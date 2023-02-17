Q4 2022 Dropbox Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Andrew W. Houston; Co-Founder, Interim President, CEO & Chairman; Dropbox, Inc.

Karan Kapoor; Head of IR; Dropbox, Inc.

Timothy J. Regan; CFO; Dropbox, Inc.

Joseph Michael Marincek; VP & Equity Research Analyst; JMP Securities LLC, Research Division

Luv Bimal Sodha; Equity Associate; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Michael J. Funk; VP in Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Rishi Nitya Jaluria; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Sonak Kolar; Research Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Steven Lester Enders; Research Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Dropbox' Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Dropbox' website following this call.

Karan Kapoor

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Dropbox' Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements such as our financial guidance and expectations, including our long-term objectives and forecast for our first quarter and fiscal year 2023 and our expectations regarding our revenue growth, profitability, operating margin and free cash flow as well as our expectations regarding our business, assets, products, strategies, technology, employees, users, demand and the macroeconomic environment. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. They are also based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events. Factors and risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in today's earnings release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Story continues

Andrew W. Houston

Thanks, Kern, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our Q4 2022 earnings call. Joining me today is Tim Regan, our Chief Financial Officer. And I'll start with a recap of 2022 and provide an overview of our strategy for 2023. Then Tim will go over our financials for Q4 and fiscal year 2022, give guidance for Q1 and full year 2023 and provide an update on our long-term targets.

Timothy J. Regan

Thank you, Drew. Before turning to our quarterly results, I'd like to start with a reminder of our financial strategy. We are continuing to pursue sustained growth and profitability in a disciplined and thoughtful manner while remaining committed to our longer-term financial targets. We also remain focused on allocating capital to growth initiatives that we believe will drive future revenue, both organically and through acquisitions while also returning a significant portion of our free cash flow to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Rishi Jaluria of RBC Capital Markets.

Rishi Nitya Jaluria

First, I want to maybe think about FormSwift. And what does the customer overlap within that customer base look like? So in other words, not only what is the cross-sell potential for you to sell FormSwift to the existing Dropbox customer base and integrate the asset, but maybe are there net new customers that you have the ability to sell Dropbox -- the core Dropbox into and expand your reach? And then I've got a quick follow-up.

Andrew W. Houston

Sure. So thanks for the question. And I'd say short answer is yes to all the above. I mean I think there's, first, a lot of overlap or complementary fit between FormSwift and Dropbox in terms of a similar target customer, similar self-serve go to market and addressing the content life cycle, and then there's fit in the other direction. So every contract -- or often contracts that you send out for signature originate in the form of a template where, if you think about getting an NDA done or some office lease or something, that might start with a Google search and land on a site like FormSwift to find a template. So it's complementary in both directions. And FormSwift has its own audience of millions of visitors every year that are potential Dropbox customers, so we see a lot of synergies in all directions.

Rishi Nitya Jaluria

Wonderful. That's really helpful. And then, Tim, when you're talking about kind of the elevated churn that you've seen, maybe can you give us a little bit of color in terms of what you're seeing on the churn? Are these customers just going out of business or shutting down at the low end? Are they going to maybe larger platforms where they're consolidating their spend, be it with the Microsoft or Google? And maybe alongside that, what's happening on the consumer side of the business, which last I think you disclosed was about 20% of total paying customers?

Timothy J. Regan

Sure. So we did see our churn rate increase this past quarter largely due to the deterioration in the macro economy, and we continue to see churn from our Plus customers, particularly on mobile devices. And we also saw heightened price sensitivity amongst our team customers where, in particular, we saw a greater degree of churn from customers subject to our teams pricing and packaging changes than we saw in the third quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Funk of Bank of America.

Michael J. Funk

So just a couple if I could. So on the ARPU change, you mentioned a few different factors there, family for one. Obviously the change in pricing has also been a factor and then FormSwift. Can you deconstruct the change in ARPU for us based on those different factors?

