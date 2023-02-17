Q4 2022 DoorDash Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Andrew Rex Hargreaves; VP of IR; DoorDash, Inc.

Prabir Adarkar; CFO; DoorDash, Inc.

Ravi Inukonda

Tony Xu; Co-Founder, CEO & Chair; DoorDash, Inc.

Andrew M. Boone; MD & Equity Research Analyst; JMP Securities LLC, Research Division

Bernard Jerome McTernan; Senior Research Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Bradley D. Erickson; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Brian Nicholas Fitzgerald; Senior Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Brian Thomas Nowak; Research Analyst; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Deepak Mathivanan; Research Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Douglas Till Anmuth; MD; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Eric James Sheridan; Research Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Lloyd Wharton Walmsley; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Michael Morton; MD of Ecommerce & Internet Marketplaces; SVB Securities LLC

Michael Peter McGovern; VP & Research Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Nikhil Vijay Devnani; Research Analyst; Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Ronald Victor Josey; MD; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Steven Bryant Fox; Founder & CEO; Fox Advisors LLC

Youssef Houssaini Squali; MD & Senior Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DoorDash Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.

Andrew Rex Hargreaves

Thank you, Emma. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. I'm very pleased today to be joined by Co-Founder, Chair and CEO, Tony Xu; CFO and Incoming President and COO, Prabir Adarkar; and VP of Finance and Strategy and our Incoming CFO, Ravi Inukonda.

Tony Xu

Thanks, Andy. Hey, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Typically, we just dive right into Q&A, but for today's call, I wanted to say a few words at the top about Christopher, Prabir and Ravi. I'm sure many of you have seen the news that we're naming Prabir President and Chief Operating Officer and Ravi as CFO, as Christopher retires from operating roles and day-to-day management.

Story continues

Question and Answer Session

Andrew Rex Hargreaves

Emma, we can go to questions now. Take the first question, please.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from the line of Deepak Mathivanan with Wolfe Research.

Deepak Mathivanan

Great. So a couple of questions. First, Tony, the guidance paragraph in your press release noted ongoing significant investments reflected in the outlook. Can you update us on what the largest areas of incremental investments planned for 2023 are? Which businesses started getting additional capital and are showing promising growth and scaling potential?

Tony Xu

Hey, Deepak. I'll take a stab at both of those questions and feel free, others, to chime in. I think your first question was really just around how we were thinking about our capital allocation. To start, I think it's important to just level set on our philosophy for investing, which has stayed the same ever since we've been a public company and really has been the same since day 1 in building DoorDash, which is our goal is to maximize long-term profit dollars.

Prabir Adarkar

Yes. Tony, it's Prabir. Maybe I'll add a little bit, and then Ravi can take the New York City question. Deepak, I mean, Tony alluded to the strategy to continue investing behind building out on new categories as well as international. And we'd put up significant proof points that are quite encouraging in terms of our progress in building scale.

Ravi Inukonda

Yes. Thanks, Prabir. Thanks, Deepak, for the question. On the New York City impact, we've been thinking about this for a while now. The impact from a cost perspective is included in our EBITDA guidance going forward. We actually have a number of levers from an operational perspective that we can put in place, including passing on any fees to our audiences to ensure that we can meet our profitability expectations.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Nowak with Morgan Stanley.

Brian Thomas Nowak

Thanks for taking my questions, it would be 2. The first one on the DashPass member number, another strong quarter period of growth. Can you just talk a little bit about the biggest drivers of that DashPass adoption growth and any update on spend per member across the DashPassers?

Prabir Adarkar

Maybe I'll start on the DashPass question, Brian, and Ravi can chime in on the '23 guidance question in terms of what's driving the growth there. Really, look, the DashPass growth has been remarkably consistent over the course of this past year. We exited '21 with 10 million subscribers. We're exiting this year with 15 million. And that -- the pace of that growth has been consistent despite a variety competitor offerings from both of our competitors in the space. And what that goes to is just evidence to me, at least, that the combination of selection, price and quality that we offer through our program is resonating with customers. In terms of what's driving the growth, it's not been partnership-driven as some of our competitors might be. That's a competitive strategy that others are using. The majority of our growth, at least as far as the DashPass program goes, is from our own channels as well as through traditional performance marketing channels. So these are -- it's not partnership-driven. These are organic channels that ultimately drive the growth that we've seen in the product.

Ravi Inukonda

Thanks, Prabir. Let me take the question on the guide. We're not breaking out any specifics, but our U.S. restaurant business is the largest business, and it's going to be the major driver both on the top line as well as the bottom line. As we talked about in the shareholder letter, we do expect to increase margins, both from our U.S. restaurants as well as all of our investment areas going into 2023.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Sheridan with Goldman Sachs.

