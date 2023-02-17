Q4 2022 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Andrew P. Power; President, CEO & Director; Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Christopher Sharp; CTO; Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Corey Dyer; Chief Revenue Officer; Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Gregory S. Wright; CIO; Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Jordan Sadler; SVP of Public & Private IR; Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Matthew Mercier; CFO; Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Aryeh Klein; United States Real Estate Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Eric Thomas Luebchow; Associate Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Frank Garrett Louthan; MD of Equity Research; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Jonathan Atkin; MD & Senior Analyst; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Matthew Niknam; Director; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Michael Elias; Research Associate; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Michael Ian Rollins; MD & U.S. Telecoms Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Realty Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Jordan Sadler

Thank you, Andrea, and welcome, everybody, to Digital Realty's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are President and CEO, Andy Power; and CFO, Matt Mercier. Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright; Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp; and Chief Revenue Officer, Corey Dyer, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.

Andrew P. Power

Thanks, Jordan, and thanks to everyone for joining our call. While my voice is probably pretty familiar to most of you, this is my first earnings call as CEO of Digital Realty. I'm honored to lead Digital Realty's incredible global team, and I'm as optimistic and excited as ever about the opportunity that lies ahead. I want to thank both the Board for their confidence in me and the support that they provide in executing our strategy and thank Bill Stein, who I first met in 2004 as we worked together on Digital's IPO, for his leadership over these many years. Finally, I want to thank the numerous customers, partners, team members and shareholders for the kind words of support and encouragement that I've received over the past 2 months.

Matthew Mercier

Thank you, Andy. I'm privileged to succeed Andy as CFO and humbled by the opportunity to lead an incredibly capable team. Over the years, I've had a chance to meet and spend time with many of you, and I look forward to catching up with all of you over the course of the next several months at industry conferences and events that we are slated to attend.

(Operator Instructions) And our first question will come from Aryeh Klein of BMO Capital Markets.

Aryeh Klein

Congrats, Andy and Matt, on the new role. Maybe just starting on the balance sheet. The $2 billion in asset sales and JV is targeted for the year. Can you give us some additional color on the split between the 2? The types of assets, the timing and pricing is a pretty wide range. Anything you can add on that front?

Andrew P. Power

Thanks, Aryeh. This is Andy. Why don't I kick it off, and I'll hand it to Greg on, call it, valuations and what we're seeing on broader asset class. So it's $2 billion at the midpoint as our funding plan. As a reminder, this has been part of our playbook for several years. I think we've either sold outright or joint ventured close to $4 billion of assets over the last handful of years. The composition is really threefold: one called [rounding surveys] or completion of our noncore assets disposition program selling outright; two, joint ventures around our stabilized assets; and three, joint ventures around our development program. Rough ballpark on numbers, I would say the noncore dispositions are probably in the 500-ish area, and the other 2 buckets are taking up the majority of the $2 billion at the midpoint. Greg, do you want to chime in on valuations and broader?

Gregory S. Wright

Yes. Thanks, Aryeh. Look, I think when you look at the -- let's look at first at the stabilized JVs and the development JVs. I mean, clearly, we're seeing strong demand for those assets. The private markets still have a strong bid for those assets given the quality of the assets, stability of the income stream, the creditworthiness of the customer base. And the fact, quite frankly, that's a hard asset class with strong secular demands. We've seen really a significant rotation in the data center space from private capital over the last couple of years. Not to mention, strong improvement in pricing and lower vacancies in all of our major markets have really gotten investors' attention in terms of growth potential.

Aryeh Klein

Got it. And then just maybe a follow-up just on the leverage. If you do all this, where do you think that gets you to exiting 2023?

Matthew Mercier

Yes. Aryeh, this is Matt. Thanks for the question. So look, I think with the way that we're looking at our plan this year, as Greg and Andy mentioned, in terms of $2 billion at the midpoint for asset sales and joint ventures, really being the bulk of funding for our -- the development spend that we have left. And then if you look at -- we're looking at 8% to 9% growth in our adjusted EBITDA, which I think will be a big part of our deleveraging plan also for this year. So without giving a specific number, I would say we're going to be well on our way to bringing leverage back down closer to 6x by the end of the year.

The next question comes from Eric Luebchow of Wells Fargo.

Eric Thomas Luebchow

Great. I just wanted to touch base just on the general demand environment. It's nice to see a pickup in kind of some of the enterprise colo bookings. Maybe you could talk about what you see in the hyperscale funnel. We obviously heard some -- a couple of hyperscalers talking about a bit of a slowing in revenue growth, but it seems like demand remains pretty robust. So maybe you could kind of touch on that for us.

Andrew P. Power

Corey, do you want to hit on demand overall first?

