Q4 2022 BJ's Restaurants Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Gregory S. Levin; CEO, President & Director; BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Gregory S. Lynds; Executive VP & Chief Development Officer; BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Rana Schirmer; Director of SEC Reporting; BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Thomas A. Houdek; Senior VP & CFO; BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Alexander Russell Slagle; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Andrew Paul Wolf; Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst; CL King & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Andrew D. North; Senior Research Associate; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Michael A. Tamas; Associate; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Sharon Zackfia; Partner & Group Head of Consumer; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Teddy Farley

Todd Morrison Brooks; Senior Equity Analyst; The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to BJ's Restaurants Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.

Gregory S. Levin

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to BJ's Restaurants fiscal 2022 fourth quarter investor conference call and webcast. I am Greg Levin, BJ's Chief Executive Officer and President, and joining me on the call today is Tom Houdek, our Chief Financial Officer; and we also have Greg Lynds, our Chief Development Officer on hand for Q&A. After the market closed today, we released our financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, and you can view the full text of our earnings release on our website at www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Rana Schirmer

Thanks, Greg. Our comments on the conference call today will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Story continues

Gregory S. Levin

Thanks, Rana. BJ's fourth quarter results demonstrated continued growth across key metrics as we beat the industry as measured by comparable sales and comparable guest traffic according to Black Box, and we made further progress improving our restaurant level cash flow margins. Our comparable restaurant sales increased 6.6% over the same quarter a year ago on a 14-week versus 14-week basis. While a slower start to December and late winter storms provided a slight headwind to the industry, BJ's still delivered its highest weekly sales average ever, reaching more than $131,000 the week before Christmas.

Operator

(technical difficulty)

Gregory S. Levin

All right. Thank you, operator. I believe we had some technical difficulty here. I'm just going to do my last paragraph as I hear that's where we dropped off. And then we'll turn it over to Tom Houdek, our Chief Financial Officer. So sorry about that, everyone. As I was saying in summary, we know the best way to grow margins and profit is to grow sales. Our recent sales trends have been encouraging, and we remain committed to being sales drivers first and foremost. We intend to continue building sales into 2023 with demand for experiential dining remaining strong.

Thomas A. Houdek

Thanks, Greg, and good afternoon, everyone. I will provide details of the quarter and some forward-looking views. Please remember this commentary is subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements as discussed in our filings with the SEC. For the fourth quarter, we reported total sales of $344.2 million, an 18% increase from the prior year. Included in fourth quarter sales were $26.5 million from the extra week in our fiscal year and $3.2 million gift card breakage revenue related to a change in estimated redemptions of gift cards issued prior to 2022, which have yet to be redeemed, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Alex Slagle with Jefferies.

Alexander Russell Slagle

On the commentary on the restaurant level margin expectations, it sounds like the cadence is sort of a gradual ramp. Is that sort of given the timing of the initiatives or might there be maybe the seasonally strong 2Q, maybe that one could get to the lower mid-teens margin level, just trying to dig into that a little bit more.

Gregory S. Levin

Yeah. Alex, this is Greg, and then I'll pass over to Tom if he's got other additional commentary. That's generally how we're thinking about the cadence in the sense that as our margin initiatives worked their way through. I do think to your point, Q2 is our strongest weekly sales average. And I think based on where we are today and knowing how those sales can grow, tend to see that number go up. And then to your point, it would go down into Q3 and then accelerate into Q4 and kind of get us onto that trajectory of where we're going.

Thomas A. Houdek

Yeah, I'd agree. The combination of pricing that we've taken some in January, we'll take more later in the year and the margin improvement initiatives that continue to build. So those -- that's how the margin increasing as the year progresses.

Alexander Russell Slagle

Okay. Maybe you could comment on the contract resetting and sort of where you are, how much is contracted for the year at this point?

Thomas A. Houdek

Sure. So in January, we have the majority of our contracts come due. So we are about 35% to 40% fixed, which is a little less than we have been in the past. There's some contracts we're staying floating on this year because just the extra premium to lock-in contracts for the full year, we saw it more advantageous for our cost structure to keep them floating, to take the lower cost now and not expecting them to go up as high as some of the fixed costs. So that was the extent of our contract resets that happened in January.

Alexander Russell Slagle

Great. And I wanted to follow up on the capital allocation commentary, if you could provide a little more color on the remodel ROIs and maybe how many of each type of opportunity you see for '23, whether it's the bar area or the seating, any color there would be helpful.

