Q4 2022 AXT Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Gary L. Fischer; CFO, VP & Corporate Secretary; AXT, Inc.

Morris S. Young; Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman; AXT, Inc.

Hamed Khorsand; Principal & Research Analyst; BWS Financial Inc.

Matthew Stevens Bryson; SVP of Equity Research; Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division

Richard Cutts Shannon; Senior Research Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Leslie Green

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to AXT's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Conference Call. Leading the call today is Dr. Morris Young, Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Fischer, Chief Financial Officer. My name is Devin, and I will be your coordinator today.

Leslie Green

Thank you, Devin, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, including comments made in response to your questions, we will provide projections or make other forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the future financial performance of the company; market conditions and trends including expected growth in the markets we serve; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our product mix; our ability to increase orders in succeeding quarters, to control costs and expenses, to improve manufacturing yields and efficiencies, to utilize our manufacturing capacity, the growing environmental, health and safety and chemical industry regulations in China as well as global economic and political conditions, including trade tariffs and restrictions.

Gary L. Fischer

Thank you, Leslie, good afternoon to everyone. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $26.8 million. That's down from $35.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, and down from $37.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. To break down our Q4 '22 revenue for you by product category, indium phosphide came in at $14.0 million, reflecting market softening particularly in the data center and telecommunications infrastructure.

Story continues

Morris S. Young

Thank you, Gary. During Q4, the softening of the macro environment continued as expected. We saw a step back in revenue across our portfolio as customers continue to digest inventory in the channel and evaluate their needs for the coming quarters. Overall, we believe they are approaching the 2023 demand environment with conservatism and will further reduce their estimated need in Q1. With that said, we continue to see active development for new applications and technology advancements using 35-material. What this tells us is that while the near-term environment is working through a significant inventory correction the midterm and longer-term prospects for our markets are vibrant.

Gary L. Fischer

Thank you, Morris. Given the continuing inventory correction as well as the impact in Q1 from Chinese New Year and COVID shutdowns in China, we expect Q1 revenue to be between $19 million and $21 million. This lower revenue is expected to have a significant impact on our manufacturing overhead being spread over your units, which will have a negative impact on gross margin. Product mix is also less favorable and as a result of lower expected revenue for indium phosphide. As such, we expect our non-GAAP net loss will be in the range of $0.10 to $0.12 and GAAP net loss will be in the range of $0.12 to $0.14. This share count will be approximately 42.7 million shares.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Charles Shi [ph] with Needham & Company.

Unidentified Analyst

Gary, Morris. Maybe first, I want to start. Obviously, Q1 is a reset. But I did hear you had some relatively more positive commentary, for example, gallium arsenide, you're seeing possibly some indication of improvement beginning in Q2. But what about indium phosphide side, I did hear you yes that in Q1, there may be some slowdown related as customer pause a little bit in the first half '23. But if I tie all your comments together, hard for me to not to think maybe Q1 or even if I want to be more cautious, maybe Q2 seems to be the bottom of this down cycle for you. Can you share with us some color? What were your thoughts are at this point? Yes.

Gary L. Fischer

Sure, Charles. I think -- well, let me put it this way. I think although AXT is a small company, but our business covers a whole range of different product. As you know, germanium is in the solar cell, gallium arsenide not only covers the handsets and the wireless infrastructure as well as hybridness LEDs and high-power lasers. And I believe every segment of the business goes into the prime demand in different stages. For instance, wireless handsets to get hit, I think inventory correction early in Q3, and infrastructure came a little bit later. And we hear that the HPT market device inventory is still quite strong there.

Morris S. Young

I think it's a good response. The short summary is, yes, we think Q1 is going to be the bottom. And we'll all find out in another month or 2, so. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So maybe a little bit longer term. You said indium phosphide 2 programs shipping, I mean, production products to your end customers. Do you have much visibility if there may be a third program where you can get to the stage that you can ship production wafers to your customers this year? Or maybe this year is more about the continuation of the existing 2 programs, maybe expand the volume a bit when we really get to the second half of the year when those end products start to ramp again? That's my second question.

