Q4 2022 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Bert A. Frost; SVP of Sales, Market Development & Supply Chain; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Christopher D. Bohn; Senior VP & CFO; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Martin A. Jarosick; VP of IR; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

W. Anthony Will; President, CEO & Director; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Adam L. Samuelson; Equity Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Andrew D. Wong; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Christopher S. Parkinson; MD and Senior Industrials Equity Research Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Edlain S. Rodriguez; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Jeffrey John Zekauskas; Senior Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Joel Jackson; Director of Fertilizer Research & Senior Equity, Fertilizers and Chemicals Research Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Joshua David Spector; Equity Research Associate - Chemicals; UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Prashant N. Juvekar; Global Head of Chemicals & Agriculture Research and MD; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Richard Garchitorena; Associate Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Stephen V. Byrne; MD in Americas Equity Research & Research Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

William Tang; Research Associate; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CF Industries 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial results. (Operator Instructions) And I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today, Mr. Martin Jarosick with CF Investor Relations. Sir, please proceed.

Martin A. Jarosick

Good morning, and thanks for joining the CF Industries earnings conference call. With me today are Tony Will, CEO; Chris Bohn, CFO; and Bert Frost, Senior Vice President of Sales, Market Development and Supply Chain. CF Industries reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 yesterday afternoon. On this call, we will review the results, discuss our outlook and then host a question-and-answer session.

Story continues

W. Anthony Will

Thanks, Martin, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we posted results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 that reflected a phenomenal year at CF Industries highlighted by outstanding execution from our team. Our plants ran extremely well, producing nearly 10 million tons of ammonia. And most importantly, we continue to operate safely. At the end of the year, our 12-month recordable incident rate was 0.33 incidents per 200,000 labor hours, well below industry averages. Against the backdrop of a persistently tight global nitrogen supply-demand balance, these achievements led to extraordinary results.

Bert A. Frost

Thanks, Tony. The global nitrogen market was pushed to extremes in 2022. The need to replenish global grain stocks drove prices for feed grains to the highest levels in a decade. This supported resilient demand for nitrogen and major agricultural production regions like North America, Brazil and India. At the same time, we believe historically high nitrogen prices led to lower demand and smaller subsistence focused agricultural areas in Asia and Latin America. Industrial demand in Europe and Asia was also softer than expected due to higher prices and recession fears.

Christopher D. Bohn

Thanks, Bert. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $860 million or $4.35 per diluted share. EBITDA was $1.25 billion adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 billion. For the full year, the company reported net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $3.35 billion or $16.38 per diluted share. EBITDA was $5.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 billion. Full year net cash from operations was approximately $3.9 billion, and free cash flow was $2.8 billion, both CF Industries records for a calendar year. We generated this free cash flow even after making $491 million in onetime tax and interest payments in the fourth -- third and fourth quarters related to a U.S. Canada tax [matter] dating back to the early 2000s. Excluding these payments, free cash flow was$3.3 billion, representing a free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA conversion rate of 56% and a free cash flow yield of almost 20%.

W. Anthony Will

Thanks, Chris. Before we move on to your questions, I want to thank everyone at CF Industries for their outstanding work in 2022. Their expertise and unwavering commitment to safety is the foundation of everything we do. I particularly want to recognize the more than 400 CF Industries employees who contributed to the successful upgrade of our enterprise resource planning system, which we have had operating since the beginning of the year. This was our largest business technology implementation ever, and it was completed on time and on budget, an outcome that is extremely rare for these types of projects. And while the work may not generate headlines, it is fundamental for our future growth.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Stephen Byrne from Bank of America Securities.

Stephen V. Byrne

I'm very curious to hear your view on -- what has driven NOLA urea from $700 to $300 in 5 months. Is this just deferred demand at the retail level that is driving that? Or are there some other things like the U.S. is willing to take Russian cargo as a lot of countries aren't. Is there some Saudi-based cargoes that are coming in and getting manipulated on price. Is there something else going on here? I don't get it. You got a marginal producer even with lower gas, it's still their marginal costs are still $500 a tonne. So what has led to this? And where do you think it goes from here?