Gregory S. Levin

Alex, it's Greg. So as we mentioned in the call, we're trying to get a minimum of 30 done next year. And I would say it's probably right now evenly split or so between the bar and then what we would call kind of expand capacity around the new seating. Some of those will overlap or we can do both in those restaurants. And what we've seen out of without getting super specific, I guess, is the bar is a higher cost as the bar cap to the back end (inaudible) 130-inch TV and really lightened up the restaurant, and that cost can be from $500,000 to $700,000.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Bittner with Oppenheimer & Company.

Michael A. Tamas

This is Mike Tamas on for Brian. Two quick questions. The first one on pricing. Can you talk about maybe what you're planning on having for the full year 2023 inclusive of the future price increase you were talking about in April? And are you planning any additional price increases beyond April? And just generally, how are you thinking about pricing against a more shaky consumer backdrop now?

Thomas A. Houdek

Sure. Thanks Mike. So yes, like we said, we took 3.7% in January. The April round is -- we're targeting somewhere in the 2% plus area, and we'll have another opportunity potentially in the September time frame for more pricing. So adding that up, we could be in the 8% plus area for the year.

Michael A. Tamas

Okay. And then just a commentary on the low to mid-teens margins exiting '23, I just want to clarify, I mean, does that mean that for full year 2024, you'll definitely be in that range, assuming sales and everything sort of shakes out to where you think it's going to be or is there anything that we need to think about that's different about that run rate exiting '23 and into '24?

Gregory S. Levin

Mike, that's our goal. Our goal would be exactly as you laid it out there. And that is as we move our margins up through the year through the margin improvement initiatives. One thing that we didn't mention and Alex asked the question about how it plays out to the cadence. And that is starting in July, we'll have that reduced menu and continue to play with another set of the menu as well that will really help on the prep hours and the efficiency as well as we talked about the labor forecasting from the -- from our AI or artificial intelligence systems that we're working with.

Michael A. Tamas

Okay. That's perfect. Maybe just squeeze in a quick model and one on the remodels. Is there anything we need to be thinking about in terms of downtime in terms of impact on either overall sales or comps and margins just as it relates to some of those remodels?

Gregory S. Levin

No. Greg Lynds is in here, our Chief Development Officer, who's really -- his team is handling the remodels, and they have perfected it where they can get in there and do them at nighttime. So our restaurants stay open, so we shouldn't be losing any restaurant days or restaurant weeks. And there's really no additional training or any other changes from that perspective. What we've tended to see is that pop might take a couple of weeks just because guests have to see it and then build from there a little bit. But we definitely like the pops that we're seeing. And when you get to the weekend, and you get to the Valentine's today, having that extra capacity really helps us.

Operator

Our next question is from Drew North with Baird.

Andrew D. North

I was wondering if you'd be willing to share an update on how the comps specifically were tracking quarter-to-date? I appreciate the color on extrapolating the trend through the balance of the quarter but just wondering if you could help quantify the quarter-to-date metric just to level set us here.

Thomas A. Houdek

Drew, it's an interesting question. And without getting very specific, the first two weeks of January were really strong sales. They were north of 20% as we went over Omicron. And since that time, it's kind of leveled out where we felt comfortable with kind of mid-single digits, which would tend to -- high single digits, I'm sorry, which would tend to be kind of where we expect the next weeks and the other weeks to be. So I think we saw a first couple of weeks of January with some pretty strong sales, and we kind of level set it into where we are today, maybe a tad higher per se.

Andrew D. North

Okay. That's helpful and understood. One follow-up on the margins, specifically related to the commodity inflation outlook, up mid-single digits, I believe you mentioned. I was hoping you could share some perspective on the cadence of that inflation through the year based on your existing contracts and what you may be cycling?

Gregory S. Levin

Sure. There was a step up, as we mentioned in Q1 when the fixed price contracts most reset. We do have a little more loaded in the back half for beef and steak items, there's forecast out saying, given herd sizes that we could see some higher prices in beef later in the year. So that's loaded in the forecast as well. But otherwise, it's -- I think this first reset was the new pricing, and there's going to be some markets somewhat up or somewhat flat. But those are the -- I think beef was the only one worth highlighting beyond that.

Operator

Our next question is from Sharon Zackfia with William Blair.

Sharon Zackfia

It was really good to hear about how the new units are performing and I understand the capital allocation strategy for this year. But as you think beyond kind of 2023, how are you, I guess, dividing the thought process between further remodels and accelerating growth because it seems like the ROI on new units would be pretty healthy given the productivity that you outlined in the press release or maybe just juxtapose that with what you're seeing with construction costs and if that's been a major factor in kind of the thought process this year?