Timothy J. Regan

Sure. So we ended Q4 with ARPU at $134.53, which was down about $0.25 year-over-year. So a few key factors there. So FX was a $4.20 headwind, and continuing headwinds from a mix shift to family plan are also a factor there. Now this was offset by benefits from our teams pricing initiative, which we launched in June. And then FormSwift represented a small headwind, roughly $0.25 because we recognize all of FormSwift users but only a half a month of revenue.

Michael J. Funk

Got it. And then also on the call, you mentioned some incremental revenue headwinds baked into the '23 guidance. You gave us a few different things, churn in mobile user count, elevated churn relative to 3Q, what you're experiencing there. Can you just break this down for us as well? You already talked about ARPU. But in terms of gross add expectations versus churn expectations that are part of incremental headwind, are you also expecting to have fewer gross additions? Or is the majority of the change on the churn side?

Timothy J. Regan

Sure. I'll give you some context on our net new paying user additions. So again, we added 230,000 net new paying users in the fourth quarter, a majority of that did come from FormSwift. And then excluding FormSwift, the addition to paying users did fall below our expectations, as I touched on. Now there were a few factors to that. First was the churn of a large university, which did carry a low ARPU. This had an immaterial impact on ARR. And then second was the softness across our Plus and teams plans as we continue to see increasing macro headwinds.

Michael J. Funk

Okay. That's really helpful in thinking about the piece parts of trying to model out the growth for the year, so about 100,000 net new per quarter. And just one more quick one if I could just on the impairment related to real estate, specifically San Francisco. Did you explore other options such as early exit from the lease, simply negotiating maybe a -- from a stronger position with the landlords? Or I'm assuming you probably explored all options here rather than simply taking that off of the expectation for subleasing.

Timothy J. Regan

Sure. We've been actively exploring all options here. We have actually executed a few subleases in years past in San Francisco. We were relatively quick to market with our subleasing plans, but the market has deteriorated with many companies reducing their real estate footprint. And there's certainly been an increase in supply of real estate for sublease, which has pushed out our anticipated time to lease. And so we originally anticipated we would sublease San Francisco in mid-2023. Now we expect we won't begin subleasing until mid-'25. We've also lowered the rates we expect to receive.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Enders of Citi.

Steven Lester Enders

I guess maybe just to start, I think would love to get a little bit more detail on how you're thinking about kind of future packaging and pricing levers to potentially pull and how you see FormSwift coming in to the rest of the portfolio and how you're thinking about kind of future monetization and pricing with the combined suite there going forward.

Andrew W. Houston

Sure. Well, FormSwift is a good example. It's complementary to a lot of our other use cases, and we've been building towards supporting document workflows end-to-end throughout the whole life cycle. So for example, a contract that originates as a template, now we can -- we have the top of the funnel covered. And then as you send out a draft for review or iteration, you might use DocSend and then send it out to signature and sign and then have the signed version archived in Dropbox.

Steven Lester Enders

Okay. Got you. That's helpful context. And I guess maybe for the outlook here, I guess, particularly as we think about the '24 outlook on free cash flow, I mean, I understand there's the $75 million headwind there. But I know you mentioned that there are some further levers that you could potentially pull. I guess how are you thinking about what the potential -- biggest areas are to potentially pull there? And how are you thinking about, I guess, the general kind of hiring environment and outlook as you think about trying to drive towards that free cash flow target?

Timothy J. Regan

Sure. So we continue to have multiple ways to achieve our target. We have several organic initiatives, including improving our file sync and share business, expanding our multiproduct capabilities and organizing cloud content that can drive revenue growth. We also have inorganic opportunities we can pursue, which can contribute. We're also actively looking at ways we can drive more efficiency in the business. And of course, it's possible that exogenous factors such as R&D capitalization and FX can turn in our favor. So while the path has certainly become more challenging, it's too early to make any changes to our long-term targets at this time.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Joey Marincek of JMP Securities.

Joseph Michael Marincek

Drew, you mentioned increasing competition in the eSignature market. So I'm curious, how do you think Sign stacks up relative to competition? And what assumptions are baked into the guide on overall demand for Sign in 2023?