Bert A. Frost

Steve, this is Bert. And your short answer is yes, yes and yes. So yes, the pricing has fallen down from, I would say, $600 in September to $300 today, short ton FOB NOLA. And there are some factors, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks of there is the theory that high prices cure high prices. And some of that is reflected in demand. When you look across the world globally, to whether it's a Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3 consuming country. A lot of the Tier 2 and Tier 3 countries did cut back, especially on subsistence farming, or where you're importing in dollars but trading in a local currency, which makes it economically difficult for that kind of transaction. So when you look at South America, in Asia, and let's just say, countries like Peru or Central America or Thailand. That combination between those 2 regions is probably 2.5 million tons of lower demand coupled with then the next step of that equation is additional supply that came on feathered throughout 2022 from India, Iran, Nigeria, Russia, Brunei, is probably 5 million tons. So it doesn't take a lot to tip that over.

Stephen V. Byrne

And maybe just 1 more for you, Bert, and you just said you have a good order book on. Would you say that you've -- you sold more into the second quarter than normal or maybe less than normal if you're expecting a recovery in pricing?

Bert A. Frost

Well, we're pleased with our order book and always look to manage those expectations and internal requirements. And we're market sensitive. We're wide open for Q2.

W. Anthony Will

Yes, Steve, I think it's fair to say Bert sort of manages us really well. We're comfortable in terms of the orders that we have to get us to the place where we're expecting demand to start emerging in a very significant way in the quarter. But we're keeping our powder dry with respect to being able to participate in that high-demand portion of the first half here.

Operator

Our next question comes from P.J. Juvekar from Citigroup.

Prashant N. Juvekar

I have a question on your JERA agreement, where you're supplying 0.5 million tons of clean ammonia. Where does all this ammonia come from? From which projects that you have going on, where would it come from? Or do you need to build more? And would JERA uptake that in Louisiana and take it from there? And how do you price, how do you contract pricing? Is it a long-term market bid price? Or what are your current initial thoughts on this?

W. Anthony Will

Yes. So the first sizable quantity of low-carbon ammonia is going to be available at Donaldsonville as a result of the CO2 dehydration compression project that Chris talked about earlier in the agreement with ExxonMobil for transportation and permanent sequestration of that CO2. So we're going to be able to sequester about 2 million metric tons of CO2 a year beginning in 2025, which is about the time frame that JERA is going to begin taking some of these volumes. And so it syncs up very well with our ability to produce it with when demand is beginning to emerge. We have a framework or an MOU around the agreement, some of the specifics of whether there's an equity investment in the project from JERA, whether or not it is strictly an offtake agreement. All of those things are currently being discussed and we're -- we've got a very good relationship and a good dialogue going but more details to come as we kind of further firm things up.

Prashant N. Juvekar

Yes. My follow-up is for Bert. Bert how much urea does U.S. need to import between now and planting season. And how much of that is already contracted at these lower prices and is on water to get here. Can you just give us an update on sort of what happens between now and planting season?

Bert A. Frost

Yes, on average, on a historical review of previous experiences, it's let's just say it's 5 million tons, 1.5 million has come in, probably have 3.5 million tons to bring in. February and March, we're tracking the cargoes are probably between [700] to 1 million tons for each month. And then it gets a little dicey for that importer because if you're putting a vessel on the water in April, getting here in late April, early May and has to move from a coastal import port into the interior, it's not that easy. So I think more to come on that issue.

Operator

We have a question now from Christopher Parkinson from Mizuho.

Christopher S. Parkinson

Your free cash flow conversion was pretty good adjusting for the tax payment. I'm just curious to inquire on -- when I look at free cash flow in the outer years, whether it's '23, '24, '25 Tony and Chris, has your idea in terms of the distribution between share buybacks and some of the blue and green projects and obviously, the support for the Japanese decarbonization initiatives. Just in the context of the IRA is that distribution of that free cash flow, has your thought process around that changed versus buybacks just given the opportunities that have continuously emerged? And then obviously, you've been already participating in? Just curious to hear your updated thoughts.

W. Anthony Will

Yes, Chris. I would say the good news here is that there should be plenty for all of the above. The investments that we're making on the decarbonization and in particular, the dehydration compression are relatively modest compared to the amount of free cash flow that we're generating. And so our expectation is that we can continue to do all of the above. Now I would say, given the return profile of some of those projects, particularly in light of the 45Q tax credit that -- our first call on capital is going to be investing in these kind of projects that have returns way above the cost of capital. That's good for all seasons. But I don't think this is a choice that we have to make as an either or.

