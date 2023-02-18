Q4 2022 AutoNation Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Derek Fiebig; VP of IR; AutoNation, Inc.

Joseph T. Lower; Executive VP & CFO; AutoNation, Inc.

Michael M. Manley; CEO & Director; AutoNation, Inc.

Bret David Jordan; MD & Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Colin M. Langan; Senior Equity Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Daniel Robert Imbro; MD & Research Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Danielle Hogan

David Whiston; Sector Strategist; Morningstar Inc., Research Division

John Joseph Murphy; MD and Lead United States Auto Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Rajat Gupta; Research Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Derek Fiebig

Thanks, Brika, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the AutoNation Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call and webcast. Leading our call today will be Mike Manley, our Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Lower, our CFO. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for questions. Before beginning, I'd like to remind you that certain statements and information on this call, including any statements regarding our anticipated financial results and objectives, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Michael M. Manley

Yes. Thanks, Derek. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. 2022 was a great year for AutoNation and 4 consecutive record quarters, tremendous results driven by the entire AutoNation team. And I know many of you are on the call, so my personal congratulations to all of you.

Joseph T. Lower

Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Today, we reported fourth quarter total revenue of $6.7 billion, an increase of 2% year-over-year. AutoNation's new unit sales increased by 4% in the quarter compared to a 2% increase in the retail SAAR. Strong performance in our higher-margin Premium Luxury brands helped support our new unit PBR, which was over $5,600 for the quarter. The overall new market remained very healthy during the quarter as more than half of our vehicles were sold at or above MSRP. This has trended down, but is still far higher than historical levels.

Michael M. Manley

Thank you, Joe. Sorry, would you like to question, sir?

Joseph T. Lower

Yes, I think that would be good. Yes.

Derek Fiebig

Operator, can you remind the audience how to queue up for questions, please.

(Operator Instructions) We have our first question from John Murphy of Bank of America.

John Joseph Murphy

Can you hear me?

Joseph T. Lower

We can.

John Joseph Murphy

Just maybe a first question on the inventory front. I think slowly returning to normal maybe in aggregate, but are still a bit tight. But there's some pretty big dispersions between the D3 getting closer to normal and the J3 maybe being very tight. I'm just curious if you can kind of comment where that stands -- the inventory levels stand for you? And what you think the implications maybe for GPUs as we go forward and maybe sort of the dispersion in GPUs in the different brands.

Michael M. Manley

Joh, I'll take this, and then Joe can jump in as well. I mean, you're exactly right. If you look at our overall inventory levels and our days of supply, it's still very, very low. Obviously, what we are doing is we track it by all of the OEMs and across all of our brands that we represent, our inventory levels as a percentage of national are still below our sales -- as a percentage of national sales. So from a -- if you like, from a balance perspective, I think even those that have been able to replenish inventory faster than other OEMs, we're still in a good shape.

Joseph T. Lower

Just kind of further elaborating the same theme. John, if you look, the days, I hope of 75 to 90 days of inventory are long in the past. I also think periods of 9 days are unsustainable. We're at 19. And I think with cooperation from our partners, a 30- to 45-day type normal is a pretty healthy place for everyone to operate. And so whether we get to that by the end of this year, I don't know, but to me, that would be a nice level that would serve everyone's interest, I think, exceptionally well. And that's kind of how we're thinking about the business right now.

John Joseph Murphy

Okay. That's helpful. And then just a second question, slightly multipronged on cap allocation and human capital allocation. The Finance business is going to grow. I just kind of want to understand where that goes and exactly what you really are intending to do there. RepairSmith is another sort of leg of the stool that is new and might augment or should augment the After-Sales business. And Mike, you're think -- I think, very interesting about reactivating customers, which I'd love to hear what that means and if RepairSmith helps there.

Michael M. Manley

John, the very first thing that we think about is what is the best use of capital for our shareholders' perspective. And clearly, you have seen over the last 2 years, given the market conditions and the overvaluation of assets out there, the best return was to return it to our shareholders, and we're very clear on that, and we'll continue -- our discipline will continue to be with that in mind. Now I'm going to expand on some of the things that you talked about. There are a lot of -- really, our approach is to firstly maximize the assets that we have in place and inappropriate circumstances to add to that, that will broaden our geographical coverage for very deliberate.

John Joseph Murphy

And the intention on the financing, sir?

Joseph T. Lower

Well, let me -- let me, -- John, let me just add, I'll call a boring finance answer to some of this. Because strategically, Mike was, I think, very clear in articulates what we're trying to do. When you match that with the financial or capital strategy, we have a first-class problem. We have robust cash flow and a very strong balance sheet. So then the question is how do we utilize that and maximize the benefit of it? And it's not surprising to most. It's an IRR-driven approach, and we look at what the return is on each opportunity. We have, obviously, as Mike mentioned, in the recent past viewed share repurchase as an extremely attractive opportunity.

