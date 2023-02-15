Q4 2022 Blackbaud Inc Earnings Call

Participants

I'll now turn the call over to Steve Hufford. Please go ahead, sir.

Steve Hufford

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's President and CEO; and Tony Boor, Blackbaud's Executive Vice President and CFO. Mike and Tony will make prepared comments, and then we will open up the line for your questions.

Michael P. Gianoni

Thank you, Steve. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. I would like to take a brief moment to mention that Steve has taken an internal opportunity to further advance his career at Blackbaud and is transitioning to another role in the company. Congratulations, Steve. Thank you for leading our IR program over the last several years. Moving forward, Kevin Mooney, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development and his team of Alex Durkee and Jeff Klein, will take over the leadership of our Investor Relations program.

Anthony W. Boor

Thanks, Mike. Good morning, everyone. Today, I'll cover our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 as well as our outlook and guidance for 2023 before opening up the line for questions. Please refer to yesterday's press release and the investor materials posted to our website for the full details of our Q4 and full year of 2022 financial performance.

(Operator Instructions) We'll now take our first question from Brian Peterson from Raymond James.

Brian Christopher Peterson

So I wanted to start on some of the pricing initiatives you guys have mentioned. I think the question I get a lot from investors how do we think about the arc of those impacts? I know some of them are coming in on contracts and we get some transactional components. And any color you could provide on how much that's kind of helping or how we should think about that as kind of a durable growth tailwind going forward?

Michael P. Gianoni

Sure, Brian, it's Mike. A couple of things. Price initiative on transaction has started at the beginning of this year, so has contractual. And that really is sort of aligned with contract renewals also. Those have already begun. The ramp in those though for us historically and this year is, we have some pretty big renewal seasons, if you will, in kind of June, July timeframe and then November, December timeframe. So we'll get some -- and you see that in our guidance this year, we'll get some benefit this year from those initiatives that will build in the back half of this year and more significantly in 2024 as well will get a full year impact in '24.

Brian Christopher Peterson

Got it. And Tony, maybe a follow-up for you or Mike, if you want to take this one. You mentioned on some of the transactional components some variability in the U.S. in particular. Any perspective on what kind of transpired over the fourth quarter? And any thoughts on how to think about the transactional growth maybe in 2023?

Anthony W. Boor

Yes, Brian, the -- we saw a little bit of softness at the end of the year, mainly in December on largely the BBMS side of the business. We did well in tuition management all year. We saw good growth, frankly, in transactions overall for the full year as well. A little bit of softness in December with year-end giving and it was actually volumes were up but the average transaction size was down a bit year-over-year. Bigger impact actually was FX. I think we had about a $2 million negative impact to FX also in the quarter on the transaction side. January is off to a good start. So we feel pretty good on the 23% number overall for transactions.

The next question is coming from Parker Lane from Stifel.

Jeffrey Parker Lane

Just wanted to follow up on that last point there, Tony. I think you guys talked about charitable giving being relatively stable over the last 40 years. In those periods, of recessions. Is it typical to see that average transaction size come down for a sustained period of time? Or is that something that you think is sort of an anomaly year in the fourth quarter?

Anthony W. Boor

Well, I think when we look back at -- we talked about this a bit on the last call as well, when you look back at past recessions, we've held up pretty well and certainly the industry has. I think the worst impact of any that we saw to overall giving was the '08, '09 period. I think giving was down slightly in the market or in the industry for 2 to 3 years before it fully recovered. We didn't have nearly the mix of transactions back then that we do today. That said, we've had really good transaction volume all through this past year and started off January like in the JustGiving business. So that's held up really well. Again, big events can drive giving as well like we saw with the war or the pandemic, et cetera.

Michael P. Gianoni

Yes, Park, it's Mike. JustGiving has been really strong, which is another part of our transaction mix. And a bigger drag really in Q4 was our onetime services and FX much more than transactions.

Jeffrey Parker Lane

Got it. And then, Tony, when I think about the fact you guys closed 4 data centers last year, it sounds like you renegotiated some contracts with the public cloud providers. How should I think about the impact of gross margins in '23 on that step function in EBITDA? Like what does the share look like of gross margin versus OpEx?

Anthony W. Boor

Yes. We'll have some other puts and takes in there, Parker. It's very positive. We got 4 colo data centers closed. Those renegotiations are going to help because we're obviously moving more volume to those third-party cloud providers. So that's all positive we've been capitalizing a lot of R&D because we've been spending a lot on innovation and security enhancements. So you're going to see a little more amortization of those software costs up in COGS. We've been making enhanced investments in just overall cyber, which a lot of those costs also fall up in there. So I'd say you're going to have puts and takes. It is a good start, though to this longer-term improvement in gross margins that we'll see over the next several years.

The next question is coming from Rob Oliver from Baird.

