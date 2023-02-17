Q4 2022 CBIZ Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Jerome P. Grisko; President, CEO & Director; CBIZ, Inc.

Lori Novickis; Director of Corporate Relations; CBIZ, Inc.

Ware H. Grove; Senior VP & CFO; CBIZ, Inc.

Andrew Owen Nicholas; Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Christopher Paul Moore; Senior Research Analyst; CJS Securities, Inc.

Marc Frye Riddick; Business and Consumer Services Analyst; Sidoti & Company, LLC

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the CBIZ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. In connection with this call, today's press release and quarterly investor presentation, have been posted to the Investor Relations page of our website, cbiz.com. As a reminder, this call is being webcast, and a link to the live webcast can also be found on our site. An archive replay and transcript will also be made available following the call.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On today's call, we're proud to share our fourth quarter and full year results for 2022 and our outlook for this year. Last year on this call, we discussed our record performance and results for 2021. We are pleased to report that our momentum continued throughout 2022.

Thank you, Jerry, and good morning, everyone. Let me take a few minutes to talk about key highlights of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results that we released this morning. As Jerry commented, the strong momentum throughout our business continued through the fourth quarter.

Thank you, Ware. Given the importance of acquisitions on our growth strategy, I wanted to spend a few minutes on our approach to M&A, what we've accomplished over the past 12 months, including our recent announcement of our Somerset acquisition and the strength of our pipeline.

Christopher Paul Moore

Maybe we just break down the 8% revenue growth estimate a little bit further. At the midpoint, from a same-store perspective, is that translate into roughly 4%? Or am I looking at that correctly?

Ware H. Grove

Chris, this is Ware. Yes, we're looking at in that 8% to 10% range for revenue growth. We're looking at roughly 5% to 6% for organic and the balance through acquisition.

Christopher Paul Moore

Got it. That's helpful. Is there much Marks Paneth kind of synergy assumed in there? I'm just trying to get a sense as to, you guys didn't assume much for '22 and felt like '23 is when you might start to see some of that maybe you could just talk to that a little bit.

Ware H. Grove

Yes, Chris, a little bit. This is Ware again. We have -- typically, you're aware that we have 3-year earn-out periods for these transactions. There is beyond the onetime nonrecurring first year expenses. We do have a layer of kind of transition expenses during that earnout. But yes, there is incremental improvement between year 1, year 2 and year 3. So there is some modest improvement projected for Marks Paneth.

Christopher Paul Moore

Got it. And just with respect to the 28% tax rate, I just want to make sure I heard it correctly. So looking out beyond '23, what you're saying is that '24 is not likely to be any higher than the 28% range, correct?

Ware H. Grove

Yes, that's exactly right. This is -- can be characterized as kind of a onetime 2023 versus '22 headwind that's presented by an increase in tax rates because primarily for the expiration of some of the grandfathered benefits that are now expiring as a result of the Tax Reform Act of 2017.

Christopher Paul Moore

Got it. And maybe just one more for me. When you look at project work in fiscal year '22, which areas could be more challenging to match in '23? And which, if any, might be a little bit easier?

Jerome P. Grisko

Yes, Chris, time will tell, right? But when we look at project work, we basically say, of the types of things historically that have been impacted by a softer economy, that's roughly about, total about 14% of our revenue. Of that 14% of our revenue, obviously, much of it -- that work continues to be done. So what we did is we went back and looked at some historic numbers. And when we've seen some softness there, it's been approximately call it, 13% to 14% of that 14% or about 2% of our total revenue. So we don't think that it's that material in the overall scheme or size of CBIZ, but that's -- those are the numbers.

Our next question comes from Andrew Nicholas from William Blair.

Andrew Owen Nicholas

I wanted to start by following up on that last answer with respect to business advisory. Have you seen demand there slow already? I know last quarter or last couple of quarters, you talked about being relatively sold out in that business. Wondering if you've already seen some softness there. And then relatedly, if there's any way to quantify kind of what your expectation is or at least what's built into guidance on the business advisory front for '23, that would be helpful.

Jerome P. Grisko

Yes. Andrew, it's Jerry. Through the most recent quarter, several months here, we continue to see overall strong demand for our advisory services. So we're really encouraged by that. With that said, there are I think, 8 different service lines that we include in that advisory category. And there are a couple that are a little softer, but overall, continued strong demand for those services. When we look into '23 budget, we are predicting continued strong demand for those services overall.

Andrew Owen Nicholas

Understood. And then for my follow-up, I was just hoping you could spend a little bit more time on Somerset. It sounds like a good fit culturally. Can you speak a bit more to their areas of expertise, any cross-sell opportunities that immediately come to mind as you integrate them over the course of '23.

Jerome P. Grisko

Yes. Let me take a crack on some of these things. As far as the fit, we couldn't be more excited to bring them on, terrific organization, great leadership, strong culture. We were with that team. I think when we did the welcoming meeting. We had over 20 of our CBIZ team members together with their almost 300 members. I think there were 270 or something in the room. And you would think that we've been together for years. I mean, just a very strong cultural fit. So very encouraged by that.

Andrew Owen Nicholas

Anything to say on kind of expected bottom line contribution in '23, and then I'll get back in the queue.

Ware H. Grove

Yes, Andrew, this is Ware. Just building on the response I had earlier about the earn-out periods of time. We're normalizing out roughly $0.05 of equivalent earnings per share, cost from the transaction-related costs and then clearly onetime nonrecurring expenses in the initial integration.

(Operator Instructions)

Marc Frye Riddick

So really kind of touched on pretty much all of my main questions. I guess maybe one of the things I'll sort of ask in the round about -- sorry about -- there being emergency going by, I guess, in the background.

Jerome P. Grisko

Yes, Marc. I think it's all of the above, right? I mean, I think there's some component of all of those things. I will say that in speaking to our offices are our unique kind of approach to the market, that being the breadth of services that we offer, the depth of expertise really is a differentiator in the market.

Marc Frye Riddick

Great. And then could you just add a little bit as to maybe what you're seeing and planning for with pricing for this year, for pricing increases, timing and that type of thing.

Jerome P. Grisko

Yes. So as Ware indicated in his comments and I did in mine as well is we've been -- we've made some significant investments in just our tools and our processes around pricing, as we've talked about on prior calls, over the past number of years. We really saw a significant impact and improvement in those areas in 2022. We would expect that we would not only hold those prices in '23, but also continue to get even better pricing throughout 2023.

Marc Frye Riddick

Great. And then 1 more if I could sneak in there. I wasn't sure -- I know that you mentioned high retention. Was there a ballpark retention rate number that was mentioned or maybe I missed it.

Jerome P. Grisko

Yes, we didn't give it on this call, but 90-plus percent in most of our more significant service lines, which is really the high end of our industries.

I would like to turn the conference back over to Jerry Grisko for any closing remarks.

Jerome P. Grisko

Thank you. As we wrap up today, as always, I want to thank our shareholders and analysts for your continued support. And for our CBIZ team, when I reflect on the record performance throughout the past year and all that you do to support each other and our clients I really can't thank you enough and we, as a senior team, can't thank you enough. At our core CBIZ is a people business and the results that we discuss today are the direct result of the hard work and dedication of each of our 6,500 team members. With that, we'll conclude our call. Thank you, and have a great day.

