Q4 2022 Constellation Energy Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Daniel L. Eggers; Executive VP & CFO; Constellation Energy Corporation

Emily Duncan

Joseph Dominguez; President, CEO & Director; Constellation Energy Corporation

Kathleen L. Barron; Executive VP & Chief Strategy Officer; Constellation Energy Corporation

David Keith Arcaro; Executive Director & Lead Analyst of Utilities; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

James Macdonald Thalacker; Utilities, Power & Renewables Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Paul Andrew Zimbardo; VP in Equity Research & Research Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Steven Isaac Fleishman; MD & Senior Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Constellation Energy Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Emily Duncan

Thank you, Justin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the Constellation Energy Corporation's fourth quarter earnings conference call. Leading the call today are Joe Dominguez, Constellation's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Eggers, Constellation's Chief Financial Officer. They are joined by other members of Constellation's senior management team, who will be available to answer your questions following our prepared remarks.

Joseph Dominguez

Thanks, Emily. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our fourth quarter earnings call. We've been a stand-alone company for a year now, and what a year it's been. We really appreciate the confidence our owners have shown in the company and its future.

Daniel L. Eggers

Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. We have a lot of cover today from a finance perspective. We're excited to share our capital allocation plan, which we are confident will create value for our business, our customers and our owners. I'm going to build on Joe's comments by providing more details around our growth projects and cash flows. I will also give an update to our financial outlook as we roll forward our disclosures.

Joseph Dominguez

Thanks, Dan. Well, folks, as you can see, we had a pretty spectacular first year as a company. And now it's time to have another one. In '23, we're going to continue to focus on operational excellence, delivering on our financial commitments and working towards our purpose of accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future. We're focused on ensuring the success of the hydrogen work we're doing, delivering additional megawatts and extending lives of critical clean energy center assets. We'll work with Treasury and other states on IRA implementation issues, and we will continue to effectively deploy capital to the benefit of our shareholders. We will continue to update you throughout the year on these matters during our calls.

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from James Thalacker from BMO Capital Markets.

James Macdonald Thalacker

Maybe just questions for Dan. I guess I was hoping to get a little more color on the higher growth-related CapEx that you've outlined in the updated slides. And specifically, you discussed generically that these organic growth projects will exceed your double-digit thresholds. So I want to confirm that this is a double-digit unlevered IRR threshold first and foremost. But then I was also hoping that maybe you could discuss a little bit if we look at these 3 different channels whether it be hydrogen, nuclear uprates or repowering, could -- are there different return profiles for each one of these or just disproportionate return? And is this driven by a function of the leverage that you think you can put on these discrete projects? Or is it driven more by the overall economic margins you see prior to the leverage?

Joseph Dominguez

James, I'll start off. It's an unlevered return threshold. We've been hopefully clear on that in these calls. It's hard to kind of say the different (inaudible) we'll always have different value. But we see a lot of value in the uprates. Dan could kind of walk through why that is. But it's combination of the capacity factor and the fact that we could do these uprates and not have the O&M that any other kind of asset would have. And I think on hydrogen, we're still learning. I think -- what I can tell you is we're comfortably within the parameters that we've set for investments. And I think as we start rolling through some of these investments, you'll have a better sense of how repeatable they are and what the numbers actually are. And I know we will announce those projects as we get to execution, and you'll get a chance to see that. Dan, do you want to talk a little bit about the uprate work?

Daniel L. Eggers

Yes. I mean it's kind of interesting when you think about the uprates at 135 megawatts. It's a lot of megawatts when you put it in clean energy equivalent value, right? It's almost the same as 400 megawatts of wind. We're going to get that equivalent energy output to $200 million with the same $27.50 per megawatt hour PTC tax credit, right? So think about the gearing on how many megawatts you get for that amount of capital is quite attractive. As Joe said, all of that back-end work, right? There's no additional O&M. There's no additional fuel to make those work. So there's -- the economics on those look awfully good, and we're continuing to run down a list of projects to see what else we can advance forward. It will take some time to get those on, as I said, just based on the timing of getting equipment manufactured and then managing the refill in that business. But that's -- and it's great for the environment. It's great for the company. So we're real excited about those.

James Macdonald Thalacker

Okay. Great. And I guess just one other real quick question. I guess in sort of pre-spinout, one of the things you talked about in terms of capital return is obviously the dividends and the organic growth. But there was also a discussion in terms of common stock buybacks versus special dividend. Can you give us a little bit of a view, I guess, on how you're thinking about that trade-off between you doing common stock buybacks versus actually -- when you would actually look at a special dividend as a preferred route to give money back to shareholders?