Morris S. Young

Yes. I would say we don't see any new consumer product applications for indium phosphide this year. And if there's any increasing demand after they count all their inventories and if they digested the inventory, it's probably -- if the demand goes from the top line phone sets to the lower set, and then that may drive some increasing demand. I cannot tell because the customers are giving us visibilities. As far as future development is concerned, Charles, you hit me right here in a very sort of among the inventory corrections. So things are fairly pessimistic. But if you would ask me what indium phosphide are used for, what's our marketing gathering information, what's the possibility? I definitely think there is a lot of growth potential, especially in sensors, in lasers, where you need eye-safety as well as autonomous vehicle. I mean we had customer interest in us delivering sizable product to that market. But that inquiry was late sometime last year, but it never materialized. When will it come back? I don't know.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Maurice. I definitely understand that this is a supply chain that the customer -- I mean end customer probably only going to tell you almost the last minute, whether it's go no-go totally understand. So I think my last question really around the larger diameter gallium arsenide for micro LED application. I think that one of your top customers recently said they're going to see meaningful revenue in 2025, which kind of implies that that's the time they start to ship in volume, right? But I don't know how much of your revenue will lead to their revenue in terms of generating meaningful revenue from this micro LED application.

Gary L. Fischer

Sure. We are shipping hundreds of wafers to customers. I think they are doing their (inaudible) 0:26:59 as well as looking at the wafer in more different ways, including (inaudible) 0:27:05 they need wafer to be and running through the pilot production lines. And I think we agree with you. I think -- although the earlier projection was that it's going to start to run -- have a production ramp up in 2024, but I think it's -- we think it's going to be late 2024 rather than early 2024. So that matches with your 2025 big production ramp.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Got it. Sounds like you may lead your customers' revenue ramp up by a little bit or that kind of makes sense, right, because wafer first, you ship the wafer, you recognize revenue, they process wafer, they recognize their revenue.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Bryson with Wedbush.

Matthew Stevens Bryson

First one is when you look at the 3 factors you mention is impacting gross margins, Gary. Can you provide some weight as to -- or some idea of the weight of each of those factors on the quarter?

Gary L. Fischer

Well, I would say the lower revenue is the key part of the story and the product mix wasn't as good as we expected. So those are probably the 2 main things. A little bit of below expectation from the raw material companies, but it's really more around the substrate business.

Morris S. Young

But on the other hand, the guidance for Q1, then the major impact of the gross margin coming down, I will probably think it's shifting more towards the product mix because we expect indium phosphide to take a major hit on the inventory correction. So that will drop significantly, that will impact our gross margin overall.

Gary L. Fischer

That's correct.

Matthew Stevens Bryson

Understood. But then -- so when we're thinking about normal gross margins, if you're able to return revenues to the level they had been at, then you're still looking at the gross margins you were enjoying a quarter or 2 ago. Is that fair?

Morris S. Young

Absolutely.

Gary L. Fischer

See Matt, I think we -- although there are price pressure from customers when business is not looking good, but this is not as significant. I mean, it's not a drop of overall margin. Our business is fairly stable. And we're also increasing our efficiency and we have new joint ventures, taking care of the raw material supply. So we're confident in as business return, I think we should be looking forward to mid-30s and even, yes.

Matthew Stevens Bryson

Yes. Understood. I just wanted to make sure it wasn't more of a -- the pricing wasn't more of a factor, right, because that be ---

Gary L. Fischer

No. Pricing is not really a key factor. Yes, there's pricing pressure some time to time, but really, the big reasons were what I just said. So -- and we're confident that when things rebound. All the stuff that we've done for the last 2 years to improve gross margin is going to blossom again. It's just taking a pause because of the disruption in the marketplace right now.

Matthew Stevens Bryson

Understood. And then I guess my one other question is you talked to some programs being potentially put on hold and your customers given the more difficult environment, which makes sense. But on the silicon photonics front, are you still seeing progress there? Or anything you can talk about as to how you see that market developing for AXT?