Gregory S. Levin

Yeah. Sharon, great question and sorry to jump in that. We're excited to get one open in (inaudible) shortly in the Chicago area. That will be our kind of our next sales.

Sharon Zackfia

I will single-handedly boost your incidence rate of alcohol so.

Gregory S. Levin

That and if you can get some (inaudible), we'll be really happy. But you kind of hit upon it at the end there, and that is the cost to build new restaurants has moved higher than we anticipated coming out of COVID. As we were building restaurants last year, they were kind of in the mid-6s to maybe upper 6s. As we went out and got bids year, those bids started to come in with the $7 million handle there or starting with the $7 million handle. And I can let Greg Lynds jump in here for a second.

Gregory S. Lynds

I would just kind of add to what you said that with our current initiatives going on, we think, in 2024, we can get our total cost, and that's our all-in cost. So that's construction, FF&E, soft costs, site work, everything back to that $6 million -- our target is in that $6 million range which still gives us great ROIs in that 20% to 30% range depending on landlord contributions and that kind of thing.

Sharon Zackfia

And then just two quick clarifying questions. The mid-single-digit commodity inflation for this year, was that a gross or net of anticipated kind of cost savings that you identify? And then did you give traffic for the fourth quarter, could we get that?

Gregory S. Levin

I'll do the traffic one because that is simple. So for the fourth quarter, we ended up with 6.6% comp and our traffic was around 2.5% or so and the rest was the average check going up. And just to jump into the average check though, we had mid-5 pricing. I think below the industry, our checks are a little bit lower. And that is really due to the fact that we've seen an outsized growth in lunch in the fourth quarter and the late night business. So those areas have tended to have a little bit lower overall average check, and that's why our average check is more in the 4% range versus our 5% pricing. And then again, our traffic was positive in the 2.5-plus-percent range. Tom, you want to hit on the commodities?

Thomas A. Houdek

Sure. And then on the commodity inflation question, the mid-single digits was a net number. There is possible for upsize, just depends on what else we're able to achieve in the margin improvement initiative. But right now, the mid-single digits was net. But again, we're still evaluating a number of other attractive opportunities to save there. So there could be some upside on top of that.

Operator

Our next question is from Todd Brooks with The Benchmark Company.

Todd Morrison Brooks

Good to talk here. A couple of questions. There's one variable, and Greg, you hinted that in your comments, but in talking about the recovery in the restaurant level margin and an exit rate for the year in the low to mid-teens, what's the assumption of sales -- as far -- you talked about that as being your best driver of margin recovery. I know we've got the margin improvement program. I know we've got some pricing coming in. But what's the assumption for what you need for same-store sales growth as a component of reaching that target or are you not expecting much on that front beyond Q1? And any increment there would be -- put you higher into that targeted range?

Gregory S. Levin

Yes. It's a good question, Todd. And I think when we look at our business and think about the fact that we're looking somewhere in the 7% to 8% menu pricing, so thinking about from the 7% to 8% menu pricing. I think we're thinking comp sales and revenue growth in the kind of maybe mid-single digits or so, hopefully a little bit better. But we feel that there's opportunities that we can drive that margin by looking at our cost improvement initiatives to help manage that down. So I think we've got to get that pricing to come through in our business to kind of continue to move ourselves in the direction of those margins.

Todd Morrison Brooks

Okay, great. And then just a quick follow-up and I'll hop back in the queue as well. Is there a way with the early experience with the remodels and what you're seeing for lifts out of -- if you blended out the bar program and the incremental free booth program. What type of structural same-store sales do you see as we get into the program? So as we do the first 30, there should be a lift because that is a meaningful piece of the overall chain from these efforts. How do we start to think about maybe a structural same-store sales tailwind from this program?

Gregory S. Levin

I think the -- well, a couple of things here. One, we're definitely seeing the lift, and we talked about the bar program, giving us sales somewhere in the $2,000 a week level -- I'm sorry, the expand capacity is what we've mentioned. We're still working through the bar. The bar we've done, I want to say, three restaurants right now. Two are performing really well. One was just going to say one was just completed last week. So we're watching that one. And it tends to be a sales number above that.

Operator

Our next question is from Teddy Farley with Citi.

Teddy Farley

Two quick ones from me. First, would you be able to call out any differences maybe you're seeing in same-store sales in tech-heavy areas maybe versus the rest of the system? Anything along those lines?

