Q4 2022 Bloomin' Brands Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Christopher Adkins Meyer; Executive VP & CFO; Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

David J. Deno; CEO & Director; Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Mark Graff; SVP of Business Development & Financial Planning; Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Alexander Russell Slagle; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Andrew Strelzik; Restaurants Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Brian Michael Vaccaro; MD; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein; Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer; MD & Senior Analyst of Restaurants; Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

John William Ivankoe; Senior Restaurant Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Jon Michael Tower; Research Analyst; Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research

Lauren Danielle Silberman; Senior Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Sara Harkavy Senatore; MD in Global Equity Research & Senior Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Bloomin' Brands Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)

Mark Graff

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are David Deno, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have access to our fiscal fourth quarter 2022 earnings release. It can also be found on our website at bloominbrands.com in the Investors section.

David J. Deno

Well, thank you, Mark, and welcome to everyone listening today. As noted in this morning's earnings release, adjusted Q4 2022 diluted earnings per share was $0.68, which compares to $0.60 in Q4 2021, up 13%. This is also more than double our 2019 results. Combined U.S. comparable sales were up 1.4%, with each brand having positive same-store sales despite challenges from weather events at both the beginning and the end of the quarter. We were pleased with our Q4 results and it was the culmination of a year where we successfully navigated significant inflation. During 2022, we made the decision to preserve our value equation and not raise prices to fully offset inflation. While the consumer has remained resilient to date, we believe the short-term decision will have long-term benefits for our customers.

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. I would like to start by providing a recap of our financial performance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022. Total revenues in Q4 were $1.1 billion, which was up 4.6% from 2021, driven by a $33 million increase in international revenue, primarily in Brazil as well as a 1.4% increase in U.S. comparable restaurant sales. In our U.S. brands, traffic was down 7.3% in Q4, relatively consistent with Q3. Traffic was lowest in November before improving materially in the first 3 weeks of December. Winter storm Elliott hit in the last week of our fiscal 2022 and it had an approximate 1% impact on our fourth quarter comp sales. Despite the softer sales trends, our traffic was consistently better than the industry in December. Importantly, our traffic trend has improved significantly over the first 7 weeks of 2023.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) The first question today is coming from Jeffrey Bernstein of Barclays.

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein

Congrats to Mark and Tammy. My initial question is just on comps. For the fourth quarter, it looks like Outback, you had pricing up close to 10%, you had traffic down 9%, hence the 1% positive comp. That was below seemingly what the Street was looking for and I think what you guys had even implied for the fourth quarter. I know you mentioned weather was a 1 point headwind, but it would seem like there was a shortfall even beyond that. So I'm just wondering if you could talk about why the shortfall weather was a conscious decision on your part to kind of weed out value and lower end consumers who perhaps weren't as profitable or whether there was further disruption, obviously, trends did accelerate thus far this year, but that we know has a lot to do with the lapse. So I'm just wondering, if you can provide some context around the comp shortfall and traffic being down like 9%. And then I had one follow-up.

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Yes, sure, Jeff. This is Chris. So as it relates to Q4, as you know, our brands tend to skew special occasion and we do have a disproportionate impact from weather in that last week of the fourth quarter. So that winter storm Elliott was a 1% negative impact on our Q4 sales and obviously, that wasn't contemplated when we prepared our guidance. In addition, I'd say, the check average, that mix that we -- the positive menu mix that we've been running positive for most of the year, certainly into October, that turned negative in November. But as I said in the prepared remarks, I think that was probably more a byproduct of our push -- strong push into catering as well as some of the LTO activity, mixing better than expected. But certainly, the mix change going from positive to negative was something that we hadn't expected to manifest.

David J. Deno

And Jeff, speaking to Q1, the traffic trends are better, the improvements are better than what Omicron and weather would suggest. So I think the things -- the layers that we talked about in the prepared remarks are certainly coming together in all of our brands. And our traffic trends are very good and we feel terrific about it. So -- and that's embedded in the guide. So the momentum that we started seeing in December certainly has carried through to January and February. And the traffic increases are beyond just lapping a softer last year because of Omicron and the weather.