Michael M. Manley

And let me just follow-up on that. So I think, Joe, in the past, John, last year, when we talking about CIG was clear that we are going to grow that business. That business has been around for 35 years, and has been successful during that period. And our intention is to grow that business at a speed that we believe is very manageable on pace with the growth of our AN USA businesses predominantly. We have good relationships in our franchise businesses with our OEM captives, and that will continue. So we really wanted to focus on the worth of AN USA. So it's going to grow slowly. It will go deliberately and it will grow in a way that we think is manageable.

John Joseph Murphy

Mike, just a real quick follow-up. It's fair to say that these are good incremental opportunities that are not going to be very material calls on capital that would crowd out share buybacks that have been a big part of the story, and there's probably room for everything. Is that a fair way to think about this?

Michael M. Manley

Actually, I think it's a more eloquent way than I could have put it. So thank you for your answer.

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Imbro of Stephens.

Daniel Robert Imbro

Joe, I wanted to follow up on one of the answers to the last question. I think you talked about confidence in the OEM partners. Maybe just the high 30s to 40 days. And I'm just curious what gives you guys the confidence that in the OEM partners are going to be disciplined in this cycle? Historically, I think through it, maybe they've been a little less disciplined as supply comes back online. So curious maybe what's changing in the conversations? What gives you confidence in that? And then to dovetail onto it, that is what you expect, kind of where would you expect new GPUs to shake out maybe for the year? Or what's the exit rate you're planning on for 2023, just based on the day supply outlook you provided.

Michael M. Manley

I mean, you may think it but we actually don't have daily, weekly, monthly conversations with the OEMs about the complexity of inventory levels. We talk to them periodically. So we can understand what their hopes and aspirations are both on a volume market share but also then the production to support that basis. But I'll tell you what I -- when I look back, what I think has been really interesting is nobody knew what would happen if all of a sudden, there was an industry-wide correction of inventory. Nobody had any clue. Everybody was too scared to do it because if you do it as an individual OEM, you get crushed.

Daniel Robert Imbro

Got it. And then, Joe, any follow-up question on kind of where you expect GPUs to end this year given that inventory kind of excitation.

Joseph T. Lower

So obviously, I'm not going to predict an absolute level. And obviously, there is some talk in expectation of some level of pressure as inventory builds, but consistent with a view that the business can be run at 30 to 45 days, that's consistent with an expectation that PVRs while moderating are going to be above pre-pandemic levels. And that should be a sustainable model provided everyone cooperates in much the way that Mike kind of alluded to. So we're cautiously optimistic, but also very pragmatic about the whole thing. We're not going to -- I think that's brilliant. We are cautiously optimistic, but we aren't going to do about the foreign money.

Daniel Robert Imbro

Got it. Makes a lot of sense. Maybe just a follow up on something more in your control on the used side of the business. It does feel like you guys have improved your sourcing -- kind of customer sourcing last few years, maintaining higher GPUs. But unit sales were a bit light there kind of relative to the group. So kind of curious, is it becoming more difficult to buy from consumers as vehicle equity normalizes? Or what are your expectations there around your ability to continue self-sourcing enough units to drive outside used growth in the future?

Michael M. Manley

I have a 100% confidence in our ability to self source there because I think in Q4, Joe, we were kind of about 94% sales to about 90% anyway. I'm absolutely confident in that. But that's not the real answer to the question, I don't think. First, I do think you're going to see an increase in new vehicle in the industry as we talked about. Obviously, as a large player in the franchise new vehicle retail business, that's going to help us in terms of our sourcing, and that's a competitive advantage against those stand-alone used car players, which I think has been pointed out multiple times. But the reality is that roughly 90% of all of the vehicles that are sold -- used vehicles that are sold either through franchise dealers or publicly traded used car dealers are under 10 years old, roughly 90%. Of that, 40% of those vehicles are sold between 2- and 3-year-old vehicles. And those vehicles have to be put in the market 2 and 3 years old -- 2 and 3 years ago to be available.

Your next question comes from Rajat Gupta of JPMorgan.

Bret David Jordan

Could you talk a little bit more about repair Smith and maybe what the scope of services that you can offer on a remote basis are? And are there any regional restrictions there as far as outdoor work or driveway repair, how you sort of envision that?

Michael M. Manley

Yes, it's a great question, Bret. I mean obviously, there is a limited range of services and repairs that can be carried out on someone's drive or in a car park or those elements and those -- but it's still incredibly broad if you think about servicing oil changes, filler change, cabin change, all of those things they can do with repairs, a whole host of different repairs, which includes vehicle diagnostics.

