Q4 2022 DraftKings Inc Earnings Call

Certain statements we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, as discussed further in SEC filings, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecast. We assume no responsibility to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Jason D. Robins

Good morning, and thank you all for joining. First off, I am very excited about 2023. We are more focused than ever on expense management. Since our previous earnings call in November, we have made surgical decisions backed by strong analysis about our expenses and have actioned items that totaled an expected $100 million of adjusted EBITDA relative to our prior guide.

Jason K. Park

Thank you, Jason. Yes, let me hit on some of the highlights, including our Q4 performance, our new and improved 2023 guidance and some information on our underlying state vintages. Please note that all income statement measures, except for revenue, are on a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA basis.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Shaun Kelley with Bank of America.

Shaun Clisby Kelley

Jason or Jason, I was wondering if we could just drill down a little bit on some of what you're seeing on the kind of structural hold improvement. That seems to be a really big story and one that you called out, yes, mix shift. Can you just give us a sense about 2 things? What's the underlying assumption for kind of 2023 as you think about what you saw results wise in the fourth quarter? And then secondarily, what's some of the kind of product road map? How do you think you can kind of continue to migrate customers into those types of products in the medium and long term?

Jason D. Robins

Great question. So really, I think it made a ton of progress in this area, which I think has been enabled by having migrated towards the beginning of last NFL -- excuse me, the previous NFL season to our own platform, and really, I think NFL 2022, with the culmination of a year's worth of work, which has continued through. We just launched live SGP for NBA, which I think was the first op -- we were the first operator to do so, and that was an entirely in-house built and traded product. So really, I think we should expect to continue to see more and more effort towards driving a better parlay product offering, and I think that will continue to drive more mix shift.

Jason K. Park

Yes. And I would add, Shaun, in terms of your question for guidance. As we saw the empirical structural hold flow-through in Q3, late Q3 and Q4, we've embedded that into our 2023 revenue guidance, which is a big part of the increase in our revenue guidance that we provided today.

Operator

One moment for our next question. That question comes from David Katz with Jefferies.

David Brian Katz

And congrats on the quarter. So with respect to this kind of updated operating platform or the updates that you've made, if hypothetically, we were to see -- and I know we've talked so much about sports betting, if we were to see iGaming hypothetically go live in New York, can you shed a little light on how that might impact what the guide is, both on the loss and the cash flow side?

Jason D. Robins

Absolutely. So I think, obviously, there's a lot of moving parts, how big is the market, what's the structure around the tax rate, promotional deductions, those sorts of things. I think in general, what we've said in the past is we assume roughly 7% to 8% of the U.S. population -- or it was 7% to 9% are new sports betting markets each year, and 3% to 4% for iGaming. So New York, obviously, would be on the upper end of that. But overall, those assumptions are baked into our 2024 guidance. I don't think even if New York did pass the bill this year, I think it's unlikely that it will go live this year. Remember, they passed the bill the year before they went live. It was early the following year, but it took until the following year to go live for mobile sports betting.

David Brian Katz

And just to follow that up, if I may. Is it a fair assumption that the negative impact, both to earnings and cash flow from an iGaming state of size, would be less than it would be from a sports betting? Or is that not a correct assumption?

Jason D. Robins

No, I think that is correct, particularly if it's a state that already has sports betting where we've already had a lot of customer acquisition investment like New York. So we've acquired hundreds and hundreds of thousands of players in New York already. I think the cross-sell opportunity there would be enormous. We know that some of these players are going to Connecticut, to New Jersey, to Pennsylvania to do iGaming now. So I do think there is some incremental customer acquisition spend, but it's not the same as a fresh market where we haven't had hundreds of thousands of customers that we've acquired already. So it's an accurate assessment, I think.

Operator

We have a question from Jason Bazinet with Citi.

Jason Boisvert Bazinet

I just have a high-level question. You guys, obviously, are making a lot of progress improving the operations, and every metric seems to be moving in the right direction. At the highest level, when you think about how these improvements compare to some of the long-term targets that you've laid out at prior Investor Days, is the implication that the goals are the same, but you'll just maybe get there faster? Or do you -- if things keep going as well, is there scope for some of those to move up?

Jason D. Robins

That's a great question. we will, later this year, be providing an updated long-term outlook at an Investor Day. So stay tuned for that. But speaking to it conceptually, I do think there's some upside there. We certainly have some upside on the hold rate front. I think promotions will probably end up somewhere in line with where we think they'll be long term.