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein

Understood. And then my follow-up is just on the commodity outlook. I know last quarter, I think you said you thought maybe mid-single digit to high-single digit for full-year '23. Now you've tempered that to mid-single digit, which I understand most commodities are easing, but beef was the surprise, at least to us. I know you mentioned that I think you're 100% locked on beef and that's coming in at mid-single digit right in line with your overall basket. Just wondering if you could provide any context around that?

David J. Deno

Sure. Yes. So I'll give you some context on the commodity guide and where we think we are overall on beef. We are locked, as we said, 60% on the overall basket. Typically, we would probably be a little more locked at this point in time. And look, the reality is, is we do see that there could be certain upsides in certain areas as the year progresses and we want to be able to take advantage of those. But to your point, we are 100% locked on beef.

Operator

The next question is coming from Alex Slagle of Jefferies.

Alexander Russell Slagle

Just wanted to dig into some of the future productivity opportunity you called out an opportunity for $50 million in savings in '23, which is pretty significant. Just wanted to see if you could kind of talk to a couple of the bigger initiatives there and highlight a few for us.

David J. Deno

Yes. I'll give some of the broader strokes and I'll turn it to Chris talk about some of the financials. But we've talked for a while now about our technology initiatives and they have come together on time as expected. So the handhelds and Outback are rolled out, the ovens and the cooking technology and the grills in Outback (inaudible) happened, finished in the middle of the third quarter. So that has really come together for us and has led to a more productivity for us. And the supply chain team, of course, is continuing to do a great job on our food supply and productivity there, without compromising food quality very importantly. So -- but I'll turn it over to Chris for any other context on the financials.

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Well, the only context I'd add above and beyond that is we have talked about these technology initiatives and they would provide a financial return. And so if you think about our productivity this year, this $50 million target, that's pretty much double what we did from a productivity perspective in 2022. And the biggest chunk of that increase is coming from this technology initiative that we put in place, both in the front of the house and in the back of the house. And importantly, another thing to keep in mind as it relates to this is that it's not just a 2023 thing. We're not going to have all this equipment in place until the middle of the year. So there is going to be a pretty good tail going into 2024 as well in terms of productivity. So we're in pretty good shape.

Operator

The next question is coming from Lauren Silberman of Credit Suisse.

Lauren Danielle Silberman

Just on the first one, for operating margins, you talked about 2023 being a year of margin expansion. Can you just walk through the puts and takes of the guide to get there?

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Yes, sure. So well, let me do this. Let's talk about margins on an apples-to-apples basis for a minute. So exclude the benefit of this Brazilian tax exemption and exclude the benefit of the 53rd week. So it makes it more clear. First, the bad news. So even with inflation coming off of last year's record levels, as I said, it's still shaping up to be really inflationary this year. 2022 had, call it, $300 million of inflationary headwinds, 2023, we'll have like $200 million. So it's still pretty high. That's close to 500 basis points of margin pressure just from inflation alone.

David J. Deno

And I just want to provide a longer-term context to it is, we've had sustainable margin gains since 2019, if you look back in our history and we expect to continue that going forward like Chris laid out so eloquently. So it's all there for us. We're committed to the 8% margin long term, and it's a huge increase, which is where we were as a company a few years ago.

Lauren Danielle Silberman

And then just a follow-up on that traffic piece and the expectation for negative traffic, given the macro. What opportunities or levers exist that are in your control on the traffic side that you are considering or that you're implementing?

David J. Deno

Yes, we talked about in the prepared remarks, there's a few things that we have learned during the pandemic and also in 2022. And that is, sales layers for us are extremely important. So whether it's a whole new layer and thinking about "No Rules, Just Right" and Outback around marketing and it's more than just marketing, it's operations, it's products associated with it, that whole attitude in the restaurants. That's number one.

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Well, and I'll just piggyback off of that. Importantly, when you're talking about specific price points on offerings, that doesn't necessarily have to mean as a deeply discounted offer. In fact, we're able to do those offers at a price point that can be, at a minimum, sort of hold margins steady.

