which we're adding newly built tenant spaces, great access to mass transit, latest in indoor environmental quality and all at an accessible price point. So we're seeing tenants from across the market, not just the Penn buildings, but from all areas that generally is this flight to quality. And that's evidenced by the excellent year that we have with over 1.1 million square feet of leases signed, which nearly equals our average 3-year average from 2017 to 2019, which was a pretty robust leasing market.

Anthony E. Malkin

Steve, Tony here. I'll add that, that tenant 65,000 square feet that just came to -- just leased at Empire, and they have not announced to their own people yet. So we will announce that at the beginning of March what the name of the tenant is. It's a great tenant, has actually come from Park Avenue South. So an area that was hot before and they're coming to quality with more amenities, energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality with a specific mandate to get a space that will be an attraction to talent and the retention for talent.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

Okay. Second question, just on the Observatory. As you guys think about the continued recovery and using the ticketing system that you've got, how are you sort of balancing volume and price? You've obviously been able to dramatically increase the average ticket price through COVID. And I'm just wondering, as tourism comes back, Tony, how do you sort of think about that balance between volume and price?

Anthony E. Malkin

Look, we will always go for NOI over volume. That's part one. Part two, we are very happy with the performance of the Observatory in 2022. We're very happy with the month of January, which has been quite strong. When we look at our goals, we keep in mind the fact that we can always add hours to the Observatory based on demand. Right now, because we're all reservation, we know what hours we need to operate, whereas before, we just stayed open in order to capture, provide the opportunity to capture visitors when they came through.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

Great. And then last question for me. I don't know who wants to take this. I saw under the transaction activity that you guys sold this $40 million asset up in, I guess, Westport, Connecticut. And it sort of was described as a related party transaction. I just didn't know what sort of details or information you could sort of provide on that deal and maybe how that was priced and sort of the mechanics behind that deal?

Heather M. Lawson Houston

Sure. This is Heather Hughson. I can take that one, and I'll let Christina add to it. So the buyer was affiliated. It's an entity affiliated with Tony Malkin. And the transaction was conducted in compliance with our related transaction protocol, including that, the company reviewed with outside counsel, best practices for related party transactions and took additional precautions to ensure an armâ€™s length process.

Our next questions come from the line of Camille Bonnel with Bank of America.

Camille Bonnel

Within your same-store NOI guidance of expecting modest revenue growth, can you please comment on your expectations around leasing spreads, in particular, for your Greater New York metropolitan office and retail portfolio?

Thomas P. Durels

Sure, Camille. For -- of course, this quarter for in our Manhattan office, we achieved a 5% positive spread. We had negative spreads in the Greater New York Metropolitan office portfolio this past quarter. It's all going to depend. Going forward, the leasing spreads are going to depend on the mix of spaces that we lease and what types of spaces they are and what the prior fully escalated rents are. If you look at our in-place rents for -- you asked specifically about Greater New York Metropolitan office, we're probably is going to see flat to modest negative spreads in the Greater New York Metropolitan portfolio.

Camille Bonnel

Okay. And on the point around higher operating expenses due to utilization, just how much of the anticipated impact to your same-store NOI outlook will be front-end weighted given the tougher comps in the second half of 2022?

Thomas P. Durels

You mean how much will be front to end in terms of increased operating expenses, I would expect that we're going to see a gradual increase in operating expenses due to utilization. Some of the increased costs that we'll see next year will be things like union rate increases, so that would be spread over the year. And then we've got some onetime expenses that will be a bit lumpy. So basically, it's a bit of a mix. You'll see some of our expenses that will gradually rise due to utilization and others will be a bit lumpy.

Camille Bonnel

Okay. And final question. Can you please comment on what's been driving the lower leasing and leasing commissions and tenant improvement costs throughout the year? And if Q4 is a good level of where these costs will be in 2023?

Thomas P. Durels

Well, while our leasing costs increased this quarter compared to last quarter, the costs, as you see, historically vary by quarter, and they really depend on the length of term, the space type, whether it's white box or pre-built, first-generation and second-generation space. And you're going to see the lease cost per year of term as a percentage of initial rent this quarter was really in line with the past 4-year range is kind of in that 15% to 19% range. This quarter, on an aggregate basis or dollars per square foot, we were around $54 per square foot, and that's well below our last 5 quarters that average about $79 per square foot. But we really think of leasing cost as -- and we focus on net effective rents. And what we saw in 2022 is our average weighted net effective rent increased on a year-over-year basis by about 5%. So we think that that's a very positive stat. And that's what we keep our eye on going forward.

Our next questions come from the line of Michael Griffin with Citi.