Operator

And our next question comes from Carlo Santarelli with Deutsche Bank.

Carlo Santarelli

Jason, whoever wants to take this one, as you guys think about kind of the structural hold improvements that you're making and you think about kind of the new parlay product, relative to retention and acknowledging, it's early with a lot of this stuff. But you obviously had some growth over the course of 2022 with your addressable TAM, with new states that have come online. I believe your monthly unique payers was up high 20s this year. I'm not sure if that is in line with kind of the addressable TAM that you brought up, but it seems similar, at least. As you think about like kind of that retention effort, as holds are rising, how could you kind of comment around the balance between how to retain and kind of how to improve efficiency on a per customer basis?

Jason D. Robins

I think that's an extremely important question. And really, in the end, it's all about the customer. We start there. What's nice about the parlay product is customers love it. It's something that I think helps with retention of the product offering keeps getting stronger.

Carlo Santarelli

Great. And then if I could, just one follow-up. In terms of adjusted sales and marketing, I think the external marketing in '22 was a little over $800 million, you guys disclosed. The total was a little over $1.1 billion. Should we expect, as soon as '23, that, that line starts to -- that, that expense starts to come down a little bit this year? Or is that relatively flat this year and maybe you leverage a little bit of the revenue growth? And then maybe in subsequent years is where we start to see that sales and marketing kind of chip away and go lower?

Jason D. Robins

I think that's right. I think we'll be relatively flat this year. I think that we're -- obviously, some of this will depend on the cadence of state launches, but based on sort of a baseline expectation, I think will be relatively flat this year. And as you noted, I think as more and more states mature, as the market overall matures, you'll start to see it tail down a little bit. But this year, I think we're expecting to be basically flat year-over-year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ed Young with Morgan Stanley.

Edward Young

And first of all, just to say thank you for some of the extra disclosure in the presentation. It's really very useful and appreciated. I want to ask about the statement you've reiterated really, which is around producing your first adjusted EBITDA positive quarter in the fourth quarter of this year and then how that set -- the '24. Given as you mentioned that you were there this Q4, except for the new state investment, can you just help us sort of think about that statement? Is that due to the cadence of the cost savings that you mentioned? Is that due to conservatism around the new state launches and not having perfect line of sight to that? Or is there anything else? Is there a reason particularly why that couldn't come earlier, you just maybe just want to commit yourself to that?

Jason D. Robins

Yes. I think -- so it's a great question, Ed. Certainly, there's seasonality of the business, and there are quarters where there's deeper marketing investment like Q1 and Q3. I think that, for us right now, especially given Ohio, Maryland or brand-new Massachusetts, we expect to launch, hopefully, sometime in March, I do think that, that's really the reason behind us staying with the Q4 message. I think because of those launches, we expect an even better Q4. And what we're seeing is that those states so far, Maryland and Ohio, at least are ramping faster, even in Arizona. Arizona was the fastest-ramping state we had, and some of our more recent states like Maryland and Ohio have really even been faster. So I think the good news is that, that's going to contribute more contribution profit sooner. I just don't know if Q2 is too soon to expect that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jed Kelly with Oppenheimer.

Jed Kelly

Great. Maybe following up on Carlo's question. Can you just talk about your churn rate this football season, I guess, with the higher holds, and you did have a better football outcome, too, versus last year? And what's kind of driving the underlying churn rate? And then just question just on 1Q. Can you talk about sort of some of the dynamics around the first quarter? I think last year, March Madness was a negative or lower than you thought. So can you talk about sort of some of the comps we should be thinking about for 1Q?

Jason D. Robins

Yes, I think -- so on the first question, we've seen really strong retention rates. Obviously, we've been keeping an eye on this as hold has increased. We have other market comps that we see at even higher hold levels than us that has, I think, had decent retention. So we feel confident there's still room to increase hold without affecting churn. And thus far, we've seen only positive trends on the retention rate side.

Jed Kelly

Great. And then just one quick follow-up. Is there anything to call out from the World Cup in 4Q that won't be in there this year?

Jason D. Robins

World Cup was great. I mean, no doubt about it. That said, it was low single digits percentage of our revenue. And I think we don't believe that there's anything really that you should adjust accordingly from World Cup. I think that was a nice little boost but didn't have a tremendously material impact on our financials last quarter.

Jason K. Park

And I would just add, Ed -- I would just add, on World Cup, that was obviously already included in the Q4 guidance that we provided in November. And when we look at the data on a customer-by-customer level, it felt more as much like a handle shift between sports that were very prevalent in Q4 as it was sort of true incrementality.