Christopher D. Bohn

Yes. I think, Chris, also, just how we're looking at those projects in the clean energy segment is, as always, very disciplined, but also where we don't have the technology or the infrastructure, looking to partner, and that really goes to the modest capital side that Tony mentioned there. I think as you look at those projects, as you mentioned, there's not huge calls on capital at this particular time, so that leaves a lot of excess free cash flow for us to distribute to shareholders. I think the 1 thing we will look at differently this year is sort of that ratable versus opportunistic method in which we went about share repurchases last year.

W. Anthony Will

I also think -- and I just want to highlight one of the things Chris said is while we're looking at a host of different clean energy initiatives and low-carbon ammonia opportunities, we are partnering with people to bring those things to reality. And so the example being if we built a new ammonia facility, our [Blue Point] complex in Louisiana, we're doing that with Mitsui, who is in for almost $0.50 on the dollar. So it really does -- and as you think about cash going out the door, that's spread over 4, maybe 4.5 years, it really is relatively modest in the grand scheme of things, and that's why we feel we can do all of the above here.

Christopher S. Parkinson

And just as a quick follow-up, just given the fact that European production still is favoring imported ammonia. And you've also seen less production out of Trinidad. And you've even seen some facilities in Europe be reluctant to restart holistically just because of the current pricing environment, which I thought was a bit odd. But just are you at all surprised, and I apologize for the short-term question, are you at all surprised that the market on the downstream side hasn't ultimately been a little bit tighter even if it's still relatively earlier in the year. If you could just say the additional in that framework, it would be very helpful.

W. Anthony Will

Yes. So I would say by historical standards, we're very happy with where the ammonia pricing is. Arguably, it's a good value out there in the market today. I would say some of this goes back to the point that Bert mentioned earlier, which is a little bit of reduction of economic activity. We've also seen a reduced demand on ammonia going into industrial applications. So that certainly had somewhat of an impact on it. But look, by any standard other than a period of time last year, the ammonia market that we're looking at right now is absolutely phenomenal.

Bert A. Frost

And I would say the same for the upgraded products. The market mono historical standard is tight and some of the dynamics that we talked about earlier with these purchasing delays has pushed product in the open market with and India -- tender delay as well. So all this incentivizes just as higher prices were probably limiting some demand. These attractive prices are going to incentivize demand incentivize seed populations as well as applications and application rates, not only in the United States but in other countries as well. So I say we're fairly prosaic about the market today and the market going forward.

Operator

We now have a question from Joel Jackson from BMO Capital Markets.

Joel Jackson

Maybe following a bit on risk here. It seems like ammonia has been trading with the marginal cost curve -- marginal cost for months and months and urea is not -- in fact, there's a negative margins, right, to upgrade from ammonia. Can you talk about that? And is that really sustainable? And Bert, Tony, have you seen this before because I don't think I've seen this before in a long time. It's lasted for this many months.

Bert A. Frost

I think with where the market is today on ammonia, because ammonia is utilized in the initial production of some of these products, and some of the plants that have been down can like ours in Billingham in U.K. can import ammonia and run the upgraded products operates differentially. And where we are in urea, for example, you do have additional urea that has come on stream, and you've got some delays in the purchase of the Egyptians, the Algerian, the Nigerians have been moving product into Europe at just under that marginal cost of production. However, for ammonia, why is trading a little bit differently, some of that ammonia and you need the production to make the DEF to make the products that require CO2 in Europe. So it's a little bit of 2 different process.

Christopher D. Bohn

I mean I think the ammonia S&D is tighter than the urea 1 for the points that Bert just mentioned, One is the additional urea plants, upgrade plants that have come on this past year. And then additionally, just sort of the reluctance right now, purchasing prior to the application season. But I think the expectation is you start to see that tighten up as well.

Joel Jackson

Okay. I have a question a little bit different around the announcement you made last week or I think this week on the BP gas arrangement. And this's a little bit out of my comfort area, but I'm going to try. Can you -- with that arrangement with BP. So are you -- it's a 2-part question. Are you paying a premium for this gas? And then how exactly is BP going to supply 90% lower carbon intensity gas? Is BP investing in financial offsets? That's netting against the actual carbon intensity, the physical gas supply [knowing that what's going on].