Morris S. Young

Yes. Silicon Photonics, I think, is doing fine, although the data center market from what we read in the marketplace is that it's not doing well. I mean there is a pause, as you know, that I mean, even I read Microsoft, their data center business is not doing well. So they are taking a correction and so is Amazon. So all these big data centers if they're not buying, then now silicon photonics is doing well. But on the other hand, I would still say, as far as Internet and cloud computing is concerned, there's going to be more and more data transferring backup force and you need more data, more bigger data center and you need fiber optics to solve the bandwidth and speed problem.

Gary L. Fischer

Yes. I would add that one of the strengths of our business model is that the life cycle for some of these key applications is really quite different than the general semiconductor industry. As we all know, every 18 months or 24 months, you've got to come out with a new chip. But the data center is a good example. That's going to be here for -- and be a driver for silicon photonics and therefore, for indium phosphide for probably 5 to 15 years. I mean there's really -- it's hard to believe it would ever slow down, so.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Richard Shannon with Craig-Hallum.

Richard Cutts Shannon

For taking my questions. I'm going to hit on the gross margin topic, you're going to ask your direct question, Gary, as I usually do here. Trying to fit the guidance to get to the bottom line and guessing on OpEx here, and I was coming up with gross margins that are around a little bit below 20%. As I look back in the history to the last quarter around $20 million per quarter, I saw a number of around 26%, 27%. Clearly, you've got a negative mix here with indium phosphide, but that difference seems fairly dramatic. So I wonder if you could tell us how close they are in doing our math here?

Gary L. Fischer

So Richard, are you describing the Q4 results or the --

Richard Cutts Shannon

No, Q1.

Gary L. Fischer

First quarter.

Morris S. Young

I think Richard wants to know how do we compare with the last cycle? I mean when we had a $20 million quarter, Richardâ€™s saying our gross margin was better than what you telecasted or forecasted.

Richard Cutts Shannon

Yes. Is 18% approximately right because it's a lot different than last time you were at the sales level. So I just want to get a little bit more clarity there.

Gary L. Fischer

I'd say it's too low.

Richard Cutts Shannon

I don't know for sure what it's going to be. Obviously, given the mix in the --

Morris S. Young

I think a lot of sales is more than 20, I think, 21%. But that's our model.

Richard Cutts Shannon

Okay. Okay. We have clearly got some other parts of the model that we'll follow up offline there, but I just want to get that one out of the way here. That is helpful. And I just wanted to make sure I caught this correctly on the first quarter, you expect any phosphide to be down more than 50% sequentially, and this was entirely due to consumer and data center or were there other elements of it? I just want to make sure I caught all of them.

Gary L. Fischer

Yes. I think data center is not helping, but most significantly is the consumer. And the consumer product part didn't take a big inventory correction until recently and.

Richard Cutts Shannon

Yes. We understand their cycles. So that certainly isn't necessarily surprising. So that's fair enough then. Gary, I guess, kind of a multi-part question here kind of taking a topic of inventory, the topic of CapEx and thinking about cash flows this year, you made a prepared remark about trying to burn $10 million to $15 million of inventory this year, which is good to see here given the turns here recently. I wonder if you could comment also on what your CapEx expectations are for the year, especially relative to last year. And since a lot of the build here in CapEx has been in the phosphide and you've got a fairly significant hole here, however temporary it may be here. It seems like you don't have as much urgency to build at least right away. So I want to get your sense of to what degree CapEx needs to be as high as last year. Let's just kind of cut it off there.

Gary L. Fischer

Okay. Well, the short answer is it won't be as high as last year. In addition to clamping down on inventory, we're going to put the brakes on CapEx as well. So I would say $3 million to $5 million. And we can modify that. If things bounce back, we have investments we'd like to make, but Morris has already got a shot gone out. And if anyone talks about a lot of CapEx, they're going to be in trouble, so.

Morris S. Young

Well, even if business were to pick up, I mean the spend that we did for last year was because the customer demand is way outstripping our ability to deliver. That's why we were building very aggressively and even towards second half of the year. So, some of those builds are still hanging out there. So even if the business were to recover, I think we do expect it to recover, and it will continue to grow. We can handle that. No problem at all. And it's only where if we are seeing other or 2 which I hope other consumer products were coming in to use indium phosphide, then we're going to start building again.