Michael Griffin

Just maybe on expectations for 2023 guidance. Assuming the midpoint with the run rate of $0.22 in the fourth quarter, is this the way that we should be thinking about it? I mean I'm calculating it's kind of back of the envelope math, you're getting a 6% benefit for increased NOI in the Observatory, call it an $0.08 impact from higher OpEx and real estate taxes, maybe a $0.01 increase from occupancy. Those numbers sort of get me toward that higher end, maybe a little bit above. Anything else I might be missing there that gets us sort of closer to that midpoint?

Christina Chiu

Hey, Griff. I think you have it. Those are the key ingredients. So we do try to be very transparent in terms of the building blocks showing exactly what drives same-store NOI. So you have those components right. The other thing I would mention is, when you think about whether you can annualize the last quarter, I'm just to be a little bit cautious with that. There is some seasonality element to the Observatory results. You want to be careful not to just take the fourth quarter and annualize that in any given year.

Michael Griffin

Great. And then maybe we can shift over to multifamily for a second. I mean it seems like this has been a growth avenue recently. Tony talked about it a bit in his prepared remarks, looking at the investor deck, the pro forma, including Mulberry, makes up about 5% of the portfolio. You've talked about being more of a New York City focused REIT. So I'm just curious how big a piece of the pie you think this could grow to be in sort of the near to medium term?

Christina Chiu

Yes. So we've definitely mentioned our interest in the asset class. It makes a ton of sense for us as a New York City focused player to have quality office drivers, to have the everyday retail, to have the Observatory business and having residential demand makes a ton of sense. As we've previously responded to this line of questioning, we don't think it's prudent to put a target out there and say we'll achieve it no matter what. Because the reality is multifamily is very sought after. The fundamentals are very healthy. And so we want to balance and say we are interested. We have strong liquidity positioning, but we want to be prudent in the way we source deals and go after transaction.

Anthony E. Malkin

I'd just like to add, if I may, Griff 2 things. One, 3 actually. One, we really got done, done when we announced our first multifamily transaction. We thought it was the right time to do it. Everybody thought it was the wrong thing to do. Number 2 , we are omnivorous opportune [ph] of wars, so we will go where we see opportunity to develop shareholder value; 3, when we note our occupancy of 96% that Tom noted, we actually have units under renovation in our portfolio. So that is not an adjusted for units not in circulation. That's the gross number. So there's a little bit of play there. And I just might add, again, our focus is on cash, cash delivery. We focus less on FFO, and we focus more on cash. So we're really pleased with what we've done, and we'll continue to look at that opportunity as we go forward on acquisitions.

Michael Griffin

Appreciate the additional color. That's it for me.

Our next questions come from the line of Blaine Heck with Wells Fargo.

Blaine Matthew Heck

First question, just a follow-up on the leasing environment. Are you seeing signs that tenants are any more likely to look at hoteling or hot desking is a way to kind of efficiently use their office space in a more hybrid environment?

Thomas P. Durels

No. Short answer is no, Blaine. There are examples of tenants that were doing hotel in pre-COVID, and there are examples of tenants that are doing hoteling post-COVID. But in an environment where employers are looking to attract and retain tenants. And just about everybody speaks about the need to get folks together for things like collaboration, creativity, team building, mentoring, training all of these things the desire by employees is to have their individual workspace, and that's what drives the demand for office space. But I think that the concept that tenants are moving towards hoteling because of change of work habits is we're just not seeing that.

Anthony E. Malkin

I'll just add, I attended a conference back in 2019, which I was asked with 2 other prominent execs in real estate to comment on the future of short-term office space use WeWork, Convene, Industrious, Notel [ph] and one person cited a statistic from an economist at Jones Lang LaSalle that by within 5 years, 30% of all office space would be occupied on short-term users by short-term users for short-term flex space. Well, clearly, that hasn't happened and it won't happen. I would also comment on the irony of articles of how difficult it is to be fired when you're remote, and you don't have an office environment within which to work and to relate to your peers, we feel very confident that ultimately, the office plays the central role in businesses going forward. And as per comments we've made in the past, it's probably 2024 before that settles down completely.

Michael Griffin

For my second question, I want to switch gears to same-store NOI. Recently, as last quarter, you guys had guidance for negative 10% to negative 12% same-store NOI in 2022. You significantly beat that number at negative 4.1% for the year. Just using that as context, I guess, how should we think about the negative 4% to negative 6% same-store guidance for '23? And ultimately, how much conservative is built into that forecast? I guess, is there a scenario in which you could beat that forecast to the degree that you did here in 2022?