W. Anthony Will

No. Yes. So Chris, I'm happy to give you a little bit of background on this, and then I'll invite others to jump in here as we go. But basically, or Joel -- yes, sorry. Basically, there are typically involved when you're doing E&P some fugitive methane emissions that you get slipped in terms of both around the wellhead as well as in the transportation and pipeline system. And BP has developed and has implemented and invested in some technologies and approaches to dramatically reduce the amount of methane emission slip at those sources.

Bert A. Frost

Yes. And I think the only thing I would add in this particular case, these are verified credits as well, and it's something that is a legitimate in reducing our Scope 3.

Operator

We are going to continue with a question from Adam Samuelson from Goldman Sachs.

Adam L. Samuelson

So maybe another question on some of the clean energy type investments that you've been pursuing? And to date, I mean, these are largely confined to the U.S. Gulf, the Donaldsonville plant and kind of the potential new plant with Mitsui. Can you talk about maybe things you're evaluating or considering at the rest of your North American plant network related to carbon capture, just 45Q at Verdigris or Port Neal become viable -- Medicine Hat obviously, it's in Canada, but different kind of opportunities that might be available north of the border? And how those would fit into the portfolio of clean energy and ammonia hydrogen kind of opportunities?

W. Anthony Will

You bet, Adam. So one of the places that we have a significant amount of CO2 that's currently being vented and it's partly because what we're primarily producing there is ammonium nitrate is our Yazoo City facility. So there's a lot of CO2 we end up venting and we are in active discussions about finding solutions from a transportation and sequestration options there. That was one of the 2 initial ones that we highlighted when we announced kind of our movement in the clean energy and decarbonization.

Christopher D. Bohn

And then just to build on what Tony said, those are the more defined projects that are out there. that really the hydrogen production tax credit and the enhancement of the 45Q. So those are already in motion, but there's others that are related to everything from the hydrogen hubs, the carbon transport incentives that are part of the IRA as well. And those are continuing to evolve and what the scope is and everything like that. But we remain very active in evaluating those as well. But again, as we talked about earlier, a lot of this is really playing to where our strengths are partnering where we don't have it and participating where we have the highest return on those value chains.

Adam L. Samuelson

Okay. That's helpful. And I guess just a separate follow-up on the Billingham plant in the U.K. I think the guidance for the full year was 9.5 million tons of gross ammonia production. Does that assume you actually are able to restart ammonia production in the U.K.? And if not, kind of how long would you be comfortable not running ammonia there before that starts creating issues at the plant.

Christopher D. Bohn

Yes, Adam, I'll start with first is as we've said in the past, the amount of gross margin really associated with the U.K. business is pretty small on an overall CF basis. Our intention is that when gas prices get into a range where it's more profitable, to produce ammonia there and upgrade it than to import it, we'll do that. But right now, it's just a margin play. So I guess from a standpoint of how we're looking at this, we're going to be very nimble and flexible, and we will turn the plant back on when we see the margin advantage is better to do that. Right now importing from Donaldsonville is providing an uplift to that price at the Donaldsonville ammonia could get versus just selling it as merchant ammonia out in the market. So we'll continue to evaluate that, but it will always be margin dependent rather than production volume.

Operator

We will now take a question from Edlain Rodriguez from Credit Suisse.

Edlain S. Rodriguez

Just a quick one on buyers psychology. Like, what do you think buyers are still wait and see buying pattern when they can clearly hear you saying that they should expect prices to be going up soon, like shouldn't they be wishing to buy ahead of those higher prices?

Bert A. Frost

Well, this is Bert. And yes, it's an interesting dynamic, but it's been global and so far successful. So we have to recognize that. We've had many conversations with our global customers as well as our domestic customers. We -- the team was in Brazil for the conference down there in late January, and we just returned from the TFI yesterday. And we're going to have various customer interactions. There is a spread between what was purchased before. And so on the retail level, several have inventory priced much higher and they need to dollar cost average. And the feedback we get is they're waiting for the floor, our feedback is, you might want to review what you think the floor is because I think we're there.

Operator

We will take a question from Jeff Zekauskas from JPMorgan.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas

Your tax bill to Canada is about $500 million. How much do you expect to get back roughly from the U.S. government and when? And to the same tax problems continue into 2021 and '22 taxes?

Christopher D. Bohn

Jeff, this is Chris. Thanks for the question. this, as we've talked about earlier, this relates back to the early 2000s, and it's really a tax dispute between Canada and U.S., where CF had a transfer pricing tax issue, and we made our payments. What I would say is, given that it's taken this many years to get to where we are now, it will likely take some time before this is fully resolved this whole matter fully resolved. However, in saying that, we have filed amended returns for the payments that we made related to 2006 through 2011, seeking refunds from the U.S.