Corey Dyer

Yes, I'll hit demand overall. Thanks a lot for the question, Eric. Look, demand remains as strong as ever, and we're more than happy with kind of what our pipeline looks like and whether or not we've got enough to support our demand. On the hyperscale end, and actually, I should just say thanks for the recognition on the improvement around enterprise and the sub-1 megawatt, but on the enterprise, we're still seeing some really strong demand across and then across the globe from really the traditional large build, but also some other interconnection needs. These hyperscalers are starting to come to us for their connectivity options. It's really the advantages that our portfolio plays out for them. And we're seeing that continue to grow that demand from them, utilizing our platform as a meeting place as they need to enhance their connectivity requirement. And so you're seeing that across both places.

Eric Thomas Luebchow

Great. And just one follow-up. I just wanted to touch base on the renewal spread that you guided to this year. Any kind of color you can provide on how those will shake out versus the greater than 1 megawatt versus the sub-1 megawatt category? And are there any markets, I'm thinking Northern Virginia, where supply is extremely limited, where you're really starting to see material rental improvements throughout the year?

Andrew P. Power

Sure. I mean I think we've seen this pendulum on pricing move in our favor now for several quarters. It started to move at the beginning of 2022, gained steam, became more broadbrushed. And I think it was a combination of not only supply and demand, but our value proposition really resonating with our customer base. In a backdrop where, quite honestly, it's never probably been harder to bring on capacity, procure power as well as finance this asset plan, this is -- we ended the year overall in positive territory.

The next question comes from Jon Atkin of RBC Capital Markets.

Jonathan Atkin

So I was interested in just kind of big picture your first conference call as CEO. Any kind of principles to underscore things to contemplate and things to be putting into action around changes in overall operating practices, changes in product focus strategy? I think you already hit on capital allocation, but just any kind of big picture kind of items to call out?

Andrew P. Power

Thanks, Jon. I'll tackle the first one and then let Matt tell you how we're going to beat the guidance we just put out an hour ago in real time to that one. So I won't rehash it what was all throughout the script of what's taking place for the last 60 days. But I can tell you, in that time, I was able to see all 3 of our regions, spent a lot of time with customers, the team, made it home for Valentine's Day at preschool and be able to put some preliminary thoughts together on top priorities, which I outlined in the prepared remarks.

Jonathan Atkin

Maybe just quickly -- just quick. Yes, if I could just see (inaudible). On the third-party funding of the development pipeline, what are -- you've not done that to my recollection at least recently. And I'm just interested, are there particular challenges around governance? Is it the economics? Is it finding the right partner or the right projects? What are some of the kind of factors that might dictate (inaudible) you might need some sort of arrangements around JV for your development pipeline.

Andrew P. Power

I think you had 6 more questions in there, Jon. But listen, I -- the -- as Greg touched on already, there's been a dramatic rotation of capital towards digital infrastructure, and there's just not enough places to put it in terms of assets built or coming right now. And we're a great partner for that. We have a history of partnership. We've done versions of this in parts of the world, be it Latin America or Africa, and expanding that use of capital to -- or call it, more traditional markets to accelerate our capital efficiency and tap into the resources of our platform and monetize these long runways of growth we have for the hyperscalers is really the playbook.

Matthew Mercier

Yes. So Jon, look, I think to be brief, we feel pretty good about the fundamentals of the business. I think that we've talked about -- a number of us have talked about pricing and demand feel good, and therefore, that leads us to have strong conviction on our same-capital cash NOI growth and the associated mark-to-markets that are going to help drive that.

The next question comes from Michael Elias of Cowen and Co.

Michael Elias

Great. My first question for you is, I mean you've talked about establishing this global interconnection platform, and you've taken steps to do that with Telx, Interxion and then also Teraco. As we think about the next steps for you guys, I mean what are the most meaningful steps you could take to accelerate your traction on the interconnection front? Is it adding more cloud on-ramps? Is it building platform capabilities? What is that?

Andrew P. Power

So why don't we take on a reverse, or Greg, why don't you hit on the program versus what gets done in calendar 2023?

Gregory S. Wright

Sure. Thanks, Michael. I hope you're well. Look, I want to be clear. First of all, we talked about the $1.5 billion estimate of noncore assets previously. I hope we made it clear, that's what was remaining. So we sold $2 billion. And we said whether it was a quarter or 2 ago that we had another $1.5 billion left. We didn't suggest that we were going to sell that all over the next several quarters, and we wouldn't suggest that. But instead, we said over time. So as you look at that $1.5 billion and how it's going to start to run off, we earmarked roughly $500 million of that for '23. And if you look back at our level of activity, whether it was '22, '21, '20, there's obviously different volumes in those years, and it's never perfect. Things roll over from 1 year to the next.

