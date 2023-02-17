Q4 2022 CoreCard Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Matthew A. White

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me on the call today is Leland Strange, Chairman and CEO of CoreCard Corporation. He will add some additional comments and answer questions at the conclusion of my prepared remarks.

James Leland Strange

James Leland Strange

Anja Marie Theresa Soderstrom

Congrats on the nice progress you are making. And I appreciate the additional color you gave on the Goldman Sachs business. I'm just wondering if it is true that they are going to pass the efforts to bid for any more credit card programs. How could that affect you? I assume those customers that they're talking to would go to another player and are there maybe some that you are talking to as well? Or how do you think that might affect you?

James Leland Strange

Well, again, we -- I have no information that I can disclose about what they may or may not do. I would only speculate that it would make sense in one way for them to have another supplier of card services if they bring on a large customer that's already using someone else.

Anja Marie Theresa Soderstrom

Okay. And you previously said you expect -- that you could add probably 2 new large customers by the end of 2023. Do you still anticipate that?

James Leland Strange

Well, what I said, I have the capability of doing that. I'm -- gosh, I say it this way. We have enough folks we're talking to that would allow us to have 2 lined up before the end of this year. How much work we do this year versus next year, I don't know at this point. We're still early February. We're still early into conversations. But again, our projections probably don't have any significant large program in there. So that would all be upside positive.

Anja Marie Theresa Soderstrom

Okay. And in terms of new customers, do you think they are more prone towards -- you said you probably want -- you said you think they're going to be more prone to the processing rather than licensing, right? Or I don't know if I misheard that, but...

James Leland Strange

Yes. I think the -- from a market standpoint and just from a business standpoint, we're going to concentrate on building the processing business. We had good increase last year. I expect to have a 20% to 30% increase this year in processing, and it could be higher. I would expect to have that or better in the next year.

Our next question comes from Hal Goetsch, Loop Capital Market.

Harold Lee Goetsch

I just wanted to get a big picture question. And you mentioned, Leland, going from legacy to a new gold standard modern platform. And could you share with us what your vision of -- what does legacy look like? And what is -- what's the modern platform look like? And how difficult is the move? Where is most of the market at? Is it mostly still on legacy? Is it moving to modern (inaudible)? Define both of those words.

James Leland Strange

Well, it's definitely on legacy. By a huge -- we're talking about credit cards now, not just (inaudible) is still everywhere. But in terms of credit cards, it's preponderance of legacy right now. And there's nothing wrong with that if you want to have a cookie cutter playing program.

Harold Lee Goetsch

Yes, makes sense. Would you say that a new issuer as opposed to an established bank or credit issuer would more than likely if they were de novo want to go with a modern platform if it was a start-up -- it was a new endeavor? Would that be actually what you think?

James Leland Strange

I'll say it the way Strange says. I could be crazy to go on legacy if you're a new issuer. But [let me] (inaudible) maybe back out. If you still said, "Gosh, all I want to do is exactly what Citibank does. Maybe it'd be fine. Maybe that gives you a 20% lower price than you do it. But yes, I mean your port is correct. Practically, anybody that comes to the market now is going to want to go on to a modern platform.

James Leland Strange

All right. Thank you, everyone, for taking the time to listen to the call. I hope I answered most of your questions. We are pretty pleased with what we're doing. And as I said when I closed, we certainly understand the need to make a profit. We understand the need to get a good return on assets, equity, investment, and we continue to manage the company with those goals in mind.