W. Anthony Will

And Jeff, the other thing is we did go ahead and make estimated payments for the period of 2012 through 2021 in order to stop the interest ticking as Chris said, the Canada charges a much higher interest rate than the U.S. And so that's where some of the frictional cost comes from. But our expectation is that we'll get much of the money back. And again, the '06 through '11 money faster, the rest of it is going to likely have to go back to another round of arbitration when you're talking about '12 through '21. But we're obviously going to put all efforts forward to recover as much of this as possible.

Christopher D. Bohn

Yes, one other point, Jeff, to answer the second part of your question, is this continuing to build as we go forward. As you recall, this went to -- this goes back to really 2012 when we started to initiate on it, even though it's early 2000s. So some of that profit distribution was changed during that time frame. So there's really nothing that's continuing to build on a go-forward basis. It's more or less through this 2021 time frame for the most part.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas

Great. Okay. And in the Donaldson complex, you want to transport in store 2 million tons of process CO2. How much CO2 does the Donaldson complex throw off? Or maybe put another way, how much CO2 was thrown off per ton of ammonia you produce there?

W. Anthony Will

Yes. So in terms of total CO2 generation per ton of ammonia in our plants, it's about 1.8 tons of CO2. Now of that, about 1/3 of it is flue gas and the rest of it is maybe it's more like 40% or 50% is flue gas. The rest of it is processed CO2. So the process portion of the CO2 is right now, we have an excess of about 4 million tons in aggregate. So we're taking about half of the excess process CO2 and signing up to -- with Exxon has signed up to sequester that amount. We're going to continue to evaluate and ideally, we'll do a second project and sequester more of it. The challenge a little bit is the margin opportunity on urea and UAN, tends to be higher than just for ammonia, at least the way current product pricing is that may change in a clean energy ammonia world.

Operator

We have a question from Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley.

William Tang

This is Will Tang on for Vincent. I'm wondering if you could give some additional color on, I guess, what's happening with respect to Chinese urea exports and why you're expecting them to be flat to down on a year-over-year basis in 2023? And then as a follow-up to that, you guys gave, I guess, what they would be on a lose their export restriction level of 3 million to 5 million tons per year, which is a little bit lower than what they had export in between 2019 and 2021 of around 5 million tons. So I'm wondering if you could kind of bridge the difference there. Is that just higher demand from the region? Or are there other aspects influencing that estimate.

W. Anthony Will

I would say the biggest reason, then I'll turn it over to Bert for some more specifics here. But I'd say the biggest thing that affects it is really one of the shift of policy around trying to reduce environmental pollution in the country. There's -- recently here since COVID there's also been a strong desire in order to help curve inflation around availability and affordability of nitrogen fertilizers and so some pretty significant restrictions on exports. But in terms of in a looser export restriction environment, the thing that gives us a lot of comfort around them not going back to sort of the old days is the real push around environmental cleanup and just environmental quality. Urea is a huge particulate matter amid or a big consumer of freshwater, there's not that many employment jobs that go along with it, and you're effectively exporting energy in the form of urea when you're turning around an importing natural gas and it's just not a good trade from a policy perspective but from the central government.

Bert A. Frost

So I think you covered it well. And the key thing for me is a very good governmental action to protect. This is reflective on 2022. The export controls -- an inflation control mechanism and a cost control mechanism for the Chinese farmer to have available nutrients and it worked, and they did. And so when the price of the global market at $800, the price in China was $400. And so I think that was a successful program. And we see Chinese exports moderating you're right. Last year, they're just below 3 million tons and probably expect that same level to up to maybe 5 million tons.

Operator

We have a question from Andrew Wong from RBC Capital Markets.

Andrew D. Wong

So thinking a little bit longer term here on the market. We haven't seen a lot of announcements for kind of traditional gray ammonia builds or urea or UAN or anything like that? Like why do you think that is? And with some of these new low-carbon projects that have been coming up, most of it is just ammonia. Do you see some of this ammonia entering the traditional market and competing with great tons? Or do you think they're going to be mostly reserved for clean ammonia users?