Eric James Sheridan

Maybe if I could focus on Wolt. Can you talk a little bit in terms of multipart on elements of the subscription base of Wolt and what do you see as an opportunity set there, as well as some of the competitive dynamic and how you've stayed in investment mode in Wolt and what's that meant for initial growth and possibly taking market share in some of those key markets for Wolt?

Tony Xu

Eric, it's Tony. I'll get started, and others can chime in. I think the thesis for Wolt has remained remarkably consistent. When we met the team 2 years ago, we were first struck by how similar we were as operators and how we thought about just building businesses. But at the same time, what we were really impressed by from a business perspective was just the superior level of retention and order frequency it had achieved with its product relative to peers.

Ravi Inukonda

And just on the competitive dynamic question, you asked the question on market share. Third-party data, particularly in some of the countries where Wolt operates, isn't clean. But if you just simply look at their constant currency growth rate of 50% and you compare it to the European peers or European divisions of more global peers, the Wolt business is growing significantly faster. So to me, that suggests market share gains despite the fact that we don't have precise third-party data to back that up.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Lloyd Walmsley with UBS.

Lloyd Wharton Walmsley

Kind of try to bundle a few into one. You've historically talked about your guidance philosophy being you give a range, you're not really targeting like beat the high end or hit the high end. It's more a function of, are there things to invest in that look compelling. And if you find things to invest, right, you don't end up hitting the high end. Is that still the way that you guys think about guidance philosophy? And how do we think about the growth opportunities you see perhaps into '23 versus prior years, especially as you kind of get more comfortable with Wolt in a few markets?

Prabir Adarkar

Hey, Lloyd. I mean on the question of guidance philosophy, the way we guide and the way we run the business, I mean none of that's changed, right? We've said, historically, the way we run the business is try to maximize scale and put as much on the top line as possible. The -- and we're investing in that regard in order to maximize scale.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael McGovern with Bank of America.

Michael Peter McGovern

I recall back earlier in 2022, you gave a number that you had 80,000 net new restaurants and merchants, I think, in Q2. And I was curious how that's tracking at this point as we get into more potentially recessionary environment. And do you have kind of an underlying assumption for how that will track in 2023? And I guess how important is it to continue to drive new restaurant and merchant sign-ups?

Tony Xu

Yes. Michael, so we've continued to see growth in the selection on the platform, and that's true both for restaurants, and that's also true for non-restaurants. Actually, I'd say there's kind of a confluence of 2 external factors in addition to just, I think, the team's great execution, which is, one, you just see more and more physical retailers digitizing their entire business, which pose as a tailwind to our marketplace of joining the marketplace for the first time.

Prabir Adarkar

And Mike, just one technical point is that 1 out of 5 restaurants goes out of business each year, right? So there's -- this is a moving target. There's constantly new restaurants that are appearing that we need to make sure we're staying ahead of. And so the sales team is always busy, and they're always putting up bigger and bigger targets in order to make sure that the selection that's available on our platform is fresh.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nikhil Devnani with Bernstein.

Nikhil Vijay Devnani

I had a couple, please. So in the S-1, you've provided some really helpful disclosure around contribution margins expanding for mature cohorts. Since then, there's been some changes: labor, regulatory. But also kind of you scaled up more, you have more subscribers today. Just wondering if that 8% threshold that those cohorts got to, is that still the right way to think about kind of mature cohort profitability for the business today? And then I had a separate question on new verticals. Are they acting as a new customer acquisition channel? Or is it more a function of engaging the existing customer base?

Prabir Adarkar

Nikhil, maybe I'll take the first one. The cohort level margins, they're healthy and they're progressing well. We showed you last quarter the total contribution profit from the U.S. restaurant business, which is essentially the aggregated performance of all the cohorts. And so if you take a step back, the contribution profit of our cohort business has consistently improved over the past few years, despite post-COVID reopening, despite Prop 22, which is a regulatory shop the system, inflation and other things.

Nikhil Vijay Devnani

Yes, sure. Just on the new verticals, are they acting as a channel for new customer acquisition altogether? Or is it more about engaging the customers you already have?

Prabir Adarkar

I got it. Yes, yes. So it's 2 things. So it's strategically important for 2 purposes. First, we see a growing number of new customers starting with non-restaurant categories. So yes, it is a source of customer acquisition because there might be customers out there that didn't find the restaurant they were looking for. And now they find DoorDash interesting because their favorite grocery store, their favorite convenience store is on the platform. So yes, a growing number of new customers start their journey with DoorDash with the new -- with the non-restaurant categories.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bernie McTernan with Needham.

Bernard Jerome McTernan

I guess maybe just a clarification. I just want to make sure I got -- you're right, Prabir, you said 15 million DashPass subscribers at the end of the quarter, so that would be similar -- or against the 10 million last year. And then if you could just discuss the payback period on those subs and if the cost to acquire them has been consistent over the last year or 2.