Daniel L. Eggers

Yes, it's a good question, Jim. And I think about where we are, it's been quite a year, and we've learned an awful lot about the business as far as where our investment opportunities are. The IRA dramatically began to change the landscape for opportunities to deploy capital. You think about hydrogen you think about the [operators,] there's a lot of things that have really opened up. And we made a lot of progress this year, $1.5 billion of growth capital from an organization that wasn't putting that kind of capital to work. Our expectation is 2022, we're going to learn a lot more about the opportunities for investment. We're going to see how inorganic opportunities play their way through. But I think we're going to continue to learn more about the size, scope and duration of our investments. And that will then inform some of our capital allocation decisions for the long term, right? We think that the dividend increase today made a lot of sense. It's still 20% or less of our free cash flow before growth. We think that's a very reasonable payout at this time. And we'll continue to evolve. But I think the balance right now is the growth investment, the dividend and the buyback is the right setup.

Joseph Dominguez

Yes. The only thing I'd add to that, James, is that obviously, we're looking at the relative value of our stock right now compared to other assets in the market. At the end of the day, the Board is making a determination of how we feel about our own company, our value and the value of the investment in stock. That will move around certainly over the course of the years, and it may cause us to make different decisions halfway. But that relative value and the tax friction are things that drove us to a buyback.

And our next question comes from Steve Fleishman from Wolfe Research.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

So just a couple of things. The increase in CapEx related to fuel, could you just talk to how much of that is kind of this inventory build versus actual higher fuel cost? And then also just how long does this inventory build last? Does that higher level of CapEx start rolling down after the period you're showing? Or could you give some sense on that?

Daniel L. Eggers

Yes, Steve, I'm not going to give you the exact numbers. But what I said in the prepared remarks is the majority of that increase is associated with inventory over this period in time. Remember that what we're doing right now is we're continuing to expect that the Russian deliveries are contracted to provide, will continue to occur. We will be buying fuel from other providers who will make sure that we would cover any potential Russian store calls. We'll be net building inventory out towards 2028, assuming Russian delivery -- if the Russians were to -- if fuel is no longer available to us, the capital numbers would change. We are admittedly seeing higher prices, both on the pieces of fuel we had not previously purchased. And then we've talked to you in the past about there some hedge in our numbers. When you saw uranium move, really conversion and enrichment services go up 50% to 100% over the course of the year due to the conflict, that is putting upward pressure on that fuel bill. So it is more than inventory reserve.

Joseph Dominguez

And Steve, to your question, how long. I can't get a sense it's how long is this price is going to continue to unfold. But right now, I think this is where we're going to be at for a number of years. We just -- the philosophy here is pretty plain and simple. We're never going to be in a position where we don't have fuel for our machines. We're going to take that risk issue off the table for ourselves and for our owners. And so that's driving our plans right now. And I think and given what I'm seeing with the Russian situation -- what we're all seeing it's going to be like this for a while, maybe permanent.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Okay. Secondly, on the hydrogen project. When we think about how you're going to capture returns there, obviously you'll have an investment and some kind of, as you said, contracts for the hydrogen. But how should we think about the interaction between the nuclear plant and what it sells its power at to the hydrogen projects? Like is -- will some of the return come from that side, too? Or how should we think about that?

Daniel L. Eggers

Yes. I think that when you look at the returns, right, the power sales have got to stand on their own, right? We look at the returns or economics of the hydrogen facility, the input production of hydrogen in sale, that's what we're talking about, the double-digit leverage returns. So the investment there, the production and sale of the hydrogen is going to make economic sense on its own. The generation will be sold at a price that makes sense for us also. So we're not co-mingling our returns to justify hydrogen bill.

Joseph Dominguez

Yes. Steve, it's a really cool kind of investment, because in a certain sense, if energy prices were to decline, there's incremental value on the hydrogen side because of what's happening. Let's just kind of pretend some numbers here. Let's suppose prices go from $40 to $35. From a company standpoint, we're going to get the tax credit that will [true] us back up at $43.75 for the energy sale. Plus production of hydrogen just became cheaper. So it's -- we've talked about it quite a bit here. It's one of these interesting things that's been the Holy Grail in this business. How do you find (inaudible) businesses that are negatively co-variant to natural gas? So that -- actually, when natural gas prices go down, it's a better story for Constellation and the top line story is immediately what's happened to power prices. The floor support in the PTC does that to a significant degree, as Dan mentioned. But the other piece of it that's interesting is this interaction between power prices, making hydrogen even more economically viable at lower prices. So it's the ability to get both of these production tax credits that makes it a very good strategic way for us.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Great. And last question just on -- obviously, last fall, you were very focused on M&A at the time and now not as much. And maybe you could give us some perspective on just what are you seeing in the nuclear M&A market that from the processes you've kind of been looking at it such? And how does that kind of impact your thoughts on that for the future?

Joseph Dominguez

We're always bound by confidentiality when we look at any group of assets or any companies. So I'm not going to get into the specifics. What I would say is the same impact that has happened to our fleet and the value of our company is expressed in those acquisition values for M&A. But that's where we get to kind of have to take a little bit more of a disciplined view of looking at the quality of the assets that are available, how well they have been maintained and this big criteria for us around dual unit sites as opposed to single unit sites. For our fleet, we're invested in 23 units. 21 of them operate as a dual unit site or effectively as a dual unit site. The only 2 plants that are outliers are Clinton, right, and [Guinea]. And in both those circumstances, the reason they're part of our fleet is because the states have had clean energy policies that require the existence and continued operation of these plants. So that's the way we've looked at it. We've run every single one of these assets out there. We know exactly what to look for in diligence and we've been disciplined.