Operator

And our next question comes from Robert Fishman with MoffettNathanson.

Robert S. Fishman

You called out how you're looking for more efficiencies around not renewing certain team league and media rights going forward. I'm just wondering if you can expand upon these different relationships and maybe how they've changed over the past year or 2 since you first signed the deals, now that some of the other OSB players have pulled back.

Jason D. Robins

Yes, I think what you're describing is one of the many efforts around the company aimed at becoming more efficient. And obviously, marketing being a big expense category, team and league deals being a big expense category, we feel there's room there. We've had a number of partners that have been very constructive and have agreed to reductions that would make these deals efficient in a way that we need them to be. And there's others that we will be discontinuing when the deals come up and have discontinued as they've come up over the past year. So it's really been a mix.

Robert S. Fishman

If I could just ask one quick follow-up. Any update you'd care to make about the future partnership with Disney? And whether the relationship has changed at all since the early days since Bob Iger is back?

Jason D. Robins

No. I mean we've continued to have a great relationship with Disney. ESPN, Jimmy Pitaro and his team have been great partners. So we've really enjoyed that relationship, gotten a lot out of the partnership. And we always talk to our partners about ways that we can improve and extend and grow the relationship. And Disney and ESPN have been a great partner, thus far.

Operator

Our next question comes from Clark Lampen with BTIG.

William Lampen

I've got just one for Jason Park. Jason, if we assume you guys are finishing '23 with, I guess, let's just say, it's a wide range, $600 million to $800 million of cash, and you're going to be, at that point, a lot closer to breakeven on a cash flow basis, does it make sense to be a little bit more aggressive with cash usage or explore debt financing options in a market where so many of your competitors are now leaning out, at least on the sports betting side and you're past the point of having to illustrate to the market that you won't need to raise capital just to remain a going concern?

Jason K. Park

Yes, I appreciate the question, Clark. Yes, just to clarify, I would not say that we're like $600 million to $800 million. I would say, greater than $700 million ending 2023. So maybe $700 million plus is probably a better way to think about it.

Jason D. Robins

Yes, I'd just add that I think that because of our cash position, were there an opportunity to be aggressive in places, we don't need capital, whether equity or debt financing. So it's something, I think, if there was some strategic opportunity or something like that, perhaps we would explore. But from an organic standpoint, we don't need to. So I think it's unlikely you'll see us take out any debt and any -- I mean, any equity capital at all. And I think it's virtually impossible to imagine a scenario where we do so for organic purposes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Chaiken with Credit Suisse.

Benjamin Nicolas Chaiken

On the SG&A side, the guide for '23 suggests maybe up 10% or 12% year-over-year, '23 versus '22. I'm kind of bucketing everything between contribution profit and EBITDA. Does that growth rate continue -- and that's relative to a 40% growth rate between '22 and '21. Does that growth rate continue to decelerate even as you add new states?

Jason D. Robins

The growth rate of fixed costs?

Benjamin Nicolas Chaiken

Just the whole SG&A bucket, so everything between contribution profit and EBITDA that's growing in 10% 12% range.

Jason D. Robins

No. Yes, I think there's really very little fixed cost impact of launching new states. There's some customer service sometimes, but we're also working hard to find ways to be more efficient there. So hopefully, we're able to offset any need to grow there with other efficiencies that we find. So really, it's mostly variable cost COGS that we see with new revenue coming in from new states. There's obviously marketing expense, but not really fixed cost.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Graham with Canaccord Genuity.

Michael Patrick Graham

I just wanted to ask about some of the disclosures you had around the growth in your mature states, that 2018 to 2019 cohort. You referenced 50% year-over-year growth, and you gave some good reasons for that growth around retention and increased hold. I just wanted to ask about like what you are seeing in terms of customer growth, player growth in some of those mature states? And are you -- do you feel like you're getting close to terminal penetration? Or like what are you learning about the way the model works as you kind of get a little bit deeper into some of these mature states?

Jason K. Park

Yes, great question. So -- and thanks for calling that part of the letter out. I'd say if you unpack the 50% revenue growth that we experienced in that 2018, 2019 vintage, probably 70% was from existing customers and, call it, 20% to 30% was from new customers. So point is even though those states were in their third or fourth full year, they were -- we were still acquiring new customers. So we haven't found a ceiling yet in -- even in those more mature states in terms of total population penetration.