Robert Cooney Oliver

Can you hear me okay?

Michael P. Gianoni

Yes.

Robert Cooney Oliver

Okay. Two questions for me. One, just a follow-up to Brian's question earlier on the pricing side. Clearly, you guys have made a ton of progress on the cost side yourselves and part of that is renegotiating contracts and pressuring vendors, and it's something we're hearing a lot about throughout our coverage in the software industry. So I just wanted to get a better sense of what gives you guys the confidence around these renewals summer and year-end that pricing will stick for you guys, how you think about that? And then I had a quick follow-up.

Michael P. Gianoni

Sure. So I'll answer that. So the pricing initiatives have actually gone well since we started those last fall, but it ramps up. And we're very focused on multiyear contracts as well, including moving some of the historic 1-year contracts to multiyear contracts. So, so far, it's gone well. It started last fall. It's ramping up between now and, call it, June, July. And then we think it will go quite well in the fall. Also, the big deal for us too is we'll get some -- first of all, you get a nice fall through, right, with pricing increases, it impacts on a Rule of 40 top and bottom line. And the bigger deal for us is it's going to build pretty significantly in the back half of this year.

Anthony W. Boor

And Rob, this is Tony. We've got -- we've had an intense focus on renewal and customer satisfaction and obviously, have made big investments on that side of the business over the last few years. And the nice thing we're seeing thus far is renewal rates have been improving, inclusive of the price initiatives that we've rolled out. So that's where we'll keep a very close eye as we'd expect to see as pressure potential on discounting with price increases and then renewal rates are the 2 key focus areas as we watch those over the coming year.

Robert Cooney Oliver

Okay. Okay. Great. Yes, really appreciate it. Very helpful. My other question, Mike, is for you around EVERFI. You called out in your prepared remarks that large deal, I think you said it was the largest deal, some 6- and 7-figure ARR deals, really exciting. I mean I know street was excited when you guys made that acquisition, there were some kind of speed bumps along the way. Can you just give us an idea of where we are now with EVERFI in terms of how you feel about kind of the business relative to your expectations? And then any more color on that deal would be helpful. Was that an existing Blackbaud account? Was in -- is there a cross-sell potential? Maybe talk a little bit about that deal.

Michael P. Gianoni

Yes, sure. So EVERFI throughout the year last year, we had some higher attrition, call it, the first half of the year in sales. That's all settled down. The sales team has settled in, much lower attrition on that team. We've closed some nice deals in the back half of the year with EVERFI, we announced a few of them, like one main financial and center for audit quality. For example, the deal I referenced in my prepared remarks was a -- a lot of our customers don't like to name them, so we don't. But that deal I referenced was a multi 7-figure ARR contract. So the substantial deal that they closed with a customer. The pipeline looks good in building in Q4 and Q1 and this year. We've done a great job on integration there as well. So we've really integrated well with the departments and in functions that we wanted to translate into -- took out a lot of cost, given our scale.

The next question is coming from Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI.

Stewart Kirk Materne

Mike, can you just talk a little bit more in detail about just sort of the bookings strength that you noted in the fourth quarter, anything in particular in that product wise? Can you give us a little bit more color on that start?

Michael P. Gianoni

Yes, sure. We saw good bookings year last year. EVERFI again slower, but them aside, the rest of the Blackbaud business, we exceeded our original sales quota for the year, finishing up the year, really strong fourth quarter. So across the product portfolio, pretty strong. And we beat the original number we set in our budget in January of '22. So we feel really good about how the year ended up. We consolidated global sales under Dave Benjamin, who reports to me and is driving our consolidated go-to-market. Pipeline looks good this year. So we feel really good about much lower attrition in sales, really solid leadership team, beating the full year number last year. We didn't see a slowdown in bookings, and we see a good pipeline starting off the year this year.

Stewart Kirk Materne

And sort of how does that factor into sort of the guide for this coming year? Obviously, you guys are going to get a nice lift from pricing. But with bookings doing better, one would think that you can -- it seems that there's room for upside potentially to that guide if bookings continues at that pace. Is that the right way of thinking about it? I'm just trying to sort of connect the dots between, obviously, the pricing lift, but also what you're seeing from a bookings momentum perspective.

Anthony W. Boor

Yes, Kirk, this is Tony. EVERFI's shortfall in bookings last year is going to have a drag on '23 revenues, unfortunately. The positive is, as Mike spoke to, we saw the bookings improve significantly in the near the end of the year, and we feel good going into '23. But by the time that revenue recognition turns on, it's going to be the latter part of the year. So as you saw in our prepared commentary, we're expecting to see a ramp throughout the year starting in Q2. So some of the cost actions as well that we took late last year and just recently will have a much bigger impact as we get to the back half of the year. And then obviously, we head into '24 at a much improved run rate. We still expect about a $5 million FX negative impact on revenue front half loaded. So you keep that in mind when you look at those growth numbers.

