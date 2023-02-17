Q4 2022 Crocs Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Crocs Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Earlier this morning, we announced our latest quarterly and annual results, and a copy of the press release may be found on our website at crocs.com.

Thank you, Cori, and good morning, everyone.

Thank you, Andrew, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin with a recap of our fourth quarter results. All revenue growth rates will be cited on a constant currency basis, unless otherwise stated. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts mentioned to their equivalent GAAP amounts, please refer to our press release.

Thank you, Anne. Crocs, Inc. had an exceptional year in 2022. The Crocs brand is resonating strongly with consumers throughout the world, and we're confident in continued growth led by sandals and International. The HEYDUDE acquisition is exceeding expectations. Integration is going well, and we have a clear plan for growth. I could not be more excited for the future and the tremendous value creation opportunity for shareholders.

Jonathan Robert Komp

And can I ask a follow-up on the first quarter guidance? I believe you said the Crocs brand should grow double digits. Could you give a little more color how that might look geographically? And then a bigger picture question for 2023 for the Crocs brand, are you expecting North America to grow for the full year? And could you comment on some of the drivers across some of the product initiatives [and] the channel performance you're expecting?

Anne Mehlman

Sure. Jonathan. So let me start with full year and then I'll talk about Q1. So for full year, as shared, we expect the Crocs brand to go 6% to 8%, which is about 9% to 11% given constant currency. And growth is really going to be powered by international, but the U.S. will grow. I think we're currently cautious about the consumer in the U.S., especially in the back half, but we're still anticipating growth over last year driven -- and that growth is really going to be driven by sandals and newness. And we do expect North America to have good growth in Q1 as well.

Andrew Rees

Yes. And just about maybe a tad or color to that, John. I think one of the reasons that DTC is leading the growth, that's where we have the newness the fastest, right? We were able to bring a lot of new sandals and new styles to our DTC environments in Q4, and they are showing up faster as you'd expect in our DTC environments, both e-comm and in store. In Q1, we're extremely pleased at this point with the performance we're seeing, and we're excited as those new products supported by in our social digital marketing flows to wholesale.

Jonathan Robert Komp

That's great. And then one follow-up just on the outlook for the Crocs brand gross margin. It looks like you quantified a little over 400 basis points from airfreight investment and then higher freight and inventory handling in 2022. So as we think about some of those costs coming back into the business as a benefit, would you expect Crocs brand gross margin to be back to the 58% level? Or could you maybe just give some color on the puts and takes you see there?

Anne Mehlman

Yes. Let me -- yes, that's a great question. So let me just take a minute to recap. So 2022, obviously, we're anniversarying a high point from 2021. So our cross-brand adjusted gross margin finished at 56.7%, which is about a 500-basis point decline to 2021. And as you mentioned, we had about 220 basis points of air freight that will come back and then about 190 basis points of higher freight inventory handling costs that we talked about coming back over the year. And then the rest was really related to inflationary costs. We had promotions were about 90 basis points and then currency.

Tom Nikic

I want to ask -- so I believe you said North America wholesale was down 25% in Q4. And I think on the Q3 call, you kind of gave us like the wholesale sell-through. It's going to give us a better indication of the demand for the brand in the wholesale channel. How did the sell-throughs look in North America wholesale for Q4?

Andrew Rees

Yes. I would say, Tom, we were very happy with the performance of North American wholesale in Q4. We ended the year with inventories in channel down double digits, and that was one of our kind of primary goals was to make sure that we took -- it was obviously going to be a promotional quarter. We anticipated that. And we took advantage of that promotional quarter to make sure we're clearing out of end-of-season goods and also enabling our wholesale partners to effectively compete in what would be a promotional pump period. So we're very happy with the performance of the wholesale business. It was important to keep our inventories in line. And as we kind of look at our in-channel inventories, we think we're very well positioned for 2023.