Andrew W. Houston

Sure. So I mean I think in the competitive environment, we're seeing certainly lots of different activities where different products are adding eSignature or different new kind of pricing and packaging approaches from different folks. So in general, we see Sign as having a very complementary motion to Dropbox. So we're self-serve, somewhat more SMB focused. We think that segment is relatively less addressed than in the enterprise with higher-end customers.

Joseph Michael Marincek

That's super helpful. And can you give us some more details around Timothy's departure? How are you thinking about replacing him? Do you feel like you have the bench already? Or would you potentially look outside the company? Any thoughts there would be helpful.

Andrew W. Houston

Sure. Yes. So just for color, Timothy -- or last month, we announced that Timothy was stepping down. He's still at the company. He'll be here through March, and he contributed a lot. So I really appreciate everything he's done for us.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brent Thill of Jefferies.

Luv Bimal Sodha

This is Luv Sodha on for Brent Thill. Maybe one for you, Drew. I guess as you view at the long-term growth potential of this business, how should we think of the long-term growth potential? And what are the main levers that you have to drive growth both organically and inorganically?

Andrew W. Houston

Sure. So many growth levers, I mean, starting with just organic levers, so continuing to optimize our core business, which is at scale, and optimization is there. There's still a lot of returns to those. Second, we've been building out our broader portfolio of growth stage businesses like Sign and DocSend. And we also have a pipeline of newer products like Capture and Replay and Backup. And then there's M&A we've done in the past around things like Command E and universal search.

Luv Bimal Sodha

Got it. And a quick follow-up for Tim if I may. Just, Tim, just wanted to dig deeper into the revenue guide for next year. Could you just walk through your assumptions? Are you think -- are you embedding a worsening macro? Or are you expecting macro -- just any color in terms of churn and both the macro environment? And then you mentioned R&D efficiency. How should we think of that as a lever, especially as you look at your medium-term margin outlook of 30% to 32%?

Timothy J. Regan

Sure. Good question, Luv. So we are baking in, I'd say, an appropriate level of conservatism given the evolving macro landscape. We have assumed that key trends such as the increased levels of price sensitivity that we saw in the fourth quarter will continue throughout 2023. And so we are factoring in the latest signals and not assuming a turnaround in the economy in our guidance for 2023.

Operator

Our last question comes from the line of Mark Murphy of JPMorgan.

Sonak Kolar

This is Sonak Kolar on for Mark Murphy. First, I just wanted to ask if you could walk us through any changes that you're seeing in the competitive landscape for Dropbox. Given Dropbox' scale and reputation, curious if there's been an opportunity to kind of gain share given some of the macro pressures maybe weighing on smaller vendors with less runway.

Andrew W. Houston

Sure. I'd say our competitive dynamics have been pretty stable, and I think you can see this in -- while there were macro headwinds in Q4, I think broadly retention has been pretty stable. Margins have been pretty stable and so on. We haven't seen major changes in the environment. I'd say there are -- the dynamics are maybe a little bit by business by business or Sign and DocSend have some different factors than the core business, or when fundraising comes down, that affects DocSend disproportionately, things like that. But I'd say, overall, it's been pretty stable.

Sonak Kolar

Great. That's very helpful. And then as a quick follow-up, I just wanted to ask, around some of the changes and enhancements you've made with your document workflow-oriented products, are there any early indications on the attach rates or initial proof points for some of these specific features that you've added that seem to be resonating more deeply with customers?

Andrew W. Houston

I don't have any additional stats to share right now, but we have been making increased progress in cross selling Sign and DocSend to our base, and things like the rebrand from HelloSign to Dropbox Sign have been helpful. And then we're -- we've made -- we continue to make progress in building tighter integration points between file sync and share, our core Dropbox product, and the broader portfolio. So we see a lot more upside there both in terms of better integration and then continued iteration on pricing and packaging and bundling.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Please disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day.