Stewart Kirk Materne

That's super. Just one last quick one for you. You mentioned you're trying to do more multiyear deals with your clients. Does that have any impact really on the pricing, meaning do they expect more discounts upfront? I mean how do you sort of balance that out? Or is it sort of -- I assume the pricing assumptions you're making take that into consideration, obviously, that you're trying to go to more multiyear deals?

Michael P. Gianoni

Yes, Kirk, the price initiatives are inclusive of the multiyear contracts and has built-in price increases on those multiyear contracts.

The next question is coming from Koji Ikeda from Bank of America.

Koji Ikeda

I had a question. I just wanted to go back to the workforce kind of reduction rebalance news for this morning. Just wanted to fully understand exactly what you meant. You -- I jot it down 14% headcount reduction. Is that the right numbers to just kind of use the 3,600 total employees reported in the K and 14% less. Is that right? And then when you think about reallocating our resources, you did say that your sales capacity is fully staffed. So are you thinking about maybe moving some other people into sales capacity going forward? And how are you thinking about hiring this year from a timing perspective? Just trying to get a sense of the overall workforce capacity today and where it's going over the next 12 months.

Michael P. Gianoni

Yes, sure. So what you're seeing is we're getting a lot more scale and efficiency in the business. That 14% is from the last year. So it's Q3 of last year to now is the 14%. And those numbers that you mentioned are right on. So we've had some reductions kind of across the Board. Our onetime services revenue, as you know, is a much smaller percentage of total, and that revenue has been falling. We've taken on some partners that do implementations and onetime services for us. So we've needed less resources there with less hours. We also focused on span of control and layers and things like that throughout the year. We had some really good integration with EVERFI with corporate functions and a few other areas. Some areas we've added like in engineering, our attrition is way down.

Koji Ikeda

Got it. And just thinking about kind of 2023 here, looking at your target verticals you got a bunch. And I wanted to ask you the question of which verticals are you maybe most excited as contributors to growth for 2023 versus others that you may view as particularly more challenged this year?

Michael P. Gianoni

Yes. We -- if I just look at last year's bookings, we were pretty strong across the board. And remember, we sell to a lot of verticals, but we have a lot of products that go across the verticals, the same products, right? So we have our core fundraising solutions and transaction systems, fundraising CRM platforms, online digital fundraising platforms and some others that are sold to all those verticals outside of the corporate marketplace. So we've had a pretty strong product portfolio representation in our bookings last year. We're not overly concerned about any vertical. There's still a big need in our space for modern cloud solutions.

The next question is coming from Matt VanVliet from BTIG.

Matthew David VanVliet

I guess first question, Mike, you mentioned JustGiving performing particularly well, especially near the end of the year. Curious how that been progressing in terms of migrating to the U.S. and expanding here and maybe any other markets you're looking at for potential expansion on that platform?

Michael P. Gianoni

Sure. Yes, it's amazing. Some of the campaigns on JustGiving are very much worldwide, we get folks using that platform for a particular mostly things that are sort of globally [pain] or a natural disaster or what have you. We'll get folks donating from 50, 60 countries all over the world. So it's got a pretty good global presence but still U.K.-based as far as its biggest market footprint, much lesser so in the U.S. but it's been an accelerator for us. We did a good job in getting great margins in that business and good organic growth last several years, including Q4. And this year, year-to-date, it's a really strong platform for us and really great brand recognition around the world and mostly in Europe. So it's been a really good fit for us.

Matthew David VanVliet

Okay. Great. And then I guess when you look at the higher ed space, curious if there's any sort of larger impact there from the average deal size that you're seeing across the transaction platform, maybe particular impacting there or how the fundraising side is going in higher ed? And how some of the expansions of the platform can meet some of the needs outside of fundraising and higher ed or progressing?

Michael P. Gianoni

Yes, we had a good year in sales bookings, higher ed last year. We've got folks on that team that made the President's Club for the year, if you will. So our presence there is still really strong. A lot of the bigger schools, our universities or customers, strong pipeline. We've got long tenured salespeople in that vertical as well. So it's been a solid presence for us for a long time. And including the bookings that we had last year as well.

We reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over for any further or closing comments.

Michael P. Gianoni

Thank you. Thanks, operator. I'll just close by reiterating that we had a strong execution in '22 and remain focused on improvements across the business in 2023 as we progress along our Rule of 40 journey. Our plan accelerates in the second half of '23 and carries into 2024. We expect to add at least 5 points on the Rule of 40 this year, demonstrating significant margin expansion. We're confident in our outlook with plans in place to achieve substantial performance acceleration with meaningful improvement starting in the second quarter continuing throughout the year. Thanks, everyone.

Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference and webcast. You may disconnect your line at this time, and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.