Tom Nikic

Okay. I got to also ask on the inventory growth for the core Crocs brand. I realize it's kind of coming down sequentially. But -- optically, it still is a pretty big number, plus I believe it's low 40s. How should we kind of think about that working its way down over the course of '23? And do you see any risk that you're potentially over-inventoried with core Crocs brand?

Andrew Rees

Yes. I would say, Tom, I think there's a couple of ways -- a couple of things to think about. One is, yes, it's a 40% growth over the same period last year. But if you remember that same period last year was an exceptional low, because it was immediately after the Vietnam factory closures, right? So on a normalized basis, we actually think the Crocs inventory is very well positioned relative to our future growth plans. So on a normalized basis, it puts us at approximately 4 turn, which is where we'd like to be from an inventory to sales ratio. We think that's kind of one of the best in the industry, that's best-in-class in terms of working capital management. And it allows us to have healthy core inventories and fill out one's demand, it allows us to bring in new products at the rate we want to but not have excess inventories on that. So we think it's about where we want it to be, given what we expect for future growth.

Tom Nikic

Understood. And if I could just sneak one more in for you. The $30 million of onetime charges that you're expecting for 2023, can you give us a little bit more color as to what that comes from? I guess, the description in the press release was kind of investments for growth which normally are kind of included in the adjusted numbers, but I'm just kind of curious like what those onetime targets are.

Anne Mehlman

Sure. There's kind of 3 buckets. The majority of those are things that were just consistent in how we talk about it. So its distribution center overlap where we might be transitioning distribution center. So it's kind of overlap on as we're bringing up the HEYDUDE distribution center costs where we're playing duplicate rent and things like that. Also same with -- we're making some changes as we talked about, some investments in some corporate headquarters to expand and so we're paying some duplicate rent there. So those are the majority of the charges. And then the other one is we're implementing a new ERP system for HEYDUDE. And those costs, we typically call out as a onetime as we don't typically implement ERP systems.

Abigail Virginia Zvejnieks

So how should we think about the cadence of gross margin in terms of tailwinds from [lapping] air freight versus the promotions and the greater mix of HEYDUDE revenue? And then just on the HEYDUDE inventory composition, I think you said it's a bit elevated. Can you just talk about the reasons for this? Is this due to changes in wholesale partner behavior or more so on logistics? Just any color there would be helpful.

Anne Mehlman

Yes. Thank you, Abbie. Let me start with gross margin, and I'll let Andrew talk about the HEYDUDE inventory. So from a gross margin perspective, from a Crocs brand, I expect it to be a pretty normal cadence throughout the year, so a return to seasonal patterns. Q1 tends to be low just given the wholesale channel mix in the quarter. So I would just model that out as kind of normal kind of seasonal patterns given the guidance. I think from a HEYDUDE perspective, we do expect, as I mentioned earlier, to be lower in the first half as we're still rolling through some of those higher freight and storage costs. And then as we get into rolling off those costs as well as into a better sized distribution center, we expect that to increase into the back half of the year. And that plays into our overall gross margin that we talked about from 55% to 55.5%.

Andrew Rees

Yes. And I think on the second part of your question, Abbie, around HEYDUDE inventories, yes, we feel that the HEYDUDE inventories are heavier than we'd want to be on a go-forward basis. And I'd say it was principally related to a number of factors. One is inbound receipts that were ordered pre our acquisition that were probably not the right composition that we would have liked in terms of we -- no, [there] was probably heavier on things that haven't sold us quickly. So we're going to have to work our way through those. There was also just the process of getting the whole planning function up and running effectively, so that we can match demand with supply effectively, and we've been pretty good at that historically. On the Crocs brand, we have not been as good at that on HEYDUDE over the last year, but I think we're confident we'll get there.

Anne Mehlman

I think it's on our owned inventory, just if I can voice over. One, just a quick note is that that's our own inventory, we're actually very satisfied with inventory that we have in channel from [cadence] perspective.

Abigail Virginia Zvejnieks

Yes. Got it. And then on the -- on promotions, should we think about this as like more of a normalized level, especially as you guys are bringing in more newness and more like fashion risk? Or how are you thinking about the go-forward promotional environment?