Jason D. Robins

And I think also, if you look at comps around the world, other markets, I mean growth typically occurs decades. And so obviously, growth rates go down. It's not going to continue growing at 50% forever. But I don't expect we've hit any sort of ceiling there. I know different dynamics, but the iGaming market in New Jersey, which is now coming up on almost a decade, still growing. So I think lots of comps around really not just the world, but if you look at the U.S. lottery market and other sorts of comparisons, it's just very much a market that I think always has new customers coming into it. And I think there's an expectation that we should have that there will be a pretty steady growth for at least another decade or so.

Jason K. Park

And just super important, Mike, like the source of growth is -- the point is it's much more than just new customer acquisition. It is existing customer handle growth, that whole improvement and continued promo reduction that drives that net revenue growth.

Jason D. Robins

And we're still in the phase of the market where we're finding big wins on the product front. We're finding ways that we can be more smart operationally, that we can reach customers in a more effective way. So I think there's still many years of just innovation that will drive growth in our consumer wallet share. And when we think about wallet share, we don't just think about it within our own industry. We think about our customers' entertainment wallet share. And we believe that customers will be willing to spend more time with us and spend more with us if we create better products that they find more entertaining than other things they could be doing for fun.

Michael Patrick Graham

Congrats on all the progress.

Jason D. Robins

Thank you

Operator

And our next question comes from Bernie McTernan with Needham & Company.

Bernard Jerome McTernan

Jason, I want to take your pulse on the M&A market. And just given everything you've talked about in the shareholder letter on profitability, does that impact your philosophy on using your stock as a currency?

Jason D. Robins

I think they're somewhat independent. Obviously, the more that we can get some momentum behind the stock, the more attractive it becomes as a currency. But I don't think that it's really something that we really are focused on right now. We're very focused on our internal operations, focused on getting more efficient. Obviously, there will be a time in the market -- and hard to predict because we're in such a rapid phase of evolution right now. There will be a time in the market where those things really make sense and we can focus more on it. But right now, there's a lot of focus on just how we can make sure that this company is on a clear path to profitability and that we're operating in the most efficient and cost-effective way we can.

Bernard Jerome McTernan

Understood. And then just a follow-up on parlays. I think a big question, just given the success, is where could it go? Do you guys have a sense in terms of just what the U.S. penetration of parlays is relative to the rest of the world or more mature markets?

Jason D. Robins

I think that's a great question, and it's tough to compare to rest of world. I think the U.S. is a bit unique. My belief is that the U.S. consumer and the gaming market, a lot of the roots of it are in the lotteries where there have been lotteries across states for a lot longer than casinos and other sorts of gaming products. And that lottery mentality of big jackpots, I think, is carried over into other products. We even see it in DFS where our most attractive offerings are the large tournaments that you can enter for anywhere from $3 to $20 and win hundreds of thousands or million plus in prices. So I think that's carrying over into the U.S. market. And I actually think for that reason, parlays have more upside than they would in other parts of the world, not to say that they're not popular in other parts of the world. They call them accumulators in Europe. And certainly, that's been a big growth area overseas. But I think the U.S. customer is uniquely oriented towards the kind of proposition of bet a little to win a lot. So I think there's a lot more upside. And we're still at the infancy stages of this product. I mean there's so much we can do to innovate and make it more exciting and more fun for the consumer.

Operator

And our next question will come from Ryan Sigdahl with Craig-Hallum.

Ryan Ronald Sigdahl

Curious to get your thoughts on the current competitive dynamics. We've seen several operators pulling back more notably on online sports betting and iGaming. But then, you have fanatics with the most notable high profile. I guess, new incumbent coming or entrant coming. How do you think about promotional and marketing intensity from an industry standpoint in 2023, better or worse year-over-year?

Jason D. Robins

I think it will be better. There will be more mature states. I think that natural kind of promotional reduction that happens as states mature, we'll continue to see a tailwind from that. Obviously, there's always going to be new entrants coming in and out of the market.

Operator

Our question comes from Dan Politzer with Wells Fargo.

Daniel Brian Politzer

Jason, I was hoping just to clarify on the 2023 revenue guidance. I think for the fourth quarter, you guys had $30 million uptick in revenue from the structural improvement in the hold. I just want to clarify, your 2023 guide that you issued at the same time, that did include the hold benefit? And then just for my follow-up, just the pace of the fixed OpEx deceleration, if you could maybe parse that out in terms of the G&A, product and tech and other corporate marketing. And I guess, where you're seeing the most efficiencies?