W. Anthony Will

I mean I think that's one of those situations where you never fully 100% in balanced where demand develops at exactly the same rate as new production does. I think what we'll probably see is as demand develops, if there's not enough production, initial implementation using conventional or gray ammonia with a desire to shift towards blue as it becomes available. And as you have a project or 2 like this that comes up if for a while, you get a little bit of excess availability of that product, it's chemically identical, so it can certainly go into any of the uses.

Andrew D. Wong

That's helpful. And just like on the traditional gray ammonia plants, just in general, we haven't seen a lot of announcements, like why do you think that is? And does that potentially continue? Is there maybe some sort of hesitancy to invest in carbon generating businesses? Or maybe is there something else?

Christopher D. Bohn

I think a lot of the announcements, Jeff, that you're hearing are actually blue ammonia projects. Which are effectively gray ammonia production that just has sequestration areas around it. So I think it's why you're seeing the activity in the Gulf Coast with the ability to sequester it. So obviously, the transition to blue ammonia given the incentive structures that have been put out there allow you to make that incremental capital. So that's why I think you're seeing it is because blue ammonia projects with the enhanced 45Q become very close to what a conventional production would be.

W. Anthony Will

And actually probably with better economics of conventional production.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Spector from UBC -- I'm sorry, UBS.

Joshua David Spector

Just on natural gas quickly. I mean I know you guys normally don't do much hedging. Furtherout, but given where prices are, I mean, do you take a different view over the next 6 to 12 months. It's hard to see that you'll be very wrong on the low end of that. So just curious on your thoughts.

Bert A. Frost

Yes. This is Bert. When you're looking at natural gas, you're correct. We don't hedge that far forward. We do hedge in the winter months, as you saw in our Q4 numbers, and that's just as a reflection of some of the things we've seen with freeze-offs and risk. But when you look at the forward, we're $2.50 from now through the summer months and then $3 until you hit winter again and then in the low $3s there. So it's something to look at, something to talk about. We do have a gas committee that Chris and I and Ashraf and a few of the others with team sit on and ruminate over these things, and we'll have to take a look at that.

Joshua David Spector

Okay. And just quick on CapEx. I mean this year makes sense. I guess, I mean assuming you guys go forward with FID on the facility, assuming your share of that's roughly $1 billion spent over 4 years. I mean, should we be thinking about if that plays out, your CapEx is in the range, $700 million, $800 million the next 4 years, barring you don't do any additional further projects?

W. Anthony Will

Yes. Josh, it's not really ratable that way even though we can talk about allocating it that way, typically, there's a little bit of money spent upfront for the engineering work and also for the initial down payments on procurement of long lead time vessels and other equipment. But the vast, vast majority of the expenditure happened in the last 2 years to the last 18 months, which is when you're doing all of the major construction activity. So it's really back-end loaded.

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Garchitorena.

Richard Garchitorena

Great. Just 1 high-level question. You've made a lot of announcements on the clean energy initiatives in the past year. And considering you have strong free cash flow, it doesn't seem like that's a constraint. When do you think your plate will be full in terms of like how many projects do you think you could have going on at the same time between now and 2027 or so where you feel comfortable you can manage that? And then I guess, just also in terms of what your priorities would be in terms of managing those?

W. Anthony Will

Yes. So I think a lot of it has to do with the capacity of the engineering execution within the existing facilities. The [Blue Point] complex in Louisiana is a bit of a different one because that obviously it's a greenfield kind of project, and we are staffing up that organization for assumed go forward, but the decision about go forward has not been made yet, given that we don't have the cost estimate on what that would be. So I feel like we can execute a lot of these things simultaneously. We've got a lot of capacity around the network. And the projects that we're talking about other than the Blue Point complex are not so large and so involved that it would overwhelm our engineering resources and a lot of this stuff would get phased in.

Christopher D. Bohn

And the only thing I would add is the projects that we're doing really play into the core competencies. And that's why this strategy makes so much sense for our organization. It's not as if we have to go out and build a whole bunch of new infrastructure. A lot of that exists and we're making add-ons to that. So I think that also alleviates the size of these projects and then additionally, partnering in areas that we don't have those core competence -- allow us to maybe take on a few more projects than we would if we were doing them all by ourselves.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this is all the time we have for questions for today. I would like to turn the call back to Martin Jarosick for closing remarks.

Martin A. Jarosick

Thanks, everyone, for joining us, and we look forward to seeing you at conferences over the next month.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.