Operator

The next question is coming from John Ivankoe of JPMorgan.

John William Ivankoe

It's interesting to hear about "No Rules, Just Right" I mean, just kind of like the return of that, I guess, brand promise. So I mean, a big part of the margin expansion for the entire industry versus 2019 was the reduction of advertising, reduction of menu items, simplification kind of in the kitchen that allowed for a much more efficient operation overall. Are we now kind of entering the point where it makes sense to bring back LTO, bring back some new news in the kitchen bring back advertising? I mean, is it -- are we kind of at the start, if you will, of a slippery slip to where costs need to be added back to the business because others are doing that as well?

David J. Deno

Yes. Couple of things, John. "No Rules, Just Right" can be executed with the continued menu simplification that we've had, but we don't anticipate a whole bunch of new product offerings and complexity in the kitchen. And as you know, with the new grills and things at Outback, that simplifies our kitchen even more. So that's number one. And "No Rules, Just Right" is more than a marketing slogan, it's about how we run our restaurants. So that's number one.

John William Ivankoe

And let me ask about remodels. I think you said you're doing 100, which is actually a pretty big percent of the U.S. Outback system. I mean, it's been said in the past that you don't get credit for an interior remodel unless you do an exterior remodel and of course, an exterior remodel costs, especially in 2023, a lot of money and takes a lot of time. So can you talk about what the remodels will look like, what kind of gain that you're expecting? And if these projects are going to really attract people to come back and dine in the restaurant, which is obviously where you have the most capacity or potential to add people.

David J. Deno

Yes. First of all, it's 50 at Outback and 50 in the other 2 casual dining brands, plus Fleming's. So that gets to the 100, okay? So -- but we've really scoped out light touch, a medium touch and a heavy touch in our remodels. And we know keeping that interior restaurant fresh is so important. And John, as we do the interiors, we will do some exterior work to touch up to make sure people know plus what we have is a digital marketing piece that we can talk about as we go into these markets and do the remodel. So it's freshing up the restaurants. On an interior basis, we have 3 separate scopes. We certainly have the capital and cash flow to do this and it involves all of our brands with 50 at Outback. And any financial measures, I'll turn it over to Chris to talk about.

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Well, I'll just add that, yes, look, you're right, you're not expecting a herculean pound of sales lift when you do an interior remodel. But if you can get a 2% to 3% lift, that's a pretty good lift for us. But more importantly as Dave said, it's more about -- I don't think -- I think of it as maintenance per se, but if you don't keep your assets current, you could be on a slippery slope from a same-store sales perspective. So I think that keeping the assets current is going to be a critical part of what we do, not just this year but moving forward.

David J. Deno

And John, it's a holistic effort. It's operations, it's marketing, it's remodels. It all comes together holistically, and that's what we're trying to talk about with these sales layers.

Operator

The next question is coming from Jeff Farmer of Gordon Haskett.

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer

I might have missed it, but did you guys provide any specifics on G&A or interest expense dollars for full year 2023?

Christopher Adkins Meyer

We didn't, but I can give you a little bit of context. And you're looking at G&A and G&A, is that what you said?

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer

G&A and interest expense.

David J. Deno

G&A and interest.

Christopher Adkins Meyer

So, yes, G&A is going to be up. It will be up probably USD10 million to USD15 million in '23 in terms of dollars. That's probably flat as a percentage of sales, though. Couple of reasons. We made some investments in IT and our development team that we -- will have a full run rate for in '23. We made some additional investments back into our people, which we thought was very important. And we had a number of vacancies in the year that are now filled. And so -- and we also had some incentive comp reloads. So there's a few things going on in G&A that will make it go up this year.

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer

And then just one additional one, which is you guys did touch on it, but as the consumer backdrop has become more challenging, just a little bit more strained for some of the discretionary spending. Are you seeing shifts in relative same-store sales performance across your multiple channels, meaning the in-restaurant, to-go and delivery channels seeing any sort of shifting of behaviors amongst those 3 channels?