Gregory S. Levin

Yeah. So in regards to like looking at the first quarter, and this is not unexpected, I think, because of what we've seen over the last couple of years. The Bay Area now is outperforming in regards to comp sales. It's a pretty strong contributor right now. Actually all of California is doing well, but the Bay Area is definitely coming back, and we're seeing some nice comp sales up in that area. I think across the board, we are seeing good comp sales in many areas, but we've talked at many times at Bay Area and Northern California being a little bit more of a drag in our business short term. And right now, it's turned a little bit and given us a little bit of a tailwind.

Teddy Farley

Awesome. And then just one last one for me. Good to hear that you're able to get some staffing resolved. Can you talk to how much you're seeing for that as being macro-driven versus maybe what you're doing in the restaurant to help bring people in applications or retaining existing staff?

Gregory S. Levin

Yes. Teddy, I think it's a combination of both. We're hearing across the industry that finding people is easier today than it was a year ago. And definitely, we've seen that. We placed an emphasis within BJ's to make sure we're taking the time to do the things to onboard our people correctly to make them part of the culture and part of the BJ's family to grow our business. And that seems to have really helped us from that standpoint. And it's something that we continue to do.

Operator

Our next question is from Nick Setyan with Wedbush Securities.

This is actually [Michael] on for Nick. Just two quick ones for me. Did you provide what wage inflation was in Q4? And then just the opening cadence for next year, it sounds as though you've got one in the first quarter, one in the second. Do you have any idea as to the timing of the relocation? Is that going to be Q3, Q4?

Gregory S. Levin

So on the openings, the relocation will tend to be Q3. So we're looking at kind of one is here in Q1, one in Q2. And then we start to finish off the year hopefully with the remaining three. We'd like to get the main thing in Q3, but probably we'll end up with one to two in Q3 and then one to two or however it falls out into Q4.

Thomas A. Houdek

And let me answer the question for wage growth inflation. In Q4, on the hourly front, we saw about a 7% year-over-year increase in the wages.

Operator

And our final question is from Andrew Wolf with C. L. King.

Andrew Paul Wolf

I might have missed this. I don't know if you mentioned or could quantify if there -- what the impact might have been from the terrible monsoon like rains that occurred in California during the quarter?

Gregory S. Levin

Andrew, we did not quantify it. It definitely was a headwind -- going over COVID from a year ago with Omicron from a year ago. And those rains were the kind of the last of December and the first couple of weeks of January that that was coming through. It got masked a little bit because of just the challenge a year ago from Omicron that really, I think, hit our industry and a lot of other industries strongly, I guess, or impactfully.

Andrew Paul Wolf

Okay. That's good color. I appreciate that. And now you're saying high single digit is sort of the current trend and is that against a normal -- is there any Omicron benefit in that? I guess it's really the straight question -- or is that, I guess, a non-Omicron compare?

Gregory S. Levin

Not really. I think as we've seen from other companies as well if you look at Black Box and other data, it definitely comes -- it's kind of like a ski slope, maybe a black diamond ski slope or double black diamond [sunset]. The first couple of weeks of January were really impactful. And then you kind of move through January, things start to normalize and companies built their sales, we did as well from a year ago. As we stand to look at ourselves here in the February timeframe it's much more of a normalized operation. It was, again, at this time last year about staffing up and we're able to drive dining room sales, and that's where we think we are today. But that big impact of (inaudible) was kind of the end of December into the first few weeks of January.

Andrew Paul Wolf

Got you. And the other question I wanted to ask was I think you plan -- well, you said you're planning a 10% menu item reduction. And you kind of obviously mentioned that it will help the P&L. But could you maybe give a little more color? I'm sure the operating cost that simplifies that as I was sort of thinking about it, there must be items that selling so good, so you might save some shrink and procurement might get better. So just a sort of a sense of how that helps at the restaurant level? And also, the flip side, how do you think about and plan for potential lost sales and sort of work that -- support that all out.

Gregory S. Levin

Yes. Andrew, first of all, that's a great question, very insightful question and that is it's much easier to grow sales when you're adding items especially growing sales when you take items away. And so we've been testing the smaller menu for a while right now, trying a couple of things with different placements, trying to see how we lose between if we're losing anything on add-ons or if we're losing it in the entree side or how we can mix guests from one item to the next. And based on our testing to-date, it looks like we're able to pretty close hold on to our current average check and our trend based on what we are removing from our restaurants.

Operator

And that was our final question. So we can conclude today's conference. Thank you, everybody, for your participation, and have a wonderful evening.

Gregory S. Levin

Thank you.