Anne Mehlman

Yes. So from a promotional standpoint, I mean, I think Q4 played out exactly as we anticipated from promotions on the Crocs side, especially. I think for this year, we expect it to be normalized promotion environment. Again, I don't think it has to do with more of our product mix. I think it has more of a just a return to the norm of a promotional environment against a very low promotional environment in '21. As we said in our prepared remarks, we're still actually less promotional than we were pre-pandemic. So I do expect promotions to maintain and pretty much be in line from this point going forward.

Laura Allyson Champine

Congratulations on the international growth in Q4. If growth continues to be sort of mixed towards international, how is that likely to impact gross margins if the mix continues to shift in that direction in 2023?

Anne Mehlman

Yes, it does depend a little bit on where that growth occurs. So if it occurs in our direct-to-consumer channels like anywhere else in the world, then that's obviously helpful from a gross margin standpoint. Obviously, we've had really strong distributor growth, which is a headwind to gross margin but carries no SG&A. So the higher the distributor growth that [they] outperformed, it will impact gross margins a little bit, but again, be accretive overall because there's no SG&A associated with it.

Laura Allyson Champine

And are you incorporating sort of a stable mix of distributor versus DTC? Or do you think the outsized growth in distributors continues through this year?

Anne Mehlman

No, it's a pretty stable mix. Actually, I think last year, we had really strong distributor growth as we saw tourism return to a lot of markets, and we saw some restock. I think this year, it's actually a much more balanced mix between DTC and distributor.

Samuel Marc Poser

I have a small handful. Number one, you mentioned that you're going to increase the marketing, I would assume for both brands pretty aggressively. What kind of ROI are you assuming on those increased investments?

Andrew Rees

So yes, I think I would say we're going to increase our dollar spend, Sam. But we're investing at about the same rate that we have invested historically. So if you remember, we've run the Crocs brand at between kind of 7% and 8% of sales in terms of marketing. That includes both, our brand marketing and a lot of our digital marketing and our social marketing, and we're maintaining that rate. But obviously, as the brand has grown over the last several years, that dollar amount is a lot more significant. And that's 1 of the important factors around scale in this business. If you have scale and you invest as a percentage of sales, you can reach a lot more consumers.

Samuel Marc Poser

Well, let me follow up on that. The -- when you went into 2022 and you said we're going to invest X, was the return on your investment higher than what you anticipated?

Andrew Rees

The return on investment was consistent with our expectations.

Samuel Marc Poser

All right. Then what -- and what is the expectation for 1Q North American wholesale? Is it going to look like Q4 -- just look to Q4 more similar and then DTC similar as well? Is that sort of how to think about it in North America, given it appears retailers' hesitancy to step up at the moment?

Andrew Rees

Yes. I mean, Sam, I'll take that. We don't guide by channel, by region, we never have. But what I would say is I think the way to think about it -- I think what you're trying to get at is how healthy is the wholesale channel? And do we expect sell-in to kind of normalize with sell-through, right? And as we kind of think about the first half of 2023, we're pretty confident that sell-in will normalize, we'll sell through, because we've got our kind of in-channel inventories down double digits at year-end. We're very confident that we're kind of well positioned within channel inventories. The only challenges that we could expect are some of our partners are still heavy, some are not, but are heavy with other brands and trying to manage constrained DCs and open-to-buy constraints. So we are focused -- we are dealing with that, and that's a little bit of an unknown. We are starting to deliver substantial newness to our North American wholesale. I think we're confident in that at this point, but some of that is a bit unknown.

Samuel Marc Poser

And then can you tell me the -- what is your assumed like sort of net gross interest expense, the interest expense you're expecting for the full year?

Anne Mehlman

Yes. So from an interest rate perspective, so our guidance obviously assumes higher interest rate expense than last year, driven by the full year of debt related to HEYDUDE in the rate environment. So as a reminder, we locked in $700 million of fixed rate debt at an average rate of 4.2%. And then the balance of our debt is the $1.7 billion Term Loan B that's floating rate, which is SOFR plus [350.] So on average, it's like 7.7%, if you want to model the interest rate. And then obviously, we paid down $550 million of debt in 2022, and we anticipate really strong cash flow this year and significant pay down against this year, which will offset some, but interest will be higher this year than it was last year.