Bret David Jordan

Okay. Great. And then one quick question. You've commented that 50% of transactions were at or above MSRP. Could you give us the percent above MSRP and maybe what's the cadence in that mix?

Joseph T. Lower

above MSRP has really not changed, really through the entire...

Michael M. Manley

We need to clarify this. There's not 50%, never ever has been 50% transactions done above MSRP.

Joseph T. Lower

At MSRP.

Michael M. Manley

At MSRP.

Bret David Jordan

No, your comment was 50% at or above. I was trying to get the above.

Joseph T. Lower

Yes. So there's clarification. My misspeak, very clear, above MSRP through really the pandemic, has never been much above 3% and today is slight below 2%. And that is really a company policy and approach, which we've maintained. So think of 50% or thereabouts at MSRP and less than 2% above. So thanks for clarifying that.

Your next question comes from Colin Langan with Wells Fargo.

Colin M. Langan

Can you just comment on what drove the new GPU decline? I think it was down about $300 quarter-over-quarter. Is that customer mix? What is causing that decline? And how should we think about that as we go forward as that rate can continue?

Michael M. Manley

I think the reality is that the new GPUs are never going to sustained at the level. And we've been talking about it for a long period of time that as new inventory levels begin to resolve in the franchise network that you're going to see a better balance. And I say better because it brings on volume back in GPUs drop. But ultimately, what you're trying to do is maintain the overall level of profitability. So it was really driven by the fact that inventory levels across certain manufacturers began to recover. And I would say well expected moderation of new GPUs, that's how I would describe it. And I think you will see that in this year as well and I don't think it should come as a surprise to anybody.

Colin M. Langan

Got it. And how should we think about F&I? There were some articles that dealers getting concerned about with rising interest rates. People may scrutinize that line of payment. Are you seeing much pressure in the quarter? I mean, how should we think about that as the year kind of progresses?

Michael M. Manley

So I think what you'll see when you get rise in interest rates and it gets passed on through F&I rates for (inaudible) and his penetration levels begin to drop a little bit, because other providers become more attractive, and I think that's what happens. Often, it gets mitigated by an extension of the term or -- and/or an increase in terms of deposit. The good news for us is our big focus really has been focusing on additional products within our CFS performance, so that we have a very balanced performance that -- as you've seen in our results consistently has been what I think is great levels.

Joseph T. Lower

The only thing I would add just to further clarify, more than 70% of our CFS is actually coming from product rather than financing. And as Mike indicated, a real focus on increasing penetration, increasing profit per product is clearly our focus, and I think underlies the confidence we have in being able to maintain that going forward.

Colin M. Langan

But just to be clear, those products, the -- those products, in addition to the financing, those are still embedded into what the person pays, so and someone's shopping the payment to keep those products, the payment would still be higher, right?

Joseph T. Lower

In most cases.

Michael M. Manley

Yes, even by stand-alone, but in most cases, people like to pay on a monthly basis as well.

Your next question comes from the line of Danielle Hogan from Morgan Stanley.

Danielle Hogan

This is Danielle Hogan for Adam Jonas. So we heard you talk about the dynamics at play in the used car market. We've heard similar things with our conversations in industry contacts and recent Manheim prints, including the print from this morning. You mentioned tighter supply. Is that the sole driver of this kind of 180-degree turn in the used market? Are there other dynamics at play? Are you seeing anything on changes in consumer demand heading into kind of macro uncertainty this year?

Michael M. Manley

Danielle, first thing I would add as well. And that you're on Adam, because he is ill but when talk to him, give him my regards. Just there's obviously a range of things that impact it, one of which is the availability. And as you've seen, we saw used car prices began to drop at the end of last year, and that has now kind of mitigated and stopped. But -- it's also being impacted on the demand side because depending on the age and the profile of the customers buying it, there is no doubt that what we've seen in terms of interest rate increases also affects the demand side of it.

Operator

Rajat Gupta

Great. I had a question on just SG&A going forward. Obviously, the GPU trajectory is a bit uncertain in how to predict. But how should we think about the SG&A drop through as those gross profit dollars come down over the next 12 to 18 months? And maybe you are willing to, can you give us a range of SG&A gross profit that you're thinking about for 2023? And I have a follow-up.

Joseph T. Lower

Sure. Good talking to you. So SG&A, as you kind of saw in the release, in my comments, maintain strict discipline as we think about it, you obviously have a fluctuation primarily in comp associated with GPUs. I think of the flow through, your SG&A per dollar growth is somewhere between $0.20, $0.25 and $0.30 per dollar. Beyond that, what we're trying to do is obviously be very efficient in our advertising and marketing, and you can see relatively flat sequentially and then really controlling the store and corporate overhead, which again was essentially flat sequentially.

