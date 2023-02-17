Q4 2022 Chuy's Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Jon W. Howie; VP, CFO & Director; Chuy's Holdings, Inc.

Steven J. Hislop; Chairman, President & CEO; Chuy's Holdings, Inc.

Mary Leona McNellis Hodes; Senior Research Associate; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Presentation

Operator

And welcome to the Chuy's Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)

Jon W. Howie

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to the fourth quarter 2022 earnings release. If not, it can be found on our website at chuys.com in the Investors section.

Steven J. Hislop

Thank you, Jon. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter earnings call today. We're proud of our strong results for the quarter, driven by organic top line growth and sustained operational efficiencies. Such was complemented by our continued capital return to shareholders through our share repurchases enabled by the ongoing strength of our operating model.

Jon W. Howie

Thanks, Steve. And revenues for the fourth quarter increased 5.5% to $104.1 million compared to $98.7 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily related to improvement in our comparable restaurant sales as well as an additional 22 operating weeks from new restaurants opened subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2021. In total, we had approximately 1,269 operating weeks during the fourth quarter of 2022 and off-premise sales were approximately 29% of total revenue.

Steven J. Hislop

Thanks, Jon. We believe our business fundamentals remain strong. This, combined with our focus on 4-wall operational excellence have positioned our company to capitalize on our positive momentum and the vast opportunities ahead of us.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We have a first question from the line of Mary Hodes with Baird.

Mary Leona McNellis Hodes

First, would you be willing to share a specific update on how comps have tracked to date in Q1? It seems like the broader industry indicators have improved and your prepared remarks suggested you may have experienced that as well. But wondering if you'd be willing to share a specific update on the quarter-to-date comp?

Story continues

Steven J. Hislop

Well, I think with everybody else, I mean, we're rolling over the Omicron. So yes, I mean, in the first period, they were up double digit just because we're rolling over that Omicron.

Jon W. Howie

Yes. And in the second period, we ran over a little bit of weather, although we did have a little weather, we ran over a much worse a year ago.

Steven J. Hislop

But they're coming back to lineâ€¦

Mary Leona McNellis Hodes

Yes, makes sense. And then would you also be willing to share what you're assuming for same-store sales in the 2023 outlook that you provided?

Jon W. Howie

Not at this time. It's in theâ€¦

Mary Leona McNellis Hodes

Okay.

Jon W. Howie

It'd be in the low single digits, low to mid-single digits.

Mary Leona McNellis Hodes

And then based on the expected cost inflation you laid out, mid-single digits in pricing, I guess, how are you thinking about restaurant margins, how that shapes up in 2023 at that level of comp? I think you previously talked about returning to delivering that 300 to 350 basis points in the second half of the year. Does that still look like it could be possible?

Jon W. Howie

In the second half of the year, yes, I mean, we're looking at inflation like we said in our remarks, especially in cost of sales and also labor up into the high single digits and that to kind of tone down in the back half of the year. So we're looking at labor and cost of sales in kind of that mid-single digit. So given kind of what we're talking about in price increase, we're looking at margins that are flat to down if we can get a little higher sales, we could see some leverage.

Steven J. Hislop

Yes.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We have a next question from the line of Chris O'Cull with Stifel.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. This is Zaki on for Chris. Just a quick question. It looks like you lowered the top end of your unit add guidance for 2023. Could you just give us some color on what drove that decision and what shape you expect the openings to take throughout the year?

Jon W. Howie

Yes. Well, I think over the last 2 quarters, we've always said in that 6-plus category, and we always said we were very comfortable on the low end of that range, in that 6 to 7 range. Taking a look at what we've dealt with, with the supply chain and permitting and time spent just waiting for things to get there. And specifically, the increase in construction costs in that 20% to 25% range, we thought it was prudent to push some of them back.

Unidentified Analyst

And another question is, I appreciate the guidance on kind of your commodity inflation outlook. Could you let us know what specific commodities you're kind of contemplating when it comes to potentially taking pricing or anything outside of commodities that might drive your decision-making there?

Jon W. Howie

Well, right now, as we mentioned in our script and so forth that we've already taken about around 3 -- approximately 3.5% price at the beginning of our second period of the year. Right now I contemplating that being our price increase for the year unless something goes kind of crazy throughout the rest of the year, which we don't anticipate at this particular time.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) As there are no further questions from the participants, at this time, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Steven Hislop, CEO, for closing comments. Over to you, sir.

Steven J. Hislop

Thank you. Thank you so much. Jon and I appreciate your continued interest in Chuy's and are available to answer any and all questions. And again, thank you, and have a good evening.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.