Jason K. Park

Yes. So in terms of your first question on hold percentage, yes, that's all embedded within the guide and the H1, H2 revenue split that we provided. So any type of empirical pattern that we're seeing that we have confidence will continue, we'll embed into our guidance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brandt Montour with Barclays.

Brandt Antoine Montour

I wanted to ask about iGaming. Looks like you guys have had really good success gaining share on the DraftKings side In New Jersey in the fourth quarter, Pennsylvania in the fourth quarter or Michigan in the third quarter. I was just curious if you're able to sort of break down that success between some of the things you mentioned in terms of product, like progressive jackpot or success you've had in cross-selling during this NFL season? Or if there's any sort of cross learnings you're able to -- you're leveraging from GNOG. Any color could be helpful for us.

Jason D. Robins

Thank you. I appreciate it. Yes, we -- I mean, we are really pleased that in January, we had the #1 market share in iGaming in New Jersey for the first time since we launched in December of 2018. So great culmination of over 4 years of effort from the team, building products, optimizing our analytics and obviously, onboarding a new brand in GNOG. And I think the most exciting thing is that we feel the biggest upside is yet to come when we migrate GNOG to the DraftKings' platform and product suite. That's going to hopefully happen later this year. And I think that will be -- give us an additional boost as well as provide ongoing cost savings due to not having to pay revenue share to as many third parties. So lots of benefit there and I think already seeing some great results from the product side.

Brandt Antoine Montour

And if I may just quickly follow up on that. Is it fair to assume that 2023 guidance assumes that you're able to hold the share gains that you just recently enjoyed?

Jason D. Robins

Well, there's always seasonality in the business. So naturally, we're going to do best during heavy sports periods on the cross-sell fronts, more activity in the platform. So we've embedded that in. But yes, I think as far as like when you adjust for that and look at where we are today, I would say, yes, although the January report is brand new. So I can't say that we necessarily like looked at the implications of that. But more so, what we do is we look at the underlying cohort data, and we bake in adjustments for seasonality as well as any other initiatives or efforts or actions that we plan on taking.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joe Stauff with SIG.

Joseph Robert Stauff

I wanted to follow up and ask on user growth. Jason, you had mentioned, and certainly, we can observe this that states are -- they're ramping so much faster. And so I guess, what is the right way to think about kind of how long it takes you to reach that sort of golden cohort now it is, I guess, maybe versus a year, 1.5 years ago? And then I had one follow-up, please.

Jason D. Robins

Well, it's a great question, Joe. I think this is a tricky one because as we compare states, there's differences in time of year. So we talk about Arizona ramping quickly. That was in September. And then you try to compare that to a state like Ohio or Maryland that launched Maryland towards the end of the year, Ohio Jan 1, or Massachusetts that we expect to launch in March. And you have to -- there's only a limited number of data points when you have all those different variables to really be able to say. But I think that's sort of a big-picture level.

Joseph Robert Stauff

That makes sense. And then maybe just a follow-up on structural hold in general. You certainly mentioned that the new in-house NBA same-game parlay sort of capabilities that you had launched, and I was wondering I know at least for part of your NFL product, you do outsource same-game parlay. I'm wondering if your '23 guide includes bringing that in-house.

Jason D. Robins

So the team is working at bringing that in-house now. As far as our '23 guide, we do expect, at some point in 2023, that, that will be the case, and that is built into the guide, but it won't affect the entirety of 2023. And I noted this earlier, we have already started to roll out some of our own in-house SGP -- most recently, the live SGP NBA product we rolled out, which was the first in the industry to -- we were the first in the industry to have it. So I think that's a good signal that we're reaching a period where we have now with over a 1.5 years under our belt, lots of data to build out some of these new models. We've gotten to a point where we feel like we can put out models that are as good or better than what we can get off the shelf from third parties.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chad Beynon with Macquarie.

Chad C. Beynon

First, just wanted to ask about opportunities or aspirations in non-North American markets. Given your data science and kind of all the learnings that you've had in the past couple of years, it seems like you're in a pretty good position to make it then in some of those markets. Obviously, a lot to do still here in North America, but wondering if anything has changed in other markets.