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Well, this is what I would say. It's a little tough read, but we -- because we skew special occasion, when you're really busy in Q4 and Q1, you do see a decline in sort of your off-premises mix and we've seen that a little bit here in the first quarter. Overall, we think that's mostly just trade between our curbside business back into the in-restaurant piece. But no real commentary on kind of the consumer, our third-party business, which is a slightly different consumer from an off-premises perspective is hanging in there. It's a little down in Q1 versus where it was in Q4, but it's still pretty steady and that is a different kind of consumer. So overall, the shifting between channels isn't really driving a significant amount of what we think is reflective of kind of where the consumer is. It feels more just like engineered channel moving.

David J. Deno

And Jeff, the high end continues to do really well and Fleming's continues to do really well within that high end. And so that's a consumer that we're going to continue to pursue. And I talked about some of the sales layers there.

Operator

Our next question is coming from (technical difficulty)

Sara Harkavy Senatore

I think Sara Senatore, just want to make sure. I'm just curious if I could ask two -- a follow-up and then a quick question. The follow-up is if you could just talk about January. I think widely the industry has seen some improved trends. Are you still maintaining your traffic gap that you talked about? Or is this sort of a kind of a rising tide. So any insight on to relative performance, given how robust it's been for you, but I think also some trends we're seeing across the board.

David J. Deno

Yes. Sure. I'll take the first part. I'm not going to comment in detail on weekly trends in February. But I can say overall for the quarter, we remain very happy with how we stand in our traffic trends for our company and versus the industry. So I'll leave it at that for now. And I'll turn the second part over to Chris.

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Yes. Look, I think that you're right in your commentary. It's a much more balanced equation this year in terms of our pricing and our inflation that we see. But look, I think that we are very sensitive to the price value equation. And how we think about that moving forward is really, really important part of the calculus that we go through. We don't feel like we have the ability to take a tremendous amount, more pricing in a year like this. Moving forward, we want to be very thoughtful. And look, the good news is, is that we didn't take any pricing in 2020. We took very little pricing in 2021 given the way we've been buying our commodities have tended to be advantageous. So relative to kind of where we were and go back to even to 2019, our check average is below where the industry is on that same metric.

David J. Deno

And the last thing I would add is there's another way to get value to our customer and we talk about this with each of our brands and that's continued to improve our service levels in our restaurants and we're seeing very good trends there. And so providing value to our customers as our service levels improve and the technology that we've invested to make that happen is an important part of our value equation going forward.

Operator

The next question is coming from Jon Tower of Citigroup.

Jon Michael Tower

Clarifications question. So first clarification, the $50 million in productivity gains, is that run rate or should we expect to see that all hit in '23?

David J. Deno

No, that's all in 2023. No, that's all in 2023. It will ramp up a bit as the year progresses because we --

Jon Michael Tower

The company from productivity gains and/or initiatives at the store level to improve throughput as well as incremental marketing, including the new rules just right. So I guess I'm just trying to understand, are you guys trying to layer in a level of conservatism or -- in your guidance for traffic? Or is there something you've seen in your business that's fundamentally out?

David J. Deno

Yes. We don't feel that we need to rely on discounting to drive traffic trends, first and foremost. We play in a category, we participate in the category that we haven't seen a lot of that and we continue to make those plans accordingly. Because and importantly, because some of our base menu offerings are such a good offer for our customers without offering a lot of discounts and with some price surety. So you won't see Bloomin' Brands push the discounting lever to grow the traffic that we're talking about.

Jon Michael Tower

And then just one more. As you talk about continuing to improve service levels, can you talk a little bit about where kind of staffing team continuity and training are right now and sort of overall where you are from an operations perspective and really how much of an opportunity operations and the service enhancements can be as we think about traffic and sales?

David J. Deno

Yes. We are blessed with a very tenured team with turnover trends less than the industry. Now part of that was the conscious decision that our company made during the pandemic, not to let people go. So we had a trained group of people ready to go when the restaurants reopened. And so we intend to capitalize on that tenure and leadership and lack of turnover relatively speaking, in the industry -- or excuse me, in our company. Now is -- are there some staffing challenges in pockets? Yes, but not nearly what it was a year ago or 2 years ago. So our goal is to improve service levels through investments in technology and capitalize on the tenure and leadership and training in our restaurants.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Andrew Strelzik of BMO Capital Markets.