James Vincent Duffy

I have a couple of questions around margins for the brands and the regions. First, on HEYDUDE, you've had some unforeseen challenges. The HEYDUDE margins, however, still running at 31%, which is above your original objective of 26%, 27%. I guess I'm curious, does that make you rethink the margin opportunity for the HEYDUDE brand?

Anne Mehlman

Yes. Jim, thank you so much. I do believe that the margins we're very pleased with, overall, the operating margins. One thing when we originally guided, HEYDUDE [to] operating margins, we hadn't pulled out the shared service cost from both brands. So now we've pulled that out. And so both brands are running higher operating margins. And then we have obviously pulled out the shared service cost to get to our overall operating margin guide of 26%. So obviously, last year, we ran higher. We delivered 27.7%, but our long-term guide is around 26% as we continue to invest in both brands to support the growth.

James Vincent Duffy

Helpful. And, Anne, I know you don't want to get into regional margin guidance, but for the Crocs brand, can you speak to the mixed direction in the regional profit pools? Will you see a meaningful shift towards international? Or does planned investments and growth for international -- you'll keep the margin mix of the regions -- or excuse me, the profit mix of the region is relatively consistent?

Anne Mehlman

Yes. So a couple of things there. Obviously, from an operating margin perspective, all of our regions are very profitable. As we continue to scale international markets, we will continue to see that profitability expand. In Asia, we've been investing significantly in China to support that growth. And so as those Asian markets scale, then obviously, it drives leverage and continues to expand our profit margins. So I don't expect a significant operating margin change based on our international mix.

Mitchel John Kummetz

First question on HEYDUDE. So you gave the guide in reported. I think by my math, the pro forma works out to be kind of mid-teens growth year-over-year. I'm curious to know if you expect that to be kind of a straight line cadence over the quarters? I know that the growth has been moderating a little bit, I think, as you're lapping larger numbers. And I would think that as you go through the year, you continue to kind of lap larger numbers. So I'm wondering if we should be thinking of that sort of mid-teens on a straight-line basis pro forma. Or do you expect that to kind of moderate as the year goes by?

Anne Mehlman

Yes. Mitch, I think obviously, Q1 is highest growth just as we didn't own them for a full year, so as you mentioned. On a reported basis, we haven't guided by quarter, I think we see good growth throughout the year. As Andrew also mentioned, we're cautious in the back half of the year, just given -- cautious on the Crocs brand but also just cautious overall on the consumer. So we've incorporated that into our guidance for the back half of the year.

Mitchel John Kummetz

Okay. And then on the Crocs business, maybe just a couple of questions. You mentioned Clogs growth in the quarter, and I think it was said that the Classic kind of outperformed the Clog's category overall. I'm curious to know how lined Clogs performed in the quarter. I believe that was a pretty healthy business for you guys last year in Q4. And I'm curious how that lapped this year?

Andrew Rees

Okay. A lot of questions there. So Classic has performed extremely well in Q4. It performed extremely well all year long, right? And as kind of we mentioned in our prepared remarks, as we look to gain share in a lot of international markets, it's important that we really cement and land the Classic, and we've been doing an exceptional job of that. So that's been driving strong classic growth. Classics also continue to do -- [online] Classic continues to do extremely well in the U.S. From a Lined perspective, Lined -- a Lined business in the U.S. peaked last year. So that was probably a high watermark of consumer takeaway of Lined that moderated a little bit this year. and we expect that to moderate in the future, right? We think we're going to reset the line business at a little bit of a lower level. It's a very important component for our fourth quarter business. We think we've got some really strong innovation coming into that area. I would say international for Lined is a completely different story.