Prabir Adarkar

Yes. So first question, yes, 15 million is right. So 10 million at the end of '21, increased to over 15 million at the end of '22. Payback period, we've not disclosed. We continue to run efficiently. These payback periods are actually not materially different this year than they were earlier on in the year. So if what you're asking me is, has competitor cross-selling bundles made it harder for us to acquire DashPass subscribers, we haven't seen any noticeable impact so far.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Anmuth JPMorgan.

Douglas Till Anmuth

I just had a couple about the '23 outlook. I was hoping you could talk a little bit more about APIs and kind of how you see them evolving for the frequency. And I guess, in particular, on basket size from some others just about using funds. And then secondly, can you talk about gross margins a little bit, some of the tailwinds and perhaps headwinds for next year? And do you need that to expand to guide higher EBITDA margin?

Ravi Inukonda

This is Ravi. Let me take the question. On the first piece, on the '23 guidance itself, in terms of KPIs, our goal is to continue to drive both monthly active users as well as order frequency. We continue to see strong signals in our retention, which has stabilized over the last several months. Newer cohorts continue to come in at order frequency, higher than what we've seen earlier in the year. Now to your second point, can you repeat your second question on the gross margin?

Douglas Till Anmuth

On the gross margin puts and takes, and do you need that to expand to drive EBITDA margin, et cetera?

Ravi Inukonda

Yes. On the gross margin piece itself, if you actually break apart the gross margin, core DoorDash gross margin, excluding Wolt actually increased on a year-on-year basis. That was driven by improvements in Dasher cost as a percentage of GOV as well as credits and refunds. Some part of that was offset by the higher insurance costs that we've seen in the business. On a consolidated basis, gross margin declined because of mix shift towards Wolt. Looking ahead in '23, we do expect gross margin to be higher than Q4 levels.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Morton with SVB.

Michael Morton

A question on new vertical businesses. If you look at something like package pickup, it suggests that the time-sensitive nature you face in core restaurants could be lower, right, and maybe higher levels of batching. So I was wondering if you could speak to any of the early demand trends. And then unit economics you're seeing on some of these new verticals like package pickups compared to prior new verticals. And then just lastly, maybe any update on non-restaurant GOV growth would be great if you could.

Tony Xu

Yes, sure. Maybe I can take the -- it's Tony. I can take the first part of the question and someone can answer, I think, the growth rate question, which we disclosed before. So on the package piece, I mean we're obviously very excited about what we can build. Let me think about it.

Prabir Adarkar

Yes. And on your question on new categories growth, I think I mentioned this earlier in the call and reiterated our U.S. convenience and grocery business grew roughly 60% year-on-year in Q4. Our U.S. grocery business grew roughly 100% year-on-year in Q4, and then our Wolt business grew 50% on a constant currency basis. Again, these are attractive growth rates that we're happy to post.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Fitzgerald with Wells Fargo.

Brian Nicholas Fitzgerald

Maybe a related question, Tony, you have large and growing lakes and data sets, which is maybe the most important driver of AI and machine learning models and then certainly front and center in the press nowadays. I want to know if you could talk a little bit about how you think these processes impact your business and how you leverage them on a daily basis.

Tony Xu

Yes, it's a great question. Like look, there's -- I'm actually really glad that AI is having its kind of mainstream moments these days, and I think there is quite a lot of potential here. And I do think a lot of it is actually couched in the way that you described it, which is the importance of the data and taking that data into -- translate it into pragmatic products that actually solve customer problems, right? Like that's kind of the key.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Youssef Squali with Truist Securities.

Youssef Houssaini Squali

Great. Prabir and Ravi, congrats. So I guess a 2-part question. One, the macro around the consumer seems to be a bit wobbly right now between a strong employment and dwindling balance sheet. I was wondering if maybe you can comment on what you've seen so far in January and February.

Ravi Inukonda

Cool, let me take this one. If you look at our results, we have consistently driven double-digit growth rate in GOV over the last 7 quarters. In fact, our revenue is actually outpacing our GOV growth rate. When you look at the core consumer input metrics, we're just coming off of a record quarter in terms of monthly active users as well as DashPass subscribers. I think what we're seeing in the business is order frequency of the newer cohorts continues to be higher than the older cohorts. Retention of our newer cohorts has been pretty stable for the last several months. To your question on Q1 itself, it's off to a great start. We are seeing continued share gains since the beginning of the year, and that's what's baked into our guidance for the rest of the year as well.

Prabir Adarkar

Got it. And just to add on the full year comment, Youssef, it's Prabir, I mean, look, as Ravi said, we've got -- we're seeing strong consumer metrics currently, right, both in Q4 and strength of the Q1. And so you've got high visibility into the first half of the year, which is why you've seen a strong Q1 guide. For the full year, particularly as you talk about the second half, there's uncertainty around macro issues, and we're trying to bake in that uncertainty in our full year outlook because it's not about a lack of confidence in the fundamentals, it's about uncertainty on the macro conditions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Boone with JMP Securities.