And our next question comes from David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley.

David Keith Arcaro

I'm just wondering just you've got $2 billion of additional capital that hasn't yet been allocated. Wondering just what the milestones or timing you would envision in terms of identifying other investment opportunities to start to allocate that capital. Could more opportunities kind of pop up through 2023? Or is that potentially a chunk that could roll over into 2024 and serve as an ongoing base for a potential allocation?

Daniel L. Eggers

David, it's a good question. I'd say that -- as I said, we've learned a lot in 2022 about opportunities going forward. We have a lot of things in queue that we're looking at right now. Joe reiterated the fact that we're still very interested in inorganic opportunities when they make the right sense for us and maintaining that flexibility. And I think there's $2 billion certainly afforded that to us to look at opportunities they progress this year and into next year makes a lot of sense. I don't think we have a shot clock saying we're going to have a decision by X date to release some amount of this money if we don't have an investment or whatever, but we'll be prudent as we saw this year as far as making high-return investments and then returning the excess. And that's how you should look at us moving forward.

David Keith Arcaro

Okay. Got it. And then I was just wondering, just digging a little bit more into the hydrogen opportunities, I was curious which end markets you're envisioning in terms of who might be the off-takers for the hydrogen. Wanted to clarify, they're taking the volume directly from the site, so you don't have to deal with transportation. And I was also just curious if there's an electrolyzer producer or technology identified at this point.

Joseph Dominguez

Yes, David. On the latter, we have that -- the developer and who's going to make the electrolyzers, we have a pretty good sense of that. But we haven't announced it [first day and we] went into a competitive process. So I'm going to hold on that. In terms of the offtake, you're exactly right. We're looking for opportunities where the customer counterparty is at the site, taking the hydrogen at the site without the need to compress or otherwise transform through pipelines or whatnot the hydrogen [to] other facilities. I guess the cautionary point on all of that is that we're part of this hub, and that hub is still evolving. And so I do anticipate there are possibilities that hubs will include pipeline hydrogen to customers that are off our premises, and we'll see how that kind of plays out. And I hate to not share it all, but I don't want to front-run the announcements we'll be making on this, and we've still got some commercial terms that we've got to work through and get these deals executed.

David Keith Arcaro

Okay. Got it. And no indication at this point as to just the end market in terms of if it's industrial uses or fertilizer or jet fuel or other areas like that.

Joseph Dominguez

Not proportionately, but the answer is yes. I think at the end of the day, it's going to be all of the above, will be markets for hydrogen that are at best produced at our site. But let me kind of leave it there.

And our next question comes from Paul Zimbardo from Bank of America.

Paul Andrew Zimbardo

I was hoping, could you elaborate a little bit on that comment on the slide about working with the state policymakers to reduce the nuclear support, I assume, the ZECs? What states are you working with? And what would the timing, whether that's legislative or regulatory, to get conclusion?

Joseph Dominguez

Paul, I've long ago learned that the worst way to kind of have these discussions with policymakers is to talk a heck of a lot about them on earnings calls, because we're having these conversations where you would expect us to have them. Let me flip it over to Kathleen with the caution that these are confidential discussions, and we'll see how they unfold.

Kathleen L. Barron

Yes, sure, Joe. I mean I think you know the locations where we're talking about. We have state programs in 3 places and we have 4 programs across those states. So that's where we are. And of course, the goal is to make sure that these states that acted first to keep the plants online get some benefit coming out of the national support for the nuclear fleet. So what we need to work through is just precisely how those provisions are going to work, both federal and state, and importantly, the timing to make sure that everything lines up properly. So as we said, we've started to have the conversations and we will let them play out according to how the states would like them to and not sort of discuss that anymore at this point.

Paul Andrew Zimbardo

Okay. Duly noted. And then I know you commented a little bit on the special dividend commentary and relative value. But just at a high level, what's the philosophy around the authorized share repurchases? Is it something more programmatic or opportunistic?

Daniel L. Eggers

Yes. And I think as Joe said, we see real value in our stock where it is here today. We have the $1 billion authorization. I think we will find ways to be in the market and I probably want to get into the strategy more than that isn't too much particularly prudent to get too much of a layout. But we like where the stock is here, for sure.

Joseph Dominguez

Well, thanks, everybody, again, for joining the call for your interest in our company. It's been a great ride this first year. But as I noted earlier, our attention now is focused on '23 and beyond. We're off to a strong start. And I just want to thank again the folks at Constellation who made this happen every single day at the plants, in the commercial business and the back-office functions. The stats ought to demonstrate this, but we feel we have the best team in the business, and we're just really excited by what the future may hold for us. So thanks again to everybody, and we'll talk again after the next quarter.