Christina Chiu

Yes. So a clarification. So last quarter, in our remarks, we did say it was closer to about 8% down. We still beat it, but it was about 8% down. So the print didn't reflect that. And it did reflect conservatives. So a couple of things, OpEx, we wanted to make sure it came in, and the result was OpEx came in, in line -- relatively in line with our expectations. And on the revenue side, we had higher reimbursement revenue, higher rental revenue and a few other income items, and that resulted in a better outcome. There is conservatism in 2023. And as much as we can, we hope to outperform what we promise, but we do try to be conservative reflecting the uncertainties in the market, and we hope to deliver the results as we increase guidance over any given period.

Our next questions come from the line of John Kim with BMO Capital Markets.

John P. Kim

Tony, kudos on your stance on WeWork. I know a lot of us gave you a hard time on that a few years ago. But speaking of blowback, you did receive a lot in the press when Empire State Building celebrated the Eagles NFC Championship victory that urged a lot of New Yorkers both in the Giants and Jet side. Just my question is, is any publicity good for the Observatory or has your -- has the blowback really reconsidered your stance on which teams you celebrate?

Anthony E. Malkin

First of all, to be fair, that was very funny. -- not your question, but the whole event at number one. Number two, we will always celebrate the major sports events. Our integration into the NCAA tournament, what we do with the World Series, what we did we do with the Olympics. And I -- so the answer is, we're a global brand. The vast majority of our visitors come to us from outside New York City. We have a big driver in our office properties, our retail properties, our residential properties, along with the Empire Stapling and the Empire State Building Observatory. And I appreciate your calling attention to what became actually an international phenomenon, and that's what the Empire State Building is.

John P. Kim

I agree. It was amusing when it came out. Question on guidance, I know a lot of people are focused on this. But Christina, you mentioned the same-store revenue being conservative, but I would have thought with increased occupancy that you're expecting this year, coupled with escalators that you have in place that you would start off at a starting point in the low to mid-single digits on the revenue side. Can you just comment on what's offsetting that?

Christina Chiu

Yes. We have the modest revenue increases, as you just mentioned. The key driver is we have operating expenses going up as well. So combined, that's where we get to the 4% to 6%. As the year progresses, we allow room for timing to lag and what hits the numbers. We can certainly adjust that as we get more clarity. But I think it's no secret there's an uncertain year. We're working very hard to drive positive results, and we'll deliver more in communication on guidance as we do that.

Anthony E. Malkin

And just to clarify, this same-store guidance does not include termination fees, correct?

Christina Chiu

Correct, excluding.

Anthony E. Malkin

Okay. My final question is on the (inaudible) sale. What are the use of proceeds on this? I know you cited that this will be used to fund 298 Mulberry Street, but there are some excess funds on the sales side. So have you determined what these proceeds are?

Christina Chiu

We have not determined on the balance. So most of it will be redeployed. And as we have more information, we will deliver that to the market.

Our next questions come from the line of Dylan Burzinski with Green Street.

Dylan Burzinski

Just curious, you've done a good job executing the suburban office sales, a little bit of stand-alone retail. Curious how you're thinking about the portfolio in terms of disposition candidates for the Manhattan office portfolio. I know there's obviously tax considerations to take into account, but I just wanted to hear your thoughts on that.

Christina Chiu

Yes. Thanks for the question. So as I mentioned in the remarks, we take a hard look at all of our assets. So as we think about the characteristics and what makes sense in today's market, nothing is red line in terms of being for sale. We are aware that it's not the most popular time for office and being that we have balance sheet strength. We have no debt due until November 2024. We have no floating rate exposure. There's no unnecessary pressure on us to force a sale at an inopportune time. So we will monitor the market closely, be very active in how we manage the assets. And when the window opens for us to pursue a sale, we will explore.

Dylan Burzinski

And then as you guys are kind of looking at acquisitions, I think in the past, you mentioned that you're primarily focused on multifamily and retail. Is that still the case where you kind of guys are kind of not looking at office at this point in time?

Christina Chiu

We've actually said we're focused on New York City office, residential and retail. So it remains those 3 categories. And it's really predicated on entry price, the amount of capital that goes in, the cash flow profile and growth profile going forward and what makes the most sense for the company. And the common theme, if you're seeing is New York City, multiple drivers of upside. And we have a very strong, diversified resilient cash flows coming from different sources. We're proud of that, and we want to increase our exposure to things that will add to that.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand the call back over to Tony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO, for closing remarks.

Anthony E. Malkin

Thanks, everybody. ESRT is well-positioned to perform, take advantage of the flight to quality, sign leases that will contribute to earnings and build on our well-diversified income stream. Our strong and flexible balance sheet empowers us to take advantage of investment opportunities and repurchase our stock. ESRT is a great way to play in New York City. Our portfolio is stronger and more diversified than it was a year ago, and we are excited by the opportunity ahead.

Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference. We appreciate your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.