Richard Cutts Shannon

Sorry, Morris. I didn't mean to cut you off there. Please finish.

Morris S. Young

No, no. I have finished. I said it's not -- we plan but we built last year. Yes.

Richard Cutts Shannon

Okay. Fair enough. Last question for me, kind of dovetailing off of one of those remarks in there Morris regarding just general sensing applications. I think an earlier question asked about your large customer, and I think you -- I think if I caught you correctly, so you don't expect any new programs in this current calendar year. How about kind of more broadly thinking other customers in applications regarding sensing? And to what degree are they in early stage versus late stage development such that they could impact this year or perhaps some following years? Maybe just kind of give us the big picture long term there.

Morris S. Young

Yes. But Richard, I think I had my head hanging down now. But if you look at indium phosphide, I think as I said, I think health care is a big application, although I think the development is taking a pause. I mean, automotive, we have a customer asking for 3,000 4-inch indium phosphide per month, and they will -- we were giving a formal quote and we were calculating how much will it cost us, and we will almost be ready to build extra capacity for them, but they didn't come through, okay. But I don't think they are playing games with us, okay.

Richard Cutts Shannon

Okay.

Gary L. Fischer

Yes, let me add something to that, too. It's kind of a big picture comment. But indium phosphide is taking on a life of its own, and it's robust. It's great to watch. It's exciting for us to be a leader in this kind of material. And there's going to be stuff that's going into gaming, automotive sensors, (inaudible) 0:44:05 well-being. So it's definitely taken on a life of its.

Morris S. Young

Yes. And I think if you -- looking for short term, I would say China is looking to pump up the economy. I think the government may want to do some infrastructure build. As well as, I think in the United States, I think U.S. is thinking about the big infrastructure build wants to make Internet (inaudible) 0:44:41 anything which have anything to do with fiber optic communications. So I think they may help. But I think at this point, 5G base station is not built, which is on a low point and telecommunication is on a low point, but any of these government pumped infrastructure build is going to help on the demand of indium phosphide.

Operator

Our final question comes from Hamed Khorsand with BWS.

Hamed Khorsand

Just wanted to really understand that if you're talking about a reset in the business in Q1, why you're not considering resetting your business structure as it is? What's giving you the confidence that you will bottom out in Q1?

Gary L. Fischer

I think we're taking a reset, Hamid. I think youâ€™d all agree. We're not buying material. We're shutting down most of our construction.

Hamed Khorsand

Lower CapEx.

Gary L. Fischer

Lower CapEx, we are looking at all possible ways to tighten our budget, lower inventory. But when -- are we looking at cutting back our R&D? That probably is an area we're not cutting back yet, but we're going to take a cautious look because that's the future of the company, such as 8-inch gallium arsenide, we want to keep on developing it so that we can have a robust crystals yield as well as able capacity to deliver to our customers. That revenue is going to come if we can take care of that business. I mean so is indium phosphide. I mean although as we said, we're not building more capacity anymore. I mean if you were to ask us last year, we were saying we're going to increase our capacity by 50% anyway. So this is a reset. We're not building that capacity anymore. That's a reset.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And then as far as the inventory is concerned, any risk that it becomes obsolete by the time the business turns around?

Gary L. Fischer

No, no. 50% of our inventory is raw material and raw material will never go back. I mean we can even sell the raw material, can we? And the other 40% is a work in process, which we're not cutting or polishing to any products, specific product specification. And you know gallium arsenide and indium phosphide has been here. Gallium arsenide being here for 25, 30 years. So it will never go away. Okay. I mean, so anything which is already cut to customer specifications, which is only 4% or 5%. And even then, I don't think we have lost customer. The most severe punishment is that the customer take our product and don't pay and they go bankrupt. That's the only time where we lost. So I don't think there's a whole lot of risk for.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the call back over to Dr. Morris Young for closing remarks.

Morris S. Young

Thank you for participating in our conference call. As always, please feel free to contact me, Gary Fischer or Leslie Green directly if you would like to set up a call. We look forward to speaking with you in the near future.

Operator

Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.