Jason D. Robins

I do think you're right that the technology we've built is going to be very portable to the global gaming market. And we believe that when we do decide to expand overseas, we'll have advantages over incumbent competition when it comes to product, when it comes to hold rate, things like that. That said, we are laser-focused on the U.S. and on Ontario right now. I think that the opportunity here remains very significant and growing. We have a lot of work to do to become more efficient as an organization that we need to focus on. There will be a time and a place to focus on international expansion, but it's not going to be right now. Doesn't mean that we won't look at it and start to do some exploratory work this year behind the scenes. I think we have to always be thinking about what future things we want to do and start laying some of the research and groundwork for that. But on the whole, the team is very focused on how do we continue to make progress and do better for the customer in the U.S. and how do we continue to become more efficient and cost effective as an organization.

Chad C. Beynon

And then a follow-up to that, just on the iGaming, iCasino legislation. I know you and your competitors on the mobile side are doing a lot of work communicating the story, but it also seems like a lot of the land-based operators are as well, as they've seen probably lower cannibalization than they may have feared. So do you think there will be more momentum? Do you think that's more based on kind of what happens in the economy? What's really going to start kind of the rolling stone for more iCasino discussions?

Jason D. Robins

Yes, it's a great question. And I think that there are -- you noted one. I think, certainly, the opportunity for tax revenue, and should states find themselves more in need of that, that could have an effect.

Operator

And our next question comes from Robin Farley with UBS.

Robin Margaret Farley

I wonder if you could give us a little bit of color on your guidance for states that are contribution positive? It was 11 states getting to $105 million last year. For the $500 million this year, how many states will that be to generate that $500 million? And is it still -- at one point, you talked about a 3-year payback period for when a new state legalizes until it's profitable. Is that faster now, given the ramp-up in Arizona? What would you say that timeline is?

Jason D. Robins

That last point is correct. The only state that's not even live yet that we did assume in the guidance is Massachusetts. And the reason is it's pretty far down the line. So we felt it was more helpful to investors to get a view with Massachusetts included. But we have not assumed any other state launches from new legalization that happens this year.

Robin Margaret Farley

Oh just the speed.

Jason D. Robins

And proximity inflection. Yes, yes. So I think you're absolutely correct. One of the implications of faster ramping with new states, that the inflection to profitability and the degree of operating leverage that you get earlier is greater than what we had seen in some of the earlier states that launched in more of the 2018, '19, '20 time frame. So there is that implication, and I think that could potentially have an effect not just with the states we're seeing launch in recent months as well as Massachusetts, but with future states that launched that again, something I think we'll address at the Investor Day.

Jason K. Park

I just want to be clear, Robin, that 2024 EBITDA does include an assumption of more states legalized.

Jason D. Robins

Yes. Sorry. So '23 does not. '24, we have assumed 7% to 9% or 7% to 8%, I forget, if the population launches for sports betting and 3% to 4% for iGaming.

Robin Margaret Farley

Okay. So that would be some new states in this legislative session, right, would have to...

Jason D. Robins

That would be, yes. And the implication, if that comes in high or low or if it's less so, while it may mean less TAM, it actually means we're probably going to have faster profitability ramp. So I think either way, it's a good story for the company. But obviously, we're pushing hard to get more legislation passed.

Robin Margaret Farley

And then also, that would mean that your 2023 guidance includes the losses from those new states, right? If the profitability is in your '24 guidance, the losses would be in the '23 guidance already. In theory, that would be required...

Jason D. Robins

No, no, sorry. We did not -- no. We assumed, other than Massachusetts, no more state launches in '23. So there will be no effect in '23 if that occurs. If we do see more states launch in '23, yes, that will happen. But what I was referring to was launches in '24. So what that would mean is that the investment period for those states would be in '24. And it would have a downward -- sorry, if there were not launches, would have a positive impact on EBITDA in 2024.

Operator

And our next question comes from Joe Greff with JPMorgan.

Joseph Richard Greff

Just with regard to the incremental benefit in '23 -- or '23 updated guidance versus 3 months ago and the benefit coming from more efficient promotional activity and more efficient promotional reinvestment, how broad-based is that? Or how market concentrated is that? And then how much of a benefit from a market like New York is driving that improvement?

Jason D. Robins

Well, the bulk of our guidance increase on the EBITDA side came from direct management. So about half of it came -- or about $50 million of it, I should say, came from compensation expense, about $50 million came from marketing. So definitely a big impact there.

Operator

Thank you. And that's all the time we have for questions. I'd like to turn the call back to Jason Robbins for closing remarks.

Jason D. Robins

Thank you all for joining us on today's call. We had a really great finish to 2022 and are excited about 2023 and beyond. I look forward to speaking with you over the next few weeks, and hope you all stay safe and well. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.