Rajat Gupta

Got it. Got it. That's helpful color. And maybe just to follow up on the prior question, around like the Manheim print and like just used car prices turning. Are you able to comment on how first quarter for January and February month to date has been in terms of demand or like just unit counts for you, both new and used.

Michael M. Manley

I'd say the interest in buying the used car is very strong. That converting into sales is, as I mentioned, still be -- and will continue to be impacted by availability of inventory, particularly in those age profiles that historically have been the bulk of used vehicle sales for franchise and public trader dealers. So we're seeing that. Joe mentioned in his opening remarks, we like, I think all of our competitors are recognizing this, and we've redoubled our efforts. Redoubling of effort means that prices is for sure, stabilized, you'll see some upward pressure on prices. I think -- I don't think this is going to necessarily impact margin because it's just a relatively short time before that hits retail. But what we saw in Q4 continues in Q1, and it's an area of great focus and we've got our teams focused on that every day, but that's how it started. Hopefully, that helps.

Our final question comes from David Whiston of Morningstar.

David Whiston

I guess, first looking at the segment income. Domestic was down especially hard about 25%. And just wondering kind of related to that, you've got a large brand next decline from Ford, but then at the overall segment level for domestic, was there just like of inventory from Ford or others? Or is it more due to unfavorable pricing.

Michael M. Manley

Well, there's no doubt. You had some interesting movements in -- from all of our domestic both up and down. I think there are 3 things at play. For sure, inventory. There's no doubt about that. Inventory still was for those areas really that their mainstream brand. I'm not talking about the premium parts of their brands, Lincoln and Buick and Cadillac, the main parts of the brand, you have pockets of inventory that were not available, you have movement in terms of net price position, and it's incredibly competitive. And I also think all of the OEMs are having towards the end of the year and what they like to do or look to do is to plan not just the end of the year, how they're going to start the year and those dynamics resulted in what we saw.

David Whiston

Okay. And on service, that's -- from a growth perspective, that's a positive outlier I'm just curious, is a lot of people -- are there just a lot of people coming back to the market now who have deferred for a long time? And is the growth mostly customer pay or warranty?

Michael M. Manley

Yes, growth is coming mainly from customer payment. It isn't about significant volumes of additional customers coming into your dealerships, our dealerships at least. I think it really is a reflection of the fact that they have been more miles driven. And there's a direct correlation between miles driven and expense to keep the vehicles on the road in a safe fashion. So what you're actually seeing is you're seeing the revenue and the gross per repair order actually drift up for a largely stable number of customers that are coming in. It obviously varies dramatically dealership by dealership depending on the penetration of their After-Sales part, but broadly across the piece, that's what you're seeing. And internal work as well, which obviously has an impact is continuing to improve as well. So broadly, as I said, more miles driven more repair and maintenance.

David Whiston

And Mike, just a higher-level question. Having worked to both OEMs and dealers, I'd love to hear your perspective on contrasting the direct sale model the EV searches were doing to the franchise model that you guys do. In your opinion, where is the key value for -- in having the dealer franchise model versus a direct-to-sales model, direct-to-consumer model?

Michael M. Manley

Well, when you buy me 4 beers and dinner, I'll give you an answer to that question because it's an incredibly complex question. But what I can tell you is that dealers are an invaluable part of the supply chain, not only are they connected to the community. But the reality is that customers given the amount of money that they are spending on vehicles and that price is going up and up, having a relationship that they can trust on a local level where they know that their needs are going to be looked after whether there is an emergency service repair or something else add significant value.

David Whiston

Well, I appreciate that, and I have a bar in my living room, you're welcome any time..

Michael M. Manley

It's obviously -- and I'd say, and I don't mean to be flipping, it's obviously a complex question. but I think -- there are lots and lots of OEMs, who have talked about the valuable nature of their dealer body. And working together, our ambition as partners of our OEMs is to just make sure that the customer journey is as seamless as it can possibly be, that it really does represent the brand that the OEMs have spent years and billions of dollars to develop and it's done in a transparent way. That means the customer feels that they continue to support not just through the purchase, but through the aftersales experience as well. And there's always moving pieces, but that's my genuine view on it.

Joseph T. Lower

Yes.

Michael M. Manley

Again, thank you all for joining us. And our fourth quarter results, as we've just discussed, we're capping off a record year for us. And we've really focused this year, not just on our earnings but also our customer experience. And I'd like to just say to our associates who're on the call, thank you for the things that you have done.

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.