Andrew P. Power

And then, Michael, on your second question, listen, I think I look at it as a coming together of numerous puzzle pieces here. One, we've been adding the critical locations around the world that our customers need for a full platform solution, growing north of 50 metropolitan areas, 30-plus countries, across 6 continents. And really, I would say, demonstrably leading coverage in some of the hardest parts of the world with irreplaceable platform capabilities.

Christopher Sharp

Yes. I appreciate it, Andy. And thank you, Michael, for the question. Yes, ServiceFabric, I mean it's something that we've talked about for some time now. It's a purpose-built product that enhances the customer experience. And we've been aligning with our customers to remove that complexity. And quite frankly, it facilitates an easier process of deployment for our customers.

The next question comes from Michael Rollins of Citi.

Michael Ian Rollins

I just want to also extend my congratulations to Andy and Matt in the new roles. If I can ask 2 financial questions. And I'm just looking at Slide 14 from the deck. So the first question is if you look at the midpoint of revenue growth guidance for revenue and EBITDA, can you break out the organic portion of the growth relative on revenue, you'll have energy and you'll have acquisitions and divestitures, kind of a mix of stuff as you've been recycling assets and investing in new ones? And then for EBITDA, just the split between the organic and the M&A impact.

Matthew Mercier

Sure, Mike. So let's talk about revenue because I think that's the one that's got more -- a little bit more to unpack in it for when you're looking year-over-year. So I think as most of us know, power has been a big topic, and we expect to be -- continue to be a topic. We are, like other operators, seeing increases in power costs, particularly in EMEA. So if you look at that growth, it's around 23%. From '22 to the midpoint of '23, roughly 14% of that is tied to utility reimbursements correlated to higher expected power costs.

Michael Ian Rollins

And does that mean that the Teraco deal, the recycling divestitures that you did, those are kind of a neutral impact on the revenue and EBITDA growth rates for 2023 over 2022?

Matthew Mercier

So the -- I guess I'll answer that in terms of like we are -- obviously, timing is a factor, but our -- the disposition, call it, joint venture capital plan that we've laid out, the range takes into consideration those potential dispositions.

The next question comes from Matt Niknam of Deutsche Bank.

Matthew Niknam

Andy and Matt, congrats, both, on your new roles. I had a question about the supply chain. I was just wondering with supply chain constraints loosening, are you seeing maybe some of your larger customers moving slower or less actively engaged in procuring space they need maybe several years out given shortening lead times.

Andrew P. Power

Thank you again. So on supply chain, the -- I think that -- I'd say there's a loosening, but I would say we're not back to normal. And the production slots that become available seem to get gobbled up quickly. So -- and I'm not -- I wouldn't say that there's been a correlation between customer buying behaviors through to our supply chains. I mean, quite frankly, which is a contributor to the pricing revival, has been that the demand is remaining quite firm across the board for both enterprise and hyperscale business, and it's outpacing supply. And supply is -- and I don't -- I think that disconnect within many money markets is going to continue for some time.

Matthew Mercier

Sure. I mean, look, ultimately, the dividend is a Board-level decision. I would -- what I'd add on to that is that it's -- in where we are, we would -- our objective is to maximize our free cash flow available to us to fund the business. And then in relation to the dividend, we want to make sure that we're paying out 100% of our taxable income. We want to make sure that we have an appropriate payout ratio. And then on top of that, we need to consider some of the -- some of our plans, which include potential for dispositions that could generate capital gains that could also be part of that analysis.

The next question comes from Frank Louthan of Raymond James.

Frank Garrett Louthan

If you can -- a couple of questions on Ashburn. If you can walk us through sort of the available power and kind of the assurance that you have that those megawatts will be there when you need them. And then kind of a follow-up on that. Are you seeing any changes in the buying patterns from your customers? Are they rearchitecting deployments so that they can push more things outside of Ashburn to kind of avoid some of these issues in the future? Any of that kind of activity would be helpful.

Andrew P. Power

Sure. Thanks, Frank. So I mean, Ashburn, I would say, overall, the story remains the same of what transpired at the end of last summer. And the power -- incremental power deliveries into the largest, most robust and diverse market, quite frankly, in the world, is going to be restrained greatly for several years.

Operator

Andrew P. Power

Thank you, Andrea. So in my earlier remarks, I did mention something we didn't talk about on in the Q&A, but I do think this is an incremental tailwind of demand for our industry and Digital Realty as it relates to AI-related applications that we believe is on the precipice of driving an incremental wave of demand.