Mauricio Serna Vega

This is Mauricio Serna on behalf of Jay Sole. Congratulations on the results. Maybe I wanted to ask a little bit more -- if you could provide more details on the European business, how is that performing, and what are your expectations for this year in that particular business when we look at it from a wholesale and DTC perspective? Also, as we think about the gross margin outlook for 2023, when do you think we lap a return to more normalized promotional levels? And lastly, on the health of the balance sheet, it seems that you're on track to getting to your target leverage ratio. Should we expect the company to resume buyback activity as soon as second half of 2023 and at a similar rate as what you were doing prior to the HEYDUDE acquisition?

Andrew Rees

So Mauricio, I'll give you a little color on EU and then Anne will talk about gross margin and balance sheet.

Anne Mehlman

Yes. And then I think your second question (inaudible) on gross margin outlook. And so as I mentioned, I think from a margin perspective, Q4 played out exactly as we anticipated with margins as well as the promotional environment. I think our seasonal promotions and liquidation of each inventory was very successful. And that continues. Q1, January tends to be you're cycling through the liquidation period, and then you get to more normalized throughout the quarters. I think from a return of the promotional environment, we're still less promotional than we were pre-pandemic. And so we feel like we're at a pretty normalized level this year. I don't see anything that's out of the ordinary.

Aubrey Leland Tianello

I wanted to start out with the SG&A outlook for 2023. Just given you're being a little more cautious with your view on the revenue guide for this year, a little lower than the long-term algo. Can you just -- any more detail on where you're able to pull back on SG&A to preserve the 26% EBIT margin?

Anne Mehlman

Yes, sure. So in 2023, we plan to invest principally in marketing and talent. And that -- as Andrew mentioned earlier on the call, we -- for marketing, we invest as a percentage of sales of 7% to 8%. So obviously, if revenue was to significantly decline, that's area we look at pulling back on, although it's usually we try not to because we want to really preserve the brand. So I don't think it's necessary for us to pull back from an SG&A standpoint to hit the 26%. Obviously, we're investing more year-over-year because this year, in 2022, we were over the 26%. But if business doesn't turn out as expected, we can pull SG&A levers and pretty quickly deleverage given the flexibility of our cost structure.

Andrew Rees

Yes. Yes. I think -- really, I emphasize, Aubrey, our perspective is the opposite of your question, which is with growth in the business and expansion in gross margins, we're actually able to continue to invest to drive future growth from an SG&A.

Aubrey Leland Tianello

Got it. Yes. Got it. And then maybe just one on HEYDUDE. Just given the amount of growth in the last couple of years has been so impressive, can you help us understand how much more room there is domestically for the brand in terms of wholesale door penetration? How far along you are with that process, and how much opportunity is left in the U.S.?

Andrew Rees

Yes. Great question. So we've made really good progress in our first year of ownership in sort of wholesale door penetration in the U.S., right? So we're really pleased with the progress we've made and as you kind of implied in your question, that has fueled our growth. As we look at 2023, we do feel like there is incremental door penetration, and there's still long-term door penetration available in the U.S. There are still a number of key and significant customers that we have not yet penetrated that we're obviously working on. And I think in addition to that, there's a lot of share by door opportunity, right?

Aubrey Leland Tianello

Great. And then maybe if I could just follow up quickly on that. Any update on the timeframe for expanding internationally with HEYDUDE? And is there -- is any of that reflected in the guide for the year?

Andrew Rees

Yes. I think actually, one point I just want to go back in my last answer and add to it. I think [PD] released some information just recently and indicated that HEYDUDE was, I think, one of, if not the fastest-growing brand in the U.S. in Q4, so -- in dollar terms. So that's obviously exceptional. From an international perspective, yes, we're super clear, right? So our game plan for 2023 is to continue to test the brand internationally.

Andrew Rees

Thank you very much, everybody. Appreciate everybody's interest and great questions this morning. And as you can tell from our prepared remarks and also the answers to our questions, we're incredibly confident in terms of how our brand is positioned or brands are positioned for another exciting year in 2023. Thank you.