Andrew M. Boone

Delivery Hero has made significant investments in its 1P convenience product. Can you help us size the investments of your 1P convenience product? And then secondly, on corporate the significant opportunity, can you just update your progress in terms of making more corporate relationships in fourth quarter?

Prabir Adarkar

Can you repeat the second question? Sorry. It's muffled.

Andrew M. Boone

I'm thinking about the old seamless opportunity with corporates, just having more of a corporate relationship and office ordering as more people are back in office.

Tony Xu

Yes. I can take both of those questions. It's Tony. So I think the first question was around DashMarts. So we haven't broken out the investment piece behind -- the investment budget for DashMarts. But here's kind of how I have thought about DashMarts, which is, first, I think it's important to acknowledge that it's not a stand-alone product, right? It's a feature built on top of the largest local commerce marketplace that has the most number of consumers, who are the most engaged and also the most number of Dashers, none of whom we have to reacquire.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steven Fox with Fox Advisors.

Steven Bryant Fox

A couple of questions. First, you mentioned in the letter how you're managing for better affordability with your customers. Can you talk a little bit more about that and whether that brings you under like an inflation curve we would think of broadly? Or how do we think about that going forward? And a similar question on -- there was a paragraph talking about how you've gotten more efficient. Obviously, you're going to get more efficient this year, too, on some of the things you mentioned. But like how does that curve look this year versus last year in your minds as it contributes to EBITDA?

Tony Xu

Sure. Maybe I'll take the first part of the question, which I believe was around affordability, and then I'll let Ravi take the second part on the efficiency side. So on the affordability side, yes, I mean we've -- as disclosed in the letter, we've taken down transaction costs for consumers by about 8% in the past year. And we're always trying to drive this down, right? And we're always trying to drive this down as we add selection, improve delivery times, improve the accuracy and the quality of those deliveries. So obviously, we're trying to do more than one thing at the same instance.

Ravi Inukonda

Let me take the second one on efficiency. For us, when we think about efficiency, it always starts with improving product quality. When we improve product quality, the retention of the platform goes up, whether it's consumers or Dashers. When the retention goes up, we don't have to spend as much on retaining existing consumers and Dashers, which drives leverage in our sales and marketing.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ron Josey with Citi.

Ronald Victor Josey

Great. Prabir, congrats on the promotion as President; Ravi, your new role. I wanted to maybe follow up for Prabir. I think I heard you say 3P grocery was up 100% in 4Q. I think that's the same growth rate as in 3Q. So talk to us about how the use case is evolving here. Is grocery and DoorDash primarily still top off? Are you getting Sunday orders? Any insights there would be helpful.

Tony Xu

Yes. Maybe let me take -- I can start on both of those questions, and then I'll let others add to them. I think so again, on the first part, with respect to grocery, yes, it continues to perform and continues to take share. And you're right. I mean the entry into third-party grocery really for DoorDash has been in solving this top-up use case, right, where you can think of it almost as being the express aisle in many ways. And that was a way to familiarize ourselves with consumers as we kind of moved outside of the restaurant category, and I think it was certainly something that worked. I mean you see it in the gains in share, but you also see it in the improving profitability of that business.

Prabir Adarkar

And on the -- Ravi talked about the risk here. I just want to confirm. So yes, in Q3 of last year, 2022. You said the grocery business had grown over 100%. In Q4, it grew roughly 100%, just shy of 100%. So those numbers are right.

Ravi Inukonda

Just on the leverage itself, yes, we do expect to drive leverage on our operating expenses in 2023, and that's been included in our EBITDA guidance that we've given.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Erickson with RBC.

Bradley D. Erickson

Just 2 follow-ups, I guess. One, on the health of the consumer. You touched on it earlier being I guess, broadly stable. Just curious if you look at Europe, I think some others have commented that may actually be getting better or maybe even accelerating at the moment. Just curious if you're seeing that too and what you've assumed as a trajectory there for the full year guide for Europe.

Ravi Inukonda

So on the first question, we haven't broken out Wolt, but we are projecting strong growth for next year. The one caveat I will make, Brad, is when you look at Q1, Q1 has the Omicron comp issue, which I suspect you're hearing from other companies as well. Q1 of last year had this spike because of Omicron, and so you'll see that in the growth rates for Q1 this year. But that doesn't change our optimism and confidence in the full year outlook for Wolt.

Prabir Adarkar

Yes. Just to add to that, I think the numbers that we were giving out were just U.S., so that was organic.

Operator

This concludes our Q&A today and for today's conference call. Thank you so much for attending. You may now disconnect.