Andrew Strelzik

I actually wanted to ask one on Brazil. And I was -- obviously, it was a nice contributor in the quarter. I was just hoping you could give us a little bit of an update on the operating environment there? What you're seeing in terms of consumer behavior, inflation, supply may be coming online or not. And ultimately, I'm trying to kind of build to -- love to hear perspective on how you think about the margin potential of that business over time as we build towards kind of the longer-term targets that you've talked about?

David J. Deno

Sure. Our Brazil team and a lot of businesses went through a lot during COVID. And they've come back in a very good way. The restaurant sales were good in the quarter. The operating margins were good in the quarter and we have a really strong management team down there and they've come through it in a very good way. But as we look at the operating environment going forward, hopefully, the election is behind us and we can move forward in the country and continue to grow our business. And as we recover and other businesses recover from what we experienced during COVID. So we do feel good about our business down there and the growth and the cash flow and the sales it provides.

Operator

Our last question today is coming from Brian Vaccaro of Raymond James.

Brian Michael Vaccaro

I wanted to go back to the productivity. And can you remind us how many units have the full equipment package today across the server handhelds, KDS and the cooking equipment? And then could you provide some more color and maybe even quantify some of the benefits you expect to yield from it? Is there any way you could ballpark labor or waste savings or perhaps it's mostly a throughput or sales benefit you expect to see?

David J. Deno

Sure. I -- all the handhelds are in Outback. KDS was in, and we're in about half the restaurants on the cooking equipment, and they'll be done in Q3. Like I -- before I begin into the financials and Chris will talk about some of the productivity opportunities there, I just want to underscore once again that will go long term with greater service levels and more accurate cooking that especially the grills provide, we expect to build sales and traffic in our restaurants at Outback. And I'll turn it over to Chris.

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Yes. And I'd say if you look at the productivity numbers, it's probably -- look, and again, we've said we went from, call it, USD25 million to USD50 million this year. The $25 million increase, a chunk of that supply chain, but most of that is going to be driven by technology improvements in our restaurants. And so if you think about where that plays out, where it lives on the P&L, it's going to live in the cost of sales line, but I think a little bit more is going to live in the labor line, right? And particularly as it relates to the front of the house technology we're putting in into the restaurants. There will be, though, to your point, when we have less recooks, those complementary meals show up as a kind of a reduction of sales. So you will have an increase in sales associated with this.

Brian Michael Vaccaro

And back to pricing, I heard you say, I think average check around 5% is embedded in your guidance. Could you just level set when was the last pricing -- last time you took pricing? And if you take no additional pricing, what the quarterly cadence would look like over the next few quarters across the business?

Christopher Adkins Meyer

Yes. We'd like to be in a position now where we don't have to take any more pricing from here until the end of the year. And then even that is like we want to have optionality on that. But if you think about it, we should be over 7% or so, at least through the first couple of quarters. And then we have the big price increases we took in Q3 of last year that we would lap and we have to make a decision then how much do you want to place in those numbers. And again, right now, in our current guidance, we're assuming, call it, a 6% annual price increase with negative mix of maybe, call it, 1 point to get you to that 5% overall. And that does assume that there's going to be some level of pricing taken in the back half of the year, but we could actually have a little bit less pricing if we don't need it and like I talked about earlier.

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Deno for closing comments.

David J. Deno

Yes. I want to thank everybody for calling in today. We appreciate it. And I want to welcome Tammy to the Investor Relations team. She's going to be a good partner and she'll be a good partner to all of you. And I want to say how important that new unit opportunity for us is in the company and I'm fortunate that we have such a great leader, Mark Graff, to make that happen. So more to follow in this space, and we'll be talking to you over the coming weeks. Thanks, everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today's event. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and enjoy the rest of your day.